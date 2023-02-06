Mark Cuban: Kyrie Irving will make life easier for Luka Doncic

“Kyrie is an incredible talent that will make life easier for Luka and far more difficult for opposing teams,” said Mark Cuban. “I’m truly excited to see them together on the court.”
For @The Vertical: The Lakers are desperate, and the NBA is unforgiving. On their failed pursuit of Kyrie and what’s next …
START one, BENCH one & CUT one 👀
🇺🇸 Kevin Durant
🇸🇮 Luka Doncic
New story: LeBron told @RealMikeWilbon that he was disappointed LAL lost out to DAL for Kyrie. However: “We move on and we finish this season strong, try to get a bid into the postseason, where I feel if we go in healthy, we can compete with anybody.” bit.ly/3DJa1vf – 3:49 PM
From DMN’s Michael Williams:
Second chance or ‘bummer’? Dallas Jewish orgs, Mavericks fans react to Kyrie Irving trade dallasnews.com/news/2023/02/0… – 3:38 PM
Cam Thomas getting a player of the week nomination the day after the Nets traded Kyrie Irving is pure poetry – 3:32 PM
🏀 How will Luka and Kyrie mix on the court?
Derek Harper (@Derek Harper) thinks it’s a good match for the two stars in Dallas #MFFL
🏀 How will Luka and Kyrie mix on the court?
Derek Harper (@Derek Harper) thinks it’s a good match for the two stars in Dallas #MFFL
I dove deep into the Kyrie Irving trade to Dallas.
-The fit with Luka
-Dallas’ now significant defensive concerns in the playoffs
-Why Kyrie can’t be their last acquisition before the deadline.
LeBron tells ESPN that he is “disappointed” in Lakers inability to “land such a talented” player.
Indeed I’m told that part of Mavs’ desire to acquire Kyrie Irving, besides what they believe is a strong fit with Doncic, is his proven track record of recruiting star teammates. – 3:18 PM
How will Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving fit together on the Dallas Mavericks?
Mark Cuban is confident that this trade will benefit both All-Stars: https://t.co/uvNqnXby3I pic.twitter.com/cFpAJmjbFK – 3:12 PM
Did the Lakers make a mistake by not acquiring Kyrie? 🤔
@Brian Windhorst dives into it on @ESPNPlus ➡️ https://t.co/K2AOgexlAf pic.twitter.com/FqsyKBRCqX – 3:04 PM
The Kyrie trade felt extraordinary and random both at the same time, even if it once felt inevitable.
Full details @boardroom:
Mark Cuban anticipates ‘ton of pressure on defenses’ by Luka Doncic and newcomer Kyrie Irving #NBA
eurohoops.net/en/nba-news/14… – 3:00 PM
Kyrie Irving is a Dallas Maverick and Spencer Dinwiddie is a Brooklyn Net …again. Does that change their Ringer 100 rating? 🤔
📖: nbarankings.theringer.com/rankings/spenc… – 2:58 PM
Huge @FTFonFS1 coming up as @Nick Wright suddenly finds himself rooting for his nemesis, Kyrie Irving! Gonna be funky up in here @kevinwildes 3 pm ET! – 2:55 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
TRUEHOOP PODCAST: Can Luka and Kyrie lead the Mavs to a title? @David Thorpe tells @jshector he doubts it. https://t.co/CJa27FI922
FREE STORY: https://t.co/uhba0vTq1Q
Visit https://t.co/LIiDCynK7i or search “TrueHoop” wherever you listen to podcasts to hear the whole show. pic.twitter.com/GSdRrYqyhO – 2:39 PM
Next on NBA Today: LeBron James sits down exclusively with @RealMikeWilbon to talk about breaking Kareem’s scoring record, his reaction to Kyrie being traded to Dallas, and what he’s focused on now. Tune in for the full conversation on @espn. pic.twitter.com/Fi8j9WjylD – 2:37 PM
“It’s a business. I’ve seen crazier. The way I found out I was traded from Houston. You just show up to work and be a pro day in and day out. Nobody’s exempt from being traded. Find out just like everybody else.” Chris Paul on being part of Kyrie Irving trade package #Suns #Nets – 2:32 PM
What does Kevin Durant think of the Kyrie Irving deal?
Ian Eagle tries to guess as he talks with @Frank Isola & @Brian Scalabrine #NetsWorld pic.twitter.com/TCoxhRDXdN – 2:31 PM
Alex Kennedy @AlexKennedyNBA
After missing out on Kyrie Irving, now what for Lakers? nba.nbcsports.com/2023/02/06/aft… – 2:12 PM
Kyrie Irving joins the Dallas Mavericks to give a much needed help for Luka Doncic
However, possible long-term problems could backfire for the Mavs 🧐
From @Callie Caplan:
‘Hope I’m not traded’: Christian Wood talks Mavericks trade rumors after Kyrie Irving deal dallasnews.com/sports/maveric… – 2:02 PM
At shootaround this a.m., Christian Wood discussed his potential inclusion in Mavs’ next trade: “Hope I’m not traded.”
On Kyrie news: “I like it, but I hope I’m still here.”
What has he heard from front office? “Nothing.”
Wood’s full comments here:
BIGGGG Monday show is LIVE!
It’s deadline week, Kyrie headed to Dallas and the Kings need a win.
@Kyle Draper will join us LIVE.
Come hang out with us:
FWIW: Kyrie Irving has the second-best scoring average in Nets history at 27.1 ppg.
Only KD ahead (for now). – 1:45 PM
If the #BrooklynNets really do trade KD to the Celtics for Brown, the #HoustonRockets should send a nice gift basket to Kyrie Irving and consider retiring his number. They own BRK’s first round pick. – 1:38 PM
From @TimCowlishaw:
Mavericks’ trade for Kyrie Irving is an admission of roster failure, but isn’t a solution dallasnews.com/sports/maveric… – 1:36 PM
Thinking out loud: While waiting on Brooklyn as it attempts to expand the trade and/or move Dinwiddie elsewhere, I wonder what offers the Mavs might be getting for Irving. And if so, are they listening?
When I spoke to Finney-Smith last night, he wasn’t certain he’ll be a Net. – 1:19 PM
If I’m Dallas im at least calling about Thybulle now.
No DFS.
DHO with Kyrie if you leave him.
What does the Kyrie Irving trade mean for the rest of the Eastern Conference? We did a round table with some of our Eastern Conference beat writers theathletic.com/4158603/2023/0… – 1:12 PM
After trading Kyrie Irving for Spencer Dinwiddie and Dorian Finney-Smith, the Nets can put together elite defensive lineups, and are just behind the Celtics and Bucks in the East.
FREE FOR ALL @David Thorpe: truehoop.com/p/the-mavs-bet… – 12:55 PM
Kyrie Irving and Luka Doncic are about to have interesting discussions in the locker room 😭
pic.twitter.com/YTaxRQhuQ6 – 12:53 PM
‘He’s your headache now’: How the New York media reacted to Kyrie Irving’s trade to Mavs dallasnews.com/sports/maveric… – 12:46 PM
Our guy @Nick Friedell with us now on @BartAndHahn talking Kyrie trade and what’s next. @ESPNNY98_7FM – 12:37 PM
Monday’s @lockedonlakers podcast! Kyrie gets traded to the Mavericks. What’s the Lakers’ next move (if any) before the trade deadline? Plus, LeBron seems to have the sads over this. @LockedOnNBAPods @LockedOnNetwork
Subscribe. Rate. Enjoy. Thx!
podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/kyr… – 12:24 PM
What is the sports gambling fallout from the #Nets trading Kyrie Irving to the #Mavs? Opportunity knocks in Dallas. Not so much in the BK: casino.org/news/brooklyn-… – 12:20 PM
DYK Mavs have a game tonight? In Utah, as they try to work around a very short roster until the expected return of Luka/arrival of Kyrie in LA on Wed. Christian Wood’s return is expected after missing last 8 games. @peasradio per at 7:30. Tip w/Brad & me at 8:10. @971TheFreak – 12:19 PM
📣NEW POD — GRADE THAT KYRIE TRADE📣
• Weekend winners & losers
• Tweet of the Night feat. @Jeremy Sochan
𝓷𝓮𝔀 𝓷𝓸 𝓭𝓾𝓷𝓴𝓼
Lowe Post/Hoop Collective joint podcast: @Brian Windhorst I and break down the Kyrie trade that happened and the ones that didn’t; fit in Dallas; LeBron impact; KD impact; much more:
Apple: apple.co/40uXViZ
Spotify: spoti.fi/3YtqsUs – 12:03 PM
What does the Kyrie trade mean for KD’s future in Brooklyn? The clock is ticking. #Knicks have a cardiac weekend. And Davante trying to steal AR12 from the #Jets?
