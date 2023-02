Jarred Vanderbilt will not play

Multiple league sources who were granted anonymity so they could speak freely tell The Athletic that the Jazz have had at least one trade call with every team in the league. And with many of those teams, there have been multiple trade calls. According to these sources, the Jazz have multiple offers on the table for more than one of their veterans, with a robust market for forward Jarred Vanderbilt, shooting guard Malik Beasley and point guard Mike Conley. There has been general interest in shooting guard Jordan Clarkson, although teams are wary of his impending unrestricted free agency. Kelly Olynyk has garnered interest on the market as well. -via The Athletic / February 6, 2023