Charles Barkley puts LeBron James at No. 7 in his GOATs list

Charles Barkley, an 11-time NBA All-Star, 11-time member of the All-NBA Team, and the 1993 NBA MVP, revealed his Top 10 players in the league’s history during his recent appearance on All the Smoke podcast, co-hosted by Matt Barnes and Stephen Jackson. With Michael Jordan at the top, this is how Charles Barkley’s list played out: Michael Jordan Oscar Robertson Wilt Chamberlain Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Bill Russell Kobe Bryant LeBron James Tim Duncan Hakeem Olajuwon Jerry West
Source: BasketNews
Source: BasketNews
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Chris Palmer @ChrisPalmerNBA
Name a player who has had four better teammates than Kyrie Irving:
LeBron. KD. Harden. Luka. – 1:37 AM
Name a player who has had four better teammates than Kyrie Irving:
LeBron. KD. Harden. Luka. – 1:37 AM
Tim Reynolds @ByTimReynolds
People who will set all-time records at the arena formerly known as Staples this week:
Beyonce, most Grammys
LeBron, most points – 10:05 PM
People who will set all-time records at the arena formerly known as Staples this week:
Beyonce, most Grammys
LeBron, most points – 10:05 PM
Kamenetzky Brothers @KamBrothers
POLL! Is it LeBron? (cc: @ESPNLosAngeles @LockedOnLakers) – 8:12 PM
POLL! Is it LeBron? (cc: @ESPNLosAngeles @LockedOnLakers) – 8:12 PM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
With 4:00 left in the third quarter, Joel Embiid tied Charles Barkley for seventh on the Sixers all-time blocks list with 606. – 8:05 PM
With 4:00 left in the third quarter, Joel Embiid tied Charles Barkley for seventh on the Sixers all-time blocks list with 606. – 8:05 PM
Micah Adams @MicahAdams13
The Lakers really looked in the mirror and decided that players who are currently 14 years old and 12 years old are more important than adding an All-Star point guard next to LeBron and AD.
A certifiably crazy All-Star, yes… but one that’s also proven to work beneath LeBron. – 7:20 PM
The Lakers really looked in the mirror and decided that players who are currently 14 years old and 12 years old are more important than adding an All-Star point guard next to LeBron and AD.
A certifiably crazy All-Star, yes… but one that’s also proven to work beneath LeBron. – 7:20 PM
Micah Adams @MicahAdams13
I’m legitimately stunned the Lakers didn’t pull the trigger on Kyrie.
The window is now.
When you have LeBron — let alone Year 20 LeBron — the goal isn’t winning in 2027 or 2029.
It’s 2023, 2024 and maybe 2025.
Chances are Rob Pelinka won’t be there then anyways. – 7:08 PM
I’m legitimately stunned the Lakers didn’t pull the trigger on Kyrie.
The window is now.
When you have LeBron — let alone Year 20 LeBron — the goal isn’t winning in 2027 or 2029.
It’s 2023, 2024 and maybe 2025.
Chances are Rob Pelinka won’t be there then anyways. – 7:08 PM
Micah Adams @MicahAdams13
Good for the Mavericks.
I wouldn’t bet on Kyrie. I’m surprised that’s the move.
But this is the move the Cavs never even attempted with LeBron the first time through.
You can’t just sit around and play it safe when you’ve got Luka Doncic.
Major questions. But good for them. – 6:11 PM
Good for the Mavericks.
I wouldn’t bet on Kyrie. I’m surprised that’s the move.
But this is the move the Cavs never even attempted with LeBron the first time through.
You can’t just sit around and play it safe when you’ve got Luka Doncic.
Major questions. But good for them. – 6:11 PM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
Though Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving are both ball dominant, Mavs have optimism they’ll co-exist well. Luka & Kyrie respect each other. They can both play together & have staggered minutes. Luka has more help. Kyrie played well with two other ball-dominant stars (LeBron, Durant). – 5:27 PM
Though Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving are both ball dominant, Mavs have optimism they’ll co-exist well. Luka & Kyrie respect each other. They can both play together & have staggered minutes. Luka has more help. Kyrie played well with two other ball-dominant stars (LeBron, Durant). – 5:27 PM
Aaron J. Fentress @AaronJFentress
Kyrie Irving is going to be able to tell his children and grandchildren that he played with LeBron James, Jayson Tatum, Kevin Durant, James Harden and Luka Doncic yet won just one championship.
Or, maybe he will leave that part out. – 5:04 PM
Kyrie Irving is going to be able to tell his children and grandchildren that he played with LeBron James, Jayson Tatum, Kevin Durant, James Harden and Luka Doncic yet won just one championship.
