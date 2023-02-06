Live stream: Clippers 41, Nets 38

The Los Angeles Clippers (30-26) play against the Brooklyn Nets (32-20) at Barclays Center

Live Stream: fuboTV (Watch for free)

NBA League Pass: The most live games plus NBA TV. Free trial

Game Time: 7:30 PM EST on Monday February 6, 2023

Los Angeles Clippers 41, Brooklyn Nets 38 (Q2 06:44)

What’s the buzz on Twitter?

Erik Slater @erikslater_

I’d go as far as saying it’s a certainty that the Nets trade for a big before the deadline.

Because right now, if Claxton goes down, Sharpe looks borderline unplayable. Can’t see them playing the year out with that glaring of a hole. – I’d go as far as saying it’s a certainty that the Nets trade for a big before the deadline.Because right now, if Claxton goes down, Sharpe looks borderline unplayable. Can’t see them playing the year out with that glaring of a hole. – 8:17 PM

Rob Perez @WorldWideWob

The more you watch Cam Thomas unleashed, the more yesterday’s events make sense. – The more you watch Cam Thomas unleashed, the more yesterday’s events make sense. – 8:15 PM

Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU

Clippers have a 41-38 lead over Nets with 6:44 left to play in 1st half. The bench did all the work, but Royce O’Neale is back and has matched Cam Thomas with 4 3s already.

Brooklyn is 5/15 on 2s and 9/15 on 3s, with their only FT generated by a Thomas 4-point play. – Clippers have a 41-38 lead over Nets with 6:44 left to play in 1st half. The bench did all the work, but Royce O’Neale is back and has matched Cam Thomas with 4 3s already.Brooklyn is 5/15 on 2s and 9/15 on 3s, with their only FT generated by a Thomas 4-point play. – 8:15 PM

Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer

Clippers lead the Nets 41-38 with 6:44 left in the first half. – Clippers lead the Nets 41-38 with 6:44 left in the first half. – 8:15 PM

Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU

Day’Ron Sharpe is in foul trouble, and Clippers in bonus last 7:09 of first half.

Brooklyn is a truly pitiful rebounding team. – Day’Ron Sharpe is in foul trouble, and Clippers in bonus last 7:09 of first half.Brooklyn is a truly pitiful rebounding team. – 8:13 PM

Barbara Barker @meanbarb

KD on the bench is a good sign for Nets. – KD on the bench is a good sign for Nets. – 8:12 PM

Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer

Kessler Edwards sighting with 8:43 left in the second quarter. – Kessler Edwards sighting with 8:43 left in the second quarter. – 8:10 PM

Nick Friedell @NickFriedell

KD is at Barclays now sitting on the Nets’ bench. – KD is at Barclays now sitting on the Nets’ bench. – 8:10 PM

Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif

After hesitating on what might have been a first three-point attempt once he checked in, Luke Kennard has looked to fire quickly ever since. That’s what the Clippers want. He checks out after 8 minutes. – After hesitating on what might have been a first three-point attempt once he checked in, Luke Kennard has looked to fire quickly ever since. That’s what the Clippers want. He checks out after 8 minutes. – 8:10 PM

Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU

Our national nightmare is over… Luke Kennard has made a 3 after 8 straight misses – Our national nightmare is over… Luke Kennard has made a 3 after 8 straight misses – 8:09 PM

Erik Slater @erikslater_

Kevin Durant is here on the bench tonight. – Kevin Durant is here on the bench tonight. – 8:08 PM

Brooklyn Nets @BrooklynNets

Squad knocked down 8 triples in the first 👌 8:08 PM Squad knocked down 8 triples in the first 👌 pic.twitter.com/XebdUFbFHx

Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU

Clippers ended 1st quarter on 10-0 run to take 29-27 lead into 2nd quarter.

Norman Powell is doing that thing where he outscores a whole bench by himself. – Clippers ended 1st quarter on 10-0 run to take 29-27 lead into 2nd quarter.Norman Powell is doing that thing where he outscores a whole bench by himself. – 8:08 PM

Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer

Dru Smith running the Nets second unit right now with Patty Mills, Yuta Watanabe, T.J. Warren and Day’Ron Sharpe out there. – Dru Smith running the Nets second unit right now with Patty Mills, Yuta Watanabe, T.J. Warren and Day’Ron Sharpe out there. – 8:08 PM

Kevin O’Connor @KevinOConnorNBA

The biggest winner of the Kyrie Irving trade:

Cam Thomas 8:07 PM The biggest winner of the Kyrie Irving trade:Cam Thomas pic.twitter.com/agOOr13vX9

Ian Begley @IanBegley

For those wondering after he wasn’t at Nets-Wizards the other night: Kevin Durant is at Barclays Center tonight as Nets take on Clippers. – For those wondering after he wasn’t at Nets-Wizards the other night: Kevin Durant is at Barclays Center tonight as Nets take on Clippers. – 8:07 PM

Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer

End of the first quarter: Clippers lead the Nets 29-27. Cam Thomas with 13 points, Royce with nine. Nets were 8-for-12 from 3. – End of the first quarter: Clippers lead the Nets 29-27. Cam Thomas with 13 points, Royce with nine. Nets were 8-for-12 from 3. – 8:04 PM

Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif

The Clippers lead 29-27 despite Brooklyn shooting 8-12 from three. Clips ended the quarter on a 10-0 run. Ending quarters has not been their specialty of late, but this was an exception. – The Clippers lead 29-27 despite Brooklyn shooting 8-12 from three. Clips ended the quarter on a 10-0 run. Ending quarters has not been their specialty of late, but this was an exception. – 8:04 PM

Erik Slater @erikslater_

Good things do not tend to happen when Day’Ron Sharpe has been on the floor this season.

