Giannis Antetokounmpo, Damian Lillard named players of the week

SROI will also donate a portion of its profits to charities chosen by the Board of Directors of the fund’s joint venture advisor, Calamos Antetokounmpo Asset Management LLC. “The principles of family, community, and economic empowerment are tremendously important to the Antetokounmpo family,” Giannis Antetokounmpo said in the press release. “I’m excited to join with Calamos to bring an exchange traded fund to market that invests for growth, and to form a partnership that gives back to the community in a meaningful way.” -via ETF Database / February 6, 2023