Dorian Finney-Smith not certain he'll be a Net

Brad Townsend: Thinking out loud: While waiting on Brooklyn as it attempts to expand the trade and/or move Dinwiddie elsewhere, I wonder what offers the Mavs might be getting for Irving. And if so, are they listening? When I spoke to Dorian Finney-Smith last night, he wasn’t certain he’ll be a Net.
Henry Abbott @TrueHoop
After trading Kyrie Irving for Spencer Dinwiddie and Dorian Finney-Smith, the Nets can put together elite defensive lineups, and are just behind the Celtics and Bucks in the East.
After trading Kyrie Irving for Spencer Dinwiddie and Dorian Finney-Smith, the Nets can put together elite defensive lineups, and are just behind the Celtics and Bucks in the East.
Brad Townsend @townbrad
‘It’s bittersweet,’ Mavericks fan favorite Dorian Finney-Smith says of trade to Brooklyn dallasnews.com/sports/maveric… – 8:20 AM
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
I think what we’re learning from some of the other leaked Kyrie offers is that the Nets just really, really valued Dorian Finney-Smith and Spencer Dinwiddie.
I think what we’re learning from some of the other leaked Kyrie offers is that the Nets just really, really valued Dorian Finney-Smith and Spencer Dinwiddie.
Erik Slater @erikslater_
Reminder that Spencer Dinwiddie and Dorian Finney-Smith both performed very well in last year’s playoffs:
Dinwiddie:
14.2 pts
42% from field
42% from 3
DFS:
11.7 pts
47% from field
43% from 3
DFS drained 8 threes in G3 against PHX. Dinwiddie dropped 30 on 11/15 shooting G7. – 8:18 PM
David Locke @DLocke09
Dallas Injury Report (as of 2/5):
OUT –
Davis Bertans (left calf strain)
Spencer Dinwiddie (not with team)
Luka Doncic (right heel contusion)
Dorian Finney-Smith (not with team)
Maxi Kleber (right hamstring tear)
QUESTIONABLE – Christian Wood (left thumb fracture) – 6:46 PM
Yossi Gozlan @YossiGozlan
I gotta imagine the Mavericks have to make another trade, at least to replenish their wing depth. The rotation was already pretty light heading into this trade and losing Dorian Finney-Smith is significant.
They can trade one more first-round pick right now (2027). – 5:05 PM
Alex Kennedy @AlexKennedyNBA
I’m sure there are quite a few teams that are bummed to see Dorian Finney-Smith included in today’s Kyrie Irving trade. He’s a terrific 3-and-D glue guy and a number of teams were hoping to pry him away from Dallas. He’s a sneaky-good addition, like Royce O’Neale over the summer. – 5:00 PM
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
I’ve seen a lot of people ask how the Mavericks are gonna defend opposing wings without Dorian Finney-Smith, but…
How on Earth do they plan to handle Nikola Jokic with their current roster?
That was a preexisting concern but a less relevant one as they weren’t all-in yet – 3:51 PM
Erik Slater @erikslater_
For those wondering:
Dorian Finney-Smith is under contract after this season for 3 years, $43 million. Dinwiddie has one year left at $19 million. – 3:43 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Running quick math (I’ll confirm later), it doesn’t look like Kyrie Irving or Dorian Finney-Smith have to waive any part of their trade bonuses for this deal to go through. – 3:41 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Nets new roster:
Kevin Durant
Spencer Dinwiddie
Dorian Finney-Smith
Ben Simmons
Royce O’Neal
Nic Claxton
Seth Curry
Yuta Watanabe
T.J. Warren
Joe Harris
Top __ team in the East. pic.twitter.com/rxBAZHzUeq – 3:27 PM
The Vertical @YahooSportsNBA
What a blockbuster 🤯
Dallas gets Kyrie Irving.
Brooklyn gets Spencer Dinwiddie, Dorian Finney-Smith, a 2029 unprotected first, two second-round picks.
Who won the trade? – 3:25 PM
Bill Ingram @TheRocketGuy
Kyrie Irving for Spencer Dinwiddie, Dorian Finney-Smith, a first-round and multiple second-round picks… When the #BrooklynNets got Kyrie my argument at the time was they were fine with Spencer. Guess they figured that out. #Mavs #NBA – 3:22 PM
Barbara Barker @meanbarb
Athletic reporting Kyrie Irving to the Dallas Mavericks for Spencer Dinwiddie, Dorian Finney-Smith, a first-round and multiple second-round picks, sources tell – 3:16 PM
Yossi Gozlan @YossiGozlan
Dorian Finney-Smith’s trade bonus is worth $539,036 if the trade is executed today.
This framework lowers Brooklyn’s tax penalty by roughly $18M, down from $108M to just under $90M. The Nets still need to send back or cut another player, so there could be room for more savings. – 3:14 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Full deal (so far at least):
BKN gets: Spencer Dinwiddie, Dorian Finney-Smith, 2029 DAL 1st, 2027 DAL 2nd, 2029 DAL 2nd
DAL gets: Kyrie Irving, Markieff Morris – 3:12 PM
Erik Slater @erikslater_
The Nets trade Kyrie Irving to the Dallas Mavericks for:
Spencer Dinwiddie
Dorian Finney-Smith
2029 first-round pick
Two 2nd-round picks
I don’t think the Nets are done yet. There’s further moves to be made using those picks. – 3:10 PM
Shams Charania @ShamsCharania
BREAKING: The Brooklyn Nets are trading Kyrie Irving to the Dallas Mavericks for Spencer Dinwiddie, Dorian Finney-Smith, a first-round and multiple second-round picks, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. – 3:01 PM
However, the second, deeper possibility every front office will be whiteboarding, is what happens with Luka Dončić. Even before this trade happened, execs I talked to on my road trip this past week, who were given anonymity so they could speak freely, were openly wondering if adding Irving could create a last-straw type situation that ends up pushing Dončić to seek the exits … much as happened with James Harden in Brooklyn. We don’t have any information that Dončić is unhappy, but we know Dallas is desperate. We know that because the Mavs just told us. Nothing says, “Everything is fine here,” like trading for the league’s most radioactive player, an accomplished amity arsonist now presented with fresh tinder. A logical follow-up question would be to wonder why the Mavs are so desperate right now. -via The Athletic / February 6, 2023
Irving is a free agent after the season, but the Mavs are unlikely to be facing a bidding war. A two-year extension would probably be all that’s required to keep him. In turn, the Mavs’ best move may be to hold their nose and live with Irving for two years because it just isn’t plausible for them to do anything any better with the contracts and draft pick limitations they have right now. -via The Athletic / February 6, 2023
Nets Daily: In addition to getting three picks in the Kyrie Irving trade, Nets also got a $5 million trade exception which they can use as soon as the trade is approved, probably today. (Nets also have $2.5 million exception and two valued at around $1.7 million.) -via Twitter @NetsDaily / February 6, 2023