Outside of the Lakers game, it’s been a tough go of it for the sophomore big man. – Good things do not tend to happen when Day’Ron Sharpe has been on the floor this season.Outside of the Lakers game, it’s been a tough go of it for the sophomore big man. – 8:02 PM

Mike Vorkunov @MikeVorkunov

Cam Thomas is the biggest winner in the Kyrie Irving trade. He has 13 points in the first quarter. Two nights after he dropped 44, he’s trying to drop 50 – Cam Thomas is the biggest winner in the Kyrie Irving trade. He has 13 points in the first quarter. Two nights after he dropped 44, he’s trying to drop 50 – 8:02 PM

Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer

Dru Smith just checked in with a minute left in the first quarter to make his Nets debut. – Dru Smith just checked in with a minute left in the first quarter to make his Nets debut. – 8:01 PM

Erik Slater @erikslater_

Dru Smith enters the game in what is his Nets debut. – Dru Smith enters the game in what is his Nets debut. – 8:01 PM

Kevin Pelton @kpelton

Cam Thomas is sick of people saying the post-Kyrie Irving Nets are made up of Kevin Durant and role players. – Cam Thomas is sick of people saying the post-Kyrie Irving Nets are made up of Kevin Durant and role players. – 8:01 PM

Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer

Cam Thomas has hit his first four 3s. He’s 8-for-9 from deep in his last two games. Very curious to see his role when KD is back and DFS and SD are here. Nets are going to need his scoring. – Cam Thomas has hit his first four 3s. He’s 8-for-9 from deep in his last two games. Very curious to see his role when KD is back and DFS and SD are here. Nets are going to need his scoring. – 8:00 PM

Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif

The rotation’s up to nine tonight with Reggie Jackson part of a unit with guards Powell and Kennard. – The rotation’s up to nine tonight with Reggie Jackson part of a unit with guards Powell and Kennard. – 7:59 PM

Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU

Norman Powell in for Paul George.

8-man rotation to begin: Starters plus Powell/Batum/Kennard. – Norman Powell in for Paul George.8-man rotation to begin: Starters plus Powell/Batum/Kennard. – 7:58 PM

Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU

Brooklyn lead down to 20-17 with 4 minutes left in opening quarter.

Nets have made 6 of first 7 3s. Or what anyone around Thursday night would call: “Not how the Bucks started.” – Brooklyn lead down to 20-17 with 4 minutes left in opening quarter.Nets have made 6 of first 7 3s. Or what anyone around Thursday night would call: “Not how the Bucks started.” – 7:55 PM

Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif

Luke Kennard enters the game after two straight DNPs. – Luke Kennard enters the game after two straight DNPs. – 7:53 PM

Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif

Brooklyn has made six of its first seven three-pointers but is still only up five on the Clippers. – Brooklyn has made six of its first seven three-pointers but is still only up five on the Clippers. – 7:52 PM

Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU

Clippers pulled Zu early with Nets scorching.

And now Luke Kennard is getting 1st quarter minutes. – Clippers pulled Zu early with Nets scorching.And now Luke Kennard is getting 1st quarter minutes. – 7:52 PM

Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU

Kawhi Leonard leads Clippers with 18 and-ones this season despite being 8th in total minutes played. – Kawhi Leonard leads Clippers with 18 and-ones this season despite being 8th in total minutes played. – 7:51 PM

Erik Slater @erikslater_

Cam Thomas is 2/2 from three to start this one. He’s made 6 of his last 7 from deep. – Cam Thomas is 2/2 from three to start this one. He’s made 6 of his last 7 from deep. – 7:51 PM

Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU

Brooklyn leads Clippers 14-7 with 7:15 left in 1st quarter.

The Nets are a jump-shooting team, and they are starting extremely hot with 4 3s in 5 attempts. The only one of those 3s not accompanied by an assist was by Cam Thomas. – Brooklyn leads Clippers 14-7 with 7:15 left in 1st quarter.The Nets are a jump-shooting team, and they are starting extremely hot with 4 3s in 5 attempts. The only one of those 3s not accompanied by an assist was by Cam Thomas. – 7:48 PM

Erik Slater @erikslater_

Nets offense is humming with this unit. Cam Thomas and Edmond Sumner penetrating, Joe Harris and Royce O’Neale spotting up.

Great ball movement. – Nets offense is humming with this unit. Cam Thomas and Edmond Sumner penetrating, Joe Harris and Royce O’Neale spotting up.Great ball movement. – 7:47 PM

Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer

Nets start 4-for-5 from 3, lead the Clippers 14-7 with 7:15 left in the first quarter. Timeout Ty Lue. – Nets start 4-for-5 from 3, lead the Clippers 14-7 with 7:15 left in the first quarter. Timeout Ty Lue. – 7:46 PM

Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif

Terance Mann just dunked in the lane, which brought several members of his family and friends to their feet near the Clippers bench. – Terance Mann just dunked in the lane, which brought several members of his family and friends to their feet near the Clippers bench. – 7:46 PM

Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan

Jason Kidd said Luka Doncic will re-join the Mavs Wednesday in Los Angeles, but not play against the Clippers, missing a 3rd straight game with right heel contusion.

Kyrie Irving and Markieff Morris will meet the Mavs in LA tomorrow for practice and plan to debut Wednesday. – Jason Kidd said Luka Doncic will re-join the Mavs Wednesday in Los Angeles, but not play against the Clippers, missing a 3rd straight game with right heel contusion.Kyrie Irving and Markieff Morris will meet the Mavs in LA tomorrow for practice and plan to debut Wednesday. – 7:43 PM

Tim MacMahon @espn_macmahon

Luka Doncic (heel contusion) will join Mavs in LA on Wednesday but will be out again vs. Clippers. Earliest potential Luka/Kyrie Irving combo appearance is in Sacramento this weekend. – Luka Doncic (heel contusion) will join Mavs in LA on Wednesday but will be out again vs. Clippers. Earliest potential Luka/Kyrie Irving combo appearance is in Sacramento this weekend. – 7:43 PM

Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU

This is last Eastern Conference road game for Clippers this season. They are 7-7 on road vs East.

