Christian Wood: I hope I'm not traded

Tim MacMahon: Christian Wood is well aware that Mavs are discussing potential trades involving him. He says he’s trying to stay off social media and talk to Jason Kidd and GM Nico Harrison as much as possible. What is he hearing from them? “Uh, nothing,” Wood said. “I hope I’m not traded.”
‘Hope I’m not traded’: Christian Wood talks Mavericks trade rumors after Kyrie Irving deal dallasnews.com/sports/maveric… – 2:02 PM
At shootaround this a.m., Christian Wood discussed his potential inclusion in Mavs’ next trade: “Hope I’m not traded.”
On Kyrie news: “I like it, but I hope I’m still here.”
What has he heard from front office? “Nothing.”
Christian Wood says he’ll return Monday night after missing eight games with a fractured thumb. Here’s the details and preview of the Mavericks-Jazz match.
mavs.com/mavs-jazz-prim… – 1:38 PM
Christian Wood is well aware that Mavs are discussing potential trades involving him. He says he’s trying to stay off social media and talk to Jason Kidd and GM Nico Harrison as much as possible.
What is he hearing from them? “Uh, nothing,” Wood said. “I hope I’m not traded.” – 1:23 PM
Christian Wood (left thumb fracture) will be available for tonight’s game at Utah, per Dallas Mavericks. – 1:13 PM
The Mavericks say Christian Wood (left thumb fracture) will be available to play in tonight’s game at Utah after missing the last eight games. – 1:12 PM
Christian Wood is ready to return tonight vs. Jazz after missing Mavs’ last eight games with left thumb fracture: “Ready to go.”
Had some bruising on his thumb still, but jokingly blamed it on Jared Dudley’s defense in scrimmages. – 1:06 PM
After eight games out with a thumb injury, Christian Wood says he will return tonight vs. Utah. – 1:05 PM
DYK Mavs have a game tonight? In Utah, as they try to work around a very short roster until the expected return of Luka/arrival of Kyrie in LA on Wed. Christian Wood’s return is expected after missing last 8 games. @peasradio per at 7:30. Tip w/Brad & me at 8:10. @971TheFreak – 12:19 PM
Mavs announce … Christian Wood has been upgraded to questionable for tomorrow night’s game in Utah, he’s been out the last 8 with a fractured left thumb. Luka will be out for a second straight game with a right heel contusion. – 10:10 PM
Dallas Injury Report (as of 2/5):
OUT –
Davis Bertans (left calf strain)
Spencer Dinwiddie (not with team)
Luka Doncic (right heel contusion)
Dorian Finney-Smith (not with team)
Maxi Kleber (right hamstring tear)
QUESTIONABLE – Christian Wood (left thumb fracture) – 6:46 PM
Christian Wood/Kyrie/Luka, a big three designed by a 13 year-old. Cuban never stops innovating. – 3:28 PM
Looking forward to Christian Wood’s facial expressions when he doesn’t get to touch the ball – 3:24 PM
tfw Kyrie Irving and Christian Wood are your co-stars pic.twitter.com/8UXRj7cjKu – 3:22 PM
Tim MacMahon: Mavs C/PF Christian Wood (fractured left thumb) will play vs. Jazz tonight. “I’m good to go,” he said. -via Twitter @espn_macmahon / February 6, 2023
Dallas has discussed options to move Tim Hardaway Jr., multiple people familiar with the Mavericks’ approach pre-Irving said. Though he can boost the offense when in a shooting rhythm, Hardaway’s contract is viewed as a long-term investment that doesn’t justify his streaky high-volume production while limiting the Mavericks’ future financial flexibility. Playing on a $19.6 million salary this season, Hardaway is set to make $17.9 million in 2023-24 and 16.2 million in 2024-25 to finish the four-year deal he signed to remain in Dallas during 2021 free agency, Nico Harrison’s first as the Mavericks’ general manager. -via Dallas Morning News / February 6, 2023
Christian Wood has also been a frequently discussed candidate for the Mavericks to shop. Before fracturing his left thumb Jan. 18 and missing the last eight games, Wood ascended from sixth-man center to open the season to starter since mid-December. While he has flashed strong offensive chemistry and and formed a friendship with Doncic, Wood (making $14.3 million this season) will be an unrestricted free agent this summer. While Wood is currently eligible for an extension up to four years and $77 million, talks between his management and the Mavericks’ have been preliminary and Dallas has not provided a formal offer. -via Dallas Morning News / February 6, 2023