Or, maybe he will leave that part out. – 5:04 PM
Tim Reynolds @ByTimReynolds
An added bonus to all of this:
Woj says Kyrie has his physical Monday, then goes to Los Angeles to join the Mavs for a Wednesday game vs. the Clippers.
Which means he can be there Tuesday to watch LeBron try to pass Kareem. – 5:03 PM
An added bonus to all of this:
Woj says Kyrie has his physical Monday, then goes to Los Angeles to join the Mavs for a Wednesday game vs. the Clippers.
Which means he can be there Tuesday to watch LeBron try to pass Kareem. – 5:03 PM
Rob Perez @WorldWideWob
Radio Roulette is LIVE @UnderdogFantasy
– Kyrie Irving traded to Dallas
– Luka’s Robin?
– Nets done making moves?
– End of an era
– What’s next for LeBron and the Lakers?
Trying to make sense of it all.
📺 https://t.co/e4dWRKGb1E pic.twitter.com/yFN3YMjLXy – 3:29 PM
Radio Roulette is LIVE @UnderdogFantasy
– Kyrie Irving traded to Dallas
– Luka’s Robin?
– Nets done making moves?
– End of an era
– What’s next for LeBron and the Lakers?
Trying to make sense of it all.
📺 https://t.co/e4dWRKGb1E pic.twitter.com/yFN3YMjLXy – 3:29 PM
Sirius XM NBA @SiriusXMNBA
🏀 @RealJayWilliams explains why he’s never seen a player like LeBron #LakeShow
@Rick Kamla | @adaniels33 pic.twitter.com/aaZsvGYXvC – 3:16 PM
🏀 @RealJayWilliams explains why he’s never seen a player like LeBron #LakeShow
@Rick Kamla | @adaniels33 pic.twitter.com/aaZsvGYXvC – 3:16 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Kyrie Irving has now been on teams with
LeBron James
Kevin Durant
James Harden
Jayson Tatum
Luka Doncic pic.twitter.com/rAk1HXj9oX – 3:14 PM
Kyrie Irving has now been on teams with
LeBron James
Kevin Durant
James Harden
Jayson Tatum
Luka Doncic pic.twitter.com/rAk1HXj9oX – 3:14 PM
Brad Townsend @townbrad
LeBron James poised to break NBA scoring record, 20 years after we visited his high school dallasnews.com/sports/maveric… – 2:12 PM
LeBron James poised to break NBA scoring record, 20 years after we visited his high school dallasnews.com/sports/maveric… – 2:12 PM
Clemente Almanza @CAlmanza1007
When asked about LeBron potentially breaking the all-time scoring record against them, Josh Giddey said it’ll be a special moment but doesn’t think it’s a guarantee it’ll happen against OKC:
“We’ve got one of the best defenders in the league that’ll do a good job on that.” – 2:07 PM
When asked about LeBron potentially breaking the all-time scoring record against them, Josh Giddey said it’ll be a special moment but doesn’t think it’s a guarantee it’ll happen against OKC:
“We’ve got one of the best defenders in the league that’ll do a good job on that.” – 2:07 PM
Clemente Almanza @CAlmanza1007
Mark Daigneault on playing the Lakers with LeBron potentially becoming the all-time scoring leader:
“These games are fun games and a test of our ability to stay focus… I’m looking forward to seeing how we handle it.” – 1:43 PM
Mark Daigneault on playing the Lakers with LeBron potentially becoming the all-time scoring leader:
“These games are fun games and a test of our ability to stay focus… I’m looking forward to seeing how we handle it.” – 1:43 PM
CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA
Lakers legend Kareem Abdul-Jabbar set to be in attendance when LeBron James breaks his NBA scoring record
cbssports.com/nba/news/laker… – 1:19 PM
Lakers legend Kareem Abdul-Jabbar set to be in attendance when LeBron James breaks his NBA scoring record
cbssports.com/nba/news/laker… – 1:19 PM
Candace Buckner @CandaceDBuckner
such a good lead anecdote here from @Tania Ganguli. When TG writes on LeBron, you should read it:
nytimes.com/2023/02/04/spo… – 12:10 PM
such a good lead anecdote here from @Tania Ganguli. When TG writes on LeBron, you should read it:
nytimes.com/2023/02/04/spo… – 12:10 PM
Sam Amick @sam_amick
On the Lakers’ pursuit of Kyrie Irving, the inevitable pressure that comes with employing LeBron James, and my view of where this sensitive situation stands, at @TheAthletic
theathletic.com/4156847/2023/0… – 12:10 PM
On the Lakers’ pursuit of Kyrie Irving, the inevitable pressure that comes with employing LeBron James, and my view of where this sensitive situation stands, at @TheAthletic
theathletic.com/4156847/2023/0… – 12:10 PM
Candace Buckner @CandaceDBuckner
LeBron and Kareem, from teen phenoms to top of the NBA scoring mountain. They’re more alike than we give them credit for and @JerryBrewer shows why:
washingtonpost.com/sports/2023/02… – 11:43 AM
LeBron and Kareem, from teen phenoms to top of the NBA scoring mountain. They’re more alike than we give them credit for and @JerryBrewer shows why:
washingtonpost.com/sports/2023/02… – 11:43 AM
StatMuse @statmuse
LeBron is averaging the most points per minute of his career.
