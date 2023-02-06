Giannis Antetokounmpo, Damian Lillard named players of the week

Marc Stein: Giannis Antetokounmpo and Damian Lillard were just named East and West Player of the Week by the NBA. More NBA from me: marcstein.substack.com
Eurohoops @Eurohoopsnet
Giannis Antetokounmpo gets fourth Player of the Week award this season #NBA
eurohoops.net/en/nba-news/14… – 3:54 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Mikal Bridges (25.3 PPG, 4.8 APG, 3.0 RPG, 50 FG%, 33.3 3P%, 3-1 record) was nominated for Western Conference Player of the Week. Damian Lillard (38.3 PPG, 6.8 APG, 4.5 RPG, 50 FG%, 38.3 3P%, 3-1 record) won it – 3:34 PM
Ryan Ward @RyanWardLA
Lakers star Anthony Davis was a nominee for Western Conference Player of the Week along with Mikal Bridges (PHX), Nikola Jokić and Jamal Murray (DEN) and Kawhi Leonard (LAC) – Award ultimately went to Damian Lillard (POR) – 3:33 PM
Kelsey Russo @kelseyyrusso
#Cavs Darius Garland was one of the nominees for Eastern Conference Player of the Week.
Giannis Antetokounmpo was named Eastern Conference Player of the Week. – 3:33 PM
#Cavs Darius Garland was one of the nominees for Eastern Conference Player of the Week.
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
#Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander was not a nominee for Player of the Week, Dame won pic.twitter.com/guPQS8pKre – 3:32 PM
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
Mikal Bridges was nominated for Western Conference Player of the Week.
Damian Lillard won it. – 3:32 PM
Mikal Bridges was nominated for Western Conference Player of the Week.
Chris Haynes @ChrisBHaynes
Portland Trail Blazers star Damian Lillard and Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo have been named Conference Players of the Week. – 3:30 PM
Cody Taylor @CodyTaylorNBA
Portland Trail Blazers guard Damian Lillard and Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo have been named the NBA Western and Eastern Conference Players of the Week, respectively, for Week 16 of the 2022-23 season (Jan. 30 – Feb. 5). pic.twitter.com/72dAOIrgHy – 3:30 PM
Marc Stein @TheSteinLine
Giannis Antetokounmpo and Damian Lillard were just named East and West Player of the Week by the NBA.
More NBA from me: marcstein.substack.com – 3:30 PM
Giannis Antetokounmpo and Damian Lillard were just named East and West Player of the Week by the NBA.
Justin Kubatko @jkubatko
📆 On this day in 2020, the @Milwaukee Bucks Giannis Antetokounmpo had 36 points, 20 rebounds, and six assists in a win over the Sixers.
It was Antetokounmpo’s fifth straight 30p/15r/5a game, tying Wilt Chamberlain for the longest such streak in NBA history.
More: open.substack.com/pub/statitudes… – 3:09 PM
BasketNews @BasketNews_com
From holding one of their first medals in 2007 to winning an NBA championship 🇬🇷🏆
Giannis x Thanasis Antetokounmpos ✊ pic.twitter.com/L0nWFj66XH – 12:16 PM
From holding one of their first medals in 2007 to winning an NBA championship 🇬🇷🏆
Justin Kubatko @jkubatko
The @Minnesota Timberwolves Anthony Edwards appeared in his 200th NBA game last night.
Edwards, Luka Doncic, and Damian Lillard are the only players in NBA history to score at least 4,000 points with 500 3P made through the first 200 games of their career.
More: open.substack.com/pub/statitudes… – 9:01 AM
The @Minnesota Timberwolves Anthony Edwards appeared in his 200th NBA game last night.
Edwards, Luka Doncic, and Damian Lillard are the only players in NBA history to score at least 4,000 points with 500 3P made through the first 200 games of their career.
BasketNews @BasketNews_com
WHOLESOME CONTENT ALERT
Giannis Antetokounmpo lost in a battle of rock paper scissors for a pair of signed shoes ☺️
pic.twitter.com/nHLknYKR2L – 1:03 AM
WHOLESOME CONTENT ALERT
Giannis Antetokounmpo lost in a battle of rock paper scissors for a pair of signed shoes ☺️
Kane Pitman @KanePitman
New Locked on Bucks w/@Justin Garcia
🏀 How does the Kyrie trade impact the Bucks?
🏀 Is the Crowder deal dead?
🏀 Khris Middleton’s impact
🏀 Giannis on an MVP charge
📺 https://t.co/K3eFRjltBI
🎙️ https://t.co/fq5or6OoXX pic.twitter.com/x4cjMFjfOp – 11:10 PM
Giannis Antetokounmpo @Giannis_An34
The no-look with the HEE-HEE 🤣🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/t0JXAFtj91 – 10:09 PM
Aaron J. Fentress @AaronJFentress
I have 2 Trail Blazers 🏀 tickets 🎟 for sale.
