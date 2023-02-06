Live stream: Celtics 60, Pistons 53

The Boston Celtics (37-16) play against the Detroit Pistons (14-40) at Little Caesars Arena
Game Time: 7:00 PM EST on Monday February 6, 2023
Boston Celtics 60, Detroit Pistons 53 (Half)
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
John Karalis @John_Karalis
Sam Hauser’s combined December/January/February 3 point shooting went from 28.7% to 32% with his 5-6 first half – 8:16 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Celtics lead 60-53 at the half
Hauser – 15/4
White – 15/3/4
Tatum – 12/3/3
Celtics – 44.4% FGs
Celtics – 10-21 3Ps
Celtics – 5 TOs
Bogdanovic – 12 points
Ivey – 8 points
Duren – 7/11
Pistons – 44.4% FGs
Pistons – 3-16 3Ps
Pistons – 5 TOs – 8:06 PM
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
#Celtics shake off a sluggish offensive start and gets contributions across the board. Tatum hits 6 FT to score 12 on 3/13 FG. White scores 15, Hauser adds 5/6 3PT shooting. Grant, Brogdon, Pritchard shoot 4/8 FG with 4 AST. Big man position the weak spot so far. – 8:05 PM
Detroit Pistons @DetroitPistons
📊Q2📊
🔹Bojan Bogdanovic: 12 PTS / 3 REB
🔹 @Jalen Duren : 7 PTS / 11 REB
🔹 @Jaden Ivey : 8 PTS / 4 AST
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
HALFTIME: Celtics 60, Pistons 53.
Bogey: 12 points
Ivey: 8 points and 4 assists
Duren: 7 points and 11 rebounds
Bey: 5 points, 3 rebounds and 2 assists
Sam Hauser scored 15 first-half points. Sam Hauser. – 8:04 PM
Souichi Terada @SouichiTerada
Sam Hauser dropped a career-high 24 points against the Pistons earlier this season. He’s already up to 15 at halftime tonight. Must like playing Detroit – 8:04 PM
Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa
Halftime: Celtics 60, Pistons 53. Detroit is only 3-16 from 3, the deficit could be a lot worse. Both teams are otherwise both shooting 20-45 overall with five turnovers.
Bogdanovic: 12 points
Duren: 7 points, 11 rebounds
Ivey: 8 points, 4 assists – 8:04 PM
Gary Washburn @GwashburnGlobe
#Celtics lead #Pistons 60-53 at half. Hauser 15, White 15, Tatum 12; Bogdanovic 12. Hauser with five threes in his best game since November. – 8:04 PM
Mike Curtis @MikeACurtis2
Halftime: #Celtics 60, #Pistons 53.
Bogdanovic: 12 pts, 3 rebs
Ivey: 8 pts, 4 asts
Duren: 7 pts, 11 rebs – 8:03 PM
Gary Washburn @GwashburnGlobe
This is a young officiating crew here tonight, and both teams are having issues so far. #Celtics #Pistons – 7:55 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Hauser’s confidence is flowing, because that was a tough pass and he just rose right up off the low catch. – 7:55 PM
Mike Curtis @MikeACurtis2
Duren has 7 points and 10 rebounds with a little under 3 minutes left until the half. Detroit is down 53-49. – 7:55 PM
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
Hauser hits another 3 on a low pass from Tatum to slow an 11-2 Detroit run. – 7:55 PM
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
The Celtics have missed a lot of stuff at the rim, but pretty impressive for Detroit only to be down by one possession despite shooting 20 percent from 3.
Pistons are usually staring at a healthy double-digit deficit when the opponent shoots better than double from 3. – 7:54 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Awful turnover for Tatum and then he gave a Take Foul. Bad sequence for him. – 7:54 PM
Chris Forsberg @ChrisForsberg_
Celtics when Derrick White plays 28+ minutes this season:
18-4 (.818)
14.0 PPG
48.5 FG%
36.7 3PT%
+215 – 7:54 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
I like Jaden Ivey. All these on-ball reps are going to pay off big time down the line. – 7:52 PM
Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa
Celtics 44, Pistons 36 with 6:45 to play until halftime. Both teams are 15-33 from the floor, but the Pistons are 1-11 from 3 and the Celtics are 8-17 from 3 – 7:46 PM
Gary Washburn @GwashburnGlobe
Quite a first half for Derrick White, who has 15 pts in 12 minutes. BOS 44, DET 36. #Celtics #Pistons – 7:46 PM
John Karalis @John_Karalis
Robert Williams just handing out souvenirs lately with his blocked shots – 7:45 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Against other athletic centers, like Jalen Duren, would like to see Rob Williams box out better. Can’t just trust that’s more athletic than everyone else.
