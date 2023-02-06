Devin Booker expected to return tomorrow

Duane Rankin: Monty Williams expects Devin Booker (groin) to play tomorrow. #Suns
Source: Twitter @DuaneRankin
Source: Twitter @DuaneRankin
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Monty Williams expects Devin Booker (groin) to play tomorrow. #Suns – 1:47 PM
Monty Williams expects Devin Booker (groin) to play tomorrow. #Suns – 1:47 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Cameron Payne moving better as Devin Booker watches. #Suns pic.twitter.com/SIG4DbcDYN – 1:31 PM
Cameron Payne moving better as Devin Booker watches. #Suns pic.twitter.com/SIG4DbcDYN – 1:31 PM
Chris Palmer @ChrisPalmerNBA
Great being back in the #DMV for my book signing. Thanks to everyone who came out and made it so much fun. Got the idea for The Fresh Prince Project sitting on a bench in front of this very Barnes & Noble. pic.twitter.com/Ql06g5HIV6 – 11:59 PM
Great being back in the #DMV for my book signing. Thanks to everyone who came out and made it so much fun. Got the idea for The Fresh Prince Project sitting on a bench in front of this very Barnes & Noble. pic.twitter.com/Ql06g5HIV6 – 11:59 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Devin Booker X Pregame = dunking at the end of it Saturday. #Suns #Pistons
azcentral.com/story/sports/n… – 5:19 PM
Devin Booker X Pregame = dunking at the end of it Saturday. #Suns #Pistons
azcentral.com/story/sports/n… – 5:19 PM
BasketNews @BasketNews_com
Us if Kevin Durant doesn’t end up on the Suns and we won’t witness D-Book & KD vs Luka & Kyrie 🍿
pic.twitter.com/vuVMG29FA4 – 4:21 PM
Us if Kevin Durant doesn’t end up on the Suns and we won’t witness D-Book & KD vs Luka & Kyrie 🍿
pic.twitter.com/vuVMG29FA4 – 4:21 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Best record in 40-point games this season (minimum five 40-point games):
.857 — Jayson Tatum
.800 — Donovan Mitchell
.778 — Joel Embiid
.727 — Luka Doncic, Giannis Antetokounmpo
.600 — LeBron James, Devin Booker, Damian Lillard pic.twitter.com/mvNvVA8ABn – 10:30 AM
Best record in 40-point games this season (minimum five 40-point games):
.857 — Jayson Tatum
.800 — Donovan Mitchell
.778 — Joel Embiid
.727 — Luka Doncic, Giannis Antetokounmpo
.600 — LeBron James, Devin Booker, Damian Lillard pic.twitter.com/mvNvVA8ABn – 10:30 AM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
“He’s anxious and everyone else is anxious.”
Torrey Craig on Devin Booker (groin), who went through a pregame workout Saturday, but didn’t play.
#Suns face #Nets Tuesday. pic.twitter.com/k4EedAarei – 11:29 PM
“He’s anxious and everyone else is anxious.”
Torrey Craig on Devin Booker (groin), who went through a pregame workout Saturday, but didn’t play.
#Suns face #Nets Tuesday. pic.twitter.com/k4EedAarei – 11:29 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Monty Williams said he doesn’t want to speculate on whether Devin Booker (groin) will play Tuesday at Brooklyn and wouldn’t read into Booker doing his usual pregame before Saturday’s game.
#Suns are being very cautious with Booker on this. – 9:37 PM
Monty Williams said he doesn’t want to speculate on whether Devin Booker (groin) will play Tuesday at Brooklyn and wouldn’t read into Booker doing his usual pregame before Saturday’s game.
#Suns are being very cautious with Booker on this. – 9:37 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Deandre Ayton, Mikal Bridges and Cam Johnson tonight: 75 points on 29-39 FG
The exact kind of progress you want to see from the young cornerstones with Devin Booker out – 9:26 PM
Deandre Ayton, Mikal Bridges and Cam Johnson tonight: 75 points on 29-39 FG
The exact kind of progress you want to see from the young cornerstones with Devin Booker out – 9:26 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Devin Booker X Deandre Ayton = getting up shots pregame. #Suns #Pistons pic.twitter.com/LGlvguzBwD – 6:29 PM
Devin Booker X Deandre Ayton = getting up shots pregame. #Suns #Pistons pic.twitter.com/LGlvguzBwD – 6:29 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Devin Booker finishes pregame with his standard self lob dunk. #Suns pic.twitter.com/MtCo8rP0pw – 6:24 PM
Devin Booker finishes pregame with his standard self lob dunk. #Suns pic.twitter.com/MtCo8rP0pw – 6:24 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Tick tock. Tick tock.
