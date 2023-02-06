Kyrie Irving trade will remain a two-team deal

Jake Fischer: Nets and Mavericks just finished the Kyrie Irving trade call, per source. Will remain a two-team deal.
Source: Twitter @JakeLFischer
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Adam Zagoria @AdamZagoria
Now on @njdotcom
LeBron says he’s disappointed the Lakers didn’t land Kyrie Irving nj.com/nets/2023/02/l… – 7:05 PM
Barbara Barker @meanbarb
Starters for tonight’s game vs. L.A. Clippers: Sumner, Thomas, Harris, O’Neale and Claxton…..
This is a long way from Harden, Durant, Kyrie, etc. that we once thought would lead Nets to the promised land. – 7:03 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Nic Claxton on Kyrie Irving: “Our relationship always transcended basketball. He was one of the best teammates that I’ve had despite people want to say. Whatever picture (people paint). He’s one of the best teammates and we’ll continue to have a good relationship.” #NetsWorld – 6:53 PM
Brad Townsend @townbrad
Kyrie Irving will become the 15th Maverick to wear jersey No. 2. One of the others was Jason Kidd, during his second stint here as a player (2008-2012).
Dallas acquired Kidd from the Nets on Feb. 19, 2008.
The Mavericks acquired Irving from the Nets on Feb. 6, 2023. – 6:45 PM
Chris Mannix @SIChrisMannix
Reaction to Kyrie-to-Dallas over @TheVolumeSports YouTube. youtube.com/watch?v=XOZlOf… – 6:44 PM
Adam Zagoria @AdamZagoria
Now on @njdotcom
Nets make Kyrie Irving trade official, but will Kevin Durant buy in? nj.com/nets/2023/02/n… – 6:42 PM
NBA Math @NBA_Math
🗣New @HardwoodKnocks
📋 Kyrie Irving Trade Fallout
—Mavs, Kyrie
—Nets, KD
—Luka Doncic
—Impact on rest of the NBA trade deadline
—MORE
🎧 https://t.co/E5GcnbIlF9
🍎 https://t.co/iTpFB9SRBP
✳️ https://t.co/O12XVz0UaF
📺 https://t.co/3sIfPM4Iak pic.twitter.com/98mSTQG2hX – 6:34 PM
Nick Friedell @NickFriedell
Nic Claxton just reiterated that Kyrie was one of the best teammates he’s ever had.
Nets locker room is quiet and empty as the finality of the Kyrie deal rolls through the organization. – 6:32 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Tyronn Lue doesn’t have to face Kyrie Irving tonight. But he’s not looking forward to preparing to face Irving and Luka Doncic together Wednesday night.
Lue says “whatever is best for Kai, I’m happy for him” pic.twitter.com/9ryMRnFVz6 – 6:31 PM
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
Ty Lue was asked about the thought of Kyrie and Luka together: pic.twitter.com/DeT8I68egj – 6:28 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
‘I’ve seen crazier’: Chris Paul on being part of Phoenix Suns trade offer to Brooklyn Nets for Kyrie Irving (w/video) #Suns #Nets azcentral.com/story/sports/n… via @azcentral – 6:25 PM
Ian Begley @IanBegley
Nets’ press release on trade says this on Kyrie Irving: ‘Irving appeared in 143 games in 3-plus seasons (2019-23) with the Nets after signing as a free agent with the team on July 7, 2019, registering averages of 27.1 points, 4.8 rebounds & 5.8 assists in 35.8 minutes per game.’ – 6:25 PM
Chris Haynes @ChrisBHaynes
Kyrie Irving — the newest member of the Dallas Mavericks — will wear the No. 2 jersey, league sources tell @NBAonTNT, @BleacherReport. – 6:23 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Official: Kyrie Irving to Mavericks. #Mavs pic.twitter.com/UBB855iH7J – 6:23 PM
Eric Koreen @ekoreen
There’s a world in which Kyrie helps the Mavericks get to the Finals, and there’s a world in which things combust within a month. Gotta love the trade for the range of possible outcomes. – 6:22 PM
Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan
Kyrie Irving will wear No. 2 for the Mavs.
Tim Hardaway Jr. is currently No. 11 in Dallas, so maybe this all gets revisited after Thursday??? Jersey number reporting TBD. – 6:19 PM
Kyrie Irving will wear No. 2 for the Mavs.
Chris Mannix @SIChrisMannix
Mavs-Nets trade now official. Kyrie Irving, Markieff Morris to Dallas, Spencer Dinwiddie, Dorian Finney-Smith, 2029 first-round pick and two future second-round picks to Brooklyn. – 6:19 PM
Tim MacMahon @espn_macmahon
Trade is official. Kyrie Irving will wear No. 2 for the Mavs, a number worn by Jason Kidd among others in franchise history. Irving wore No. 2 with the Cavaliers. – 6:18 PM
Bobby Marks @BobbyMarks42
Adjusted cap hits: Post BKN/DAL trade
🏀S. Dinwiddie (BKN)
22-23: $20.2M ➡️ $19.5M
23-24: $21M ➡️$20.4M
🏀D. Finney-Smith (BKN)
22-23: $12.4M ➡️$12.9M
23-24: $13.4M ➡️$13.9M
24-25: $14.4M ➡️$14.9M
25-26: $15.4M (P-Option | no change)
🏀K. Irving (DAL)
22-23: $36.9M ➡️$38.9M – 6:17 PM
Brian Mahoney @briancmahoney
Basically no mention of Kyrie in the Nets’ press release about the trade, beyond that he was in it. No “thanks for the memories” stuff. – 6:17 PM
Adam Zagoria @AdamZagoria
(1/2) The Kyrie trade is now official
“We’re excited to add Spencer and Dorian to our roster, while also securing draft compensation that will increase our flexibility moving forward,” said Nets General Manager Sean Marks. – 6:16 PM
CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA
NBA trade rumors: Nets, Mavericks make Kyrie Irving trade official; Heat open to moving Kyle Lowry
cbssports.com/nba/news/nba-t… – 6:16 PM
Barbara Barker @meanbarb
“I just want him to be in a place where he’s happy” says Lue who may be the coach who got the most out of Kyrie. pic.twitter.com/65hEJp0L20 – 6:11 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Asked Tyronn Lue about Kyrie Irving joining Luka Doncic in Dallas. Lue said “don’t remind me” because the Clippers play the Mavericks on Wednesday. – 6:10 PM
Barbara Barker @meanbarb
“I think the whole thing is crazy.” Lue said when asked about Kyrie pic.twitter.com/Anc9gFL3c6 – 6:09 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Ty Lue on a Kyrie Irving and Luka backcourt: “Don’t make me think about that yet.” Clips have the Mavs on Wednesday. – 6:09 PM
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Regarding now Western Conference Kyrie Irving and the All-Star Game, don’t be surprised if Curry’s replacement — both in the starting lineup and in the game — also comes from the West. With teams being drafted on court, the same conference ties don’t necessarily apply. – 6:03 PM
Brad Townsend @townbrad
Charles Barkley says he can’t envision how Kyrie Irving, Luka Doncic can ‘share the ball’ dallasnews.com/sports/maveric… – 5:59 PM
Jake Fischer @JakeLFischer
Nets and Mavericks just finished the Kyrie Irving trade call, per source. Will remain a two-team deal. – 5:57 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Jacque Vaughn’s presser ends as soon as the Kyrie Irving trade is made official. – 5:55 PM
Barbara Barker @meanbarb
Athletic reporting that trade is official.
