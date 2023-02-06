Live stream: Kings 8, Rockets 6

The Sacramento Kings (29-23) play against the Houston Rockets (13-40) at Toyota Center
Game Time: 8:00 PM EST on Monday February 6, 2023
Sacramento Kings 8, Houston Rockets 6 (Q1 08:41)
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
K.J. Martin’s dunk on Sabonis was contest worthy, though there probably won’t be anyone at the rim to jump over. – 8:15 PM
James Ham @James_HamNBA
Harrison Barnes gets the Kings on the board first with a tip in. 2-0 Kings. – 8:14 PM
Sacramento Kings @SacramentoKings
Tonight’s Starting Lineup ⤵️
👑 @De’Aaron Fox
👑 @Kevin Huerter
👑 @Harrison Barnes
👑 Keegan Murray
👑 @Domantas Sabonis pic.twitter.com/zfsUcuiT8E – 8:08 PM
James Ham @James_HamNBA
Kings starters:
De’Aaron Fox
Kevin Huerter
Harrison Barnes
Keegan Murray
Domantas Sabonis – 7:49 PM
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
Starting lineups: Kings at Rockets pic.twitter.com/Hv9si7Ww1T – 7:43 PM
Tim MacMahon @espn_macmahon
Luka Doncic (heel contusion) will join Mavs in LA on Wednesday but will be out again vs. Clippers. Earliest potential Luka/Kyrie Irving combo appearance is in Sacramento this weekend. – 7:43 PM
Houston Rockets @HoustonRockets
The #Rockets, G-Unity Foundation, and Black Sports Professionals Houston Chapter invited 150 college students for a Career Fair pregame. Students received feedback on resumes, career opportunities, and networked with executives from sports organizations.
#BHM pic.twitter.com/mrWpPzoPzZ – 7:41 PM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
Rockets starters: Martin, Smith Jr., Sengun, Green, Gordon.
Kings starters: Barnes, Murray, Sabonis, Huerter, Fox. – 7:38 PM
Houston Rockets @HoustonRockets
As part of #BHM we hosted G-Unity Business Lab students involved in the business and entrepreneurial program.
Students presented and got feedback on their business ideas in the Sire Spirits Social Club.
S/O @50cent for pulling up! pic.twitter.com/Twx3dr4AqJ – 7:37 PM
Houston Rockets @HoustonRockets
time to work.
@Jalen Green | #Rockets pic.twitter.com/LvxWEbp3JM – 7:31 PM
Chuck Cooperstein @coopmavs
Most mid season trades don’t produce the desired results that the Rockets got with Clyde Drexler, the Pistons got with Rasheed Wallace, or even the Mavs got with Spencer Dinwiddie last year. Mavs hoping to double their fun with Kyrie – 7:31 PM
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
De’Aaron Fox tells me Baby Reign was born here in Houston on Friday. That makes his birthday Feb. 3, 2023. Just missed sharing a Feb. 4 birthday with Malik Monk.
“We got 2/3/23,” Fox said. “That’s fire.”
Fox says Recee and the baby are good. Congrats to the whole Fox family! 🦊 – 7:30 PM
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
De’Aaron Fox and Domantas Sabonis getting ready for tonight’s Kings-Rockets game. pic.twitter.com/LL9IHF7CQw – 7:00 PM
Sacramento Kings @SacramentoKings
ready for takeoff in Space City 🚀💧
@MichelobULTRA | #ULTRADrip #JOYWINS pic.twitter.com/J65inlq5dh – 6:57 PM
Houston Rockets @HoustonRockets
📍on scene
@MichelobULTRA | #ULTRADrip pic.twitter.com/qhIxklawyI – 6:50 PM
Houston Rockets @HoustonRockets
Which team will attempt more field goals in the first half?