Souichi Terada @SouichiTerada
Celtics’ starting backcourt of Derrick White and Sam Hauser are a combined 7-9 from the field for 22 points. What a sentence. – 7:45 PM
Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa
Sam Hauser scored a career-high 24 points against the Pistons in November. He has nine points on 3-3 shooting from deep so far tonight. Might be the latest role player with a habit of killing the Pistons – 7:43 PM
John Karalis @John_Karalis
The best part about that last Hauser 3 is that it was against a good contest. If he hits one on the move, then there will be a rush on Hauser stock – 7:43 PM
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
Detroit is lucky to only be down by six despite being outscored by 21 points from the 3-point line with 8:06 left in the 2Q.
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
Hauser might be giving the C’s the best minutes of anyone in this half. – 7:42 PM
Tom Westerholm @Tom_NBA
I feel like Derrick White is one of the harder players in the NBA to explain to a casual fan – 7:42 PM
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
Killian Hayes has joined Saddiq Bey in the “playing really well” group.
Hayes attacking with purpose and a plan. Bey has made some really nice passes getting down hill. – 7:41 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
With the Celtics down three rotation players tonight, Mfiondu Kabengele is active for the game. JD Davison is not active.
Kabengele and Justin Jackson are the only two available Celtics who haven’t played yet. – 7:38 PM
Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa
Killian opens the 2nd with a long 2, giving Detroit its first lead of the night – 7:38 PM
John Karalis @John_Karalis
Looks like Tatum caught Brogdon with the follow through pic.twitter.com/ApaLLMVs2f – 7:37 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Celtics lead 26-25 after one
Hauser – 6 points
White – 5 points
Tatum – 4 points
Celtics – 37.5% FGs
Celtics – 5-12 3Ps
Celtics – 1 TO
Bogdanovic – 9 points
Duren – 5/6
Bey – 5 points
Pistons – 41.7% FGs
Pistons – 1-9 3Ps
Pistons – 1 TO – 7:36 PM
Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa
End of 1: Celtics 26, Pistons 25. Pistons started off 3-13 from the floor, but made seven of their final 11 shots after the second unit began checking in.
Bogdanovic: 9 points
Duren: 5 points, 6 rebounds
Bey: 5 points – 7:35 PM
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
END OF 1Q: Celtics 26, Pistons 25.
Saddiq Bey, who always plays well against the Celtics, had a great first quarter, continuing his heater.
Bogey: 9 points.
Detroit down just one despite being 1-9 from 3. – 7:35 PM
Gary Washburn @GwashburnGlobe
#Celtics lead #Pistons 26-23 after 1Q. Hauser 6, White 5; Bogdanovic 9. – 7:35 PM
Mike Curtis @MikeACurtis2
End of the 1st quarter: #Celtics 26, #Pistons 25.
Bogdanovic: 9 pts, 1 reb
Duren: 5 pts, 6 rebs
Bey: 5 pts, 3 rebs, 1 ast – 7:34 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Saddiq Bey is playing with really good patience right now. He’s done a nice job getting to his spots out of PnR. – 7:32 PM
Chuck Cooperstein @coopmavs
Most mid season trades don’t produce the desired results that the Rockets got with Clyde Drexler, the Pistons got with Rasheed Wallace, or even the Mavs got with Spencer Dinwiddie last year. Mavs hoping to double their fun with Kyrie – 7:31 PM
Mike Curtis @MikeACurtis2
Blake Griffin just grabbed an offensive rebound that led to a 3 by Brogdon. C’s up 24-20. – 7:30 PM
Mike Curtis @MikeACurtis2
After struggling on Saturday with just 1 point and 6 rebounds, Jalen Duren already has 5 points and 7 rebounds in the first nine minutes of play. – 7:28 PM
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
I know there’s a hair crowd, so here you go: Cade is braided up. – 7:28 PM
John Karalis @John_Karalis
That’s wayyyyy too many red x’s in the paint for the Celtics. pic.twitter.com/Y1HWKBSRH8 – 7:27 PM
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
Tatum’s 0/5 in Detroit after a blown layup and the Pistons worked back to within 16-15. Finished 3/15 FG vs. Phoenix on Friday. – 7:26 PM
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
Pistons have taken advantage of Tatum and Horford being a combined 1-11 to start.
Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa
Tatum has missed some good looks at the rim, he’s 0-5 so far. Meanwhile, Pistons have scored nine straight and are down 16-15 with 3:03 to play in the 1st – 7:25 PM
Mike Curtis @MikeACurtis2
Tatum is struggling so far, shooting 0-5 from the field. He’s missed some easy ones, too. – 7:25 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Ideally, the Celtics would start making shots at the rim, if they’re going to get this many of them. – 7:24 PM
Mike Curtis @MikeACurtis2
Duren with a strong move at the rim, absorbing the contact from Grant Williams. He converts on the and-1. – 7:23 PM
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
Great pass by Saddiq Bey there for the Duren and-1. He had the 3 but perfectly utilized the numbers advantage. – 7:23 PM
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
Tatum is really slowing things down attacking mis-matches recently. Backed out a close look against Hayes there to back him down for most of the possession. – 7:22 PM
John Karalis @John_Karalis
Feels like the Celtics already have more paint touches than they did against Phoenix – 7:22 PM
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
Mazzulla on Sam Hauser at practice last week: “I think our early offense creativity … unpredictability allowed for more of (Hauser), especially early in the shot clock. We’ve got to do a better job of recognizing the cross matches…” – 7:19 PM
Detroit Pistons @DetroitPistons
Rook to rook action to start us off💪
@Jaden Ivey x @Jalen Duren pic.twitter.com/FEhZi6tyjn – 7:18 PM
Mike Curtis @MikeACurtis2
Hauser had 24 points and six 3s the first time he played against Detroit. He’s already 2-for-2 in this one. – 7:18 PM
John Karalis @John_Karalis
2-2 from deep for Hauser… that’s going pretty much according to plan. – 7:18 PM
Mike Curtis @MikeACurtis2
Hauser 24 points and six 3s the first time he played against Detroit. He’s already 2-for-2 in this one. – 7:18 PM
Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa
Pistons have only made three of their first 13 shots, and have missed all five of their 3-pointers. Cold start. Celtics up 13-6 early – 7:17 PM
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
Detroit started well on offense, but has since gone cold.
Down seven to the Celtics, who are winning the 3-point battle 9-0. – 7:17 PM
Mike Curtis @MikeACurtis2
Boston has an early 10-6 lead over Detroit. A few scores from Duren, Burks and Bogey. – 7:15 PM
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
Robert Williams vs. Jalen Duren makes #Celtics #Pistons worth watching. – 7:13 PM
Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa
Good amount of Celtics fans at the LCA tonight. There was a big crowd around the tunnel pregame trying to get autographs from Tatum, which he obliged – 7:12 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Things I’m curious about for the Celtics tonight:
-How does Sam Hauser look with the starting group? Can he get back on track?
-How much run does Blake Griffin get as the fourth big with Luke Kornet out?
-What happens when Jayson Tatum rests with Jaylen Brown out? – 7:05 PM
Detroit Pistons @DetroitPistons
Let’s bring the ENERGY🔋
#Pistons | #Ad pic.twitter.com/jfZeK8iBiI – 6:49 PM
Mike Curtis @MikeACurtis2
#Pistons starters: Ivey, Burks, Bogdanovic, Stewart and Duren.
Jaylen Brown (non-Covid illness) is out for the #Celtics. – 6:40 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Celtics starters tonight:
Rob Williams
Al Horford
Jayson Tatum
Sam Hauser
Derrick White
Pistons starters:
Jalen Duren
Bojan Bogdanovic
Saddiq Bey
Alec Burks
Jaden Ivey – 6:34 PM
Detroit Pistons @DetroitPistons
Ready to hoop.