@BartAndHahn NOW on @ESPNNY98_7FM and the app.
Or stream here:
This week’s Inside Sixers leads off with the scene in NYC after the Kyrie trade (and a bad loss to the Knicks), and ends with…Whataburger? inquirer.com/sixers/sixers-… – 12:01 PM
On the latest edition of the H-Town Hoops Podcast @brandonkscott and I discussed how the Kyrie Irving trade impacts the Rockets, the likelihood of Eric Gordon getting moved before Thursday, and we assessed K.J. Martin’s value open.spotify.com/episode/4byH2m… – 11:51 AM
Who is Markieff Morris, the player in Mavs’ blockbuster trade not named Kyrie Irving? dallasnews.com/sports/maveric… – 11:33 AM
The Phoenix Suns appear to be open for big trades with reports that they made a serious offer for Kyrie Irving.
Armed with all their own first-round picks and plenty of moveable salaries, their roster has a good chance to look very different by the end of this week. pic.twitter.com/pLTlKceEYU – 11:30 AM
With Kyrie Irving off the board assuming he extends/re-signs with Dallas, the cap space path becomes even less fruitful for the Lakers.
The over the cap option would likely put them in the repeater tax next season, but gives them more avenues to strengthen the 2023-24 roster. pic.twitter.com/eZDAkPtxja – 11:16 AM
It’s been 18 hours since the Kyrie trade and I’ve moved into “Kinda wish the Phoenix trade happened if that was true” // “CP3 + KD as teammates!” mode. – 11:00 AM
On this episode of #thisleague UNCUT with @Marc Stein, we take you behind the scenes of the reporting process involving Chris Paul and Kyrie Irving: https://t.co/GOxL92N6Hq pic.twitter.com/K7Zxz5wosj – 10:57 AM
🌋“irving’s toughest matchup this season has been against the anti-defamation league”🌋
@Rob Mahoney and @Seerat Sohi are all you need to read about the most important ripple effects from yesterday’s kyrie trade: theringer.com/nba/2023/2/6/2… – 10:48 AM
Today’s @WhatsWrightShow is LIVE right now on YouTube… Talking all things Kyrie trade & taking your questions right now. youtube.com/watch?v=VMRVoI… – 10:38 AM
I took part in an Eastern Conference roundtable on the impact of the Kyrie trade: theathletic.com/4158603/2023/0… – 10:27 AM
An odd take I see is: the media wants this to fail.
Voicing concerns and echoing the reasons so many wouldn’t have made a deal for Kyrie, noting the risks, and addressing how this could go poorly, which is on a lot of people’s minds, isn’t actively rooting against him – 10:21 AM
From @KSherringtonDMN:
Mavericks’ Kyrie Irving trade sacrifices culture for NBA title shot. Will it be worth it? dallasnews.com/sports/maveric… – 10:17 AM
It certainly is interesting that Dallas takes this Kyrie risk as part of a plan to mitigate Luka asking out when Durant asked out from Kyrie 7 months ago. A very high risk high reward play by the Mavericks – 10:15 AM
Report: Phoenix Suns offered Chris Paul, Jae Crowder, draft picks for Kyrie Irving #Suns #Nets azcentral.com/story/sports/n… via @azcentral – 10:12 AM
New: Assessing the impact of the Kyrie Irving trade on the Celtics options and NBA trade landscape with three days left before the deadline masslive.com/celtics/2023/0… – 10:00 AM
ICYMI, Kyrie Irving trade might light NBA deadline fire, but things quiet on Rockets’ front. Will it stay that way? houstonchronicle.com/texas-sports-n… via @houstonchron – 9:59 AM
I’ve been asked a lot about Dallas and what happens if Kyrie Irving walks this summer:
Mavs can very easily create about $24M in cap space. If they were to waive and stretch a player or two or three, or salary-dump them in a trade, Dallas can get to well-north of $30M in space. – 9:52 AM
The Nets are reportedly not done making moves after trading Kyrie Irving to the Mavericks Sunday.
My top 6 trade targets for Brooklyn as they attempt to rebuild a contending roster around Kevin Durant: clutchpoints.com/top-6-nets-tra… – 9:22 AM
How Kyrie Irving landed in Dallas two days after asking out of Brooklyn … and why he wasn’t traded to Lakerland or Phoenix … ALL explained in the brand new pod episode of #thisleague UNCUT with @Chris Haynes out now: podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/epi… – 9:19 AM
Everything to know about the Dallas Mavericks’ trade for Brooklyn Nets star Kyrie Irving dallasnews.com/sports/maveric… – 9:14 AM
NYC Mayor Eric Adams was asked in an interview w Spectrum News 1 this morning if he would’ve traded Kyrie Irving if Irving were a city hall employee. “I will find the team that beats us the most and then send him to that team because we would start beating that team,” Adams said. – 9:13 AM
The @Minnesota Timberwolves Anthony Edwards appeared in his 200th NBA game last night.
Edwards, Luka Doncic, and Damian Lillard are the only players in NBA history to score at least 4,000 points with 500 3P made through the first 200 games of their career.
Part of the bargain as a subscriber to Good Morning It’s Basketball is that you give me $5/month or $50/year and I never make you read more than one (1) paragraph about Kyrie Irving in the newsletter.
I am a man of my word: ziller.substack.com/p/but-it-might… (This one is unlocked) – 8:31 AM
Boston area: I’ll be on @985TheSportsHub with @Toucherandrich in about 5 minutes to talk the Kyrie Irving deal and the NBA trade deadline. – 8:14 AM
GAME THEORY PODCAST: @TheBoxAndOne_ is here! We dive deep into the Kyrie Irving trade. Everything you need to know about his fit with Luka, with the Mavs, the Nets’ return, the effect around the league, more.
APPLE: itunes.apple.com/us/podcast/gam…
Kyrie’s defence really isn’t as bad as some of you seem to think it is. – 7:11 AM
Kyrie Irving: Thank you NetsWorld fans and supporters for the Love on and off the court
sportando.basketball/en/kyrie-irvin… – 5:52 AM
Kyrie Irving getting traded from the Nets to the Mavericks shook the NBA world yesterday.
From current stars to former players, the basketball world reacted to the news 👇
basketnews.com/news-184853-nb… – 3:26 AM
Marc Stein reports there’s no contract deal in place tween Kyrie & Mavs; they have remainder of season 2 decide whether it’s worth (& how much) continuing their shotgun arrangement. Like Cuban, I’m down with taking big plunge on chance of big playoff payoff v probable early exit – 2:56 AM
New Dunc’d On Prime: This just in! Kyrie Irving Has Been Traded. Join me and @Danny Leroux
for our special sale and get @John Hollinger once a week and the writing of @SethPartnow and @DanFeldmanNBA as well https://t.co/XSgwN6Csyi pic.twitter.com/pgjzs7GbTX – 2:49 AM
Pouring Libations for all of the Ancestors and The Universe. Thank you for the Guidance and Assistance along the journey.
I honor you
and I love you. Blessings
Hélà
Thank you NetsWorld fans and supporters for the Love on and off the court. I will forever be grateful I got to live out my dream I had as a Kid with y’all. It will always be Love from me and my family.
🤞🏾♾ – 2:04 AM
A 2-part BS Podcast!
