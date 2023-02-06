Jaylen Brown now questionable for tonight's game

Jaylen Brown now questionable for tonight's game

Main Rumors

Jaylen Brown now questionable for tonight's game

February 6, 2023- by

By |

What’s the buzz on Twitter?

Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
Jaylen Brown is signed for 1 more year. Beyond the #Celtics’ reasons for not doing a hypothetical deal, it makes no sense for Brooklyn now either.
I was a big advocate for pursuing Durant after the playoff-long offensive debacle, uncertainty over Brown’s future. Not anymore. – 2:01 PM
Gary Washburn @GwashburnGlobe
Jaylen Brown (Non COVID illness) is questionable and Luke Kornet and Marcus Smart (sprained ankles) are OUT tonight vs #Pistons. #Celtics1:18 PM
Cameron Tabatabaie @CTabatabaie
Celtics announce the following updates ahead of tonight’s game in Detroit. Smart and Gallo are also out.
Jaylen Brown – Illness (Non-COVID) – QUESTIONABLE
Luke Kornet – Left Ankle Sprain – OUT – 1:18 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Celtics Injury Report Update at Detroit tonight:
Jaylen Brown – Illness (Non-COVID) – QUESTIONABLE
Danilo Gallinari – Left Knee ACL Repair – OUT
Luke Kornet – Left Ankle Sprain – OUT
Marcus Smart – Right Ankle Sprain – OUT – 1:17 PM
Jay King @ByJayKing
Jaylen Brown (non-COVID illness) is now questionable for tonight’s game per the Celtics. – 1:17 PM
Cameron Tabatabaie @CTabatabaie
Let Kyrie take Curry’s starting All-Star guard spot in the West and let Jaylen Brown take the open spot in the East – 3:10 PM
Jared Weiss @JaredWeissNBA
“The fragility of hanging on to playing a perfect game is very difficult.”
A year after his iconic tweet, Jaylen Brown followed up a dismantling of the Nets (that triggered a Kyrie Irving trade request) with a sequel. But the energy still needs shifting.
theathletic.com/4155202/2023/0…9:26 AM
Jay King @ByJayKing
Jaylen Brown: “For whatever reason, there was just no energy.” – 10:30 PM
Brian Robb @BrianTRobb
Jaylen Brown: “We didn’t have enthusiasm tonight. We were going through the motions.” – 10:27 PM
Jared Weiss @JaredWeissNBA
Really messed up for Mikal Bridges to foul Jaylen Brown’s elbow with his face. Show some respect for the game sir – 9:44 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Saben Lee dunk off loose ball.
Two-handed. Hung on rim.
Emotional reaction. #Suns up nine.
Timeout #Celtics with 10:25 left in fourth. Huge defensive stop earlier as Wainright forced Jaylen Brown into a tough shot. – 9:25 PM
Tom Westerholm @Tom_NBA
Jaylen Brown gave Mikal Bridges buckets on back-to-back possessions, and it’s pretty hard to give Mikal Bridges buckets. – 9:03 PM
Tom Westerholm @Tom_NBA
Jaylen Brown is gave Mikal Bridges buckets on back-to-back possessions, and it’s pretty hard to give Mikal Bridges buckets. – 9:03 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Mikal Bridges is an awesome defender and Jaylen Brown is going right at him tonight. That’s been fun to watch. – 9:03 PM
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
26-9 #Celtics run going back to the 2Q. Jaylen Brown remaining super aggressive to keep the offense alive. – 8:59 PM
Souichi Terada @SouichiTerada
26-9 Celtics run. Jaylen Brown going to the FT line and can cut what was Suns’ 20-point lead down to 2. – 8:58 PM
Jared Weiss @JaredWeissNBA
You’ll be shocked to find out Jaylen Brown leads the league in offensive loose balls recovered at 31, per @nbastats8:32 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Chris Paul gets Jaylen Brown on rip through. Splits FTs.
#Suns up 19 with 4:33 left in half. – 8:23 PM
A. Sherrod Blakely @ASherrodblakely
On cue, the Celtics announce Jaylen Brown as an All-Star. Moments later, he shows folks why, with a steal and subsequent dunk that cut #Suns lead to 17-14. – 8:00 PM
Jared Weiss @JaredWeissNBA
Jaylen Brown is getting a standing ovation during the timeout as they announce he is an All-Star on the jumbotron – 7:57 PM
Steve Bulpett @SteveBHoop
3:42 left in first quarter. Derrick White hits a floater. First time someone other than Jaylen Brown scored for Celtics… It’s now 17-12, Suns, with 2:56 to go. – 7:56 PM
John Karalis @John_Karalis
3:42 – Someone other than Jaylen Brown has finally scored for Boston – 7:54 PM
Adam Himmelsbach @AdamHimmelsbach
With 3:41 left in the first, Derrick White becomes the first Celtic other than Jaylen Brown to score. – 7:54 PM
A. Sherrod Blakely @ASherrodblakely
Jaylen Brown: 10 pts 3-6 shooting
Rest of Celtics: 2 pts, 1-for-9 – 7:54 PM
Souichi Terada @SouichiTerada
Took roughly 8:20 of game time, but a Celtic other than Jaylen Brown has scored. – 7:54 PM
Gary Washburn @GwashburnGlobe
Jaylen Brown scores the first seven points, #Suns score the next 12, Brown then hits a 3. #Celtics7:54 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Jaylen Brown has stepped up his on-ball defense in recent weeks. Off-ball, he still loses his man far too often.
Brown had no idea where Mikal Bridges was on that last play and Bridges got an easy dunk out of it. – 7:50 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Jaylen Brown – 7
Deandre Ayton – 6
half-a-quarter in. – 7:49 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Jaylen Brown – 7
Suns – 0
over four minutes in. – 7:47 PM
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
#Celtics and #Suns not named Jaylen Brown are 0/14 FG through 4 minutes. – 7:47 PM
John Karalis @John_Karalis
Jaylen Brown 7, Suns 0 – 7:46 PM
John Karalis @John_Karalis
Tatum sets the flare screen for Jaylen Brown who opens up things witha
3-pointer. – 7:41 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Jaylen Brown 3. #Suns down 3-0. – 7:41 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Celtics starters tonight:
Rob Williams
Al Horford
Jayson Tatum
Jaylen Brown
Derrick White
Suns starters:
Deandre Ayton
Dario Saric
Torrey Craig
Mikal Bridges
Chris Paul – 7:04 PM

More on this storyline

, Main Rumors

, , ,

RELATED ARTICLES

From The Web

LATEST

More HoopsHype
Home