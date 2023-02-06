Jarred Vanderbilt will not play

Eric Walden: Jarred Vanderbilt is OUT tonight (lower back spasms)
Source: Twitter @tribjazz
Source: Twitter @tribjazz
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Andy Larsen @andyblarsen
Jarred Vanderbilt is officially out tonight vs DAL, team says with a low back spasm. – 7:13 PM
Jarred Vanderbilt is officially out tonight vs DAL, team says with a low back spasm. – 7:13 PM
Yossi Gozlan @YossiGozlan
The Portland Trail Blazers have a $6.5M trade exception set to expire today. It could be used to facilitate a trade for a known target like Jarred Vanderbilt ($4.4M), but their $67,482 proximity to the luxury tax makes it more likely to expire unused.
League-wide spending power: pic.twitter.com/WImYgb2q5N – 12:39 PM
The Portland Trail Blazers have a $6.5M trade exception set to expire today. It could be used to facilitate a trade for a known target like Jarred Vanderbilt ($4.4M), but their $67,482 proximity to the luxury tax makes it more likely to expire unused.
League-wide spending power: pic.twitter.com/WImYgb2q5N – 12:39 PM
Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba
Jarred Vanderbilt is questionable tomorrrow night against the Dallas Mavericks with back spasms – 6:51 PM
Jarred Vanderbilt is questionable tomorrrow night against the Dallas Mavericks with back spasms – 6:51 PM
Eric Walden @tribjazz
Jarred Vanderbilt did not participate in today’s practice (lower back spasms) – 2:17 PM
Jarred Vanderbilt did not participate in today’s practice (lower back spasms) – 2:17 PM
Kyle Neubeck @KyleNeubeck
A new name in the Sixers rumor mill: Jarred Vanderbilt, an ultra-versatile defender said to be a “leading target” in trade talks: phillyvoice.com/nba-trade-rumo… – 2:03 PM
A new name in the Sixers rumor mill: Jarred Vanderbilt, an ultra-versatile defender said to be a “leading target” in trade talks: phillyvoice.com/nba-trade-rumo… – 2:03 PM
Michael Scotto @MikeAScotto
Sources: The Knicks and Jazz have had exploratory trade talks involving Obi Toppin, Evan Fournier, and draft pick compensation for Malik Beasley and Jarred Vanderbilt. Details on @Jorge Sierra. hoopshype.com/lists/nba-rumo… – 10:19 AM
Sources: The Knicks and Jazz have had exploratory trade talks involving Obi Toppin, Evan Fournier, and draft pick compensation for Malik Beasley and Jarred Vanderbilt. Details on @Jorge Sierra. hoopshype.com/lists/nba-rumo… – 10:19 AM
Eric Walden @tribjazz
That’s 2 fouls on Walker Kessler. He’s unhappy about both, but I think they’re both correct calls, actually. Jarred Vanderbilt enters in his place. – 9:24 PM
That’s 2 fouls on Walker Kessler. He’s unhappy about both, but I think they’re both correct calls, actually. Jarred Vanderbilt enters in his place. – 9:24 PM
Sarah Todd @NBASarah
Two quick fouls on Kessler. Here comes Rudy Gay and Jarred Vanderbilt to the rescue – 9:24 PM
Two quick fouls on Kessler. Here comes Rudy Gay and Jarred Vanderbilt to the rescue – 9:24 PM
More on this storyline
Multiple league sources who were granted anonymity so they could speak freely tell The Athletic that the Jazz have had at least one trade call with every team in the league. And with many of those teams, there have been multiple trade calls. According to these sources, the Jazz have multiple offers on the table for more than one of their veterans, with a robust market for forward Jarred Vanderbilt, shooting guard Malik Beasley and point guard Mike Conley. There has been general interest in shooting guard Jordan Clarkson, although teams are wary of his impending unrestricted free agency. Kelly Olynyk has garnered interest on the market as well. -via The Athletic / February 6, 2023
Of the players currently on the Jazz, Vanderbilt seems the most likely to be moved between now and Thursday, sources say. The Jazz value him. But, in Utah’s system, Vanderbilt is a center, and rookie Walker Kessler has emerged and made it impossible for the franchise to keep the rookie off the floor. -via The Athletic / February 6, 2023
Andy Larsen: Jarred Vanderbilt is listed as questionable vs. Dallas tomorrow, team says it’s due to a low back spasm. -via Twitter @andyblarsen / February 5, 2023