Part 2: A Super Bowl Props extravaganza w/ @TheCousinSal —
https://t.co/NE8WqORQTJ
Part 1: Kyrie Trade reactions + deadline predictions w/ @Ryen Russillo @HousefromDC — https://t.co/1BO2xChKub
Not covered: Marvin’s face getting shot off pic.twitter.com/ZmOfziafli – 1:58 AM
An interesting nugget from @Shams Charania’s piece breaking down the latest on Kyrie: The Lakers were given permission to speak with Irving last summer but didn’t follow up with his representation: theathletic.com/4158739/2023/0… – 1:43 AM
Name a player who has had four better teammates than Kyrie Irving:
LeBron. KD. Harden. Luka. – 1:37 AM
Updating tonight’s NBA blockbuster trade coverage: As the Nets pursue additional deals before Thursday’s 3 PM ET trade buzzer, league sources say they have not ruled out potentially moving Spencer Dinwiddie elsewhere.
My full Kyrie Irving-to-Dallas story: marcstein.substack.com/p/kyrie-irving… – 1:27 AM
New @The Athletic: On the Lakers’ missed opportunity for Kyrie Irving, three of the sticking points with the Nets (including Austin Reaves and Max Christie), Utah and Toronto being linked to LA, the pressure to upgrade the roster and more: theathletic.com/4158971/2023/0… – 12:59 AM
Updated: Kyrie Irving traded to #Mavericks to end wild #Nets saga. #nba nypost.com/2023/02/05/kyr… via @nypostsports – 12:05 AM
LIVE in three minutes!
Talking Nuggets L, Bones DNP, Kyrie trade, and more:
Will the Mavs gamble on Kyrie Irving pay off?
@YourManDevine looks at Irving’s fit in Dallas:
https://t.co/c017RTpbfG pic.twitter.com/Bvtzls2BAO – 11:47 PM
Will the Mavs gamble on Kyrie Irving pay off?
Ready to welcome Kyrie to town. But I’m gonna miss this guy. A great Gator. A great Maverick. What a story @Dorian Finney-Smith has written for himself. Undrafted to a team essential pic.twitter.com/uxzjopOHqc – 11:31 PM
i wrote about new dallas maverick kyrie irving theathletic.com/4158540/2023/0… – 11:26 PM
Winners, Losers in Kyrie Irving trade to Dallas Mavericks nba.nbcsports.com/2023/02/05/win… – 11:25 PM
Trying to make sense of the limited, unglamorous post-Kyrie options for the Lakers, whose hand might be forced by a number of difficult factors:
ocregister.com/2023/02/05/aft… – 11:18 PM
Trying to make sense of the Lakers limited, unglamorous post-Kyrie options for the Lakers, whose hand might be forced by a number of difficult factors: ocregister.com/2023/02/05/aft… – 11:16 PM
. @Tim Cato deftly explains why the Mavericks felt they had to make the Kyrie Irving trade.
theathletic.com/4158540/2023/0… – 11:15 PM
New Locked on Bucks w/@Justin Garcia
🏀 How does the Kyrie trade impact the Bucks?
🏀 Is the Crowder deal dead?
🏀 Khris Middleton’s impact
🏀 Giannis on an MVP charge
#SportsXtra starts after 11 pm on @fox5ny due to NASCAR. We’ll have latest on #KyrieIrving trade, #Knicks BIG comeback win, @JenXperience w Doug Williams’ perspective on 2 black QBs in #SBLVII & joining me in studio from @Riveters Captain @madison_packer_ & Prez @digitmurphy! pic.twitter.com/eoMOkNkmT3 – 11:03 PM
#SportsXtra is starting after 11 pm on @fox5ny due to NASCAR. We’ll habe latest on #KyrieIrving trade, #Knicks BIG comeback win, @JenXperience w Doug Williams’ perspective on 2 black QBs in #SBLVII & joining me in studio from @Riveters Captain @MadisonPacker & Prez @digitmurphy! pic.twitter.com/y1a6a8zxjH – 10:57 PM
The Hoop Collective without @Brian Windhorst reacts to the Kyrie Irving deal. @Nick Friedell and his big, dumb smile join @Tim Bontemps and me to discuss the Brooklyn-Dallas blockbuster. youtu.be/dmQftgMS_Z0 – 10:55 PM
New Hoop Collective YouTube Exclusive! Myself, @Nick Friedell and @Tim MacMahon broke down today’s blockbuster Kyrie Irving trade, what it means for Brooklyn and Dallas now and moving forward, and much more. youtu.be/dmQftgMS_Z0 – 10:54 PM
From @Callie Caplan:
Dallas Mavericks aren’t done making moves after Kyrie Irving trade, source says dallasnews.com/sports/maveric… – 10:50 PM
Everything will be perfect in Dallas. He will play in every game. He will do whatever it takes to complement Luka. He will make it all about the team and never about himself. There will be… no more drama. pic.twitter.com/nkrqCntpKu – 10:49 PM
Who can name a certain someone who played for Cleveland, Boston, Nets and Dallas before Kyrie becomes the second? – 10:33 PM
When asked about the Kyrie trade, James Harden paused for a few seconds and then said: “It’s a trade that happened.”
Tobias Harris was also short when asked about how that trade could impact the East: “Nobody on the Sixers got traded today, so I don’t care about that.” – 10:31 PM
Mavericks, Mark Cuban gamble big with Kyrie Irving trade foxsports.com/stories/nba/ma… – 10:19 PM
I think what we’re learning from some of the other leaked Kyrie offers is that the Nets just really, really valued Dorian Finney-Smith and Spencer Dinwiddie.
Personally I’m probably a bit lower on them (though they’re both good players!) – 10:13 PM
Mavs announce … Christian Wood has been upgraded to questionable for tomorrow night’s game in Utah, he’s been out the last 8 with a fractured left thumb. Luka will be out for a second straight game with a right heel contusion. – 10:10 PM
The Mavericks have upgraded Christian Wood (left thumb fracture) to questionable for Monday night’s game at Utah but say Luka Dončić (right heel contusion) remains out as expected.
More NBA from me: marcstein.Substack.com – 10:07 PM
Despite missing out on Kyrie Irving, Lakers still optimistic they can upgrade roster before trade deadline. The three challenges. Is another star available? The Lakers don’t have many assets. Despite willing to trade picks or young players, they haven’t been willing to do both – 10:00 PM
Tonight’s Pickaxe and Roll live show will take place at 10pm MT for those interested.
I will be reacting to the Kyrie Irving trade and other trade deadline rumors.
James Harden not expansive on his former teammate Kyrie Irving’s being traded to Dallas:
“It’s a trade that happened.” – 9:48 PM
From Shams’ latest, saying the Suns offered Chris Paul, Jae Crowder and a first-rounder for Kyrie Irving. Three firsts would’ve gotten the deal done pic.twitter.com/8tXvXbpsSG – 9:34 PM
Inside the arms race for Kyrie Irving among playoff contenders in Lakers, Suns, Mavericks and Clippers, and how Dallas won the battle to acquire the eight-time All-Star.
On @TheAthletic: theathletic.com/4158739/2023/0… – 9:31 PM
Inside the arms race for Kyrie Irving among playoff contenders in Lakers, Suns, Mavericks and Clippers, and how the Dallas won the battle to acquire the eight-time All-Star.
On @TheAthletic: theathletic.com/4158739/2023/0… – 9:31 PM
Kevin Durant’s future with #Nets now uncertain after Kyrie Irving trade nypost.com/2023/02/05/kev… via @nypostsports – 9:28 PM
New BS Podcast!
Part One: Dallas throws a Hail Mary and trades for Kyrie. Now what happens? Plus: all the trade deadline/big picture ramifications with me, @Ryen Russillo @HousefromDC
New #Rockets at Houston Chronicle — Kyrie Irving trade might light NBA deadline fire, but things look quiet on Rockets’ front ift.tt/N4pIyM0 – 9:19 PM
Phoenix offered Chris Paul and Jae Crowder plus “unspecified picks” for Kyrie per @Chris Haynes.
I’d say Dinwiddie and Finney-Smith’s youth and team-friendly contracts was why the Nets preferred Dallas’ package.
Five games in three cities in 72 hours plus two bonus Kyrie columns. Look for latest one in the very early AM.
Time to go home. pic.twitter.com/d8UzkOSgC9 – 9:12 PM
From @Brad Townsend: Kyrie Irving could turn Mavericks’ dream backcourt with Luka Doncic into a nightmare dallasnews.com/sports/maveric… – 9:02 PM
The Clippers’ offer for Kyrie, according to @Kevin O’Connor.