A win tonight gives Clippers 4-2 record on this Grammy trip and 8-2 record since dipping one game under .500

Let’s see what we get. – This is last Eastern Conference road game for Clippers this season. They are 7-7 on road vs East.A win tonight gives Clippers 4-2 record on this Grammy trip and 8-2 record since dipping one game under .500Let’s see what we get. – 7:40 PM

NBA on ESPN @ESPNNBA

Throwback to Team Durant playing cards before the 2022 All-Star Game 😂 7:39 PM Throwback to Team Durant playing cards before the 2022 All-Star Game 😂 pic.twitter.com/2qap6H0s7X

Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer

Props to whoever edited the Nets’ pregame hype video. Lot of Kyrie Irving previously in there. Final Cut Pro should give that person some type of award. – Props to whoever edited the Nets’ pregame hype video. Lot of Kyrie Irving previously in there. Final Cut Pro should give that person some type of award. – 7:37 PM

Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer

Greetings from Barclays. Nets-Clips tips shortly in game one of a back-to-back. Suns tomorrow. Dinwiddie and DFS ain’t here yet. It’s the Cam Thomas show against Kawhi and PG. A win would exceed the number of games won w/out KD during last year’s MCL sprain. Updates to come. – Greetings from Barclays. Nets-Clips tips shortly in game one of a back-to-back. Suns tomorrow. Dinwiddie and DFS ain’t here yet. It’s the Cam Thomas show against Kawhi and PG. A win would exceed the number of games won w/out KD during last year’s MCL sprain. Updates to come. – 7:34 PM

Chuck Cooperstein @coopmavs

Most mid season trades don’t produce the desired results that the Rockets got with Clyde Drexler, the Pistons got with Rasheed Wallace, or even the Mavs got with Spencer Dinwiddie last year. Mavs hoping to double their fun with Kyrie – Most mid season trades don’t produce the desired results that the Rockets got with Clyde Drexler, the Pistons got with Rasheed Wallace, or even the Mavs got with Spencer Dinwiddie last year. Mavs hoping to double their fun with Kyrie – 7:31 PM

Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif

Re: Earlier tweet about the 8-man rotation. For context, here were Ty Lue’s full answers on the topics of Luke Kennard and Robert Covington: 7:06 PM Re: Earlier tweet about the 8-man rotation. For context, here were Ty Lue’s full answers on the topics of Luke Kennard and Robert Covington: pic.twitter.com/H4LcaWddrH

Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU

Clippers starting Terance Mann, Paul George, Kawhi Leonard, Marcus Morris Sr., Ivica Zubac. LAC is 4-2 with this lineup starting. – Clippers starting Terance Mann, Paul George, Kawhi Leonard, Marcus Morris Sr., Ivica Zubac. LAC is 4-2 with this lineup starting. – 7:03 PM

Barbara Barker @meanbarb

Starters for tonight’s game vs. L.A. Clippers: Sumner, Thomas, Harris, O’Neale and Claxton…..

This is a long way from Harden, Durant, Kyrie, etc. that we once thought would lead Nets to the promised land. – Starters for tonight’s game vs. L.A. Clippers: Sumner, Thomas, Harris, O’Neale and Claxton…..This is a long way from Harden, Durant, Kyrie, etc. that we once thought would lead Nets to the promised land. – 7:03 PM

Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM

STARTERS 2/6

LAC

Kawhi Leonard

Marcus Morris Sr.

Ivica Zubac

Paul George

Terance Mann

BKN

Joe Harris

Royce O’Neale

Nic Claxton

Cam Thomas

Edmond Sumner – STARTERS 2/6LACKawhi LeonardMarcus Morris Sr.Ivica ZubacPaul GeorgeTerance MannBKNJoe HarrisRoyce O’NealeNic ClaxtonCam ThomasEdmond Sumner – 7:02 PM

Ian Begley @IanBegley

Cam Thomas starting for BKN tonight along with Edmund Sumner, Joe Harris, Royce O’Neale and Nic Claxton – Cam Thomas starting for BKN tonight along with Edmund Sumner, Joe Harris, Royce O’Neale and Nic Claxton – 7:01 PM

Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed

Edmond Sumner and Cam Thomas will start for the Nets tonight against the Clippers. – Edmond Sumner and Cam Thomas will start for the Nets tonight against the Clippers. – 7:00 PM

Barbara Barker @meanbarb

So does anyone else think it’s a little convenient that KD is seeing a doctor right now. Most doctors I don’t don’t hold office hours at 6 p.m. – So does anyone else think it’s a little convenient that KD is seeing a doctor right now. Most doctors I don’t don’t hold office hours at 6 p.m. – 6:57 PM

Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed

Nic Claxton says he’s looking forward to reuniting with Spencer Dinwiddie: “My first year playing with Spence was good for me. He really looked for me out on the court and now I’m 10 times better than I was then. So I’m looking forward to playing with him and that will be fun.” – Nic Claxton says he’s looking forward to reuniting with Spencer Dinwiddie: “My first year playing with Spence was good for me. He really looked for me out on the court and now I’m 10 times better than I was then. So I’m looking forward to playing with him and that will be fun.” – 6:54 PM

Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed

Nic Claxton on Kyrie Irving: “Our relationship always transcended basketball. He was one of the best teammates that I’ve had despite people want to say. Whatever picture (people paint). He’s one of the best teammates and we’ll continue to have a good relationship.” 6:53 PM Nic Claxton on Kyrie Irving: “Our relationship always transcended basketball. He was one of the best teammates that I’ve had despite people want to say. Whatever picture (people paint). He’s one of the best teammates and we’ll continue to have a good relationship.” #NetsWorld

Brad Townsend @townbrad

Kyrie Irving will become the 15th Maverick to wear jersey No. 2. One of the others was Jason Kidd, during his second stint here as a player (2008-2012).