Kyrie Irving to the Dallas Mavericks.
Spencer Dinwiddie, Dorian Finney-Smith, 2029 first-round pick and two second-round picks in 2027 and 2029 to the Brooklyn Nets. – 5:55 PM
Shams Charania @ShamsCharania
Official:
Kyrie Irving to the Dallas Mavericks.
Spencer Dinwiddie, Dorian Finney-Smith, 2029 first-round pick and two second-round picks in 2027 and 2029 to the Brooklyn Nets. – 5:54 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Jacque Vaughn says Kyrie Irving’s right calf is still sore. – 5:54 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Jacque Vaughn has not talked to Kyrie Irving since the trade talk came down. He’s talked to KD about the Wizards game. – 5:51 PM
Jovan Buha @jovanbuha
Darvin Ham on the Kyrie trade to Dallas and if he had to talk to LeBron after his tweet and ESPN interview: pic.twitter.com/wdHvKBBdYV – 5:50 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Ben Simmons is out tonight vs Clippers. “Available” but Nets play tomorrow.
So Nets down KD, Kyrie, Ben, Seth Curry vs Clippers. – 5:49 PM
Ben Simmons is out tonight vs Clippers. “Available” but Nets play tomorrow.
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Jacque Vaughn says he can’t say anything about a potential Kyrie Irving trade. Says he’s telling his players to stay in the moment and be present. – 5:47 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Jacque Vaughn can’t commit on the Kyrie Irving trade until it’s official. – 5:47 PM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
Lakers coach Darvin Ham on the Mavs acquiring Kyrie Irving: “I only deal with Lakers business. I don’t talk about what’s going on with other teams. My hats off to everybody trying to do what we’re trying to do – that’s trying to make their team the best they possibly can be.” – 5:25 PM
NBA on ESPN @ESPNNBA
“Mark Cuban, he’s got an ultimate challenge on his hands right now.”
Bill Walton weighs in on the Nets-Mavs trade for Kyrie Irving. pic.twitter.com/0tbvPvLpbU – 5:13 PM
Jake Fischer @JakeLFischer
The Brooklyn Nets have engaged the Toronto Raptors on expanding the Kyrie Irving-to-Dallas trade into a three-team deal, league sources told @YahooSports. A roundup of relevant details that could lead to another trade agreement: sports.yahoo.com/sources-nets-s… – 5:10 PM
Alex Kennedy @AlexKennedyNBA
After acquiring Kyrie Irving, the Dallas Mavericks’ championship odds went from 33/1 (eighth in the West) to 10/1 (second in the West, trailing only the Denver Nuggets): basketballnews.com/stories/maveri… – 5:08 PM
Sirius XM NBA @SiriusXMNBA
Now you can listen AND watch
@TermineRadio & @Eddie Johnson – watch them live now till 7p ET on the @NBA App! 👇
Former guard and Mavs TV analyst @Raymond Felton will join us at 6:20p ET.
Topics: #KyrieIrving #LeBronJames #StephCurry #JaMorant
📱💻📺 https://t.co/L45oiwDWNt pic.twitter.com/PEOj25leBb – 5:07 PM
Brad Townsend @townbrad
Mark Cuban: Kyrie Irving-Luka Doncic pairing will make Mavericks ‘incredibly potent’ dallasnews.com/sports/maveric… – 5:04 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Got a special @PHNX_Suns Valley Voices episode starting in 5 minutes!
@BrendonKleen14 and @DarthVoita will be joining us in studio, plus @Kellan Olson will be hopping on to talk trade deadline, Kyrie Irving, favorite Suns targets and more! Join us:
https://t.co/e1gA6cJ15s pic.twitter.com/aSVqszojg9 – 4:55 PM
CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA
NBA trade rumors: Nets trying to expand Kyrie Irving deal, interested in Raptors’ Fred VanVleet, Pascal Siakam
cbssports.com/nba/news/nba-t… – 4:48 PM
NBA trade rumors: Nets trying to expand Kyrie Irving deal, interested in Raptors’ Fred VanVleet, Pascal Siakam
Chris Mannix @SIChrisMannix
NEW @TheCrossover Pod w/@Howard Beck: Kyrie traded, what the Nets got back, Dallas’s role of the dice and intel into what Brooklyn is plotting next open.spotify.com/episode/5sCxJA… – 4:45 PM
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
First of many thoughts entering #TradeDeadline week:
-The end of Kyrie & the #Nets? Maybe not.
-Big man interest continues for #Celtics
-Intrigue around CHI, TOR could lead back to BKN
-I can’t stop thinking about Grant’s future
-What will Jazz do?
clnsmedia.com/kyrie-irving-t… – 4:43 PM
Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan
Kyrie Irving arrived in Dallas this afternoon, but when will he play his first Mavericks game?
Info inside on the Nets’ hope to expand the trade with Spencer Dinwiddie and what that means for the Mavs’ timeline for Kyrie to debut: dallasnews.com/sports/maveric… – 4:37 PM
Kyrie Irving arrived in Dallas this afternoon, but when will he play his first Mavericks game?
Donatas Urbonas @Urbodo
New URBONUS w/ @ErrickM3 & James Gist
▪️ Kyrie & Luka fit
▪️ Olympiacos title odds
▪️ Explaining Mike James, Wade Baldwin & Dwayne Bacon moments
▪️ Legendary EuroLeague trade
▪️ Top 8 locks & playoff race
▪️ EuroLeague All-Star game starters
& more: basketnews.com/news-184900-ba… – 4:28 PM
Eurohoops @Eurohoopsnet
“I can’t sit here and say I’m not disappointed on not being able to land such a talent” – LeBron James on the Los Angeles Lakers not landing Kyrie Irving #NBA
eurohoops.net/en/nba-news/14… – 4:25 PM
BasketNews @BasketNews_com
Ben Rohrbach @brohrbach
For @The Vertical: The Lakers are desperate, and the NBA is unforgiving. On their failed pursuit of Kyrie and what’s next …
sports.yahoo.com/desperation-do… – 4:07 PM
For @The Vertical: The Lakers are desperate, and the NBA is unforgiving. On their failed pursuit of Kyrie and what’s next …
Dave McMenamin @mcten
New story: LeBron told @RealMikeWilbon that he was disappointed LAL lost out to DAL for Kyrie. However: “We move on and we finish this season strong, try to get a bid into the postseason, where I feel if we go in healthy, we can compete with anybody.” bit.ly/3DJa1vf – 3:49 PM
Brad Townsend @townbrad
From DMN’s Michael Williams:
Second chance or ‘bummer’? Dallas Jewish orgs, Mavericks fans react to Kyrie Irving trade dallasnews.com/news/2023/02/0… – 3:38 PM
Jared Weiss @JaredWeissNBA
Cam Thomas getting a player of the week nomination the day after the Nets traded Kyrie Irving is pure poetry – 3:32 PM
Sirius XM NBA @SiriusXMNBA
🏀 How will Luka and Kyrie mix on the court?
