Chris Duarte, Terance Mann and Alex Caruso on Nuggets' radar

There were reports about a potential move of Hyland to Minnesota to the general manager who drafted him, Tim Connelly, but sources told Action Network there wasn’t any substance to reports of a potential swap for Naz Reid. The Nuggets are open to conversations about wings, with Chris Duarte, Terrence Mann, and Alex Caruso (likely too expensive for Denver’s asset cache) on their list of considerations.
Source: Matt Moore @ Action Network
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Clippers starting Terance Mann, Paul George, Kawhi Leonard, Marcus Morris Sr., Ivica Zubac. LAC is 4-2 with this lineup starting. – 7:03 PM
Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM
STARTERS 2/6
LAC
Kawhi Leonard
Marcus Morris Sr.
Ivica Zubac
Paul George
Terance Mann
BKN
Joe Harris
Royce O’Neale
Nic Claxton
Cam Thomas
Edmond Sumner – 7:02 PM
Stephen Noh @StephNoh
Every playoff team should be trying to figure out a way to trade for Alex Caruso: sportingnews.com/us/nba/news/al… – 6:36 PM
Mike McGraw @McGrawDHSports
Donovan says Alex Caruso (foot) is a game time decision. #Bulls – 6:17 PM
Scott Agness @ScottAgness
Chris Duarte practiced today, did a good job and hopefully will be available to play Wednesday in Miami, Carlisle said. pic.twitter.com/Tfw3rm9sfd – 5:19 PM
Josh Martin @Bulls_Wire
Chicago has reportedly ‘been open to listening to offers’ for Caruso. bullswire.usatoday.com/2023/02/06/rep… – 1:50 PM
Stephen Noh @StephNoh
Here’s a sampling of Alex Caruso’s defense against some of the stars of the league from this season alone.
Wrote about why every playoff team could use Caruso here 👇
https://t.co/FJUVH1RwSI pic.twitter.com/QlHSH8KbmS – 10:07 AM
Scott Agness @ScottAgness
Cavs had a dominant 2Q on the Pacers, then cruised to a 122-103 win.
– Carlisle called The Magic Number pregame
– Lack of 3-point shooting
– Turner’s productive play
– Why Duarte was out
fieldhousefiles.com/p/running-thou… – 11:38 PM
Erik Slater @erikslater_
The Clippers’ offer for Kyrie, according to @Kevin O’Connor.
Luke Kennard
Terance Mann
(Salary filler)
1 first-round pick
2 pick swaps
Nets clearly preferred Dallas’ package with two win-now pieces. I’d think Mann being on an expiring contract played into it as well. – 8:48 PM
Chuck Swirsky @ctsbulls
NBA Injury Report: Bulls: Williams: Probable: ( ankle) Caruso: Questionable: ( foot). Spurs: Vassell and Sochan -OUT. Johnson and Jones: Questionable. 6:45 pre Monday @670TheScore @Audacy app @Chicago Bulls radio network. @Will_Perdue32 @AlyssaBergamini @richwyatt_ Bill is off – 6:56 PM
KC Johnson @KCJHoop
Bulls list Alex Caruso questionable vs. Spurs. Patrick Williams is probable. – 5:34 PM
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
The Mavericks can still trade first-round picks in 2025 and 2027.
They still have plenty of room for improvement. They could use another big wing to replace Finney-Smith. Anunoby is probably out of their price range, but could they swing Kyle Kuzma? Alex Caruso? – 3:33 PM
Mike McGraw @McGrawDHSports
Guess this wasn’t a great day to be missing Alex Caruso. Blazers score 43 in 2ndQ and lead #Bulls at half 70-59.
Lillard has 28; LaVine 21, but 4 fouls. Bulls have been outscored 15-2 at foul line – 9:08 PM
Julia Poe @byjuliapoe
Portalnd rips off a run to close the half with a 70-59 lead.
Bulls struggling without Caruso on the perimeter to contain Lillard, who has 28 points.
LaVine leads with 21 points, but those four fouls will limit him greatly in the second half. – 9:08 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Give the people what they want: Terance Mann is in for Reggie Jackson as Clippers have lost 9 points of 17-point 4th quarter lead (and counting) – 8:57 PM
KC Johnson @KCJHoop
3-point shooter fouled alert
And Coby White, Zach LaVine have two fouls and Ayo Dosunmu has 3 fouls and Alex Caruso isn’t here to guard Damian Lillard. – 8:52 PM
3-point shooter fouled alert
Joe Cowley @JCowleyHoops
Zach LaVine is not an All-Star and he gets why, Alex Caruso is again sidelined with an injury, and some Andre Drummond talk … all in one click.
