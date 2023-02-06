Ja Morant will return on Tuesday against Chicago

Damichael Cole: Ja Morant is not listed on the injury report and should be good to go tomorrow against the Chicago Bulls.
Damichael Cole @DamichaelC
Ja Morant is not listed on the injury report and should be good to go tomorrow against the Chicago Bulls. – 6:01 PM
Sirius XM NBA @SiriusXMNBA
Mike Curtis @MikeACurtis2
New: When Jaden Ivey was in high school, he went to the 2020 Rising Stars game, which featured Ja Morant and Jaren Jackson Jr. It’s been a goal of his ever since.
“I was able to witness that. After that moment, I was like, ‘I want to play in that game.'” detroitnews.com/story/sports/n… – 2:20 PM
Mark Giannotto @mgiannotto
COLUMN: It’s time for Ja Morant and the Memphis Grizzlies to grow up.
commercialappeal.com/story/sports/c… – 9:43 PM
Geoff Calkins @geoff_calkins
Maybe there was no gun. The NBA didn’t find there was one, after all. But there was still a lesson for Ja Morant. Column: dailymemphian.com/subscriber/sec… – 8:19 PM
Drew Hill @DrewHill_DM
Crowd briefly gets to acknowledge Ja Morant and Jaren Jackson Jr. for their All-Star selections before the official restarts play. Oops! pic.twitter.com/yevhwdH84h – 6:19 PM
Josh Lewenberg @JLew1050
In non- Kyrie news, the Grizzlies will be without 3 starters vs the Raptors tonight. No Ja Morant (wrist), Steven Adams (knee) or Dillon Brooks (suspension). Jaren Jackson Jr, who was questionable, will play. – 5:13 PM
CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA
Ja Morant’s entourage involved in postgame altercation with Pacers; red laser shined at team, per report
cbssports.com/nba/news/ja-mo… – 5:11 PM
Marc J. Spears @MarcJSpears
Grizzlies say Jaren Jackson Jr. (Thigh Soreness) is active and available tonight vs Raptors.
Ja Morant (Wrist Soreness) is inactive along with Steven Adams (Knee PCL Sprain). – 5:08 PM
Marc J. Spears @MarcJSpears
Grizzlies say Jaren Jackson Jr. (RT Thigh Soreness) is active and available tonight vs Raptors.
Ja Morant (Wrist Soreness) is inactive along with Steven Adams (Knee PCL Sprain). – 5:08 PM
Damichael Cole @DamichaelC
Ja Morant will not play today due to left wrist soreness. Therefore, he won’t be available to reporters after the game. – 5:08 PM
Drew Hill @DrewHill_DM
Ja Morant in Cleveland on Thursday: “Anything, when it comes to being negative with the Grizzlies, we normally get the punishments. It ain’t the same.”
Why do you think that is?
“Most hated. They hate us.”
Why not?
“We don’t like them. I’m standing on that.” 1/2 – 5:06 PM
Brandon Rahbar @BrandonRahbar
Ja likely gets the starting All Star spot due to voting, but just wanted to drop this.
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander
31.0 PTS/4.8 RBD/5.6 AST/1.7 STL/1.1 BLK/50.8 FG%/35.4 3PT%/91.1 FT%/62.2 TS%
Ja Morant
27.3 PTS/5.8 RBD/8.3 AST/1.0 STL/.3 BLK/46.5 FG%/32.0 3PT%/75.3 FT%/55.8 TS% – 4:48 PM
Damichael Cole @DamichaelC
Jaren Jackson Jr. is expected to play. Ja Morant is a game-time decision – 4:22 PM
Drew Hill @DrewHill_DM
Ja Morant is a game-time decision. Jaren Jackson Jr. Is expected to play. – 4:21 PM
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
With Curry out for the All-Star Game, expect Ja Morant to get bumped up to being a starter. He was third in fan (and player and media) voting. – 2:20 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
I’m guessing Ja Morant will be elevated to start the All-Star Game. He was third in fan voting and overall in the guard voting.
Who replaces Stephen Curry will be interesting. De’Aaron Fox? Anthony Edwards? Someone else? – 1:36 PM
Aaron Rose @AaronBenRose
Ja Morant and Jaren Jackson Jr. are both questionable for tonight. Steven Adams and Dillon Brooks are out for the Grizzlies. – 9:21 AM
Drew Hill @DrewHill_DM
Ja Morant on potentially playing Jaren Jackson Jr. in the ASG:
“I’m definitely setting up an action where we can meet each other at the rim.
“We’re going to see if I’m really him, or maybe if he’s him. Either I’m dunking on him or he’s blocking it. If I miss it don’t count” – 3:50 PM
Chris Herrington @ChrisHerrington
The Ja Morant era of Grizzlies contention might last a decade, or might not. But *this* iteration has a shorter window. Why the Grizzlies should look to be active at the trade deadline.
dailymemphian.com/section/sports… – 3:47 PM
Drew Hill @DrewHill_DM
Ja Morant and Tyus Jones shooting free throws with a couple of kids at the end of practice for Make-A-Wish.
Grizzlies also hooked them up with some new gear. pic.twitter.com/dMZ4ADwSRv – 3:19 PM
Ja Morant: did a investigation seen they were cappin . still let a article come out to paint this negative image on me & my fam . & banned my brother from home games for a year . unbelievable 😂 -via Twitter @JaMorant / February 5, 2023
Damichael Cole: Ja Morant hinted in Cleveland on Thursday to reporters that there was something going on behind the scenes. He called the Grizzlies “the most hated.” “It’s a little situation going on now, I ain’t gone speak on it yet. If some sh*t don’t change, y’all gone hear me speak on it.” -via Twitter @DamichaelC / February 5, 2023
Memphis Grizzlies PR: .@Memphis Grizzlies status update: Jaren Jackson Jr. (RT Thigh Soreness) is active and available tonight vs @Raptors. Ja Morant (RT Wrist Soreness) is inactive along with Steven Adams (RT Knee PCL Sprain). -via Twitter @GrizzliesPR / February 5, 2023