Luke Kennard
Kyrie Irving trade might light NBA deadline fire, but things look quiet on Rockets’ front houstonchronicle.com/texas-sports-n… via @houstonchron – 8:47 PM
I think you have to be willing to take a major risk at some point if you ever hope to win a championship. You don’t win titles by accident.
The Kyrie trade could easily blow up in Dallas’ face. It also gives them a chance, if they do everything else right, to win it all. – 8:44 PM
Steph is out.
Kyrie gets traded to the West.
Does the East get the extra spot?
The West?
After the Kyrie trade, this is where the Mavs instantly jumped in stats: pic.twitter.com/65eVKIj3pX – 8:43 PM
Kyrie Irving could turn Mavericks’ dream backcourt with Luka Doncic into a nightmare dallasnews.com/sports/maveric… – 8:41 PM
From @Marc Stein on Kyrie trade negotiations:
“The Nets also succeeded, as one source close to the process put it, in meeting one of the presumed objectives held by team owner Joe Tsai: sending Irving somewhere other than the Lakers — his preferred destination.” – 8:39 PM
Dallas Mavericks will have their hands full with Kyrie Irving. My column. newsday.com/sports/columni… via @Newsday – 8:38 PM
Sucks to see so many Mavs fans instantly willing to remove all context to draw false equivalencies between Kyrie and others that have changed teams.
It’s fine if you’re happy with the deal, but denying what’s happened and why Kyrie is looked at differently isn’t fair or accurate – 8:36 PM
Published the podcast a bit early today given the news.
GAME THEORY PODCAST: @TheBoxAndOne_ joins and we dive deep into the Kyrie Irving trade. How does it impact Dallas? The Nets? The rest of the league?
APPLE: itunes.apple.com/us/podcast/gam…
WATCH: youtube.com/live/mLBMU9QHA… – 8:35 PM
Published the podcast a bit early today given the news.
GAME THEORY PODCAST: @TheBoxAndOne_ joins and we dive deep into the Kyrie Irving trade. How does it impact Dallas? The Nets? The rest of the league?
Nets Trading Kyrie Irving to Dallas Mavericks After His Request to Leave nytimes.com/2023/02/05/spo… – 8:31 PM
An inside look at the Kyrie Irving-to-Dallas blockbuster trade and what it means for the Mavericks, Nets and Lakers … freshly dispatched to inboxes and @SubstackInc apps worldwide: marcstein.substack.com/p/kyrie-irving… – 8:30 PM
Just filed my Kyrie Irving trade-reaction contribution and will share once it’s posted.
One thing we know for certain is it ain’t going to be boring around here for at least the rest of this season. – 8:17 PM
Kyrie Irving is gone, but the Nets just got better. Is better enough though? On what’s next for Brooklyn and the league-wide ripple effects of Sunday’s blockbuster trade: theringer.com/nba/2023/2/5/2… – 8:07 PM
Following the Kyrie Irving trade, the championship odds changed drastically for the Mavs going from 33/1 to 10/1 – The Lakers, however, sit behind the Suns (22/1) at 25/1, via @betonline_ag pic.twitter.com/r2YyOTSfaM – 8:03 PM
The timing of the Kyrie Irving trade was a bit of a surprise, but the chaos might just be starting as the trade deadline approaches: sportsnet.ca/nba/article/as… – 8:01 PM
Who won the Kyrie Irving trade?
🏀 Kenny Anderson (@Kenny Anderson) gives his answer #NetsWorld #MFFL
@GeraldBlss | @Rick Mahorn pic.twitter.com/89ms6f6Itf – 8:00 PM
Who won the Kyrie Irving trade?
wait, no … time is a flat circle.
Time. – 7:56 PM
When we eventually trade Kyrie for Brunson we’ll all know the earth is a flat circle …
wait, no … time is a flat circle.
Kinda thinking about Fred VanVleet as a Mavs target with their remaining picks.
Their backcourt would be tiny and Luka would have to defend forwards, but he’s the only guy out there with a track record defending Curry, he’s a great shooter and having tertiary ball-handling helps – 7:54 PM
Kyrie slowly making his way closer to Area 51. pic.twitter.com/wmuzh22cgC – 7:48 PM
Kyrie slowly making his way closer to Area 51. pic.twitter.com/wmuzh22cgC – 7:48 PM
James Plowright @British_Buzz
Jason Kidd and Kyrie Irving shared the same trainer, who brought Kyrie to JKidd’s Hall of Fame induction ceremony.
Theo Pinson played with him for a year; Reggie Bullock for a game in high school.
All the connections Mavs hope will keep Kyrie stability: dallasnews.com/sports/maveric… – 7:35 PM
Jason Kidd and Kyrie Irving shared the same trainer, who brought Kyrie to JKidd’s Hall of Fame induction ceremony.
The Kyrie Irving trade is huge for Irving himself, the Mavs, the Nets, Kevin Durant and really the entire NBA.
For @spotrac I broke down where the Mavs, Nets, Irving, Durant and everyone else goes from here:
spotrac.com/news/kyrie-irv… – 7:20 PM
The Kyrie Irving trade is huge for Irving himself, the Mavs, the Nets, Kevin Durant and really the entire NBA.
i wrote about the kyrie trade, and still don’t understand what dallas is thinking: theringer.com/nba/2023/2/5/2… – 7:19 PM
New for @YahooSports: First, James Harden escaped, then 360 days later Kyrie did what he does in all his movies. Now is it time to move the last name standing, Mr Durant? sports.yahoo.com/kevin-durant-i… – 7:16 PM
I’m legitimately stunned the Lakers didn’t pull the trigger on Kyrie.
The window is now.
When you have LeBron — let alone Year 20 LeBron — the goal isn’t winning in 2027 or 2029.
It’s 2023, 2024 and maybe 2025.
From @KSherringtonDMN: The Mavericks’ Kyrie Irving trade sacrifices culture for NBA title shot. Will it be worth it? dallasnews.com/sports/maveric… – 7:05 PM
Kyrie Irving will join Luka Dončić and the Dallas Mavericks.
@Sarah Kustok breaks it down with @GeraldBlss & @Rick Mahorn #NetsWorld pic.twitter.com/8JK1R1jEFg – 7:00 PM
Tonight’s story is up off the Kyrie Irving trade. A drama-filled four years comes to an end and in comes Spencer Dinwiddie, a reminder of the era that got the Nets here in the first place. Can the Nets pull a Boston and contend without Kyrie?: theathletic.com/4158190/2023/0… – 6:59 PM
The Mavericks and Rangers made have made the splashiest transactions in their sport. Kyrie and deGrom. How well they perform are likely to be the determinants as to how well their new teams do – 6:59 PM
The Mavericks and Rangers made have made the splashiest transactions in their sport. Kyrie and deGrom. How well they perform are likely to be the determinants as to how well their new teams do – 6:59 PM
Ryan McDonald @ryanwmcdonald
For the Dallas Mavericks, the Kyrie Irving deal was a Catch-22: A you-had-to-do-it, good-luck-with-that opportunity. For @CBS NBA: cbssports.com/nba/news/maver… – 6:46 PM
Dallas Injury Report (as of 2/5):
OUT –
Davis Bertans (left calf strain)
Spencer Dinwiddie (not with team)
Luka Doncic (right heel contusion)
Dorian Finney-Smith (not with team)
Maxi Kleber (right hamstring tear)
I don’t like this deal for the Mavs but I do love it for content. The Kyrie Irving and @Tim MacMahon interactions promise to be absolute legend – 6:45 PM
Shout out to everyone comparing Jalen Brunson & Kyrie Irving.
Brunson is the 2nd banana you want if you’re trying to win 55 games.
Irving is the 2nd banana you want if you’re trying to get to June.
The Brooklyn Nets trade Kyrie Irving to the Dallas Mavericks!
