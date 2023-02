Clippers taking a hard look at D'Angelo Russell

Q: With D’Angelo Russell, he’s had a big year offensively. Helped you win a lot of games. Do you think you’ve seen enough that he can fit in long-term if you want him to be the point guard down the road? Tim Connelly: What I’ve seen is the guy put in a huge summer. He was in the gym all the time. I don’t think it’s coincidental he’s having such a good shooting year. Every time I looked up, he’s down there working out. He knew the expectations were risen this year. He challenged himself to have a better year. He’s such a basketball-obsessed guy. Nobody watches more college or NBA. He’s had a great year, a tremendous summer where he worked his tail off and certainly there’s plenty of scenarios where he’s our point guard not just now but for the future as well . -via Minneapolis Star-Tribune / February 5, 2023