Monday vs. Giannis and the Bucks.
Section 228 (season tickets) Club level.
DM if interested. pic.twitter.com/hruuPQKkJX – 6:30 PM
I have 2 Trail Blazers 🏀 tickets 🎟 for sale.
Monday vs. Giannis and the Bucks.
Section 228 (season tickets) Club level.
Aaron J. Fentress @AaronJFentress
I have 2 Trail Blazers 🏀 tickets 🎟 for sale.
Monday vs. Giannis and the Bucks.
Section 228. Club level.
DM if interested. pic.twitter.com/ExZSyAfr32 – 6:29 PM
I have 2 Trail Blazers 🏀 tickets 🎟 for sale.
Monday vs. Giannis and the Bucks.
Section 228. Club level.
Darnell Mayberry @DarnellMayberry
Zach LaVine outduels Damian Lillard, lifts Bulls past Blazers
✍🏾 via @TheAthletic theathletic.com/4156694/2023/0… – 2:20 PM
Zach LaVine outduels Damian Lillard, lifts Bulls past Blazers
StatMuse @statmuse
Best record in 40-point games this season (minimum five 40-point games):
.857 — Jayson Tatum
.800 — Donovan Mitchell
.778 — Joel Embiid
.727 — Luka Doncic, Giannis Antetokounmpo
.600 — LeBron James, Devin Booker, Damian Lillard pic.twitter.com/mvNvVA8ABn – 10:30 AM
Best record in 40-point games this season (minimum five 40-point games):
.857 — Jayson Tatum
.800 — Donovan Mitchell
.778 — Joel Embiid
.727 — Luka Doncic, Giannis Antetokounmpo
KC Johnson @KCJHoop
Hours before they put on an offensive show, I asked Zach LaVine and Damian Lillard what they learned about each other as Olympic teammates.
Their answers were almost identical, their mutual respect palpable.
For @NBCSChicago: nbcsports.com/chicago/bulls/… – 11:38 PM
Hours before they put on an offensive show, I asked Zach LaVine and Damian Lillard what they learned about each other as Olympic teammates.
Their answers were almost identical, their mutual respect palpable.
Joe Cowley @JCowleyHoops
Bulls survive “Dame Time” and get the W. But with just two games left before the Thursday trade deadline, which lane was the front office leaning towards?
Read it:
chicago.suntimes.com/bulls/2023/2/4… – 11:05 PM
Bulls survive “Dame Time” and get the W. But with just two games left before the Thursday trade deadline, which lane was the front office leaning towards?
Read it:
Julia Poe @byjuliapoe
Bulls get a standing ovation as they close this one out.
127-121 win despite Damian Lillard’s explosive 40-point night.
Zach LaVine scored 36 points. – 10:17 PM
Bulls get a standing ovation as they close this one out.
127-121 win despite Damian Lillard’s explosive 40-point night.
Sean Highkin @highkin
Three great looks from Jerami/Ant/Dame on those two possessions and missed all of them. – 10:17 PM
KC Johnson @KCJHoop
Bulls 129, Trail Blazers 121
LaVine 36 pts, 5 assists
DeRozan 27 pts, 7 assists
Vucevic 23 pts, 11 rebs
Bulls rallied from 17 pts down, shot 60% with 32 assists
Bulls 129, Trail Blazers 121
LaVine 36 pts, 5 assists
DeRozan 27 pts, 7 assists
Vucevic 23 pts, 11 rebs
Bulls rallied from 17 pts down, shot 60% with 32 assists
Mike McGraw @McGrawDHSports
Ayo did a nice job of not letting Lillard get out of his sight after that turnover. #Bulls will finish it off. – 10:16 PM
Stephen Noh @StephNoh
This is ruthless. Blazers run High Horns 6x in a row (watch Dame with 🤘). Bulls could not stop it until they got away with fouling Dame on the sixth try. pic.twitter.com/s4ZSFX8TYy – 10:07 PM
Stephen Noh @StephNoh
The Blazers have run the same play (high horns) six times in a row in this 4th quarter. They scored the first five times. Bulls finally stopped it after Ayo Dosunmu got away with hitting Dame’s elbow on a 3. – 10:00 PM
Darnell Mayberry @DarnellMayberry
Damian Lillard now has 40 points with 9:15 remaining. He’s been phenomenal. – 9:53 PM
Julia Poe @byjuliapoe
Damian Lillard cooking up some otherworldly nonsense in this game tonight – 9:53 PM
Stephen Noh @StephNoh
Dame is putting on a clinic. Splits Ayo and Vooch, sucks in the whole defense, then relocates to splash a 3 a foot in front of the logo. pic.twitter.com/BIpHUjaOyT – 9:44 PM
Stephen Noh @StephNoh
Dame with 28 at the half. Look at the insane amount of attention he’s getting on his cuts. pic.twitter.com/l2aiIkOAfq – 9:17 PM
Darnell Mayberry @DarnellMayberry
Halftime: Blazers 70, Bulls 59.