In his 20th season.
At age 38. pic.twitter.com/LP9tngc6Qq – 11:22 AM
LeBron is averaging the most points per minute of his career.
In his 20th season.
At age 38. pic.twitter.com/LP9tngc6Qq – 11:22 AM
Ben Golliver @BenGolliver
Sunday print: From Wilt Chamberlain to Kareem Abdul-Jabbar & now to LeBron James, a visual history of the NBA scoring record’s past, present & future w/ @arturgalocha @washingtonpost @PostSports https://t.co/DlgFD4ntpX pic.twitter.com/2FpIo2p1P0 – 10:54 AM
Sunday print: From Wilt Chamberlain to Kareem Abdul-Jabbar & now to LeBron James, a visual history of the NBA scoring record’s past, present & future w/ @arturgalocha @washingtonpost @PostSports https://t.co/DlgFD4ntpX pic.twitter.com/2FpIo2p1P0 – 10:54 AM
StatMuse @statmuse
Best record in 40-point games this season (minimum five 40-point games):
.857 — Jayson Tatum
.800 — Donovan Mitchell
.778 — Joel Embiid
.727 — Luka Doncic, Giannis Antetokounmpo
.600 — LeBron James, Devin Booker, Damian Lillard pic.twitter.com/mvNvVA8ABn – 10:30 AM
Best record in 40-point games this season (minimum five 40-point games):
.857 — Jayson Tatum
.800 — Donovan Mitchell
.778 — Joel Embiid
.727 — Luka Doncic, Giannis Antetokounmpo
.600 — LeBron James, Devin Booker, Damian Lillard pic.twitter.com/mvNvVA8ABn – 10:30 AM
Brad Turner @BA_Turner
My dude @Dan Woike has this in @latimessports on: LeBron James closes in on scoring record, but is Kyrie Irving still in the picture? latimes.com/sports/lakers/… – 10:08 AM
My dude @Dan Woike has this in @latimessports on: LeBron James closes in on scoring record, but is Kyrie Irving still in the picture? latimes.com/sports/lakers/… – 10:08 AM
BasketNews @BasketNews_com
Do you agree with Charles Barkley’s NBA all-time 10? 👀
1. ⭐️ Michael Jordan
2. ⭐️ Oscar Robertson
3. ⭐️ Wilt Chamberlain
4. ⭐️ Kareem Abdul-Jabbar
5. ⭐️ Bill Russell
6. ⭐️ Kobe Bryant
7. ⭐️ LeBron James
8. ⭐️ Tim Duncan
9. ⭐️ Hakeem Olajuwon
10. ⭐️ Jerry West pic.twitter.com/4iwn5XcQhd – 9:36 AM
Do you agree with Charles Barkley’s NBA all-time 10? 👀
1. ⭐️ Michael Jordan
2. ⭐️ Oscar Robertson
3. ⭐️ Wilt Chamberlain
4. ⭐️ Kareem Abdul-Jabbar
5. ⭐️ Bill Russell
6. ⭐️ Kobe Bryant
7. ⭐️ LeBron James
8. ⭐️ Tim Duncan
9. ⭐️ Hakeem Olajuwon
10. ⭐️ Jerry West pic.twitter.com/4iwn5XcQhd – 9:36 AM
Tim Reynolds @ByTimReynolds
All we have this week in the NBA is the CBA opt-out deadline (probably) getting pushed back by the league and the union, Mat Ishbia officially taking over in Phoenix, LeBron passing Kareem, the trade deadline and Kyriepalooza.
Also, games. – 9:30 AM
All we have this week in the NBA is the CBA opt-out deadline (probably) getting pushed back by the league and the union, Mat Ishbia officially taking over in Phoenix, LeBron passing Kareem, the trade deadline and Kyriepalooza.