Dallas acquired Kidd from the Nets on Feb. 19, 2008.

The Mavericks acquired Irving from the Nets on Feb. 6, 2023. – Kyrie Irving will become the 15th Maverick to wear jersey No. 2. One of the others was Jason Kidd, during his second stint here as a player (2008-2012).Dallas acquired Kidd from the Nets on Feb. 19, 2008.The Mavericks acquired Irving from the Nets on Feb. 6, 2023. – 6:45 PM

Adam Zagoria @AdamZagoria

Now on

Nets make Kyrie Irving trade official, but will Kevin Durant buy in? 6:42 PM Now on @njdotcom Nets make Kyrie Irving trade official, but will Kevin Durant buy in? nj.com/nets/2023/02/n…

Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin

#Suns injury report at #Nets:

PROBABLE: Devin Booker (groin).

AVAILABLE: Josh Okogie (nose).

OUT: Cameron Payne (foot), Landry Shamet (foot), Jae Crowder (not with team).

Nets hosting #Clippers tonight at home. 6:41 PM #Suns injury report at #Nets:PROBABLE: Devin Booker (groin).AVAILABLE: Josh Okogie (nose).OUT: Cameron Payne (foot), Landry Shamet (foot), Jae Crowder (not with team).Nets hosting #Clippers tonight at home. pic.twitter.com/ESVUndiekl

Kellan Olson @KellanOlson

Suns, after saying Devin Booker is expected to return tomorrow against the Nets, are listing him as probable on the injury report. Jae Crowder, Cam Payne and Landry Shamet are still out. – Suns, after saying Devin Booker is expected to return tomorrow against the Nets, are listing him as probable on the injury report. Jae Crowder, Cam Payne and Landry Shamet are still out. – 6:40 PM

Yossi Gozlan @YossiGozlan

Before and after 2022-23 cap sheets for Dallas and Brooklyn now that the trade is official:

+$36.8M payroll & luxury tax increase for Mavericks

-$35.6M payroll & luxury tax decrease for Nets 6:38 PM Before and after 2022-23 cap sheets for Dallas and Brooklyn now that the trade is official:+$36.8M payroll & luxury tax increase for Mavericks-$35.6M payroll & luxury tax decrease for Nets pic.twitter.com/Ul7uTlRQYj

Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif

As for keeping the rotation 8-deep recently, Ty Lue said pregame he loves Kennard’s shooting but his change has been a result of no more 3-guard lineups. And as for Covington, he felt LAC has done better job getting Zubac playing with 2nd unit, leaving less opp. to play RoCo. – As for keeping the rotation 8-deep recently, Ty Lue said pregame he loves Kennard’s shooting but his change has been a result of no more 3-guard lineups. And as for Covington, he felt LAC has done better job getting Zubac playing with 2nd unit, leaving less opp. to play RoCo. – 6:37 PM

Nick Friedell @NickFriedell

Nic Claxton just reiterated that Kyrie was one of the best teammates he’s ever had.

Nets locker room is quiet and empty as the finality of the Kyrie deal rolls through the organization. – Nic Claxton just reiterated that Kyrie was one of the best teammates he’s ever had.Nets locker room is quiet and empty as the finality of the Kyrie deal rolls through the organization. – 6:32 PM

Rashad Mobley @rashad20

Clippers again examining point guard: How does John Wall figure into future? 6:32 PM Clippers again examining point guard: How does John Wall figure into future? latimes.com/sports/clipper…

Meghan Triplett @Meghan_Triplett

Nic Claxton on Kyrie Irving: “That’s still my brother [and] my mentor. We’ll continue to have a close relationship off the court. Our relationship always transcended basketball.”

Claxton described Irving as “one of the best teammates” he has had. – Nic Claxton on Kyrie Irving: “That’s still my brother [and] my mentor. We’ll continue to have a close relationship off the court. Our relationship always transcended basketball.”Claxton described Irving as “one of the best teammates” he has had. – 6:26 PM

Ian Begley @IanBegley

Nets’ press release on trade says this on Kyrie Irving: ‘Irving appeared in 143 games in 3-plus seasons (2019-23) with the Nets after signing as a free agent with the team on July 7, 2019, registering averages of 27.1 points, 4.8 rebounds & 5.8 assists in 35.8 minutes per game.’ – Nets’ press release on trade says this on Kyrie Irving: ‘Irving appeared in 143 games in 3-plus seasons (2019-23) with the Nets after signing as a free agent with the team on July 7, 2019, registering averages of 27.1 points, 4.8 rebounds & 5.8 assists in 35.8 minutes per game.’ – 6:25 PM

Chris Mannix @SIChrisMannix

Mavs-Nets trade now official. Kyrie Irving, Markieff Morris to Dallas, Spencer Dinwiddie, Dorian Finney-Smith, 2029 first-round pick and two future second-round picks to Brooklyn. – Mavs-Nets trade now official. Kyrie Irving, Markieff Morris to Dallas, Spencer Dinwiddie, Dorian Finney-Smith, 2029 first-round pick and two future second-round picks to Brooklyn. – 6:19 PM

Brian Mahoney @briancmahoney

Basically no mention of Kyrie in the Nets’ press release about the trade, beyond that he was in it. No “thanks for the memories” stuff. – Basically no mention of Kyrie in the Nets’ press release about the trade, beyond that he was in it. No “thanks for the memories” stuff. – 6:17 PM

Dallas Mavericks PR @MavsPR

Markieff Morris holds career averages of 10.7 points, 5.1 rebounds, 1.6 assists over 742 games (377 starts) with Phoenix, Washington, Oklahoma City, Detroit, the L.A. Lakers, Miami and Brooklyn.

