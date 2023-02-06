Chris Paul on being part of Kyrie trade package: It's a business, I've seen crazier

Chris Paul on being part of Kyrie trade package: It's a business, I've seen crazier

Main Rumors

Chris Paul on being part of Kyrie trade package: It's a business, I've seen crazier

February 6, 2023- by

By |

What’s the buzz on Twitter?

Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
“It’s a business. I’ve seen crazier. The way I found out I was traded from Houston. You just show up to work and be a pro day in and day out. Nobody’s exempt from being traded. Find out just like everybody else.” Chris Paul on being part of Kyrie Irving trade package #Suns #Nets2:32 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Chris Paul getting up shots. #Suns #Nets pic.twitter.com/ztLqffB83R1:30 PM

Bill Simmons @BillSimmons
It’s been 18 hours since the Kyrie trade and I’ve moved into “Kinda wish the Phoenix trade happened if that was true” // “CP3 + KD as teammates!” mode. – 11:00 AM
Chris Haynes @ChrisBHaynes
On this episode of #thisleague UNCUT with @Marc Stein, we take you behind the scenes of the reporting process involving Chris Paul and Kyrie Irving: https://t.co/GOxL92N6Hq pic.twitter.com/K7Zxz5wosj10:57 AM

Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Report: Phoenix Suns offered Chris Paul, Jae Crowder, draft picks for Kyrie Irving #Suns #Nets azcentral.com/story/sports/n… via @azcentral10:12 AM
Alex Kennedy @AlexKennedyNBA
The Suns “are expected to be incredibly active over the next several days to add to the roster,” according to @Shams Charania.
Shams notes that “the future of Chris Paul is uncertain.” Only $15,800,000 of CP3’s $30,800,000 salary is guaranteed next season. basketballnews.com/stories/suns-t…10:39 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
From Shams’ latest, saying the Suns offered Chris Paul, Jae Crowder and a first-rounder for Kyrie Irving. Three firsts would’ve gotten the deal done pic.twitter.com/8tXvXbpsSG9:34 PM

Erik Slater @erikslater_
Phoenix offered Chris Paul and Jae Crowder plus “unspecified picks” for Kyrie per @Chris Haynes.
I’d say Dinwiddie and Finney-Smith’s youth and team-friendly contracts was why the Nets preferred Dallas’ package.
Both are under contract next year with DFS locked in for 3 seasons – 9:15 PM

More on this storyline

, Main Rumors

, , , , , , ,

RELATED ARTICLES

From The Web

LATEST

More HoopsHype
Home