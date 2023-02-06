Furkan Korkmaz requests trade

Furkan Korkmaz wants to move on from the 76ers. Sources have said the Turkish player has requested to be traded before Thursday’s 3 p.m. trade deadline. Asked about it, Korkmaz would only say he “would not confirm nor deny it.” Sixers president of basketball operations Daryl Morey didn’t immediately respond to a text message asking if Korkmaz asked to be traded. But sources have said Korkmaz was informed the Sixers will try to package him in a deal.
Source: Keith Pompey @ The Philadelphia Inquirer
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Dan Favale @danfavale
BasketNews @BasketNews_com
Ky Carlin @Ky_Carlin
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
Ky Carlin @Ky_Carlin
Dave Early @DavidEarly
In terms of potential outgoings, the most likely names to be sent out are Furkan Korkmaz, Danuel House Jr., and Jaden Springer, sources say, with the first two out of the rotation and the third never having cracked it. -via Philly Voice / February 1, 2023
Ky Carlin: Joel Embiid is listed as questionable for tomorrow’s game with the Nets due to left foot soreness Furkan Korkmaz is out due to right shoulder soreness #Sixers -via Twitter @Ky_Carlin / January 24, 2023
And now, the Sixers are reportedly looking to move either Korkmaz or Jaden Springer in hopes of shedding luxury-tax dollars. -via The Philadelphia Inquirer / January 17, 2023