Morris will wear #13 for the Mavericks. 6:17 PM Markieff Morris holds career averages of 10.7 points, 5.1 rebounds, 1.6 assists over 742 games (377 starts) with Phoenix, Washington, Oklahoma City, Detroit, the L.A. Lakers, Miami and Brooklyn.Morris will wear #13 for the Mavericks. pic.twitter.com/nrNSkSIYFf

Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis

GM Sean Marks: “We’re excited to add Spencer and Dorian to our roster, while also securing draft compensation that will increase our flexibility moving forward. Spencer is a dynamic, multi-talented guard who we are very familiar with from his previous stint in Brooklyn.” 6:17 PM GM Sean Marks: “We’re excited to add Spencer and Dorian to our roster, while also securing draft compensation that will increase our flexibility moving forward. Spencer is a dynamic, multi-talented guard who we are very familiar with from his previous stint in Brooklyn.” #nets

Adam Zagoria @AdamZagoria

(1/2) The Kyrie trade is now official

“We’re excited to add Spencer and Dorian to our roster, while also securing draft compensation that will increase our flexibility moving forward,” said Nets General Manager Sean Marks. – (1/2) The Kyrie trade is now official“We’re excited to add Spencer and Dorian to our roster, while also securing draft compensation that will increase our flexibility moving forward,” said Nets General Manager Sean Marks. – 6:16 PM

CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA

NBA trade rumors: Nets, Mavericks make Kyrie Irving trade official; Heat open to moving Kyle Lowry

cbssports.com/nba/news/nba-t… – 6:16 PM NBA trade rumors: Nets, Mavericks make Kyrie Irving trade official; Heat open to moving Kyle Lowry

Dallas Mavericks PR @MavsPR

The Dallas Mavericks have acquired eight-time All-Star Kyrie Irving along with Markieff Morris from the Brooklyn Nets in exchange for Spencer Dinwiddie, Dorian Finney-Smith, a 2029 first-round pick and two future second-round picks. 6:15 PM The Dallas Mavericks have acquired eight-time All-Star Kyrie Irving along with Markieff Morris from the Brooklyn Nets in exchange for Spencer Dinwiddie, Dorian Finney-Smith, a 2029 first-round pick and two future second-round picks. pic.twitter.com/bmBZFXGJV4

Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed

Asked Tyronn Lue about Kyrie Irving joining Luka Doncic in Dallas. Lue said “don’t remind me” because the Clippers play the Mavericks on Wednesday. – Asked Tyronn Lue about Kyrie Irving joining Luka Doncic in Dallas. Lue said “don’t remind me” because the Clippers play the Mavericks on Wednesday. – 6:10 PM

Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU

T Lue confirms that everyone is a go to end this road trip tonight in Brooklyn. – T Lue confirms that everyone is a go to end this road trip tonight in Brooklyn. – 6:04 PM

Erik Slater @erikslater_

Spencer Dinwiddie and Dorian Finney-Smith can still be traded now that the trade is complete.

They cannot be traded alongside other Nets, but they can be packaged individually with picks. – Spencer Dinwiddie and Dorian Finney-Smith can still be traded now that the trade is complete.They cannot be traded alongside other Nets, but they can be packaged individually with picks. – 6:01 PM

Jake Fischer @JakeLFischer

Nets and Mavericks just finished the Kyrie Irving trade call, per source. Will remain a two-team deal. – Nets and Mavericks just finished the Kyrie Irving trade call, per source. Will remain a two-team deal. – 5:57 PM

Barbara Barker @meanbarb

Athletic reporting that trade is official.

Kyrie Irving to the Dallas Mavericks.

Spencer Dinwiddie, Dorian Finney-Smith, 2029 first-round pick and two second-round picks in 2027 and 2029 to the Brooklyn Nets. – Athletic reporting that trade is official.Kyrie Irving to the Dallas Mavericks.Spencer Dinwiddie, Dorian Finney-Smith, 2029 first-round pick and two second-round picks in 2027 and 2029 to the Brooklyn Nets. – 5:55 PM

Shams Charania @ShamsCharania

Official:

Kyrie Irving to the Dallas Mavericks.

Spencer Dinwiddie, Dorian Finney-Smith, 2029 first-round pick and two second-round picks in 2027 and 2029 to the Brooklyn Nets. – Official:Kyrie Irving to the Dallas Mavericks.Spencer Dinwiddie, Dorian Finney-Smith, 2029 first-round pick and two second-round picks in 2027 and 2029 to the Brooklyn Nets. – 5:54 PM

Barbara Barker @meanbarb

KD currently getting evaluated by doctors and an update will be given tomorrow. 5:54 PM KD currently getting evaluated by doctors and an update will be given tomorrow. pic.twitter.com/nTi3J9WbhG

Meghan Triplett @Meghan_Triplett

Jacque Vaughn on Ben Simmons: “Ben is actually available and could go tonight but he is not going because he wouldn’t play the back-to-back.”

