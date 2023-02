Chris Duarte, Terance Mann and Alex Caruso on Nuggets' radar

And though Mann admitted to The Athletic that he doesn’t know Irving as well as some of his veteran teammates, he noted the respect Irving has around the league, echoing a sentiment many players have when Irving’s name comes up. “He’s a great player, everybody knows that,” Mann told The Athletic Saturday night. “Everybody also knows that he does his thing, with his decisions, and you got to respect that. Got to respect his résumé. You got to respect what he wants. Guys know what’s going on. It’s hard to say, because we don’t really know. Some of us don’t really know him like that. Other guys do. But nobody really talks about it that much.” -via The Athletic / February 5, 2023