Derek Harper (@Derek Harper) thinks it’s a good match for the two stars in Dallas #MFFL
@Rick Kamla | @adaniels33 pic.twitter.com/cha88KRJqq – 3:31 PM
Sirius XM NBA @SiriusXMNBA
🏀 How will Luka and Kyrie mix on the court?
Derek Harper (@Derek Harper) thinks it’s a good match for the two stars in Dallas #MFFL
Sam Vecenie @Sam_Vecenie
I dove deep into the Kyrie Irving trade to Dallas.
-The fit with Luka
-Dallas’ now significant defensive concerns in the playoffs
-Why Kyrie can’t be their last acquisition before the deadline.
theathletic.com/4158143/2023/0… – 3:25 PM
Brad Townsend @townbrad
LeBron tells ESPN that he is “disappointed” in Lakers inability to “land such a talented” player.
Indeed I’m told that part of Mavs’ desire to acquire Kyrie Irving, besides what they believe is a strong fit with Doncic, is his proven track record of recruiting star teammates. – 3:18 PM
Alex Kennedy @AlexKennedyNBA
How will Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving fit together on the Dallas Mavericks?
Mark Cuban is confident that this trade will benefit both All-Stars: https://t.co/uvNqnXby3I pic.twitter.com/cFpAJmjbFK – 3:12 PM
NBA on ESPN @ESPNNBA
Did the Lakers make a mistake by not acquiring Kyrie? 🤔
@Brian Windhorst dives into it on @ESPNPlus ➡️ https://t.co/K2AOgexlAf pic.twitter.com/FqsyKBRCqX – 3:04 PM
Anthony Puccio @APOOCH
The Kyrie trade felt extraordinary and random both at the same time, even if it once felt inevitable.
Full details @boardroom:
boardroom.tv/kyrie-irving-m… – 3:03 PM
Eurohoops @Eurohoopsnet
Mark Cuban anticipates ‘ton of pressure on defenses’ by Luka Doncic and newcomer Kyrie Irving #NBA
eurohoops.net/en/nba-news/14… – 3:00 PM
The Ringer @ringernba
Kyrie Irving is a Dallas Maverick and Spencer Dinwiddie is a Brooklyn Net …again. Does that change their Ringer 100 rating? 🤔
📖: nbarankings.theringer.com/rankings/spenc… – 2:58 PM
Chris Broussard @Chris_Broussard
Huge @FTFonFS1 coming up as @Nick Wright suddenly finds himself rooting for his nemesis, Kyrie Irving! Gonna be funky up in here @kevinwildes 3 pm ET! – 2:55 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
“It kind of bothered me to be honest. A lot of times, a guy’s name is out there and it’s just a lot of people throwing stuff out there maybe to get their deal done. And so they use us.” Monty Williams on Chris Paul reportedly being in #Suns trade package for Kyrie Irving #Nets – 2:55 PM
Henry Abbott @TrueHoop
TRUEHOOP PODCAST: Can Luka and Kyrie lead the Mavs to a title? @David Thorpe tells @jshector he doubts it. https://t.co/CJa27FI922
FREE STORY: https://t.co/uhba0vTq1Q
Visit https://t.co/LIiDCynK7i or search “TrueHoop” wherever you listen to podcasts to hear the whole show. pic.twitter.com/GSdRrYqyhO – 2:39 PM
Malika Andrews @malika_andrews
Next on NBA Today: LeBron James sits down exclusively with @RealMikeWilbon to talk about breaking Kareem’s scoring record, his reaction to Kyrie being traded to Dallas, and what he’s focused on now. Tune in for the full conversation on @espn. pic.twitter.com/Fi8j9WjylD – 2:37 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
“It’s a business. I’ve seen crazier. The way I found out I was traded from Houston. You just show up to work and be a pro day in and day out. Nobody’s exempt from being traded. Find out just like everybody else.” Chris Paul on being part of Kyrie Irving trade package #Suns #Nets – 2:32 PM
Sirius XM NBA @SiriusXMNBA
What does Kevin Durant think of the Kyrie Irving deal?
Ian Eagle tries to guess as he talks with @Frank Isola & @Brian Scalabrine #NetsWorld pic.twitter.com/TCoxhRDXdN – 2:31 PM
Alex Kennedy @AlexKennedyNBA
In his first comments since yesterday’s blockbuster trade, Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban spoke to @basketbllnews about Kyrie Irving and how he’ll fit alongside Luka Doncic: basketballnews.com/stories/maveri… – 2:12 PM
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
After missing out on Kyrie Irving, now what for Lakers? nba.nbcsports.com/2023/02/06/aft… – 2:12 PM
BasketNews @BasketNews_com
Kyrie Irving joins the Dallas Mavericks to give a much needed help for Luka Doncic
However, possible long-term problems could backfire for the Mavs 🧐
Brad Townsend @townbrad
From @Callie Caplan:
‘Hope I’m not traded’: Christian Wood talks Mavericks trade rumors after Kyrie Irving deal dallasnews.com/sports/maveric… – 2:02 PM
Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan
At shootaround this a.m., Christian Wood discussed his potential inclusion in Mavs’ next trade: “Hope I’m not traded.”
On Kyrie news: “I like it, but I hope I’m still here.”
What has he heard from front office? “Nothing.”
Wood’s full comments here:
dallasnews.com/sports/maveric… – 1:57 PM
Dave Mason @DeuceMason
BIGGGG Monday show is LIVE!
It’s deadline week, Kyrie headed to Dallas and the Kings need a win.
@Kyle Draper will join us LIVE.
Come hang out with us:
https://t.co/OFNDNfQ9gJ pic.twitter.com/x5hIa4EysV – 1:57 PM
Jorge Sierra @hoopshype
FWIW: Kyrie Irving has the second-best scoring average in Nets history at 27.1 ppg.
Only KD ahead (for now). – 1:45 PM
Bill Ingram @TheRocketGuy
If the #BrooklynNets really do trade KD to the Celtics for Brown, the #HoustonRockets should send a nice gift basket to Kyrie Irving and consider retiring his number. They own BRK’s first round pick. – 1:38 PM
Brad Townsend @townbrad
From @TimCowlishaw:
Mavericks’ trade for Kyrie Irving is an admission of roster failure, but isn’t a solution dallasnews.com/sports/maveric… – 1:36 PM
Brad Townsend @townbrad
Thinking out loud: While waiting on Brooklyn as it attempts to expand the trade and/or move Dinwiddie elsewhere, I wonder what offers the Mavs might be getting for Irving. And if so, are they listening?
When I spoke to Finney-Smith last night, he wasn’t certain he’ll be a Net. – 1:19 PM
Dave Early @DavidEarly
If I’m Dallas im at least calling about Thybulle now.
No DFS.
DHO with Kyrie if you leave him.