@Frank Isola joined @GeraldBlss & @Rick Mahorn to talk about this huge move for both teams. #NetsWorld pic.twitter.com/l2PF969AF5 – 6:24 PM
Who won the Kyrie Irving trade? 👀
Grades for the Mavs and Nets are up now on @ESPNPlus ➡️ https://t.co/fk6ugGqDLo pic.twitter.com/aI1ae6ghWz – 6:22 PM
KYRIE IS A TEXAN
me + @garooya + @mikelikessports talked about today’s trade, and i shared a few reported details that i’ve heard so far. you really ought to listen.
SPOTIFY: https://t.co/vLutUMujmu
Good for the Mavericks.
I wouldn’t bet on Kyrie. I’m surprised that’s the move.
But this is the move the Cavs never even attempted with LeBron the first time through.
“It was a deal the Nets had to do”
@GeraldBlss and @Rick Mahorn break down the Kyrie trade to the Mavs #NetsWorld pic.twitter.com/0O54gMqLdV – 6:00 PM
To keep Luka happy and long term, Cuban was compelled to gamble big and import elite talent. Doing nothing would’ve been worse…in Luka’s mind…it says here. Until further notice, Kidd is accountable for making it work… – 5:51 PM
To keep Luka happy and long term, Cuban was compelled to gamble big and import elite talent. Doing nothing would’ve been worse…in Luka’s mind…it says here. Until further notice, Kidd is accountable for making it work… – 5:51 PM
Wes Goldberg @wcgoldberg
Did the Miami Heat miss out on Kyrie Irving, or is Kevin Durant the real prize?
We break down how the Kyrie deal impacts the Heat and other trade deadline priorities on today’s @LockedOnHeat
youtu.be/Y71o9PsS1es – 5:49 PM
Did the Miami Heat miss out on Kyrie Irving, or is Kevin Durant the real prize?
We break down how the Kyrie deal impacts the Heat and other trade deadline priorities on today’s @LockedOnHeat
youtu.be/Y71o9PsS1es – 5:49 PM
Anil Gogna @AnilGognaNBA
5 things to know about Mavericks’ Kyrie Irving, from on-court dazzle to controversy dallasnews.com/sports/maveric… – 5:41 PM
Kyrie Irving trade grades: Mavericks earn high marks after landing All-Star point guard from Nets
cbssports.com/nba/news/kyrie… – 5:39 PM
The week ahead for the Bulls: Mon vs.Spurs
Tuesday: At Memphis. ( Grizzlies host Tor. Sun.)
Thursday : At Brooklyn – w/o Irving traded to Dallas.
Kyrie Irving is Dallas-bound, but was never really on the radar for the Bulls, despite a report. Update on how serious Irving to the Bulls was, some Russ Westbrook chatter, and what’s next?
Read it:
chicago.suntimes.com/bulls/2023/2/5… – 5:33 PM
Kyrie Irving is Dallas-bound, but was never really on the radar for the Bulls, despite a report. Update on how serious Irving to the Bulls was, some Russ Westbrook chatter, and what’s next?
Column on the Kyrie deal on @njdotcom
The Nets finally unloaded a very talented headache in Kyrie Irving, but will always wonder, what if? nj.com/nets/2023/02/t… – 5:32 PM
If the Sixers front office was on the fence about making a win now deadline push, the latest Steph Curry (the Warriors could wind up in the Play-In) injury update and Irving’s heading West might/should coax them towards more aggression. – 5:28 PM
Though Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving are both ball dominant, Mavs have optimism they’ll co-exist well. Luka & Kyrie respect each other. They can both play together & have staggered minutes. Luka has more help. Kyrie played well with two other ball-dominant stars (LeBron, Durant). – 5:27 PM
The Big 3 era of the Brooklyn Nets:
🔘 Played 8 regular season games together
🔘 One playoff series win
🔘 Harden traded last year
NBA players react to Kyrie Irving to Mavericks trade news nba.nbcsports.com/2023/02/05/nba… – 5:21 PM
Breaking down the Kyrie Irving trade to Dallas.
Why it makes sense for the Mavericks even if Irving leaves.
The impact in Brooklyn and how the deal likely saves their season.
The Mavs are not done trying to make trades before the NBA’s Thursday deadline, per source familiar with their thinking just after the Kyrie Irving deal.
Sooo… what’s next?
On Tim Hardaway Jr., Josh Green, value vs. limiting contracts, etc: dallasnews.com/sports/maveric… – 5:16 PM
The Mavs are not done trying to make trades before the NBA’s Thursday deadline, per source familiar with their thinking just after the Kyrie Irving deal.
Kyrie Irving has shot an eFG% of 63% in one-one-one situations, 53% creating his own shot out pick and rolls, and 61% playing off the ball spotting up in the perimeter this season. – 5:13 PM
In non- Kyrie news, the Grizzlies will be without 3 starters vs the Raptors tonight. No Ja Morant (wrist), Steven Adams (knee) or Dillon Brooks (suspension). Jaren Jackson Jr, who was questionable, will play. – 5:13 PM
The Nets shipped out Kyrie Irving and his starpower, but they added size and defense, and might not be done yet. More: nydailynews.com/sports/basketb… – 5:11 PM
Nets’ latest injury report, for Monday’s game vs LAC, lists Kyrie Irving and Markieff Morris as “OUT – not with team.” – 5:05 PM
Kyrie Irving is going to be able to tell his children and grandchildren that he played with LeBron James, Jayson Tatum, Kevin Durant, James Harden and Luka Doncic yet won just one championship.
Or, maybe he will leave that part out. – 5:04 PM
An added bonus to all of this:
Woj says Kyrie has his physical Monday, then goes to Los Angeles to join the Mavs for a Wednesday game vs. the Clippers.
Which means he can be there Tuesday to watch LeBron try to pass Kareem. – 5:03 PM
A couple of notes on Nets & Kyrie Irving, including members of BKN touching base with TOR on a deal during their negotiations with teams on Irving: pic.twitter.com/B85X5iliCH – 5:03 PM
LIVE Garden Report: Kyrie Irving Traded to Mavericks | Powered by @betonline_ag, @HelloFresh & @AthleticGreens twitter.com/i/broadcasts/1… – 5:01 PM
LIVE Garden Report: Kyrie Irving Traded to Mavericks | Powered by @betonline_ag, @HelloFresh & @AthleticGreens twitter.com/i/broadcasts/1… – 5:01 PM
Alex Kennedy @AlexKennedyNBA
Okay, getting started now on the podcast. Talking Kyrie Irving to the Dallas Mavericks with @TheBoxAndOne_, diving deep into all of the ramifications of this deal.
youtube.com/live/mLBMU9QHA… – 5:00 PM
Maybe everything works out, Kyrie proves to be a new human having undergone significant personal growth and the Mavs win not one, not two, not three …
Maybe
Hope so
Maybe then the deal looks amazing, a complete steal.
Kyrie and Luka is going to be wild. Things just got a whole lot more interesting. Favorites in the West. pic.twitter.com/01GFz1lx8H – 4:56 PM
In the end, the Nets chose peace of mind over championship contention. On the Kyrie Irving trade, assessing Brooklyn’s return in the deal, and what comes next — for @NYDNSports: nydailynews.com/sports/basketb… – 4:56 PM
Kyrie Irving is expected to arrive for a physical on Monday in Dallas and travel to make his Mavericks debut vs. the Los Angeles Clippers on Wednesday (10 PM ET, ESPN), source tells ESPN. – 4:56 PM
Going live at 5 to talk Kyrie trade. @CelticsCLNS
youtube.com/live/la3Xw3Clg… – 4:56 PM
Kyrie Irving is headed to Dallas!
@GeraldBlss and @Rick Mahorn react to the breaking news #NetsWorld pic.twitter.com/nil7Z7zCg6 – 4:52 PM
Following the trade for eight-time NBA All-Star Kyrie Irving, the Dallas Mavericks have moved from +1900 to +1400 to win the NBA championship, per @FDSportsbook. – 4:48 PM
KYRIE TRADE BREAKDOWN:
• DAL acquires K. Irving + M. Morris
• BKN acquires D. Finney-Smith + S. Dinwiddie + ’29 1st + ’27 2nd + ’29 2nd
BKN created 2 TPEs: $5M and $1.8M
Nets fans logging on to Twitter to finally laugh at Kyrie like the rest of us pic.twitter.com/HvKEusJeR4 – 4:40 PM
I would like to extend a polite invitation for Luka to consider the Nuggets in future trade demands if Dallas continues to make him walk over broken glass at work. Just putting it out there. – 4:35 PM
I would like to extend a polite invitation for Luka to consider the Nuggets in future trade demands if Dallas continues to make him walk over broken glass at work. Just putting it out there. – 4:35 PM
Game Theory Podcast is coming in like 25 minutes or so. We’ll talk live about Kyrie Irving to Dallas, one of the most fascinating midseason trades I’ve seen in history.
youtube.com/live/mLBMU9QHA… – 4:31 PM
Cuban: toxic point guards are my faves
Me: is that why you hired one to coach your team?
