Jaylen Brown now questionable for tonight's game

Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
Jaylen Brown is signed for 1 more year. Beyond the #Celtics’ reasons for not doing a hypothetical deal, it makes no sense for Brooklyn now either.
I was a big advocate for pursuing Durant after the playoff-long offensive debacle, uncertainty over Brown’s future. Not anymore. – 2:01 PM
Gary Washburn @GwashburnGlobe
Jaylen Brown (Non COVID illness) is questionable and Luke Kornet and Marcus Smart (sprained ankles) are OUT tonight vs #Pistons. #Celtics – 1:18 PM
Cameron Tabatabaie @CTabatabaie
Celtics announce the following updates ahead of tonight’s game in Detroit. Smart and Gallo are also out.
Jaylen Brown – Illness (Non-COVID) – QUESTIONABLE
Luke Kornet – Left Ankle Sprain – OUT – 1:18 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Celtics Injury Report Update at Detroit tonight:
Jaylen Brown – Illness (Non-COVID) – QUESTIONABLE
Danilo Gallinari – Left Knee ACL Repair – OUT
Luke Kornet – Left Ankle Sprain – OUT
Marcus Smart – Right Ankle Sprain – OUT – 1:17 PM
Cameron Tabatabaie @CTabatabaie
Let Kyrie take Curry’s starting All-Star guard spot in the West and let Jaylen Brown take the open spot in the East – 3:10 PM
Jared Weiss @JaredWeissNBA
“The fragility of hanging on to playing a perfect game is very difficult.”
A year after his iconic tweet, Jaylen Brown followed up a dismantling of the Nets (that triggered a Kyrie Irving trade request) with a sequel. But the energy still needs shifting.
theathletic.com/4155202/2023/0… – 9:26 AM
Brian Robb @BrianTRobb
Jaylen Brown: “We didn’t have enthusiasm tonight. We were going through the motions.” – 10:27 PM
Jared Weiss @JaredWeissNBA
Really messed up for Mikal Bridges to foul Jaylen Brown’s elbow with his face. Show some respect for the game sir – 9:44 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Saben Lee dunk off loose ball.
Two-handed. Hung on rim.
Emotional reaction. #Suns up nine.
Timeout #Celtics with 10:25 left in fourth. Huge defensive stop earlier as Wainright forced Jaylen Brown into a tough shot. – 9:25 PM
Tom Westerholm @Tom_NBA
Jaylen Brown gave Mikal Bridges buckets on back-to-back possessions, and it’s pretty hard to give Mikal Bridges buckets. – 9:03 PM
Tom Westerholm @Tom_NBA
Jaylen Brown is gave Mikal Bridges buckets on back-to-back possessions, and it’s pretty hard to give Mikal Bridges buckets. – 9:03 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Mikal Bridges is an awesome defender and Jaylen Brown is going right at him tonight. That’s been fun to watch. – 9:03 PM
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
26-9 #Celtics run going back to the 2Q. Jaylen Brown remaining super aggressive to keep the offense alive. – 8:59 PM
Souichi Terada @SouichiTerada
26-9 Celtics run. Jaylen Brown going to the FT line and can cut what was Suns’ 20-point lead down to 2. – 8:58 PM
Jared Weiss @JaredWeissNBA
You’ll be shocked to find out Jaylen Brown leads the league in offensive loose balls recovered at 31, per @nbastats – 8:32 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Chris Paul gets Jaylen Brown on rip through. Splits FTs.
#Suns up 19 with 4:33 left in half. – 8:23 PM
A. Sherrod Blakely @ASherrodblakely
On cue, the Celtics announce Jaylen Brown as an All-Star. Moments later, he shows folks why, with a steal and subsequent dunk that cut #Suns lead to 17-14. – 8:00 PM
Jared Weiss @JaredWeissNBA
Jaylen Brown is getting a standing ovation during the timeout as they announce he is an All-Star on the jumbotron – 7:57 PM
Steve Bulpett @SteveBHoop
3:42 left in first quarter. Derrick White hits a floater. First time someone other than Jaylen Brown scored for Celtics… It’s now 17-12, Suns, with 2:56 to go. – 7:56 PM
John Karalis @John_Karalis
3:42 – Someone other than Jaylen Brown has finally scored for Boston – 7:54 PM
Adam Himmelsbach @AdamHimmelsbach
With 3:41 left in the first, Derrick White becomes the first Celtic other than Jaylen Brown to score. – 7:54 PM
A. Sherrod Blakely @ASherrodblakely
Jaylen Brown: 10 pts 3-6 shooting
Rest of Celtics: 2 pts, 1-for-9 – 7:54 PM
Souichi Terada @SouichiTerada
Took roughly 8:20 of game time, but a Celtic other than Jaylen Brown has scored. – 7:54 PM
Gary Washburn @GwashburnGlobe
Jaylen Brown scores the first seven points, #Suns score the next 12, Brown then hits a 3. #Celtics – 7:54 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Jaylen Brown has stepped up his on-ball defense in recent weeks. Off-ball, he still loses his man far too often.
Brown had no idea where Mikal Bridges was on that last play and Bridges got an easy dunk out of it. – 7:50 PM
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
#Celtics and #Suns not named Jaylen Brown are 0/14 FG through 4 minutes. – 7:47 PM
John Karalis @John_Karalis
Tatum sets the flare screen for Jaylen Brown who opens up things witha
3-pointer. – 7:41 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Celtics starters tonight:
Rob Williams
Al Horford
Jayson Tatum
Jaylen Brown
Derrick White
Suns starters:
Deandre Ayton
Dario Saric
Torrey Craig
Mikal Bridges
Chris Paul – 7:04 PM
More on this storyline
Christopher Lavinio: “By the way I’m hearing that he’s [Kevin Durant] on the verge of potentially being moved. Obviously we’ve all been speculating about that…that he may be moved. I’m hearing Boston is making some calls. Keep your eye on Jaylen Brown. Keep your eye on that.” – @stephenasmith on FT -via Twitter / February 6, 2023
Bobby Manning: Jaylen Brown reacting to his all-star nod: “(I found out) on Twitter … (Brad) sent me a nice text … we’ve got more important things to worry about. I don’t want to sound ungrateful or anything, I think it is a tremendous honor.” -via Twitter @RealBobManning / February 3, 2023
Shams Charania: 2022-23 NBA East All-Star reserves: Joel Embiid, Jaylen Brown, Bam Adebayo, Julius Randle, DeMar DeRozan, Jrue Holiday, Tyrese Haliburton. -via Twitter @ShamsCharania / February 2, 2023