Kelsey Russo @kelseyyrusso
What does the Kyrie Irving trade mean for the rest of the Eastern Conference? We did a round table with some of our Eastern Conference beat writers theathletic.com/4158603/2023/0… – 1:12 PM
Henry Abbott @TrueHoop
After trading Kyrie Irving for Spencer Dinwiddie and Dorian Finney-Smith, the Nets can put together elite defensive lineups, and are just behind the Celtics and Bucks in the East.
FREE FOR ALL @David Thorpe: truehoop.com/p/the-mavs-bet… – 12:55 PM
BasketNews @BasketNews_com
Kyrie Irving and Luka Doncic are about to have interesting discussions in the locker room 😭
pic.twitter.com/YTaxRQhuQ6 – 12:53 PM
Kyrie Irving and Luka Doncic are about to have interesting discussions in the locker room 😭
pic.twitter.com/YTaxRQhuQ6 – 12:53 PM
Brad Townsend @townbrad
‘He’s your headache now’: How the New York media reacted to Kyrie Irving’s trade to Mavs dallasnews.com/sports/maveric… – 12:46 PM
‘He’s your headache now’: How the New York media reacted to Kyrie Irving’s trade to Mavs dallasnews.com/sports/maveric… – 12:46 PM
Alan Hahn @alanhahn
Our guy @Nick Friedell with us now on @BartAndHahn talking Kyrie trade and what’s next. @ESPNNY98_7FM – 12:37 PM
Our guy @Nick Friedell with us now on @BartAndHahn talking Kyrie trade and what’s next. @ESPNNY98_7FM – 12:37 PM
Kamenetzky Brothers @KamBrothers
Monday’s @lockedonlakers podcast! Kyrie gets traded to the Mavericks. What’s the Lakers’ next move (if any) before the trade deadline? Plus, LeBron seems to have the sads over this. @LockedOnNBAPods @LockedOnNetwork
Subscribe. Rate. Enjoy. Thx!
podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/kyr… – 12:24 PM
Chris Sheridan @sheridanhoops
What is the sports gambling fallout from the #Nets trading Kyrie Irving to the #Mavs? Opportunity knocks in Dallas. Not so much in the BK: casino.org/news/brooklyn-… – 12:20 PM
Chuck Cooperstein @coopmavs
DYK Mavs have a game tonight? In Utah, as they try to work around a very short roster until the expected return of Luka/arrival of Kyrie in LA on Wed. Christian Wood’s return is expected after missing last 8 games. @peasradio per at 7:30. Tip w/Brad & me at 8:10. @971TheFreak – 12:19 PM
DYK Mavs have a game tonight? In Utah, as they try to work around a very short roster until the expected return of Luka/arrival of Kyrie in LA on Wed. Christian Wood’s return is expected after missing last 8 games. @peasradio per at 7:30. Tip w/Brad & me at 8:10. @971TheFreak – 12:19 PM
Tas Melas @TasMelas
📣NEW POD — GRADE THAT KYRIE TRADE📣
• Weekend winners & losers
• Tweet of the Night feat. @Jeremy Sochan
𝓷𝓮𝔀 𝓷𝓸 𝓭𝓾𝓷𝓴𝓼
YouTube 📼: https://t.co/8Cus0u6J0F
Apple 🍎: https://t.co/XjSclyJYjS
Spotify ✳️: https://t.co/YpCkqbnDWC
The Athletic 🅰️: https://t.co/v1qudKTb56 pic.twitter.com/coombuCdUV – 12:09 PM
📣NEW POD — GRADE THAT KYRIE TRADE📣
• Weekend winners & losers
• Tweet of the Night feat. @Jeremy Sochan
𝓷𝓮𝔀 𝓷𝓸 𝓭𝓾𝓷𝓴𝓼
YouTube 📼: https://t.co/8Cus0u6J0F
Apple 🍎: https://t.co/XjSclyJYjS
Spotify ✳️: https://t.co/YpCkqbnDWC
The Athletic 🅰️: https://t.co/v1qudKTb56 pic.twitter.com/coombuCdUV – 12:09 PM
Zach Lowe @ZachLowe_NBA
Lowe Post/Hoop Collective joint podcast: @Brian Windhorst I and break down the Kyrie trade that happened and the ones that didn’t; fit in Dallas; LeBron impact; KD impact; much more:
Apple: apple.co/40uXViZ
Alan Hahn @alanhahn
What does the Kyrie trade mean for KD’s future in Brooklyn? The clock is ticking. #Knicks have a cardiac weekend. And Davante trying to steal AR12 from the #Jets?
@BartAndHahn NOW on @ESPNNY98_7FM and the app.
Gina Mizell @ginamizell
This week’s Inside Sixers leads off with the scene in NYC after the Kyrie trade (and a bad loss to the Knicks), and ends with…Whataburger? inquirer.com/sixers/sixers-… – 12:01 PM
Adam Spolane @AdamSpolane
On the latest edition of the H-Town Hoops Podcast @brandonkscott and I discussed how the Kyrie Irving trade impacts the Rockets, the likelihood of Eric Gordon getting moved before Thursday, and we assessed K.J. Martin’s value open.spotify.com/episode/4byH2m… – 11:51 AM
Brad Townsend @townbrad
Who is Markieff Morris, the player in Mavs’ blockbuster trade not named Kyrie Irving? dallasnews.com/sports/maveric… – 11:33 AM
Yossi Gozlan @YossiGozlan
The Phoenix Suns appear to be open for big trades with reports that they made a serious offer for Kyrie Irving.
Armed with all their own first-round picks and plenty of moveable salaries, their roster has a good chance to look very different by the end of this week. pic.twitter.com/pLTlKceEYU – 11:30 AM
The Phoenix Suns appear to be open for big trades with reports that they made a serious offer for Kyrie Irving.
Armed with all their own first-round picks and plenty of moveable salaries, their roster has a good chance to look very different by the end of this week. pic.twitter.com/pLTlKceEYU – 11:30 AM
Yossi Gozlan @YossiGozlan
With Kyrie Irving off the board assuming he extends/re-signs with Dallas, the cap space path becomes even less fruitful for the Lakers.
The over the cap option would likely put them in the repeater tax next season, but gives them more avenues to strengthen the 2023-24 roster. pic.twitter.com/eZDAkPtxja – 11:16 AM
Bill Simmons @BillSimmons
It’s been 18 hours since the Kyrie trade and I’ve moved into “Kinda wish the Phoenix trade happened if that was true” // “CP3 + KD as teammates!” mode. – 11:00 AM
Chris Haynes @ChrisBHaynes
On this episode of #thisleague UNCUT with @Marc Stein, we take you behind the scenes of the reporting process involving Chris Paul and Kyrie Irving: https://t.co/GOxL92N6Hq pic.twitter.com/K7Zxz5wosj – 10:57 AM
Michael Pina @MichaelVPina
🌋“irving’s toughest matchup this season has been against the anti-defamation league”🌋
@Rob Mahoney and @Seerat Sohi are all you need to read about the most important ripple effects from yesterday’s kyrie trade: theringer.com/nba/2023/2/6/2… – 10:48 AM
🌋“irving’s toughest matchup this season has been against the anti-defamation league”🌋
Nick Wright @getnickwright
Today’s @WhatsWrightShow is LIVE right now on YouTube… Talking all things Kyrie trade & taking your questions right now. youtube.com/watch?v=VMRVoI… – 10:38 AM
Eric Koreen @ekoreen
I took part in an Eastern Conference roundtable on the impact of the Kyrie trade: theathletic.com/4158603/2023/0… – 10:27 AM
Michael Dugat @mdug
An odd take I see is: the media wants this to fail.