Devin Booker (groin) getting up shots pregame.
OUT tonight at #Pistons.
#Suns at #Nets Tuesday. pic.twitter.com/JGdHMhUelL – 6:19 PM
Tick tock. Tick tock.
Devin Booker (groin) getting up shots pregame.
OUT tonight at #Pistons.
#Suns at #Nets Tuesday. pic.twitter.com/JGdHMhUelL – 6:19 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Devin Booker (groin) OUT tomorrow in Detroit, but getting up shots pregame. #Suns pic.twitter.com/HpZ4cjvY3b – 6:13 PM
Devin Booker (groin) OUT tomorrow in Detroit, but getting up shots pregame. #Suns pic.twitter.com/HpZ4cjvY3b – 6:13 PM
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
Cam Johnson is off the injury report and is set to be available tonight for the Suns against the Pistons. Devin Booker, Jae Crowder, Cam Payne and Landry Shamet remain out. – 1:34 PM
Cam Johnson is off the injury report and is set to be available tonight for the Suns against the Pistons. Devin Booker, Jae Crowder, Cam Payne and Landry Shamet remain out. – 1:34 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Devin Booker, Landry Shamet and Cam Payne remain out for tonight’s game against the Pistons. As expected, Cam Johnson will play after sitting the first game of the back-to-back due to right knee injury management – 12:54 PM
Devin Booker, Landry Shamet and Cam Payne remain out for tonight’s game against the Pistons. As expected, Cam Johnson will play after sitting the first game of the back-to-back due to right knee injury management – 12:54 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
#Suns injury report at #Pistons:
Devin Booker (groin), Landry Shamet (foot), Cameron Payne (foot) and Jae Crowder (not with the team) OUT.
Josh Okogie (nose) AVAILABLE. – 12:52 PM
#Suns injury report at #Pistons:
Devin Booker (groin), Landry Shamet (foot), Cameron Payne (foot) and Jae Crowder (not with the team) OUT.
Josh Okogie (nose) AVAILABLE. – 12:52 PM
Dave Early @DavidEarly
From Berman 4 years ago… Phil Jackson was looking for a major heist but was a little too far ahead of the curve on KP, D-Book, Lauri, Etc. to keep the job pic.twitter.com/ol8zeZNQLo – 11:04 AM
From Berman 4 years ago… Phil Jackson was looking for a major heist but was a little too far ahead of the curve on KP, D-Book, Lauri, Etc. to keep the job pic.twitter.com/ol8zeZNQLo – 11:04 AM
Sean Grande @SeanGrandePBP
The NBA-best Celtics continue to puzzle…
12-5 vs. NBA top 10
11-4 vs. NBA middle 10
14-7 vs. NBA bottom 10
Including losses to…
Phoenix tonight without Booker, Johnson and Payne
Oklahoma City without SGA
Denver without Murray
Miami without Butler
Cleveland without Garland – 11:27 PM
The NBA-best Celtics continue to puzzle…
12-5 vs. NBA top 10
11-4 vs. NBA middle 10
14-7 vs. NBA bottom 10
Including losses to…
Phoenix tonight without Booker, Johnson and Payne
Oklahoma City without SGA
Denver without Murray
Miami without Butler
Cleveland without Garland – 11:27 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Really, really good win for the Devin Booker-less Suns. Makes nights like that Hawks loss the other night more confounding, but Phoenix has now won 7 of its last 9 games. Bridges, DA and CP3 all were great – 9:51 PM
Really, really good win for the Devin Booker-less Suns. Makes nights like that Hawks loss the other night more confounding, but Phoenix has now won 7 of its last 9 games. Bridges, DA and CP3 all were great – 9:51 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
The degree of difficulty on some of these Mikal Bridges shots tonight has been Devin Booker-esque, and I don’t say that lightly – 9:45 PM
The degree of difficulty on some of these Mikal Bridges shots tonight has been Devin Booker-esque, and I don’t say that lightly – 9:45 PM
Souichi Terada @SouichiTerada
it has come to my attention Devin Booker and I are both wearing Red Wings hat. Just a couple of dudes from Michigan – 8:59 PM