Vaughn added that he is “highly probable” for tomorrow night vs Suns. – Jacque Vaughn on Ben Simmons: “Ben is actually available and could go tonight but he is not going because he wouldn’t play the back-to-back.”Vaughn added that he is “highly probable” for tomorrow night vs Suns. – 5:54 PM

Ian Begley @IanBegley

Kevin Durant is being examined by Nets staff today, Jacque Vaughn says. There may be an update on his health status after the game. Vaughn isn’t sure if Durant will attend tonight’s game at Barclays Center. – Kevin Durant is being examined by Nets staff today, Jacque Vaughn says. There may be an update on his health status after the game. Vaughn isn’t sure if Durant will attend tonight’s game at Barclays Center. – 5:51 PM

Erik Slater @erikslater_

Jacque Vaughn said Kevin Durant is being evaluated today and the team will provide an update tomorrow.

Durant recently said on his podcast that a return before the All-Star break is his ideal time to come back. – Jacque Vaughn said Kevin Durant is being evaluated today and the team will provide an update tomorrow.Durant recently said on his podcast that a return before the All-Star break is his ideal time to come back. – 5:51 PM

Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed

Jacque Vaughn says Ben Simmons (left knee soreness) could play tonight but the Nets want him to play in the second game of this back to back tomorrow against the Suns. – Jacque Vaughn says Ben Simmons (left knee soreness) could play tonight but the Nets want him to play in the second game of this back to back tomorrow against the Suns. – 5:51 PM

Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer

Jacque Vaughn has not talked to Kyrie Irving since the trade talk came down. He’s talked to KD about the Wizards game. – Jacque Vaughn has not talked to Kyrie Irving since the trade talk came down. He’s talked to KD about the Wizards game. – 5:51 PM

Nick Friedell @NickFriedell

Nets say Ben Simmons is out tonight with left knee soreness. Seth Curry (adductor) is also out.

Jacque Vaughn says Simmons will likely play Tuesday against the Suns. The Nets don’t want him playing both nights of a back to back.

T.J. Warren is available tonight. – Nets say Ben Simmons is out tonight with left knee soreness. Seth Curry (adductor) is also out.Jacque Vaughn says Simmons will likely play Tuesday against the Suns. The Nets don’t want him playing both nights of a back to back.T.J. Warren is available tonight. – 5:50 PM

Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU

Ben Simmons is out tonight vs Clippers. “Available” but Nets play tomorrow.

So Nets down KD, Kyrie, Ben, Seth Curry vs Clippers. – Ben Simmons is out tonight vs Clippers. “Available” but Nets play tomorrow.So Nets down KD, Kyrie, Ben, Seth Curry vs Clippers. – 5:49 PM

Erik Slater @erikslater_

Jacque Vaughn said Ben Simmons would have been available tonight but is sitting out due to the back to back.

Simmons is “highly probable” for tomorrow vs. Phoenix. – Jacque Vaughn said Ben Simmons would have been available tonight but is sitting out due to the back to back.Simmons is “highly probable” for tomorrow vs. Phoenix. – 5:49 PM

Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer

Seth Curry is out and he has an adductor strain, will see how he looks later in the week. – Seth Curry is out and he has an adductor strain, will see how he looks later in the week. – 5:49 PM

Ian Begley @IanBegley

Jacque Vaughn says Ben Simmons is expected to play tomorrow. He’s sitting tonight on first end of back to back. – Jacque Vaughn says Ben Simmons is expected to play tomorrow. He’s sitting tonight on first end of back to back. – 5:49 PM

Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif

Ben Simmons is out tonight vs. the Clippers, Nets coach Jacque Vaughn says. TJ Warren can play. – Ben Simmons is out tonight vs. the Clippers, Nets coach Jacque Vaughn says. TJ Warren can play. – 5:48 PM

Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer

Kevin Durant is being looked at by doctor’s today. Nets will have an update on him tomorrow. – Kevin Durant is being looked at by doctor’s today. Nets will have an update on him tomorrow. – 5:48 PM

Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis

TJ Warren is in, Ben Simmons is out but expected to play tomorrow per Jacque Vaughn. 5:48 PM TJ Warren is in, Ben Simmons is out but expected to play tomorrow per Jacque Vaughn. #Nets

Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer

Jacque Vaughn said Ben Simmons could play tonight, but can’t play in the back-to-back. Indicates he will play tomorrow against Phoenix. – Jacque Vaughn said Ben Simmons could play tonight, but can’t play in the back-to-back. Indicates he will play tomorrow against Phoenix. – 5:48 PM

Ian Begley @IanBegley

Ben Simmons is out tonight due to knee soreness, Nets say. – Ben Simmons is out tonight due to knee soreness, Nets say. – 5:47 PM

Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer

T.J. Warren is available against the Clippers tonight, Ben Simmons is out. – T.J. Warren is available against the Clippers tonight, Ben Simmons is out. – 5:47 PM

Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat

From earlier: Are Miami Heat back in the Kevin Durant, Bradley Beal game? 5:37 PM From earlier: Are Miami Heat back in the Kevin Durant, Bradley Beal game? sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h…

Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin

“It will be restricted minutes but he’s progressed so well over the last few weeks.”

“I’m excited for our team, but probably most of all, I’m excited for him.”

“I did my bid.”

Devin Booker (groin) set to return Tuesday after missing 21 games #Suns #Nets pic.twitter.com/HB5iYqYfUe – 5:15 PM “It will be restricted minutes but he’s progressed so well over the last few weeks.”“I’m excited for our team, but probably most of all, I’m excited for him.”“I did my bid.”Devin Booker (groin) set to return Tuesday after missing 21 games #Suns #Nets https://t.co/1kcwV9s1dt

NBA on ESPN @ESPNNBA

“Mark Cuban, he’s got an ultimate challenge on his hands right now.”