Read it:
chicago.suntimes.com/bulls/2023/2/4… – 8:51 PM
Julia Poe @byjuliapoe
Damian Lillard is cooking early. 19 points on 7-for-9 shooting. Not a good sign for the Bulls without Caruso. – 8:51 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Asked Tyronn Lue pregame about Terance Mann late game role after no 4th quarter minutes in Milwaukee… and that brings up, Norman Powell, who played all of the 4th quarter but was shut out last 4 minutes of game. pic.twitter.com/LWs0CklyTL – 6:48 PM
Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM
STARTERS 2/4
LAC
Kawhi Leonard
Marcus Morris Sr.
Ivica Zubac
Paul George
Terance Mann
NYK
RJ Barrett
Julius Randle
Jericho Sims
Quentin Grimes
Jalen Brunson – 6:37 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Clippers are starting Terance Mann, Paul George, Kawhi Leonard, Marcus Morris Sr., Ivica Zubac tonight at New York
Knicks starting Jalen Brunson, Quentin Grimes, RJ Barrett, Julius Randle, Jericho Sims
Former Clipper Isaiah Hartenstein will come off bench. – 6:36 PM
Mike McGraw @McGrawDHSports
Caruso (foot) is out, Williams and Vucevic in tonight vs. Blazers. #Bulls – 6:24 PM
Darnell Mayberry @DarnellMayberry
Alex Caruso (foot sprain) will not play against Portland tonight, Billy Donovan says. – 6:18 PM
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
Pregame, @Law Murray asked Ty Lue about the fourth quarter in Milwaukee, and Lue said he felt the pressure of Matthews and Jrue necessitated a true point guard instead of a Terance Mann, but Lue allowed that he could have used Mann more down the stretch. – 5:41 PM
More on this storyline
Alex Caruso has drawn interest from other teams and Chicago has been open to listening to offers on the reserve guard, a league source told ESPN, but the Bulls would likely have to be blown away by a deal to trade perhaps their most important defensive player. Coby White is on the final season of his rookie contract and can be a restricted free agent this summer, although several members of the organization are encouraged by his improvements this season. Andre Drummond, one of the team’s free agent additions this summer, has fallen mostly out of the rotation. -via ESPN / February 6, 2023
Chicago: Alex Caruso (left midfoot soreness) has been upgraded to questionable for Monday’s game against San Antonio. Patrick Williams (right ankle sprain) is probable. -via HoopsHype / February 5, 2023
KC Johnson: Alex Caruso is out vs. Trail Blazers, per Donovan. Patrick Williams is in. -via Twitter @KCJHoop / February 4, 2023
League sources say the Clippers offered Luke Kennard, Terance Mann, one future first, and two first-round pick swaps. An additional salary would’ve been required to complete the trade, but that was the gist of it. -via The Ringer / February 5, 2023
And though Mann admitted to The Athletic that he doesn’t know Irving as well as some of his veteran teammates, he noted the respect Irving has around the league, echoing a sentiment many players have when Irving’s name comes up. “He’s a great player, everybody knows that,” Mann told The Athletic Saturday night. “Everybody also knows that he does his thing, with his decisions, and you got to respect that. Got to respect his résumé. You got to respect what he wants. Guys know what’s going on. It’s hard to say, because we don’t really know. Some of us don’t really know him like that. Other guys do. But nobody really talks about it that much.” -via The Athletic / February 5, 2023
Andrew Greif: Asked Terance Mann at shootaround about scouting LeBron at 38, with the kinds of numbers he’s put up: “You could make up some stuff and say that he doesn’t like doing this or he doesn’t like doing that, but at the end of the day it’s LeBron, so he’s gonna do whatever he wants.” -via Twitter @AndrewGreif / January 25, 2023
Scott Agness: Chris Duarte is OUT tonight with a sore left ankle. He did not play in the last game. Coach’s Decision, Rick Carlisle said about that pregame. -via Twitter @ScottAgness / February 5, 2023
It wasn’t entirely clear what caused the scuffle between Morant and members of the opposing team. The guard was initially seen jawing with Pacers wing Chris Duarte after a free throw from Indiana’s Isaiah Jackson. Members from both teams got involved before the two sides were eventually separated. During his post-game interview, Morant was asked to provide more clarity. He said that Pacers rookie Andrew Nembhard actually started the incident: “Andrew told my pops to shut up. Pretty much, I heard my pops like ask him if he said shut up. So I was trying to figure out who he was talking to. Obviously, I had seen it was him, so I approached him, seeing what he was on. Checked his temperature. He didn’t have a fever. Then Duarte came over, tried to push me … I told him stop pushing me. He said he was cooling. Then his teammates came over, then he started talking.” -via USA Today / January 30, 2023
Jake Fischer on Chris Duarte: Last couple of weeks, I’ve definitely heard from various teams that the Pacers have been willing to discuss him. -via Spotify / January 13, 2023