Voicing concerns and echoing the reasons so many wouldn’t have made a deal for Kyrie, noting the risks, and addressing how this could go poorly, which is on a lot of people’s minds, isn’t actively rooting against him – 10:21 AM
Brad Townsend @townbrad
From @KSherringtonDMN:
Mavericks’ Kyrie Irving trade sacrifices culture for NBA title shot. Will it be worth it? dallasnews.com/sports/maveric… – 10:17 AM
Brian Geltzeiler @BGeltzNBA
It certainly is interesting that Dallas takes this Kyrie risk as part of a plan to mitigate Luka asking out when Durant asked out from Kyrie 7 months ago. A very high risk high reward play by the Mavericks – 10:15 AM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Report: Phoenix Suns offered Chris Paul, Jae Crowder, draft picks for Kyrie Irving #Suns #Nets azcentral.com/story/sports/n… via @azcentral – 10:12 AM
Brian Robb @BrianTRobb
New: Assessing the impact of the Kyrie Irving trade on the Celtics options and NBA trade landscape with three days left before the deadline masslive.com/celtics/2023/0… – 10:00 AM
New: Assessing the impact of the Kyrie Irving trade on the Celtics options and NBA trade landscape with three days left before the deadline masslive.com/celtics/2023/0… – 10:00 AM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
ICYMI, Kyrie Irving trade might light NBA deadline fire, but things quiet on Rockets’ front. Will it stay that way? houstonchronicle.com/texas-sports-n… via @houstonchron – 9:59 AM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
I’ve been asked a lot about Dallas and what happens if Kyrie Irving walks this summer:
Mavs can very easily create about $24M in cap space. If they were to waive and stretch a player or two or three, or salary-dump them in a trade, Dallas can get to well-north of $30M in space. – 9:52 AM
Erik Slater @erikslater_
The Nets are reportedly not done making moves after trading Kyrie Irving to the Mavericks Sunday.
My top 6 trade targets for Brooklyn as they attempt to rebuild a contending roster around Kevin Durant: clutchpoints.com/top-6-nets-tra… – 9:22 AM
Marc Stein @TheSteinLine
How Kyrie Irving landed in Dallas two days after asking out of Brooklyn … and why he wasn’t traded to Lakerland or Phoenix … ALL explained in the brand new pod episode of #thisleague UNCUT with @Chris Haynes out now: podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/epi… – 9:19 AM
Brad Townsend @townbrad
Everything to know about the Dallas Mavericks’ trade for Brooklyn Nets star Kyrie Irving dallasnews.com/sports/maveric… – 9:14 AM
Fred Katz @FredKatz
NYC Mayor Eric Adams was asked in an interview w Spectrum News 1 this morning if he would’ve traded Kyrie Irving if Irving were a city hall employee. “I will find the team that beats us the most and then send him to that team because we would start beating that team,” Adams said. – 9:13 AM
Tom Ziller @teamziller
Part of the bargain as a subscriber to Good Morning It’s Basketball is that you give me $5/month or $50/year and I never make you read more than one (1) paragraph about Kyrie Irving in the newsletter.
I am a man of my word: ziller.substack.com/p/but-it-might… (This one is unlocked) – 8:31 AM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Boston area: I’ll be on @985TheSportsHub with @Toucherandrich in about 5 minutes to talk the Kyrie Irving deal and the NBA trade deadline. – 8:14 AM
Sam Vecenie @Sam_Vecenie
GAME THEORY PODCAST: @TheBoxAndOne_ is here! We dive deep into the Kyrie Irving trade. Everything you need to know about his fit with Luka, with the Mavs, the Nets’ return, the effect around the league, more.
APPLE: itunes.apple.com/us/podcast/gam…
WATCH: youtube.com/live/mLBMU9QHA… – 7:34 AM
GAME THEORY PODCAST: @TheBoxAndOne_ is here! We dive deep into the Kyrie Irving trade. Everything you need to know about his fit with Luka, with the Mavs, the Nets’ return, the effect around the league, more.
Mark Deeks @MarkDeeksNBA
Kyrie’s defence really isn’t as bad as some of you seem to think it is. – 7:11 AM
Emiliano Carchia @Sportando
Kyrie Irving: Thank you NetsWorld fans and supporters for the Love on and off the court
sportando.basketball/en/kyrie-irvin… – 5:52 AM
BasketNews @BasketNews_com
Kyrie Irving getting traded from the Nets to the Mavericks shook the NBA world yesterday.
From current stars to former players, the basketball world reacted to the news 👇
basketnews.com/news-184853-nb… – 3:26 AM
Kyrie Irving getting traded from the Nets to the Mavericks shook the NBA world yesterday.
Peter Vecsey @PeterVecsey1
Marc Stein reports there’s no contract deal in place tween Kyrie & Mavs; they have remainder of season 2 decide whether it’s worth (& how much) continuing their shotgun arrangement. Like Cuban, I’m down with taking big plunge on chance of big playoff payoff v probable early exit – 2:56 AM
Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA
New Dunc’d On Prime: This just in! Kyrie Irving Has Been Traded. Join me and @Danny Leroux
for our special sale and get @John Hollinger once a week and the writing of @SethPartnow and @DanFeldmanNBA as well https://t.co/XSgwN6Csyi pic.twitter.com/pgjzs7GbTX – 2:49 AM
Kyrie Irving @KyrieIrving
Pouring Libations for all of the Ancestors and The Universe. Thank you for the Guidance and Assistance along the journey.
I honor you
and I love you. Blessings
Hélà
🤞🏾♾ – 2:11 AM
Kyrie Irving @KyrieIrving
Thank you NetsWorld fans and supporters for the Love on and off the court. I will forever be grateful I got to live out my dream I had as a Kid with y’all. It will always be Love from me and my family.
🤞🏾♾ – 2:04 AM
Bill Simmons @BillSimmons
A 2-part BS Podcast!
Part 2: A Super Bowl Props extravaganza w/ @TheCousinSal —
https://t.co/NE8WqORQTJ
Part 1: Kyrie Trade reactions + deadline predictions w/ @Ryen Russillo @HousefromDC — https://t.co/1BO2xChKub
Not covered: Marvin’s face getting shot off pic.twitter.com/ZmOfziafli – 1:58 AM
Jovan Buha @jovanbuha
An interesting nugget from @Shams Charania’s piece breaking down the latest on Kyrie: The Lakers were given permission to speak with Irving last summer but didn’t follow up with his representation: theathletic.com/4158739/2023/0… – 1:43 AM
Chris Palmer @ChrisPalmerNBA
Name a player who has had four better teammates than Kyrie Irving:
LeBron. KD. Harden. Luka. – 1:37 AM
Marc Stein @TheSteinLine
Updating tonight’s NBA blockbuster trade coverage: As the Nets pursue additional deals before Thursday’s 3 PM ET trade buzzer, league sources say they have not ruled out potentially moving Spencer Dinwiddie elsewhere.