Damian Lillard is having his way offensively. He’s got 28 points on 8-for-11 shooting and has made 9 of 9 free throws.
Blazers shooting 61.5 percent.
Bulls shooting 60.5 percent. – 9:09 PM
Halftime: Blazers 70, Bulls 59.
Damian Lillard is having his way offensively. He’s got 28 points on 8-for-11 shooting and has made 9 of 9 free throws.
Blazers shooting 61.5 percent.
Mike McGraw @McGrawDHSports
Guess this wasn’t a great day to be missing Alex Caruso. Blazers score 43 in 2ndQ and lead #Bulls at half 70-59.
Lillard has 28; LaVine 21, but 4 fouls. Bulls have been outscored 15-2 at foul line – 9:08 PM
Guess this wasn’t a great day to be missing Alex Caruso. Blazers score 43 in 2ndQ and lead #Bulls at half 70-59.
Joe Cowley @JCowleyHoops
Rotation is terrible this second quarter. Bulls down 70-59 at the half. Dame with 28 points on 8-11 shooting and 9-9 from the FT line. – 9:08 PM
Julia Poe @byjuliapoe
Portalnd rips off a run to close the half with a 70-59 lead.
Bulls struggling without Caruso on the perimeter to contain Lillard, who has 28 points.
LaVine leads with 21 points, but those four fouls will limit him greatly in the second half. – 9:08 PM
Portalnd rips off a run to close the half with a 70-59 lead.
Bulls struggling without Caruso on the perimeter to contain Lillard, who has 28 points.
KC Johnson @KCJHoop
Trail Blazers 70, Bulls 59 at half
LaVine 21 pts, 4 fouls
Lillard 28 pts
Portland 61.5% FG – 9:07 PM
Trail Blazers 70, Bulls 59 at half
LaVine 21 pts, 4 fouls
Lillard 28 pts
Joe Cowley @JCowleyHoops
Four fouls on Zach LaVine. In Dalen we trust! … until he quickly picks up the foul trying to slow down Dame Time! – 9:03 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Players in NBA history to tally 44+ points in 29 or fewer minutes:
-Giannis Antetokounmpo
-Stephen Curry
-Joel Embiid
-Damian Lillard
-CJ McCollum
-Klay Thompson (3x)
-Kemba Walker
-Cam Thomas
Players in NBA history to tally 44+ points in 29 or fewer minutes:
-Giannis Antetokounmpo
-Stephen Curry
-Joel Embiid
-Damian Lillard
-CJ McCollum
-Klay Thompson (3x)
-Kemba Walker
-Cam Thomas
Mike McGraw @McGrawDHSports
Lillard is putting fouls on the #Bulls. Ayo & Zach have 3, Coby White 2 midway thru 2ndQ – 8:54 PM
KC Johnson @KCJHoop
3-point shooter fouled alert
And Coby White, Zach LaVine have two fouls and Ayo Dosunmu has 3 fouls and Alex Caruso isn’t here to guard Damian Lillard. – 8:52 PM
And Coby White, Zach LaVine have two fouls and Ayo Dosunmu has 3 fouls and Alex Caruso isn’t here to guard Damian Lillard. – 8:52 PM
Julia Poe @byjuliapoe
Damian Lillard is cooking early. 19 points on 7-for-9 shooting. Not a good sign for the Bulls without Caruso. – 8:51 PM
Mike McGraw @McGrawDHSports
In eight games at the United Center, Damian Lillard has averaged 25.5 points. Last time he was here was in 2020-21 when he scored 44 and had 2 3-pointers in the final seconds.
Lillard’s off to another fast start tonight, he has 19 at the 8:01 mark of 2ndQ – 8:50 PM
In eight games at the United Center, Damian Lillard has averaged 25.5 points. Last time he was here was in 2020-21 when he scored 44 and had 2 3-pointers in the final seconds.
Mike McGraw @McGrawDHSports
Zach LaVine off to a fast start with 15 pts and #Bulls lead Portland 34-27 after 1stQ. Blazers typically start slow and have won five of last six. LaVine and Ayo each have 2 fouls, which could be a concern with Lillard in house – 8:39 PM
Justin Kubatko @jkubatko
Anfernee Simons last night:
✅ 33 PTS
✅ 6 AST
✅ 9-12 3P
He’s the sixth player in NBA history to make nine or more 3P in at least five games:
38 – Curry
12 – Lillard
10 – Thompson
9 – Harden
5 – Smith
5 – Simons
Simons is the youngest to do so.
