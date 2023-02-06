Celtics vs. Pistons: Start time, where to watch, what's the latest

Game previews

The Boston Celtics play against the Detroit Pistons at Little Caesars Arena

The Boston Celtics are spending $4,761,509 per win while the Detroit Pistons are spending $8,893,405 per win

Game Time: 7:00 PM EST on Monday February 6, 2023

Live Stream: fuboTV (Watch for free)
NBA League Pass: The most live games plus NBA TV. Free trial

National TV: N/A
Home TV: Bally Sports DET
Away TV: NBC Sports Boston
Home Radio: 97.1 FM The Ticket
Away Radio: 98.5 The Sports Hub

BasketNews
@BasketNews_com
Apparently, Nicolas Batum is a doppelganger of Al Horford 🤣 pic.twitter.com/QP7HhIgyFL2:32 AM

