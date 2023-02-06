Cavaliers vs. Wizards: Start time, where to watch, what's the latest

The Cleveland Cavaliers play against the Washington Wizards at Capital One Arena
The Cleveland Cavaliers are spending $4,560,930 per win while the Washington Wizards are spending $6,281,338 per win
Game Time: 7:00 PM EST on Monday February 6, 2023
Broadcast Info
Live Stream: fuboTV (Watch for free)
NBA League Pass: The most live games plus NBA TV. Free trial
National TV: N/A
Home TV: NBCSWA
Away TV: Bally Sports Ohio
Home Radio: The Team 980
Away Radio: WTAM/WMMS/WNZN
When the game is underway, you can follow it here!