Cuban: I can never have enough
*Kyrie enters chat*
Me: no way
Cuban: gotta catch em all
Me: but why
Cuban: can we hire Gilbert Arenas for the front office? Someone look into that – 4:31 PM
Gina Mizell @ginamizell
Thibs when asked about the Kyrie trade and how it could change the division and East: “I think that’s Nets question.” – 4:30 PM
Thibs when asked about the Kyrie trade and how it could change the division and East: “I think that’s Nets question.” – 4:30 PM
Chris Mannix @SIChrisMannix
VIDEO: Kyrie is headed to Dallas @SInow si.com/nba/video/2023… – 4:25 PM
VIDEO: Kyrie is headed to Dallas @SInow si.com/nba/video/2023… – 4:25 PM
Tim Reynolds @ByTimReynolds
Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant went to the Nets nearly 3-1/2 years ago.
They played 74 regular-season games together.
KD’s Achilles rehab year, Kyrie’s vax decision, injuries, leaves of absence, the suspension … 74 games together. Not even a full season. – 4:25 PM
Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant went to the Nets nearly 3-1/2 years ago.
They played 74 regular-season games together.
KD’s Achilles rehab year, Kyrie’s vax decision, injuries, leaves of absence, the suspension … 74 games together. Not even a full season. – 4:25 PM
Anthony Puccio @APOOCH
Mavericks suddenly have the best backcourt duo in the NBA + Kyrie plays for childhood hero, Jason Kidd.
Another scenario that can pay off tremendously or become an off-season disaster if they don’t win the chip. – 4:23 PM
Mavericks suddenly have the best backcourt duo in the NBA + Kyrie plays for childhood hero, Jason Kidd.
Another scenario that can pay off tremendously or become an off-season disaster if they don’t win the chip. – 4:23 PM
Michael Dugat @mdug
To be clear, I understand how good Kyrie can be and how fun he can be to watch, but to pretend the rest of what comes w/ him just vanishes because it would be convenient isn’t reality.
I also understand some people don’t care about that.
Hope it works out as well as possible – 4:23 PM
To be clear, I understand how good Kyrie can be and how fun he can be to watch, but to pretend the rest of what comes w/ him just vanishes because it would be convenient isn’t reality.
I also understand some people don’t care about that.
Hope it works out as well as possible – 4:23 PM
BasketNews @BasketNews_com
Us if Kevin Durant doesn’t end up on the Suns and we won’t witness D-Book & KD vs Luka & Kyrie 🍿
pic.twitter.com/vuVMG29FA4 – 4:21 PM
Us if Kevin Durant doesn’t end up on the Suns and we won’t witness D-Book & KD vs Luka & Kyrie 🍿
pic.twitter.com/vuVMG29FA4 – 4:21 PM
Tom Haberstroh @tomhaberstroh
Kyrie Irving played 143 of a possible 278 regular season games during his Brooklyn Nets tenure. Barely half.
KD and Kyrie played together in 74 of a possible 206 games after KD returned from his Achilles injury.
KD-Kyrie-Harden played 10 games.
KD-Kyrie-Simmons played 24. – 4:19 PM
Kyrie Irving played 143 of a possible 278 regular season games during his Brooklyn Nets tenure. Barely half.
KD and Kyrie played together in 74 of a possible 206 games after KD returned from his Achilles injury.
KD-Kyrie-Harden played 10 games.
KD-Kyrie-Simmons played 24. – 4:19 PM
Erik Slater @erikslater_
Kyrie Irving had zero value over the summer. Brooklyn then had to suspend him early in the year.
He raised his value with an incredible 2-month stretch. Nets then played several desperate teams against each other to recoup assets.
I’d think they’re very happy with this outcome. – 4:19 PM
Kyrie Irving had zero value over the summer. Brooklyn then had to suspend him early in the year.
He raised his value with an incredible 2-month stretch. Nets then played several desperate teams against each other to recoup assets.
I’d think they’re very happy with this outcome. – 4:19 PM
Kendrick Perkins @KendrickPerkins
Looking back… KD, Harden and Kyrie is the biggest let down in NBA history. It will be an @espn 30 for 30 short… – 4:19 PM
Looking back… KD, Harden and Kyrie is the biggest let down in NBA history. It will be an @espn 30 for 30 short… – 4:19 PM
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Does Kyrie now slide into Curry’s open All-Star West guard slot, and Silver add’s a player from the East? Honestly have to ask the league about that one. – 4:18 PM
Does Kyrie now slide into Curry’s open All-Star West guard slot, and Silver add’s a player from the East? Honestly have to ask the league about that one. – 4:18 PM
Wes Goldberg @wcgoldberg
I would have been very surprised, based on what I was hearing in the last few days, if Kyrie ended up in Miami. The Heat will continue to see what they can do with some of their other contracts ahead of the deadline. A 1st-rd pick could be on the table, depending on the player. – 4:18 PM
I would have been very surprised, based on what I was hearing in the last few days, if Kyrie ended up in Miami. The Heat will continue to see what they can do with some of their other contracts ahead of the deadline. A 1st-rd pick could be on the table, depending on the player. – 4:18 PM
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
When Irving took the podium on Wednesday in Boston, who could’ve imagined it’d be his last presser ever with the #Nets. I kicked around a few questions in my head about hope for a simmering in tensions w/ Boston crowd. His comfort in Brooklyn 4 years in. But held off. Who knew… – 4:16 PM
When Irving took the podium on Wednesday in Boston, who could’ve imagined it’d be his last presser ever with the #Nets. I kicked around a few questions in my head about hope for a simmering in tensions w/ Boston crowd. His comfort in Brooklyn 4 years in. But held off. Who knew… – 4:16 PM
Tommy Beer @TommyBeer
Kyrie has had some really incredible quotes – but is his finest work!
“When I say I’m here with Kev, I think that it really entails us managing this franchise together alongside Joe, and Sean, and just our group of family members that we have in our organization,” Irving said – 4:15 PM
Kyrie has had some really incredible quotes – but is his finest work!
“When I say I’m here with Kev, I think that it really entails us managing this franchise together alongside Joe, and Sean, and just our group of family members that we have in our organization,” Irving said – 4:15 PM
Michael Dugat @mdug
Keeping it to basketball, which isn’t really the full picture with Kyrie, my guess is there will be a honeymoon period this season, the on-court pain will most likely come during that guaranteed four years after – and if personal history is any indicator, it will come. – 4:15 PM
Keeping it to basketball, which isn’t really the full picture with Kyrie, my guess is there will be a honeymoon period this season, the on-court pain will most likely come during that guaranteed four years after – and if personal history is any indicator, it will come. – 4:15 PM
Doug Smith @SmithRaps
So much for a quiet Sunday afternoon
Wonder what, if anything, Kyrie to Dallas does to other West teams looking to make moves and a certain East team with a lot of attractive assets that may be in play – 4:14 PM
So much for a quiet Sunday afternoon
Wonder what, if anything, Kyrie to Dallas does to other West teams looking to make moves and a certain East team with a lot of attractive assets that may be in play – 4:14 PM
Wes Goldberg @wcgoldberg
So glad we don’t have to debate whether the Heat should pursue Kyrie Irving for… another five months… – 4:14 PM
So glad we don’t have to debate whether the Heat should pursue Kyrie Irving for… another five months… – 4:14 PM
Barry Jackson @flasportsbuzz
Protests I referred to with Kyrie were vaccine&contract; clarifying since some didn’t know. Onus will be on Heat to find good player who doesn’t quit on team over vaccine, doesn’t create drama, doesn’t support anti Semitic rhetoric for a week, doesn’t behave so unpredictably etc. – 4:10 PM
Protests I referred to with Kyrie were vaccine&contract; clarifying since some didn’t know. Onus will be on Heat to find good player who doesn’t quit on team over vaccine, doesn’t create drama, doesn’t support anti Semitic rhetoric for a week, doesn’t behave so unpredictably etc. – 4:10 PM
Brad Townsend @townbrad
Boom or bust? Dallas’ three leading scorers are Doncic (33.4 points), Irving (27.1 points) and Wood (18.4 points), but the latter two are eligible to become free agents this summer. – 4:06 PM
Boom or bust? Dallas’ three leading scorers are Doncic (33.4 points), Irving (27.1 points) and Wood (18.4 points), but the latter two are eligible to become free agents this summer. – 4:06 PM
Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan
Swing: big.
