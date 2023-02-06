Live stream: Kings 8, Rockets 6

The Sacramento Kings (29-23) play against the Houston Rockets (13-40) at Toyota Center

Game Time: 8:00 PM EST on Monday February 6, 2023

Sacramento Kings 8, Houston Rockets 6 (Q1 08:41)

James Ham @James_HamNBA

Keegan Murray triple. Good to see him get one to go down early. – Keegan Murray triple. Good to see him get one to go down early. – 8:15 PM

Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen

K.J. Martin’s dunk on Sabonis was contest worthy, though there probably won’t be anyone at the rim to jump over. – K.J. Martin’s dunk on Sabonis was contest worthy, though there probably won’t be anyone at the rim to jump over. – 8:15 PM

James Ham @James_HamNBA

Harrison Barnes gets the Kings on the board first with a tip in. 2-0 Kings. – Harrison Barnes gets the Kings on the board first with a tip in. 2-0 Kings. – 8:14 PM

Adam Spolane @AdamSpolane

Garrison Mathews is unavailable to play tonight – Garrison Mathews is unavailable to play tonight – 7:51 PM

James Ham @James_HamNBA

Kings starters:

De’Aaron Fox

Kevin Huerter

Harrison Barnes

Keegan Murray

Domantas Sabonis – Kings starters:De’Aaron FoxKevin HuerterHarrison BarnesKeegan MurrayDomantas Sabonis – 7:49 PM

Tim MacMahon @espn_macmahon

Luka Doncic (heel contusion) will join Mavs in LA on Wednesday but will be out again vs. Clippers. Earliest potential Luka/Kyrie Irving combo appearance is in Sacramento this weekend. – Luka Doncic (heel contusion) will join Mavs in LA on Wednesday but will be out again vs. Clippers. Earliest potential Luka/Kyrie Irving combo appearance is in Sacramento this weekend. – 7:43 PM

Houston Rockets @HoustonRockets

Houston Rockets @HoustonRockets

Chuck Cooperstein @coopmavs

Most mid season trades don’t produce the desired results that the Rockets got with Clyde Drexler, the Pistons got with Rasheed Wallace, or even the Mavs got with Spencer Dinwiddie last year. Mavs hoping to double their fun with Kyrie – Most mid season trades don’t produce the desired results that the Rockets got with Clyde Drexler, the Pistons got with Rasheed Wallace, or even the Mavs got with Spencer Dinwiddie last year. Mavs hoping to double their fun with Kyrie – 7:31 PM

Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee

De’Aaron Fox tells me Baby Reign was born here in Houston on Friday. That makes his birthday Feb. 3, 2023. Just missed sharing a Feb. 4 birthday with Malik Monk.

“We got 2/3/23,” Fox said. “That’s fire.”

Fox says Recee and the baby are good. Congrats to the whole Fox family! 🦊 – De’Aaron Fox tells me Baby Reign was born here in Houston on Friday. That makes his birthday Feb. 3, 2023. Just missed sharing a Feb. 4 birthday with Malik Monk.“We got 2/3/23,” Fox said. “That’s fire.”Fox says Recee and the baby are good. Congrats to the whole Fox family! 🦊 – 7:30 PM

Houston Rockets @HoustonRockets

Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee

Kings coach Mike Brown says De’Aaron Fox will return to the starting lineup tonight. – Kings coach Mike Brown says De’Aaron Fox will return to the starting lineup tonight. – 6:33 PM

Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee

Can confirm Kings point guard De’Aaron Fox is in Houston and available for tonight’s game against the Rockets. He’s currently getting stretched out on a training range outside the visitor’s locker room. – Can confirm Kings point guard De’Aaron Fox is in Houston and available for tonight’s game against the Rockets. He’s currently getting stretched out on a training range outside the visitor’s locker room. – 6:31 PM

Aran Smith @nbadraftnet

Adam Spolane @AdamSpolane

No timetable on when Kevin Porter Jr will return to the floor, but Stephen Silas said the pain in his left big toe is starting to subside. Porter will miss his 13th consecutive game tonight – No timetable on when Kevin Porter Jr will return to the floor, but Stephen Silas said the pain in his left big toe is starting to subside. Porter will miss his 13th consecutive game tonight – 6:27 PM

Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen

Stephen Silas said applying the lessons from Saturday’s debacle to tonight’s game against the Kings, the top-scoring team in the NBA, is “more of a pride thing. That can’t happen again.” – Stephen Silas said applying the lessons from Saturday’s debacle to tonight’s game against the Kings, the top-scoring team in the NBA, is “more of a pride thing. That can’t happen again.” – 6:20 PM

Adam Spolane @AdamSpolane

De’Aaron Fox is available to play for the Kings tonight after he missed the last two games for personal reasons – De’Aaron Fox is available to play for the Kings tonight after he missed the last two games for personal reasons – 6:01 PM

Adam Spolane @AdamSpolane

De’Aaron Fox is available to play for the Kings tonight – De’Aaron Fox is available to play for the Kings tonight – 6:00 PM

Sacramento Kings @SacramentoKings

Adam Wexler @AdamJWexler

Houston Rockets @HoustonRockets

James Plowright @British_Buzz

Race to the Number 1 Overall Pick

Average Opponent Strength of Schedule + Home Games + Back to Backs Remaining:

HOU – 7th (.515) 15 Home x4 B2B

CHA – 20th (.494) 17 Home x4 B2B

SAS – 23rd (.489 11 Home x8 B2B

DET – 27th (.485) 14 Home x5 B2B 3:00 PM Race to the Number 1 Overall PickAverage Opponent Strength of Schedule + Home Games + Back to Backs Remaining:HOU – 7th (.515) 15 Home x4 B2BCHA – 20th (.494) 17 Home x4 B2BSAS – 23rd (.489 11 Home x8 B2BDET – 27th (.485) 14 Home x5 B2B pic.twitter.com/ARqWHu8fQN

Sacramento Kings @SacramentoKings

Kings made 146 3-pointers at home in January!

This season, @tacobell will donate $50 for every made 3-pointer to support young people pursuing their educational goals and career aspirations. 3:00 PM Kings made 146 3-pointers at home in January!This season, @tacobell will donate $50 for every made 3-pointer to support young people pursuing their educational goals and career aspirations. pic.twitter.com/THVHYhiOy8

Sean Cunningham @SeanCunningham

De’Aaron Fox, who missed the last two games due to personal reasons, appears to be available to play tonight in Houston, as his name is no longer listed on the Kings report. – De’Aaron Fox, who missed the last two games due to personal reasons, appears to be available to play tonight in Houston, as his name is no longer listed on the Kings report. – 2:46 PM

James Ham @James_HamNBA

De’Aaron Fox is no longer listed on the Kings’ injury report. Good sign for the Kings as they take on the Rockets tonight in Houston. – De’Aaron Fox is no longer listed on the Kings’ injury report. Good sign for the Kings as they take on the Rockets tonight in Houston. – 2:40 PM

Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee

Sacramento Kings point guard De’Aaron Fox is not listed on the injury report for tonight’s game against the Houston Rockets. – Sacramento Kings point guard De’Aaron Fox is not listed on the injury report for tonight’s game against the Houston Rockets. – 2:34 PM