Bill Walton weighs in on the Nets-Mavs trade for Kyrie Irving. 5:13 PM “Mark Cuban, he’s got an ultimate challenge on his hands right now.”Bill Walton weighs in on the Nets-Mavs trade for Kyrie Irving. pic.twitter.com/0tbvPvLpbU

Tas Melas @TasMelas

Nets shoulda traded for Terance Mann if they want the Raptors to take their goods. – Nets shoulda traded for Terance Mann if they want the Raptors to take their goods. – 5:11 PM

Jake Fischer @JakeLFischer

The Brooklyn Nets have engaged the Toronto Raptors on expanding the Kyrie Irving-to-Dallas trade into a three-team deal, league sources told 5:10 PM The Brooklyn Nets have engaged the Toronto Raptors on expanding the Kyrie Irving-to-Dallas trade into a three-team deal, league sources told @YahooSports . A roundup of relevant details that could lead to another trade agreement: sports.yahoo.com/sources-nets-s…

Eric Koreen @ekoreen

The flip from “Can the Raps get KD?” to “Can the Raps help the Nets keep KD?” let’s you know how quickly this league can move. – The flip from “Can the Raps get KD?” to “Can the Raps help the Nets keep KD?” let’s you know how quickly this league can move. – 5:01 PM

Kendrick Perkins @KendrickPerkins

You’re damn right KD should request a trade!!!!! Carry the hell on… 4:53 PM You’re damn right KD should request a trade!!!!! Carry the hell on… pic.twitter.com/0OKR1JUb9M

CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA

NBA trade rumors: Nets trying to expand Kyrie Irving deal, interested in Raptors’ Fred VanVleet, Pascal Siakam

cbssports.com/nba/news/nba-t… – 4:48 PM NBA trade rumors: Nets trying to expand Kyrie Irving deal, interested in Raptors’ Fred VanVleet, Pascal Siakam

Bobby Manning @RealBobManning

The The #Nets CAN do a deal for Trent, VanVleet, Siakam, OG… I don’t know why they would though. One of the biggest challenges facing them going forward is secondary creation. You can’t trust Ben Simmons to be part of the solution at all. I’d be interested in them pursuing DeRozan. – 4:48 PM

Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS

I imagine the non-Nets teams that are interested in Fred VanVleet are getting their offers in now as well. This is the moment for Toronto to maximize its leverage if it plans to move him. An artificial (if imprecise) deadline still creates urgency. – I imagine the non-Nets teams that are interested in Fred VanVleet are getting their offers in now as well. This is the moment for Toronto to maximize its leverage if it plans to move him. An artificial (if imprecise) deadline still creates urgency. – 4:46 PM

Erik Slater @erikslater_

The Nets have had conversations with Toronto surrounding Fred VanVleet and Pascal Siakam per

The goal is clear: find a second scoring option for Kevin Durant before Thursday’s deadline. – The Nets have had conversations with Toronto surrounding Fred VanVleet and Pascal Siakam per @Marc Stein The goal is clear: find a second scoring option for Kevin Durant before Thursday’s deadline. – 4:45 PM

Bobby Manning @RealBobManning

First of many thoughts entering

-The end of Kyrie & the

-Big man interest continues for

-Intrigue around CHI, TOR could lead back to BKN

-I can’t stop thinking about Grant’s future

-What will Jazz do?

clnsmedia.com/kyrie-irving-t… – 4:43 PM First of many thoughts entering #TradeDeadline week:-The end of Kyrie & the #Nets ? Maybe not.-Big man interest continues for #Celtics -Intrigue around CHI, TOR could lead back to BKN-I can’t stop thinking about Grant’s future-What will Jazz do?

Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan

Kyrie Irving arrived in Dallas this afternoon, but when will he play his first Mavericks game?

Info inside on the Nets’ hope to expand the trade with Spencer Dinwiddie and what that means for the Mavs’ timeline for Kyrie to debut: 4:37 PM Kyrie Irving arrived in Dallas this afternoon, but when will he play his first Mavericks game?Info inside on the Nets’ hope to expand the trade with Spencer Dinwiddie and what that means for the Mavs’ timeline for Kyrie to debut: dallasnews.com/sports/maveric…

Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn

ESPN Sources: Nets-Mavs trade still hasn’t been made official with league office because Nets are evaluating opportunities to expand deal w/ a third team. Teams are expected to make two-way deal official in next couple of hours – unless Nets find something bigger to fold into it. – ESPN Sources: Nets-Mavs trade still hasn’t been made official with league office because Nets are evaluating opportunities to expand deal w/ a third team. Teams are expected to make two-way deal official in next couple of hours – unless Nets find something bigger to fold into it. – 4:25 PM

BasketNews @BasketNews_com

START one, BENCH one & CUT one 👀

🇺🇸 Kevin Durant

🇸🇮 Luka Doncic

🇺🇸 LeBron James 4:05 PM START one, BENCH one & CUT one 👀🇺🇸 Kevin Durant🇸🇮 Luka Doncic🇺🇸 LeBron James pic.twitter.com/wP2ydb3qLq

Los Angeles Clippers @LAClippers

The need to know for tonight’s matchup in Brooklyn

#GetItLocked | @betwayusa – 3:46 PM The need to know for tonight’s matchup in Brooklyn

Ryan Ward @RyanWardLA

Lakers star Anthony Davis was a nominee for Western Conference Player of the Week along with Mikal Bridges (PHX), Nikola Jokić and Jamal Murray (DEN) and Kawhi Leonard (LAC) – Award ultimately went to Damian Lillard (POR) – Lakers star Anthony Davis was a nominee for Western Conference Player of the Week along with Mikal Bridges (PHX), Nikola Jokić and Jamal Murray (DEN) and Kawhi Leonard (LAC) – Award ultimately went to Damian Lillard (POR) – 3:33 PM