Fit next to Luka Doncic: Excellent.
Off the court: Questionable, at best.
Salad I ordered 5 mins before news broke: Uneaten.
Kyrie Irving is a Dallas Maverick: dallasnews.com/sports/maveric… – 3:58 PM
Swing: big.
Fit next to Luka Doncic: Excellent.
Off the court: Questionable, at best.
Salad I ordered 5 mins before news broke: Uneaten.
Kyrie Irving is a Dallas Maverick: dallasnews.com/sports/maveric… – 3:58 PM
Brian Mahoney @briancmahoney
Nobody will blame the Nets too much for this one because of Kyrie’s baggage. But in totality, still had three superstars ask to be traded in 12 months. Not easy to just explain that away. – 3:58 PM
Nobody will blame the Nets too much for this one because of Kyrie’s baggage. But in totality, still had three superstars ask to be traded in 12 months. Not easy to just explain that away. – 3:58 PM
Stephen Noh @StephNoh
Sam Presti when he trades 20 first-rounders for Luka in a year pic.twitter.com/Q1ljcbYmzN – 3:55 PM
Sam Presti when he trades 20 first-rounders for Luka in a year pic.twitter.com/Q1ljcbYmzN – 3:55 PM
Bobby Marks @BobbyMarks42
There was speculation that Kyrie Irving would hold out if he was not traded.
A player who withholds services for 30 days or more is viewed as not finishing his contract.
If that same player is set to become a FA, he would not be entitled to sign with a new team in free agency – 3:55 PM
There was speculation that Kyrie Irving would hold out if he was not traded.
A player who withholds services for 30 days or more is viewed as not finishing his contract.
If that same player is set to become a FA, he would not be entitled to sign with a new team in free agency – 3:55 PM
Chris Haynes @ChrisBHaynes
Kyrie Irving is said to be “ecstatic” about the trade to Dallas Mavericks and “looking forward” to joining forces with Luka Dončić, a league source tells @NBAonTNT, @BleacherReport. – 3:54 PM
Kyrie Irving is said to be “ecstatic” about the trade to Dallas Mavericks and “looking forward” to joining forces with Luka Dončić, a league source tells @NBAonTNT, @BleacherReport. – 3:54 PM
Dave Early @DavidEarly
Brooklyn Nets have reportedly traded Kyrie Irving to Mavericks, as Sixers title odds continue surging. libertyballers.com/2023/2/5/23586… – 3:50 PM
Brooklyn Nets have reportedly traded Kyrie Irving to Mavericks, as Sixers title odds continue surging. libertyballers.com/2023/2/5/23586… – 3:50 PM
Brian Mahoney @briancmahoney
Kyrie Irving’s final game in Brooklyn goes down as a DNP – not interested in playing. Fitting way to sum up that tenure. – 3:49 PM
Kyrie Irving’s final game in Brooklyn goes down as a DNP – not interested in playing. Fitting way to sum up that tenure. – 3:49 PM
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
My sense is that the Houston Rockets won the Kyrie Irving trade.
The Nets are either going to trade Durant or trade their remaining assets to improve around Durant. Either way, their future doesn’t look great.
Mavs look great right now, but really volatile moving forward. – 3:48 PM
My sense is that the Houston Rockets won the Kyrie Irving trade.
The Nets are either going to trade Durant or trade their remaining assets to improve around Durant. Either way, their future doesn’t look great.
Mavs look great right now, but really volatile moving forward. – 3:48 PM
Brian Geltzeiler @BGeltzNBA
It was just pointed out to me that by trading for a 2029 1st round pick, the Nets ostensibly got a 13 year old as part of their return for Irving – 3:48 PM
It was just pointed out to me that by trading for a 2029 1st round pick, the Nets ostensibly got a 13 year old as part of their return for Irving – 3:48 PM
BasketNews @BasketNews_com
Describe the upcoming Luka Doncic – Kyrie Irving era with one word ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/bW5U5V2qDl – 3:46 PM
Describe the upcoming Luka Doncic – Kyrie Irving era with one word ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/bW5U5V2qDl – 3:46 PM
Brian Geltzeiler @BGeltzNBA
It’s fair to speculate that the best contract offer Kyrie gets for the next four years is the one that the Nets offered that insulted him and served as the catalyst for the trade demand. – 3:46 PM
It’s fair to speculate that the best contract offer Kyrie gets for the next four years is the one that the Nets offered that insulted him and served as the catalyst for the trade demand. – 3:46 PM
Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn
ESPN story on the Dallas Mavericks landing a trade for Brooklyn Nets star Kyrie Irving: tinyurl.com/mr3kajv3 – 3:45 PM
ESPN story on the Dallas Mavericks landing a trade for Brooklyn Nets star Kyrie Irving: tinyurl.com/mr3kajv3 – 3:45 PM
Janis Carr @janiscarr
Onto the next available point guard for the Clippers now that Kyrie Irving is headed to Dallas. – 3:45 PM
Onto the next available point guard for the Clippers now that Kyrie Irving is headed to Dallas. – 3:45 PM
Jeff Stotts @InStreetClothes
I’m working on a Steph Curry breakdown as we speak but my head is still spinning from the Kyrie trade… – 3:45 PM
I’m working on a Steph Curry breakdown as we speak but my head is still spinning from the Kyrie trade… – 3:45 PM
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
Kyrie and Shammgod during that first practice pic.twitter.com/6TtfDkFFjX – 3:44 PM
Kyrie and Shammgod during that first practice pic.twitter.com/6TtfDkFFjX – 3:44 PM
Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA
I think this is pretty good business from Shetellia Riley Irving and Kyrie. The trade request worked, and he’s more likely to get paid now in Dallas since they traded for him. In Brooklyn, the history was (understandably) too sordid for them to commit to him long-term. – 3:43 PM
I think this is pretty good business from Shetellia Riley Irving and Kyrie. The trade request worked, and he’s more likely to get paid now in Dallas since they traded for him. In Brooklyn, the history was (understandably) too sordid for them to commit to him long-term. – 3:43 PM
Vivek Jacob @vivekmjacob
Luka was desperate for help and I guess this is what desperation brings you. Set the timer on when the next Kyrie “thing” blows up. – 3:43 PM
Luka was desperate for help and I guess this is what desperation brings you. Set the timer on when the next Kyrie “thing” blows up. – 3:43 PM
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Nets reportedly trade Kyrie Irving to Mavericks for Dinwiddie, Finney-Smith, picks nba.nbcsports.com/2023/02/05/net… – 3:42 PM
Nets reportedly trade Kyrie Irving to Mavericks for Dinwiddie, Finney-Smith, picks nba.nbcsports.com/2023/02/05/net… – 3:42 PM
Chris Mannix @SIChrisMannix
Irving deal won’t impact All-Star. Irving was voted an Eastern Conference starter, but because it’s no longer conference vs. conference, it won’t matter who he plays for when the teams are “drafted.” – 3:41 PM
Irving deal won’t impact All-Star. Irving was voted an Eastern Conference starter, but because it’s no longer conference vs. conference, it won’t matter who he plays for when the teams are “drafted.” – 3:41 PM
Chuck Cooperstein @coopmavs
Frazier/Monroe. West/Goodrich. More recently Harden/Paul. Guys who were all awesome as singular players who learned how to play great as duo. As long as Luka and Kyrie want it to work, it will work – 3:41 PM
Frazier/Monroe. West/Goodrich. More recently Harden/Paul. Guys who were all awesome as singular players who learned how to play great as duo. As long as Luka and Kyrie want it to work, it will work – 3:41 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Running quick math (I’ll confirm later), it doesn’t look like Kyrie Irving or Dorian Finney-Smith have to waive any part of their trade bonuses for this deal to go through. – 3:41 PM
Running quick math (I’ll confirm later), it doesn’t look like Kyrie Irving or Dorian Finney-Smith have to waive any part of their trade bonuses for this deal to go through. – 3:41 PM
Nick Friedell @NickFriedell
Two huge questions remain for Nets in wake of Kyrie deal.
