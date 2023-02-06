Kings vs. Rockets: Start time, where to watch, what's the latest

The Sacramento Kings play against the Houston Rockets at Toyota Center

The Sacramento Kings are spending $4,642,972 per win while the Houston Rockets are spending $10,518,196 per win

Game Time: 8:00 PM EST on Monday February 6, 2023

Broadcast Info

National TV: N/A
Home TV: ATTSN-SW
Away TV: NBCSCA
Home Radio: 790 AM / S: 93.3 FM
Away Radio: Sactown Sports 1140 AM

Jason Anderson
@JandersonSacBee
Kings-Rockets gameday live: De’Aaron Fox could be All-Star replacement if Warriors star Stephen Curry is out due to injury
sacbee.com/sports/nba/sac…2:45 AM