@MichelobULTRA | #ULTRADrip | #Ad pic.twitter.com/0FJ6nLDij7 – 6:19 PM
Dallas Mavericks PR @MavsPR
Markieff Morris holds career averages of 10.7 points, 5.1 rebounds, 1.6 assists over 742 games (377 starts) with Phoenix, Washington, Oklahoma City, Detroit, the L.A. Lakers, Miami and Brooklyn.
Morris will wear #13 for the Mavericks. pic.twitter.com/nrNSkSIYFf – 6:17 PM
Markieff Morris holds career averages of 10.7 points, 5.1 rebounds, 1.6 assists over 742 games (377 starts) with Phoenix, Washington, Oklahoma City, Detroit, the L.A. Lakers, Miami and Brooklyn.
Morris will wear #13 for the Mavericks. pic.twitter.com/nrNSkSIYFf – 6:17 PM
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
James Edwards reported the #Celtics called about Nerlens Noel.
$9.2M this year
$9.7M team option for 2024
Not an easy contract to match.
Gallinari alone isn’t even enough. Need to add Kornet, Pritchard, or Jackson.
38 G played last 2 yr. Next to 0 on offense. Don’t see it – 6:05 PM
Detroit Pistons @DetroitPistons
Tonight’s injury report presented by @HenryFordHealth
#Pistons | #Ad pic.twitter.com/1zmLfp9ZF4 – 5:56 PM
Mike Curtis @MikeACurtis2
Celtics forward Jayson Tatum and former #Pistons forward Blake Griffin warming up before tonight’s game.
Tatum scored 43 points the last time he was in Detroit on Nov. 12. pic.twitter.com/E8BPseRlYm – 5:45 PM
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
Casey on Bey’s hot streak: “With the second unit, he has a better opportunity to get that rhythm.”
Said he loves how Bey has played off the bench and “when we’re ready to compete in the playoffs” he believes that will be his best role. – 5:26 PM
Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa
Isaiah Stewart and Cory Joseph are available tonight, Casey said – 5:23 PM
Boston Celtics @celtics
Rob Williams discusses our lessons learned from Friday’s game and how we’re looking to pick up the energy tonight against the Pistons. pic.twitter.com/JjOnhVKjRk – 4:55 PM
Mike Curtis @MikeACurtis2
New story: The #Pistons were issued a new date for last week’s game against the #Wizards, which was postponed due to Detroit’s travel issues in Dallas.
Detroit will now face the Wizards on March 7, and as a result, they will play the #Blazers on March 6. detroitnews.com/story/sports/n… – 4:43 PM
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
First of many thoughts entering #TradeDeadline week:
-The end of Kyrie & the #Nets? Maybe not.
-Big man interest continues for #Celtics
-Intrigue around CHI, TOR could lead back to BKN
-I can’t stop thinking about Grant’s future
-What will Jazz do?
clnsmedia.com/kyrie-irving-t… – 4:43 PM
Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa
The Wizards @ Pistons game that was postponed last Wednesday has been rescheduled for March 7 at 7 pm. The Blazers @ Pistons game, which was initially scheduled for March 7, has been rescheduled to March 6. – 4:01 PM
Washington Wizards @WashWizards
Schedule update: Our postponed game vs. Detroit has been rescheduled to March 7th at 7 PM.
Our March 6th game vs. Milwaukee has been moved to March 5th at 7:30 PM.
More info ⬇️
nba.com/wizards/news/w… – 3:53 PM
Ava Wallace @avarwallace
Wiz-Pistons update: The Feb. 1 game that was postponed has been rescheduled for March 7.
Josh Robbins @JoshuaBRobbins
The Wizards-Pistons game in Detroit on Feb. 1 that was postponed has been rescheduled for March 7, the NBA announced. The Bucks-Wizards in Washington game originally scheduled for March 6 has been moved to March 5. The Wizards will play four games in five nights from March 4-8. – 3:50 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
The #Bucks have had their schedule affected by the postponed #Pistons – #Wizards game back on Feb. 1.
Bucks now play the #Wizards in WAS on March 5.
They have a home-road back-to-back vs. the #76ers at Fiserv Forum on March 4.
