Chris Paul on being part of Kyrie trade package: It's a business, I've seen crazier

Duane Rankin: “It’s a business. I’ve seen crazier. The way I found out I was traded from Houston. You just show up to work and be a pro day in and day out. Nobody’s exempt from being traded. Find out just like everybody else.” Chris Paul on being part of Kyrie Irving trade package #Suns #Nets
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
“It’s a business. I’ve seen crazier. The way I found out I was traded from Houston. You just show up to work and be a pro day in and day out. Nobody’s exempt from being traded. Find out just like everybody else.” Chris Paul on being part of Kyrie Irving trade package #Suns #Nets – 2:32 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Chris Paul getting up shots. #Suns #Nets pic.twitter.com/ztLqffB83R – 1:30 PM
Bill Simmons @BillSimmons
It’s been 18 hours since the Kyrie trade and I’ve moved into “Kinda wish the Phoenix trade happened if that was true” // “CP3 + KD as teammates!” mode. – 11:00 AM
Chris Haynes @ChrisBHaynes
On this episode of #thisleague UNCUT with @Marc Stein, we take you behind the scenes of the reporting process involving Chris Paul and Kyrie Irving: https://t.co/GOxL92N6Hq pic.twitter.com/K7Zxz5wosj – 10:57 AM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Report: Phoenix Suns offered Chris Paul, Jae Crowder, draft picks for Kyrie Irving #Suns #Nets azcentral.com/story/sports/n… via @azcentral – 10:12 AM
Alex Kennedy @AlexKennedyNBA
The Suns “are expected to be incredibly active over the next several days to add to the roster,” according to @Shams Charania.
Shams notes that “the future of Chris Paul is uncertain.” Only $15,800,000 of CP3’s $30,800,000 salary is guaranteed next season. basketballnews.com/stories/suns-t… – 10:39 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
From Shams’ latest, saying the Suns offered Chris Paul, Jae Crowder and a first-rounder for Kyrie Irving. Three firsts would’ve gotten the deal done pic.twitter.com/8tXvXbpsSG – 9:34 PM
Erik Slater @erikslater_
Phoenix offered Chris Paul and Jae Crowder plus “unspecified picks” for Kyrie per @Chris Haynes.
I’d say Dinwiddie and Finney-Smith’s youth and team-friendly contracts was why the Nets preferred Dallas’ package.
Both are under contract next year with DFS locked in for 3 seasons – 9:15 PM
Duane Rankin: “It kind of bothered me to be honest. A lot of times, a guy’s name is out there and it’s just a lot of people throwing stuff out there maybe to get their deal done. And so they use us.” Monty Williams on Chris Paul reportedly being in #Suns trade package for Kyrie Irving #Nets -via Twitter @DuaneRankin / February 6, 2023
Chris Haynes: Sources: Brooklyn Nets received Los Angeles Lakers’ proposal that did include team’s two first-round picks (2027, 2029) and Phoenix Suns’ offer of Chris Paul, Jae Crowder and unspecified picks: @NBATV pic.twitter.com/cJuABbaYGy -via Twitter @ChrisBHaynes / February 5, 2023
The Suns, however, don’t appear to be considering a trade of Paul. “Let me be clear, I don’t think they’re trading Chris Paul,” said Zach Lowe. “I’ve heard nothing about trading Chris Paul. In fact, I’ve heard the opposite.” -via RealGM / February 3, 2023