Anfernee Simons last night:
✅ 33 PTS
✅ 6 AST
✅ 9-12 3P
He’s the sixth player in NBA history to make nine or more 3P in at least five games:
38 – Curry
12 – Lillard
10 – Thompson
9 – Harden
5 – Smith
5 – Simons
Simons is the youngest to do so.
Wayne Cole @waynec0le
The Washington Wizards fall to the Portland Trailblazers and drop to (24-27) ending the win streak at 6 games.
#DcAboveAll 116
#RipCity 124
Bradley Beal led all scorers with 34, Kristaps Porzingis 32.
Simons 33, Wizards held Dame under 30 points, Lillard finished with 29. – 9:27 PM
The Washington Wizards fall to the Portland Trailblazers and drop to (24-27) ending the win streak at 6 games.
#DcAboveAll 116
#RipCity 124
Bradley Beal led all scorers with 34, Kristaps Porzingis 32.
StatMuse @statmuse
Teammates in the top 10 for total 3s this season:
— Simons and Dame
— Markkanen and Beasley pic.twitter.com/riiy0F55XU – 9:25 PM
Teammates in the top 10 for total 3s this season:
— Simons and Dame
Josh Robbins @JoshuaBRobbins
Some boos inside Capital One Arena as this game ends. Portland has beaten Washington 124-116 behind 33 points from Anfernee Simons and 29 from Dame Lillard. Bradley Beal had a season-high 34 points. – 9:24 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Anfernee Simons tonight:
33 PTS
5 REB
6 AST
11-19 FG
9-12 3P
Anfernee Simons tonight:
33 PTS
5 REB
6 AST
11-19 FG
9-12 3P
Ava Wallace @avarwallace
Oop. Lillard and Simons got going, and the Wizards’ 20 point lead has evaporated. Portland trails 94-90 heading into the fourth.
Simons: 26p
Lillard: 23p
Porzingis: 30p
Beal: 25p – 8:50 PM
Oop. Lillard and Simons got going, and the Wizards’ 20 point lead has evaporated. Portland trails 94-90 heading into the fourth.
Simons: 26p
Lillard: 23p
Porzingis: 30p
Casey Holdahl @CHold
Blazers 8-of-11 from three (5 for Ant, 2 for Dame, 1 for Jerami) in the third thus far to cut Washington’s lead to 86-78 with 4:39 to play in the quarter. – 8:36 PM
Ava Wallace @avarwallace
Halftime: Wizards 69, Blazers 51
Porzingis: 19p 5r 5a
Beal: 18p (8-12fg)
Halftime: Wizards 69, Blazers 51
Porzingis: 19p 5r 5a
Beal: 18p (8-12fg)
Lillard: 17p (4-12fg, 8-8FT) – 8:06 PM
Josh Robbins @JoshuaBRobbins
Halftime: Wizards 69, Trail Blazers 51
Beal: 18 pts., 2 rebs., 1 asst.
Porzingis: 19 pts., 5 rebs., 4 assts.
Kuzma: 6 pts., 7 rebs., 5 assts.
Lillard: 17 pts., 1 reb., 1 asst.
Halftime: Wizards 69, Trail Blazers 51
Beal: 18 pts., 2 rebs., 1 asst.
Porzingis: 19 pts., 5 rebs., 4 assts.
Kuzma: 6 pts., 7 rebs., 5 assts.
Lillard: 17 pts., 1 reb., 1 asst.
Wayne Cole @waynec0le
The Washington Wizards lead the Portland Trailblazers at halftime.
#DCAboveAll 69
#RipCity 51
Kristaps Porzingis leads all scorers with 19, and Bradley Beal has 18.
Kyle Kuzma flirting with the triple-double 6p-5a-7r
*The Wizards have held Dame to 17. – 8:06 PM
The Washington Wizards lead the Portland Trailblazers at halftime.
#DCAboveAll 69
#RipCity 51
Kristaps Porzingis leads all scorers with 19, and Bradley Beal has 18.
Kyle Kuzma flirting with the triple-double 6p-5a-7r
Neil Dalal @NeilDalal96
Me getting ready to watch the Damian Lillard show pic.twitter.com/7eqaAaGh36 – 7:11 PM
Aaron J. Fentress @AaronJFentress
The difference between Damian Lillard and Kyrie Irving is this:
Had Lillard played in Cleveland with LeBron/Love, and then in Boston with Tatum/Brown/Hayward and then in Brooklyn with KD/Harden then KD/Ben, he would have 4-6 rings right now. Maybe 2 in each city. pic.twitter.com/MpYfMZnJk8 – 3:40 PM
The difference between Damian Lillard and Kyrie Irving is this:
