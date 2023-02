Furkan Korkmaz requests trade

Furkan Korkmaz wants to move on from the 76ers. Sources have said the Turkish player has requested to be traded before Thursday’s 3 p.m. trade deadline. Asked about it, Korkmaz would only say he “would not confirm nor deny it.” Sixers president of basketball operations Daryl Morey didn’t immediately respond to a text message asking if Korkmaz asked to be traded. But sources have said Korkmaz was informed the Sixers will try to package him in a deal.Source: Keith Pompey @ The Philadelphia Inquirer