They previously were going WAS-ORL March 6-7. – 3:49 PM
Rod Beard @detnewsRodBeard
The #Pistons-#Wizards game from Feb. 1 has been moved to March 7 at 7 p.m., and the previously scheduled #Pistons-#Blazers game on March 7 has been moved to March 6. pic.twitter.com/M2uOs3SDDU – 3:48 PM
Chase Hughes @ChaseHughesNBCS
The Wizards-Pistons game postponed due to weather has been rescheduled for March 7 in Detroit.
The Wizards’ game against the Bucks set for March 6 will now be played a day earlier on March 5. – 3:47 PM
Brian Robb @BrianTRobb
I thought we were done with Jaylen Brown for Kevin Durant trade rumors last summer but here we are. Some fresh thoughts about a surprising rumor masslive.com/celtics/2023/0… – 3:06 PM
James Plowright @British_Buzz
Race to the Number 1 Overall Pick
Average Opponent Strength of Schedule + Home Games + Back to Backs Remaining:
HOU – 7th (.515) 15 Home x4 B2B
CHA – 20th (.494) 17 Home x4 B2B
SAS – 23rd (.489 11 Home x8 B2B
DET – 27th (.485) 14 Home x5 B2B pic.twitter.com/ARqWHu8fQN – 3:00 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
“I’m looking forward to it. I’m excited.”
Devin Booker as he returns to action Tuesday at Brooklyn.
Said he played 5-on-5 Friday in Boston.
“Just checking all the boxes, more than last time. Getting a chance to get up and down. Guys sacrificing their game day time.” #Suns pic.twitter.com/wGByjaV51l – 2:26 PM
Mike Curtis @MikeACurtis2
New: When Jaden Ivey was in high school, he went to the 2020 Rising Stars game, which featured Ja Morant and Jaren Jackson Jr. It’s been a goal of his ever since.
“I was able to witness that. After that moment, I was like, ‘I want to play in that game.'” detroitnews.com/story/sports/n… – 2:20 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Jaylen Brown this season:
27.0 PPG
7.1 RPG
48/33/78%
Top 10 in 25/5 games this season. pic.twitter.com/ZVNhgzXxqb – 2:20 PM
Detroit Pistons @DetroitPistons
This week’s game schedule 👀 ⬇️
Get your 🎟 via @ticketmaster now! https://t.co/loCRAC4CyR pic.twitter.com/4vL08XLlKP – 2:10 PM
Boston Celtics @celtics
🚨 Season 3 of View From The Rafters drops tomorrow 🚨
Subscribe now so you don’t miss a single inside story ⤵️ – 2:05 PM
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
Jaylen Brown is signed for 1 more year. Beyond the #Celtics’ reasons for not doing a hypothetical deal, it makes no sense for Brooklyn now either.
I was a big advocate for pursuing Durant after the playoff-long offensive debacle, uncertainty over Brown’s future. Not anymore. – 2:01 PM
Bill Ingram @TheRocketGuy
If the #BrooklynNets really do trade KD to the Celtics for Brown, the #HoustonRockets should send a nice gift basket to Kyrie Irving and consider retiring his number. They own BRK’s first round pick. – 1:38 PM
Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa
Some very, very important news regarding The Pistons Pulse:
We have merch.
https://t.co/OlzkD3aVpU pic.twitter.com/Cz7uwtGHaP – 1:31 PM
Gary Washburn @GwashburnGlobe
Jaylen Brown (Non COVID illness) is questionable and Luke Kornet and Marcus Smart (sprained ankles) are OUT tonight vs #Pistons. #Celtics – 1:18 PM
Cameron Tabatabaie @CTabatabaie
Celtics announce the following updates ahead of tonight’s game in Detroit. Smart and Gallo are also out.
Jaylen Brown – Illness (Non-COVID) – QUESTIONABLE
Luke Kornet – Left Ankle Sprain – OUT – 1:18 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Celtics Injury Report Update at Detroit tonight:
Jaylen Brown – Illness (Non-COVID) – QUESTIONABLE
Danilo Gallinari – Left Knee ACL Repair – OUT
Luke Kornet – Left Ankle Sprain – OUT
Marcus Smart – Right Ankle Sprain – OUT – 1:17 PM