Also, games. – 9:30 AM
Jorge Sierra @hoopshype
LeBron James amid Kyrie-to-Lakers rumors: “I don’t speak for our front office (…) That’s a, what’s the word you use, ‘Duh’ question when you talk about a player like that.” pic.twitter.com/SzV5RIjBg9 – 3:06 AM
LeBron James amid Kyrie-to-Lakers rumors: “I don’t speak for our front office (…) That’s a, what’s the word you use, ‘Duh’ question when you talk about a player like that.” pic.twitter.com/SzV5RIjBg9 – 3:06 AM
Alex Raskin @RaskinDailyMail
REVEALED: Charles Barkley was called a ‘motherf*****’ by longtime friend Michael Jordan in their last phone call in 2012… after the TNT analyst critiqued his ownership in Charlotte mol.im/a/11713125 via @MailSport – 2:50 PM
REVEALED: Charles Barkley was called a ‘motherf*****’ by longtime friend Michael Jordan in their last phone call in 2012… after the TNT analyst critiqued his ownership in Charlotte mol.im/a/11713125 via @MailSport – 2:50 PM
Marla Ridenour @MRidenourABJ
#Grizzlies’ Dillon Brooks was suspended one game by the NBA, #Cavs’ Donovan Mitchell was fined $20,000: ‘Can’t be out here committing loose ball fouls,’ Charles Barkley on Donovan Mitchell scrum beaconjournal.com/story/sports/p… via @beaconjournal – 7:02 PM
#Grizzlies’ Dillon Brooks was suspended one game by the NBA, #Cavs’ Donovan Mitchell was fined $20,000: ‘Can’t be out here committing loose ball fouls,’ Charles Barkley on Donovan Mitchell scrum beaconjournal.com/story/sports/p… via @beaconjournal – 7:02 PM
More on this storyline
“I don’t want to say it ever becomes too much, but there are times when I wish I could do normal things,” James said Thursday while standing in an arena hallway in Indianapolis about an hour after the Lakers beat the Pacers there. A member of a camera crew that has been following him for the past few years filmed him as he spoke. “I wish I could just walk outside,” James said. “I wish I could just, like, walk into a movie theater and sit down and go to the concession stand and get popcorn. I wish I could just go to an amusement park just like regular people. I wish I could go to Target sometimes and walk into Starbucks and have my name on the cup just like regular people.” He added: “I’m not sitting here complaining about it, of course not. But it can be challenging at times.” -via New York Times / February 6, 2023
In early 2002, James was a high school junior and on the cover of Sports Illustrated. News didn’t travel as quickly as it does now. Not everyone had cellphones, and the ones they had couldn’t livestream videos of whatever anyone did. Social media meant chat rooms on AOL or Yahoo. Facebook had yet to launch, and the deluge of social networking apps was years away. Five Minutes That Will Make You Love 21st-Century Jazz “Thank God I didn’t have social media; that’s all I can say,” James said in October when asked to reflect on his entry into the league. -via New York Times / February 6, 2023
“I love LeBron, but the difference, in my opinion, is Michael and Kobe will kill you. LeBron is a nice guy. Ain’t nobody ever said Kobe and Michael were nice guys. Those words have never been spoken. Nobody ever said, ‘Man, Michael Jordan is a nice guy.’ The same thing with Kobe. And that’s nothing wrong with that, but LeBron, he is just a nice man and I got him seventh,” Barkley explained his choice. -via BasketNews / February 6, 2023
Barkley and Jordan were best friends up until the “NBA on TNT” host criticized Jordan’s role as an NBA executive in a 2012 interview. Barkley, who was a TNT analyst, said Jordan was not doing a great job as owner of the Charlotte Bobcats (now Hornets). Barkley has said Jordan called him over his comments and after an unpleasant exchange, they never spoke again. As for what was said during that phone call? “He went ballistic, and he called me and the last thing I heard was ‘motherf–ker, f–k you, you’re supposed to be my boy,’” Barkley said of the situation during a Thursday appearance on the “All The Smoke” podcast. “I said ‘man, I’ve got to do my job.’ We haven’t spoken since that night and that was probably close to 10 years ago.” -via New York Post / February 4, 2023
Charles Barkley infamously said, “I am not a role model.” Abdul-Rauf can understand his statement but disagrees. “Once we wake up we have a responsibility to hopefully present ourselves in the best light,” explained the soon to be remarried father of five. “People are going to look and listen to you. They’re either going to get good or bad advice from you. -via Denver Post / January 31, 2023
Main Rumors, Bill Russell, GOAT Debate, Jerry West, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Wilt Chamberlain, Charles Barkley, Hakeem Olajuwon, Kobe Bryant, LeBron James, Matt Barnes, Michael Jordan, Oscar Robertson, Stephen Jackson, Tim Duncan, Los Angeles Lakers