Jared Weiss @JaredWeissNBA

Cam Thomas getting a player of the week nomination the day after the Nets traded Kyrie Irving is pure poetry – Cam Thomas getting a player of the week nomination the day after the Nets traded Kyrie Irving is pure poetry – 3:32 PM

StatMuse @statmuse

KD as a Net:

29.0 PPG

7.1 RPG

5.8 APG

54/40/90%

Led the Nets in PTS and REB in that stretch. 3:09 PM KD as a Net:29.0 PPG7.1 RPG5.8 APG54/40/90%Led the Nets in PTS and REB in that stretch. pic.twitter.com/Qe5iKmVBXM

Brian Robb @BrianTRobb

I thought we were done with Jaylen Brown for Kevin Durant trade rumors last summer but here we are. Some fresh thoughts about a surprising rumor 3:06 PM I thought we were done with Jaylen Brown for Kevin Durant trade rumors last summer but here we are. Some fresh thoughts about a surprising rumor masslive.com/celtics/2023/0…

Brooklyn Nets @BrooklynNets

A unifying force, the game of basketball has had an everlasting impact on our society.

Introducing our #BHM collaboration with Visionary Society. 3:00 PM A unifying force, the game of basketball has had an everlasting impact on our society.Introducing our #BHM collaboration with Visionary Society. pic.twitter.com/FR4UW4Zxj9

Sean Highkin @highkin

A Blazers trade deadline note: the $6.5 million exception they got from the Clippers trade last year expires today. I wouldn’t bet on them doing anything with it. Think whatever they do before the deadline will happen day-of. A lot of balls in the air still. – A Blazers trade deadline note: the $6.5 million exception they got from the Clippers trade last year expires today. I wouldn’t bet on them doing anything with it. Think whatever they do before the deadline will happen day-of. A lot of balls in the air still. – 2:59 PM

The Ringer @ringernba

Kyrie Irving is a Dallas Maverick and Spencer Dinwiddie is a Brooklyn Net …again. Does that change their Ringer 100 rating? 🤔

📖: 2:58 PM Kyrie Irving is a Dallas Maverick and Spencer Dinwiddie is a Brooklyn Net …again. Does that change their Ringer 100 rating? 🤔📖: nbarankings.theringer.com/rankings/spenc…

Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin

“It kind of bothered me to be honest. A lot of times, a guy’s name is out there and it’s just a lot of people throwing stuff out there maybe to get their deal done. And so they use us.” Monty Williams on Chris Paul reportedly being in 2:55 PM “It kind of bothered me to be honest. A lot of times, a guy’s name is out there and it’s just a lot of people throwing stuff out there maybe to get their deal done. And so they use us.” Monty Williams on Chris Paul reportedly being in #Suns trade package for Kyrie Irving #Nets

Adam Zagoria @AdamZagoria

Now on

Nets guard Ben Simmons has zero trade value, NBA execs says 2:44 PM Now on @njdotcom Nets guard Ben Simmons has zero trade value, NBA execs says nj.com/nets/2023/02/n…

Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin

“It’s a business. I’ve seen crazier. The way I found out I was traded from Houston. You just show up to work and be a pro day in and day out. Nobody’s exempt from being traded. Find out just like everybody else.” Chris Paul on being part of Kyrie Irving trade package #Nets – 2:32 PM “It’s a business. I’ve seen crazier. The way I found out I was traded from Houston. You just show up to work and be a pro day in and day out. Nobody’s exempt from being traded. Find out just like everybody else.” Chris Paul on being part of Kyrie Irving trade package #Suns

Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin

“I’m looking forward to it. I’m excited.”

Devin Booker as he returns to action Tuesday at Brooklyn.

Said he played 5-on-5 Friday in Boston.

“Just checking all the boxes, more than last time. Getting a chance to get up and down. Guys sacrificing their game day time.” #Suns 2:26 PM “I’m looking forward to it. I’m excited.”Devin Booker as he returns to action Tuesday at Brooklyn.Said he played 5-on-5 Friday in Boston.“Just checking all the boxes, more than last time. Getting a chance to get up and down. Guys sacrificing their game day time.” #Suns pic.twitter.com/wGByjaV51l

Chris Haynes @ChrisBHaynes

Phoenix Suns star Devin Booker to make his return on Tuesday against the Brooklyn Nets on Phoenix Suns star Devin Booker to make his return on Tuesday against the Brooklyn Nets on @NBAonTNT . – 2:14 PM

Chris Haynes @ChrisBHaynes

Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker to make his return on Tuesday against the Brooklyn Nets on Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker to make his return on Tuesday against the Brooklyn Nets on @NBAonTNT . – 2:14 PM

Bobby Manning @RealBobManning

Jaylen Brown is signed for 1 more year. Beyond the

I was a big advocate for pursuing Durant after the playoff-long offensive debacle, uncertainty over Brown’s future. Not anymore. – Jaylen Brown is signed for 1 more year. Beyond the #Celtics ’ reasons for not doing a hypothetical deal, it makes no sense for Brooklyn now either.I was a big advocate for pursuing Durant after the playoff-long offensive debacle, uncertainty over Brown’s future. Not anymore. – 2:01 PM

Jorge Sierra @hoopshype

FWIW: Kyrie Irving has the second-best scoring average in Nets history at 27.1 ppg.

Only KD ahead (for now). – FWIW: Kyrie Irving has the second-best scoring average in Nets history at 27.1 ppg.Only KD ahead (for now). – 1:45 PM

Bill Ingram @TheRocketGuy

If the If the #BrooklynNets really do trade KD to the Celtics for Brown, the #HoustonRockets should send a nice gift basket to Kyrie Irving and consider retiring his number. They own BRK’s first round pick. – 1:38 PM