Jovan Buha @jovanbuha
New @The Athletic: On the Lakers’ missed opportunity for Kyrie Irving, three of the sticking points with the Nets (including Austin Reaves and Max Christie), Utah and Toronto being linked to LA, the pressure to upgrade the roster and more: theathletic.com/4158971/2023/0… – 12:59 AM
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
Updated: Kyrie Irving traded to #Mavericks to end wild #Nets saga. #nba nypost.com/2023/02/05/kyr… via @nypostsports – 12:05 AM
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
LIVE in three minutes!
Talking Nuggets L, Bones DNP, Kyrie trade, and more:
The Vertical @YahooSportsNBA
Will the Mavs gamble on Kyrie Irving pay off?
@YourManDevine looks at Irving’s fit in Dallas:
https://t.co/c017RTpbfG pic.twitter.com/Bvtzls2BAO – 11:47 PM
Chuck Cooperstein @coopmavs
Ready to welcome Kyrie to town. But I’m gonna miss this guy. A great Gator. A great Maverick. What a story @Dorian Finney-Smith has written for himself. Undrafted to a team essential pic.twitter.com/uxzjopOHqc – 11:31 PM
Tim Cato @tim_cato
i wrote about new dallas maverick kyrie irving theathletic.com/4158540/2023/0… – 11:26 PM
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Winners, Losers in Kyrie Irving trade to Dallas Mavericks nba.nbcsports.com/2023/02/05/win… – 11:25 PM
Kyle Goon @kylegoon
Trying to make sense of the limited, unglamorous post-Kyrie options for the Lakers, whose hand might be forced by a number of difficult factors:
ocregister.com/2023/02/05/aft… – 11:18 PM
Kyle Goon @kylegoon
Mike Prada @MikePradaNBA
. @Tim Cato deftly explains why the Mavericks felt they had to make the Kyrie Irving trade.
theathletic.com/4158540/2023/0… – 11:15 PM
Kane Pitman @KanePitman
New Locked on Bucks w/@Justin Garcia
🏀 How does the Kyrie trade impact the Bucks?
🏀 Is the Crowder deal dead?
🏀 Khris Middleton’s impact
🏀 Giannis on an MVP charge
📺 https://t.co/K3eFRjltBI
🎙️ https://t.co/fq5or6OoXX pic.twitter.com/x4cjMFjfOp – 11:10 PM
New Locked on Bucks w/@Justin Garcia
🏀 How does the Kyrie trade impact the Bucks?
🏀 Is the Crowder deal dead?
🏀 Khris Middleton’s impact
🏀 Giannis on an MVP charge
📺 https://t.co/K3eFRjltBI
🎙️ https://t.co/fq5or6OoXX pic.twitter.com/x4cjMFjfOp – 11:10 PM
Tina Cervasio @TinaCervasio
#SportsXtra starts after 11 pm on @fox5ny due to NASCAR. We’ll have latest on #KyrieIrving trade, #Knicks BIG comeback win, @JenXperience w Doug Williams’ perspective on 2 black QBs in #SBLVII & joining me in studio from @Riveters Captain @madison_packer_ & Prez @digitmurphy! pic.twitter.com/eoMOkNkmT3 – 11:03 PM
Tina Cervasio @TinaCervasio
#SportsXtra is starting after 11 pm on @fox5ny due to NASCAR. We’ll habe latest on #KyrieIrving trade, #Knicks BIG comeback win, @JenXperience w Doug Williams’ perspective on 2 black QBs in #SBLVII & joining me in studio from @Riveters Captain @MadisonPacker & Prez @digitmurphy! pic.twitter.com/y1a6a8zxjH – 10:57 PM
Tim MacMahon @espn_macmahon
The Hoop Collective without @Brian Windhorst reacts to the Kyrie Irving deal. @Nick Friedell and his big, dumb smile join @Tim Bontemps and me to discuss the Brooklyn-Dallas blockbuster. youtu.be/dmQftgMS_Z0 – 10:55 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
New Hoop Collective YouTube Exclusive! Myself, @Nick Friedell and @Tim MacMahon broke down today’s blockbuster Kyrie Irving trade, what it means for Brooklyn and Dallas now and moving forward, and much more. youtu.be/dmQftgMS_Z0 – 10:54 PM
Brad Townsend @townbrad
From @Callie Caplan:
Dallas Mavericks aren’t done making moves after Kyrie Irving trade, source says dallasnews.com/sports/maveric… – 10:50 PM
Peter Vecsey @PeterVecsey1
Who can name a certain someone who played for Cleveland, Boston, Nets and Dallas before Kyrie becomes the second? – 10:33 PM
Gina Mizell @ginamizell
When asked about the Kyrie trade, James Harden paused for a few seconds and then said: “It’s a trade that happened.”
Tobias Harris was also short when asked about how that trade could impact the East: “Nobody on the Sixers got traded today, so I don’t care about that.” – 10:31 PM
Ric Bucher @RicBucher
Mavericks, Mark Cuban gamble big with Kyrie Irving trade foxsports.com/stories/nba/ma… – 10:19 PM
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
I think what we’re learning from some of the other leaked Kyrie offers is that the Nets just really, really valued Dorian Finney-Smith and Spencer Dinwiddie.
Personally I’m probably a bit lower on them (though they’re both good players!) – 10:13 PM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
Despite missing out on Kyrie Irving, Lakers still optimistic they can upgrade roster before trade deadline. The three challenges. Is another star available? The Lakers don’t have many assets. Despite willing to trade picks or young players, they haven’t been willing to do both – 10:00 PM
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
Tonight’s Pickaxe and Roll live show will take place at 10pm MT for those interested.
I will be reacting to the Kyrie Irving trade and other trade deadline rumors.
Oh, and reacting to a basketball game too. – 9:54 PM
Stefan Bondy @SBondyNYDN
James Harden not expansive on his former teammate Kyrie Irving’s being traded to Dallas:
“It’s a trade that happened.” – 9:48 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
From Shams’ latest, saying the Suns offered Chris Paul, Jae Crowder and a first-rounder for Kyrie Irving. Three firsts would’ve gotten the deal done pic.twitter.com/8tXvXbpsSG – 9:34 PM
Shams Charania @ShamsCharania
Inside the arms race for Kyrie Irving among playoff contenders in Lakers, Suns, Mavericks and Clippers, and how Dallas won the battle to acquire the eight-time All-Star.
On @TheAthletic: theathletic.com/4158739/2023/0… – 9:31 PM
Shams Charania @ShamsCharania
Inside the arms race for Kyrie Irving among playoff contenders in Lakers, Suns, Mavericks and Clippers, and how the Dallas won the battle to acquire the eight-time All-Star.