it has come to my attention Devin Booker and I are both wearing Red Wings hat. Just a couple of dudes from Michigan – 8:59 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
“We do feel like he’s getting closer and closer to coming back, but I wouldn’t say today or tomorrow. That’s just the way I view it just based on what I’m getting from the workouts and conditioning.” Monty Williams on Devin Booker (groin)
#Suns @ Pistons Saturday, @ Nets Tuesday pic.twitter.com/L8jb10f8z9 – 8:22 PM
“We do feel like he’s getting closer and closer to coming back, but I wouldn’t say today or tomorrow. That’s just the way I view it just based on what I’m getting from the workouts and conditioning.” Monty Williams on Devin Booker (groin)
#Suns @ Pistons Saturday, @ Nets Tuesday pic.twitter.com/L8jb10f8z9 – 8:22 PM
Sean Grande @SeanGrandePBP
Suns at Celtics – TD Garden – February 3, 2023 – Starters
Boston –White, Brown, Tatum, Horford, R. Williams
Phoenix – Chris Paul, Mikal Bridges, Torrey Craig, Dario Saric, DeAndre Ayton
OUT: Boston: Smart, Gallinari Phoenix: Booker, Johnson, Payne, Shamet, Crowder pic.twitter.com/X5hY9vXTA2 – 7:12 PM
Suns at Celtics – TD Garden – February 3, 2023 – Starters
Boston –White, Brown, Tatum, Horford, R. Williams
Phoenix – Chris Paul, Mikal Bridges, Torrey Craig, Dario Saric, DeAndre Ayton
OUT: Boston: Smart, Gallinari Phoenix: Booker, Johnson, Payne, Shamet, Crowder pic.twitter.com/X5hY9vXTA2 – 7:12 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
“We do feel like he’s getting closer and closer to coming back, but I wouldn’t say today or tomorrow. That’s just the way I view it just based on what I’m getting from the workouts and conditioning.” Monty Williams on Devin Booker (groin)
#Suns at Nets Saturday, at Nets Tuesday. pic.twitter.com/2nZbIdpr98 – 7:12 PM
“We do feel like he’s getting closer and closer to coming back, but I wouldn’t say today or tomorrow. That’s just the way I view it just based on what I’m getting from the workouts and conditioning.” Monty Williams on Devin Booker (groin)
#Suns at Nets Saturday, at Nets Tuesday. pic.twitter.com/2nZbIdpr98 – 7:12 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Monty Williams said he can’t see Devin Booker (groin) playing tomorrow at #Pistons based on info he’s received. #Suns pic.twitter.com/Z1BaiJdoZz – 6:20 PM
Monty Williams said he can’t see Devin Booker (groin) playing tomorrow at #Pistons based on info he’s received. #Suns pic.twitter.com/Z1BaiJdoZz – 6:20 PM
John Karalis @John_Karalis
I’ll be moderating a discussion of @Kendrick Perkins new book “The education of Kendrick Perkins” at @ArtsattheArmory in Somerville on Tuesday, February 21. Join me and Perk and ask your own questions. Link to tickets:
thewilbur.com/armory/artist/… – 6:16 PM
I’ll be moderating a discussion of @Kendrick Perkins new book “The education of Kendrick Perkins” at @ArtsattheArmory in Somerville on Tuesday, February 21. Join me and Perk and ask your own questions. Link to tickets:
thewilbur.com/armory/artist/… – 6:16 PM
BasketNews @BasketNews_com
BLOCK OF THE #EUROLEAGUE SEASON NOMINEE FROM DEVIN BOOKER?! 😱
pic.twitter.com/r5B6eqEM2U – 2:25 PM
BLOCK OF THE #EUROLEAGUE SEASON NOMINEE FROM DEVIN BOOKER?! 😱
pic.twitter.com/r5B6eqEM2U – 2:25 PM
More on this storyline
Duane Rankin: Devin Booker (groin) OUT tonight at #Pistons, but getting up shots pregame. #Suns pic.twitter.com/5Vw54r4RR2 -via Twitter @DuaneRankin / February 4, 2023
Vincent Goodwill: Suns coach Monty Williams called Devin Booker not being named to the All-Star team “a joke” -via Twitter @VinceGoodwill / February 4, 2023
Duane Rankin: “He’s the best two-guard in the league. Makes no sense he’s not playing in the game. Facts.” Monty Williams on Devin Booker not being voted or chosen for this year’s #NBAAllStar Game. #Suns -via Twitter @DuaneRankin / February 4, 2023