@DraftKings | #Rockets – 6:39 PM
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
Kings coach Mike Brown says De’Aaron Fox will return to the starting lineup tonight. – 6:33 PM
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
Can confirm Kings point guard De’Aaron Fox is in Houston and available for tonight’s game against the Rockets. He’s currently getting stretched out on a training range outside the visitor’s locker room. – 6:31 PM
Aran Smith @nbadraftnet
NCAA Power 16 with Houston and Jarace Walker leading the way nbadraft.net/ncaa-power-16-… – 6:28 PM
Adam Spolane @AdamSpolane
No timetable on when Kevin Porter Jr will return to the floor, but Stephen Silas said the pain in his left big toe is starting to subside. Porter will miss his 13th consecutive game tonight – 6:27 PM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
Stephen Silas said applying the lessons from Saturday’s debacle to tonight’s game against the Kings, the top-scoring team in the NBA, is “more of a pride thing. That can’t happen again.” – 6:20 PM
Adam Spolane @AdamSpolane
De’Aaron Fox is available to play for the Kings tonight after he missed the last two games for personal reasons – 6:01 PM
Sacramento Kings @SacramentoKings
In honor of #BlackHistoryMonth, we have assembled some useful resources to help further inform, educate and celebrate the history of Black voices, powered by @SMUDUpdates ⬇️: pic.twitter.com/DbplbfI1jD – 5:27 PM
Alykhan Bijani @Rockets_Insider
#Rockets Injury/Status Report:
Garrison Mathews (Questionable – Left Big Toe Soreness)
Kevin Porter Jr. (Out – Left Foot Contusion) – 5:24 PM
#Rockets Injury/Status Report:
Garrison Mathews (Questionable – Left Big Toe Soreness)
Adam Wexler @AdamJWexler
The #Rockets ticket giveaway fairy is back!! If you want to come see #Rockets – Kings tonight (4 tickets) here at Toyota Center (Sec. 120, Row 3, Seats 11-14) just retweet this (and have the AXS app!)
I’ll DM the winner at 4:45p!!! pic.twitter.com/Az9KzePkA0 – 5:15 PM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
New #Rockets at Houston Chronicle — Rockets’ Jalen Green adjusting to return from calf injury ift.tt/NtGoQyP – 4:19 PM
Houston Rockets @HoustonRockets
HBCU Night at home 🤘
⏰ 7:00 PM Tip-Off
📺 @ATTSportsNetSW
📻 @SportsTalk790 / En Español 93.3 FM TUDN
🚀 @SireSpirits pic.twitter.com/b4yBR2ik0h – 4:00 PM
James Plowright @British_Buzz
Race to the Number 1 Overall Pick
Average Opponent Strength of Schedule + Home Games + Back to Backs Remaining:
HOU – 7th (.515) 15 Home x4 B2B
CHA – 20th (.494) 17 Home x4 B2B
SAS – 23rd (.489 11 Home x8 B2B
DET – 27th (.485) 14 Home x5 B2B pic.twitter.com/ARqWHu8fQN – 3:00 PM
Sacramento Kings @SacramentoKings
Kings made 146 3-pointers at home in January!
This season, @tacobell will donate $50 for every made 3-pointer to support young people pursuing their educational goals and career aspirations. pic.twitter.com/THVHYhiOy8 – 3:00 PM
Sean Cunningham @SeanCunningham
De’Aaron Fox, who missed the last two games due to personal reasons, appears to be available to play tonight in Houston, as his name is no longer listed on the Kings report. – 2:46 PM
James Ham @James_HamNBA
De’Aaron Fox is no longer listed on the Kings’ injury report. Good sign for the Kings as they take on the Rockets tonight in Houston. – 2:40 PM
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
Sacramento Kings point guard De’Aaron Fox is not listed on the injury report for tonight’s game against the Houston Rockets. – 2:34 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
“It’s a business. I’ve seen crazier. The way I found out I was traded from Houston. You just show up to work and be a pro day in and day out. Nobody’s exempt from being traded. Find out just like everybody else.” Chris Paul on being part of Kyrie Irving trade package #Suns #Nets – 2:32 PM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
Rockets’ Jalen Green adjusting to return from calf injury houstonchronicle.com/texas-sports-n… via @houstonchron – 2:12 PM