On @TheAthletic: theathletic.com/4158739/2023/0… – 9:31 PM
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
Kevin Durant’s future with #Nets now uncertain after Kyrie Irving trade nypost.com/2023/02/05/kev… via @nypostsports – 9:28 PM
Bill Simmons @BillSimmons
New BS Podcast!
Part One: Dallas throws a Hail Mary and trades for Kyrie. Now what happens? Plus: all the trade deadline/big picture ramifications with me, @Ryen Russillo @HousefromDC
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
New #Rockets at Houston Chronicle — Kyrie Irving trade might light NBA deadline fire, but things look quiet on Rockets’ front ift.tt/N4pIyM0 – 9:19 PM
Erik Slater @erikslater_
Phoenix offered Chris Paul and Jae Crowder plus “unspecified picks” for Kyrie per @Chris Haynes.
I’d say Dinwiddie and Finney-Smith’s youth and team-friendly contracts was why the Nets preferred Dallas’ package.
Both are under contract next year with DFS locked in for 3 seasons – 9:15 PM
John Hollinger @johnhollinger
Five games in three cities in 72 hours plus two bonus Kyrie columns. Look for latest one in the very early AM.
Time to go home. pic.twitter.com/d8UzkOSgC9 – 9:12 PM
Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan
From @Brad Townsend: Kyrie Irving could turn Mavericks’ dream backcourt with Luka Doncic into a nightmare dallasnews.com/sports/maveric… – 9:02 PM
Erik Slater @erikslater_
The Clippers’ offer for Kyrie, according to @Kevin O’Connor.
Luke Kennard
Terance Mann
(Salary filler)
1 first-round pick
2 pick swaps
Nets clearly preferred Dallas’ package with two win-now pieces. I’d think Mann being on an expiring contract played into it as well. – 8:48 PM
The Clippers’ offer for Kyrie, according to @Kevin O’Connor.
Luke Kennard
Terance Mann
(Salary filler)
1 first-round pick
2 pick swaps
Nets clearly preferred Dallas’ package with two win-now pieces. I’d think Mann being on an expiring contract played into it as well. – 8:48 PM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
Kyrie Irving trade might light NBA deadline fire, but things look quiet on Rockets’ front houstonchronicle.com/texas-sports-n… via @houstonchron – 8:47 PM
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
I think you have to be willing to take a major risk at some point if you ever hope to win a championship. You don’t win titles by accident.
The Kyrie trade could easily blow up in Dallas’ face. It also gives them a chance, if they do everything else right, to win it all. – 8:44 PM
I think you have to be willing to take a major risk at some point if you ever hope to win a championship. You don’t win titles by accident.
Micah Adams @MicahAdams13
Steph is out.
Kyrie gets traded to the West.
Does the East get the extra spot?
The West?
Do they just put Wemby in? – 8:43 PM
Steph is out.
Kyrie gets traded to the West.
Does the East get the extra spot?
The West?
Do they just put Wemby in? – 8:43 PM
Chiney Ogwumike @chiney
After the Kyrie trade, this is where the Mavs instantly jumped in stats: pic.twitter.com/65eVKIj3pX – 8:43 PM
Brad Townsend @townbrad
Kyrie Irving could turn Mavericks’ dream backcourt with Luka Doncic into a nightmare dallasnews.com/sports/maveric… – 8:41 PM
Erik Slater @erikslater_
From @Marc Stein on Kyrie trade negotiations:
“The Nets also succeeded, as one source close to the process put it, in meeting one of the presumed objectives held by team owner Joe Tsai: sending Irving somewhere other than the Lakers — his preferred destination.” – 8:39 PM
Barbara Barker @meanbarb
Dallas Mavericks will have their hands full with Kyrie Irving. My column. newsday.com/sports/columni… via @Newsday – 8:38 PM
Michael Dugat @mdug
Sucks to see so many Mavs fans instantly willing to remove all context to draw false equivalencies between Kyrie and others that have changed teams.
It’s fine if you’re happy with the deal, but denying what’s happened and why Kyrie is looked at differently isn’t fair or accurate – 8:36 PM
Sam Vecenie @Sam_Vecenie
Published the podcast a bit early today given the news.
GAME THEORY PODCAST: @TheBoxAndOne_ joins and we dive deep into the Kyrie Irving trade. How does it impact Dallas? The Nets? The rest of the league?
APPLE: itunes.apple.com/us/podcast/gam…
WATCH: youtube.com/live/mLBMU9QHA… – 8:35 PM
Published the podcast a bit early today given the news.
GAME THEORY PODCAST: @TheBoxAndOne_ joins and we dive deep into the Kyrie Irving trade. How does it impact Dallas? The Nets? The rest of the league?
APPLE: itunes.apple.com/us/podcast/gam…
WATCH: youtube.com/live/mLBMU9QHA… – 8:35 PM
Tania Ganguli @taniaganguli
Nets Trading Kyrie Irving to Dallas Mavericks After His Request to Leave nytimes.com/2023/02/05/spo… – 8:31 PM
Marc Stein @TheSteinLine
An inside look at the Kyrie Irving-to-Dallas blockbuster trade and what it means for the Mavericks, Nets and Lakers … freshly dispatched to inboxes and @SubstackInc apps worldwide: marcstein.substack.com/p/kyrie-irving… – 8:30 PM
Brad Townsend @townbrad
Just filed my Kyrie Irving trade-reaction contribution and will share once it’s posted.
One thing we know for certain is it ain’t going to be boring around here for at least the rest of this season. – 8:17 PM
Kevin O’Connor @KevinOConnorNBA
Kyrie Irving is gone, but the Nets just got better. Is better enough though? On what’s next for Brooklyn and the league-wide ripple effects of Sunday’s blockbuster trade: theringer.com/nba/2023/2/5/2… – 8:07 PM
Ryan Ward @RyanWardLA
Following the Kyrie Irving trade, the championship odds changed drastically for the Mavs going from 33/1 to 10/1 – The Lakers, however, sit behind the Suns (22/1) at 25/1, via @betonline_ag pic.twitter.com/r2YyOTSfaM – 8:03 PM
Michael Grange @michaelgrange
The timing of the Kyrie Irving trade was a bit of a surprise, but the chaos might just be starting as the trade deadline approaches: sportsnet.ca/nba/article/as… – 8:01 PM
Sirius XM NBA @SiriusXMNBA
Who won the Kyrie Irving trade?
🏀 Kenny Anderson (@Kenny Anderson) gives his answer #NetsWorld #MFFL
@GeraldBlss | @Rick Mahorn pic.twitter.com/89ms6f6Itf – 8:00 PM
Who won the Kyrie Irving trade?
Michael Dugat @mdug
When we eventually trade Kyrie for Brunson we’ll all know the earth is a flat circle …
wait, no … time is a flat circle.
Time. – 7:56 PM
When we eventually trade Kyrie for Brunson we’ll all know the earth is a flat circle …
Steve Popper @StevePopper
Kyrie slowly making his way closer to Area 51. pic.twitter.com/wmuzh22cgC – 7:48 PM
James Plowright @British_Buzz
Video thread of “Good and the Bad” from tonight’s Greensboro Swarm game focussing on Kai Jones and James Bouknight
The Good – Bouk driving into contact
Liked this rim attack, going straight into the defensive bigs, finishing while initiating the contact pic.twitter.com/S9jibNLJGJ – 7:35 PM
Video thread of “Good and the Bad” from tonight’s Greensboro Swarm game focussing on Kai Jones and James Bouknight
The Good – Bouk driving into contact
Liked this rim attack, going straight into the defensive bigs, finishing while initiating the contact pic.twitter.com/S9jibNLJGJ – 7:35 PM
Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan
Jason Kidd and Kyrie Irving shared the same trainer, who brought Kyrie to JKidd’s Hall of Fame induction ceremony.
Theo Pinson played with him for a year; Reggie Bullock for a game in high school.
All the connections Mavs hope will keep Kyrie stability: dallasnews.com/sports/maveric… – 7:35 PM
Jason Kidd and Kyrie Irving shared the same trainer, who brought Kyrie to JKidd’s Hall of Fame induction ceremony.
Theo Pinson played with him for a year; Reggie Bullock for a game in high school.
All the connections Mavs hope will keep Kyrie stability: dallasnews.com/sports/maveric… – 7:35 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
The Kyrie Irving trade is huge for Irving himself, the Mavs, the Nets, Kevin Durant and really the entire NBA.
For @spotrac I broke down where the Mavs, Nets, Irving, Durant and everyone else goes from here:
spotrac.com/news/kyrie-irv… – 7:20 PM
The Kyrie Irving trade is huge for Irving himself, the Mavs, the Nets, Kevin Durant and really the entire NBA.
For @spotrac I broke down where the Mavs, Nets, Irving, Durant and everyone else goes from here:
spotrac.com/news/kyrie-irv… – 7:20 PM
Michael Pina @MichaelVPina
i wrote about the kyrie trade, and still don’t understand what dallas is thinking: theringer.com/nba/2023/2/5/2… – 7:19 PM
Vincent Goodwill @VinceGoodwill
New for @YahooSports: First, James Harden escaped, then 360 days later Kyrie did what he does in all his movies. Now is it time to move the last name standing, Mr Durant? sports.yahoo.com/kevin-durant-i… – 7:16 PM
Micah Adams @MicahAdams13
I’m legitimately stunned the Lakers didn’t pull the trigger on Kyrie.
The window is now.
When you have LeBron — let alone Year 20 LeBron — the goal isn’t winning in 2027 or 2029.
It’s 2023, 2024 and maybe 2025.
Chances are Rob Pelinka won’t be there then anyways. – 7:08 PM
Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan
From @KSherringtonDMN: The Mavericks’ Kyrie Irving trade sacrifices culture for NBA title shot. Will it be worth it? dallasnews.com/sports/maveric… – 7:05 PM
Sirius XM NBA @SiriusXMNBA
Kyrie Irving will join Luka Dončić and the Dallas Mavericks.
@Sarah Kustok breaks it down with @GeraldBlss & @Rick Mahorn #NetsWorld pic.twitter.com/8JK1R1jEFg – 7:00 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Tonight’s story is up off the Kyrie Irving trade. A drama-filled four years comes to an end and in comes Spencer Dinwiddie, a reminder of the era that got the Nets here in the first place. Can the Nets pull a Boston and contend without Kyrie?: theathletic.com/4158190/2023/0… – 6:59 PM
Chuck Cooperstein @coopmavs
The Mavericks and Rangers made have made the splashiest transactions in their sport. Kyrie and deGrom. How well they perform are likely to be the determinants as to how well their new teams do – 6:59 PM
Ryan McDonald @ryanwmcdonald
Will Kyrie Irving make his Mavericks debut against the Jazz? https://t.co/i4qIF05hbB pic.twitter.com/OekfYUiWAe – 6:54 PM
Bill Reiter @sportsreiter
For the Dallas Mavericks, the Kyrie Irving deal was a Catch-22: A you-had-to-do-it, good-luck-with-that opportunity. For @CBS NBA: cbssports.com/nba/news/maver… – 6:46 PM
Tom Haberstroh @tomhaberstroh
I don’t like this deal for the Mavs but I do love it for content. The Kyrie Irving and @Tim MacMahon interactions promise to be absolute legend – 6:45 PM
Micah Adams @MicahAdams13
Shout out to everyone comparing Jalen Brunson & Kyrie Irving.
Brunson is the 2nd banana you want if you’re trying to win 55 games.
Irving is the 2nd banana you want if you’re trying to get to June.
I can’t believe I’m defending the most toxic superstar in NBA history but alas. – 6:36 PM
Sirius XM NBA @SiriusXMNBA
The Brooklyn Nets trade Kyrie Irving to the Dallas Mavericks!
@Frank Isola joined @GeraldBlss & @Rick Mahorn to talk about this huge move for both teams. #NetsWorld pic.twitter.com/l2PF969AF5 – 6:24 PM
The Brooklyn Nets trade Kyrie Irving to the Dallas Mavericks!
NBA on ESPN @ESPNNBA
Who won the Kyrie Irving trade? 👀
Grades for the Mavs and Nets are up now on @ESPNPlus ➡️ https://t.co/fk6ugGqDLo pic.twitter.com/aI1ae6ghWz – 6:22 PM
Tim Cato @tim_cato
KYRIE IS A TEXAN
me + @garooya + @mikelikessports talked about today’s trade, and i shared a few reported details that i’ve heard so far. you really ought to listen.
SPOTIFY: https://t.co/vLutUMujmu
APPLE: https://t.co/Ge9FyPaeRo pic.twitter.com/OASL4GgIjX – 6:15 PM
KYRIE IS A TEXAN
Micah Adams @MicahAdams13
Good for the Mavericks.
I wouldn’t bet on Kyrie. I’m surprised that’s the move.
But this is the move the Cavs never even attempted with LeBron the first time through.
You can’t just sit around and play it safe when you’ve got Luka Doncic.
Major questions. But good for them. – 6:11 PM
Sirius XM NBA @SiriusXMNBA
“It was a deal the Nets had to do”
@GeraldBlss and @Rick Mahorn break down the Kyrie trade to the Mavs #NetsWorld pic.twitter.com/0O54gMqLdV – 6:00 PM
More on this storyline
Meghan Triplett: Nic Claxton on Kyrie Irving: “That’s still my brother [and] my mentor. We’ll continue to have a close relationship off the court. Our relationship always transcended basketball.” Claxton described Irving as “one of the best teammates” he has had. -via Twitter @Meghan_Triplett / February 6, 2023
Andrew Greif: Ty Lue called Kyrie “a huge talent. Dallas has to be very ecstatic getting him and puts another guy like Kyrie in our conference now so I don’t like that. But whatever is best for Ky I’m happy for him like I said because we have a relationship back in 2016 which was great for us” -via Twitter @AndrewGreif / February 6, 2023
Dallas Mavericks PR: The Dallas Mavericks have acquired eight-time All-Star Kyrie Irving along with Markieff Morris from the Brooklyn Nets in exchange for Spencer Dinwiddie, Dorian Finney-Smith, a 2029 first-round pick and two future second-round picks. -via Twitter @MavsPR / February 6, 2023