1. Is KD still committed to staying in Brooklyn without Kyrie?
2. What are the Nets going to do with Ben Simmons’ contract?
It is going to be very interesting to see whether KD shows up at the game tomorrow night. – 3:40 PM
Two huge questions remain for Nets in wake of Kyrie deal.
1. Is KD still committed to staying in Brooklyn without Kyrie?
2. What are the Nets going to do with Ben Simmons’ contract?
It is going to be very interesting to see whether KD shows up at the game tomorrow night. – 3:40 PM
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
There was a real chance the Mavericks were never going to get another All-Star if they didn’t move on Kyrie.
They just didn’t have the assets to win a bidding war against the Knicks, Thunder, Rockets, Jazz, Pels or Grizzlies.
They had to do this here and now. This is their shot – 3:38 PM
There was a real chance the Mavericks were never going to get another All-Star if they didn’t move on Kyrie.
They just didn’t have the assets to win a bidding war against the Knicks, Thunder, Rockets, Jazz, Pels or Grizzlies.
They had to do this here and now. This is their shot – 3:38 PM
Tim MacMahon @espn_macmahon
Kyrie Irving extension talks are expected to be put off until this summer. He is eligible for a 2-year extension now and a 4-year deal in the summer.
If the Mavs-Kyrie union doesn’t continue, Dallas will have close to max salary cap space this summer. – 3:38 PM
Kyrie Irving extension talks are expected to be put off until this summer. He is eligible for a 2-year extension now and a 4-year deal in the summer.
If the Mavs-Kyrie union doesn’t continue, Dallas will have close to max salary cap space this summer. – 3:38 PM
Ralph Lawler @Ohmeomy
So you can all relax now. Kyrie headed to Dallas. Clippers turn to plan B. But for all we know, the Nets deal might have been Plan B and now they can go full steam ahead to Plan A! – 3:37 PM
So you can all relax now. Kyrie headed to Dallas. Clippers turn to plan B. But for all we know, the Nets deal might have been Plan B and now they can go full steam ahead to Plan A! – 3:37 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
In just a little bit, @Trevor_Lane and I will be going live for a dual @FrontOfficeShow and @Lakers Nation show to discuss the Kyrie Irving trade and all of the fallout.
I’ll tweet the link when we are live! – 3:36 PM
In just a little bit, @Trevor_Lane and I will be going live for a dual @FrontOfficeShow and @Lakers Nation show to discuss the Kyrie Irving trade and all of the fallout.
I’ll tweet the link when we are live! – 3:36 PM
Brad Townsend @townbrad
The combo of Doncic (33.4 points) and Irving (27.1) is averaging 60.5 points.
They supplant Boston’s Jayson Tatum and Jalen Brown (30.9 + 27.0 = 57.9) as the NBA’s top scoring duo, but the obvious difference is the Celtics stars have proved they can share the court and 🏀. – 3:36 PM
The combo of Doncic (33.4 points) and Irving (27.1) is averaging 60.5 points.
They supplant Boston’s Jayson Tatum and Jalen Brown (30.9 + 27.0 = 57.9) as the NBA’s top scoring duo, but the obvious difference is the Celtics stars have proved they can share the court and 🏀. – 3:36 PM
Brad Townsend @townbrad
The combo Doncic (33.4 points) and Irving (27.1) is averaging 60.5 points.
They supplant Boston’s Jayson Tatum and Jalen Brown (30.9 + 27.0 = 57.9) as the NBA’s top scoring duo, but the obvious difference is the Celtics stars have proved they can share the court and 🏀. – 3:35 PM
The combo Doncic (33.4 points) and Irving (27.1) is averaging 60.5 points.
They supplant Boston’s Jayson Tatum and Jalen Brown (30.9 + 27.0 = 57.9) as the NBA’s top scoring duo, but the obvious difference is the Celtics stars have proved they can share the court and 🏀. – 3:35 PM
Adam Zagoria @AdamZagoria
A year ago the Nets had KD, Kyrie And James Harden
Two forced their way out via trades and a third asked to be traded and remains as the solo star pic.twitter.com/trLXqCfR0H – 3:35 PM
A year ago the Nets had KD, Kyrie And James Harden
Two forced their way out via trades and a third asked to be traded and remains as the solo star pic.twitter.com/trLXqCfR0H – 3:35 PM
Stefan Bondy @SBondyNYDN
Sean Marks got more than I expected for Kyrie but don’t think they got closer to a title and that’s a problem with a 34-year-old Kevin Durant. Another move is necessary. – 3:34 PM
Sean Marks got more than I expected for Kyrie but don’t think they got closer to a title and that’s a problem with a 34-year-old Kevin Durant. Another move is necessary. – 3:34 PM
Bill Simmons @BillSimmons
In December I wondered about Dallas making a Hail Mary trade for Kyrie with @Michael Pina and almost immediately died of bronchitis. pic.twitter.com/ViDYdbmcjt – 3:31 PM
In December I wondered about Dallas making a Hail Mary trade for Kyrie with @Michael Pina and almost immediately died of bronchitis. pic.twitter.com/ViDYdbmcjt – 3:31 PM
Barry Jackson @flasportsbuzz
Heat will see Kyrie and Mavs on Saturday April 1 at Miami Dade Arena unless he’s protesting, unhappy, injured or whatever else – 3:30 PM
Heat will see Kyrie and Mavs on Saturday April 1 at Miami Dade Arena unless he’s protesting, unhappy, injured or whatever else – 3:30 PM
Christos Tsaltas @Tsaltas46
Kyrie Irving’s trade to Dallas is a win-win situation. The Mavericks became title contenders, having one of the most gifted duos in their backcourt (Luka-Kyrie) and the Nets added a great defender (DFS) and another weapon offensively (Dinwiddie). #NBATwitter – 3:29 PM
Kyrie Irving’s trade to Dallas is a win-win situation. The Mavericks became title contenders, having one of the most gifted duos in their backcourt (Luka-Kyrie) and the Nets added a great defender (DFS) and another weapon offensively (Dinwiddie). #NBATwitter – 3:29 PM
Rob Perez @WorldWideWob
Radio Roulette is LIVE @UnderdogFantasy
– Kyrie Irving traded to Dallas
– Luka’s Robin?
– Nets done making moves?
– End of an era
– What’s next for LeBron and the Lakers?
Trying to make sense of it all.
📺 https://t.co/e4dWRKGb1E pic.twitter.com/yFN3YMjLXy – 3:29 PM
Radio Roulette is LIVE @UnderdogFantasy
– Kyrie Irving traded to Dallas
– Luka’s Robin?
– Nets done making moves?
– End of an era
– What’s next for LeBron and the Lakers?
Trying to make sense of it all.
📺 https://t.co/e4dWRKGb1E pic.twitter.com/yFN3YMjLXy – 3:29 PM
Christos Tsaltas @Tsaltas46
Kyrie Irving’s trade to Dallas is a win-win situation. The Mavericks have begun title contenders, having one of the most gifted duos in their backcourt (Luka-Kyrie) and the Nets added a great defender (DFS) and another weapon offensively (Dinwiddie). #NBATwitter – 3:29 PM
Kyrie Irving’s trade to Dallas is a win-win situation. The Mavericks have begun title contenders, having one of the most gifted duos in their backcourt (Luka-Kyrie) and the Nets added a great defender (DFS) and another weapon offensively (Dinwiddie). #NBATwitter – 3:29 PM
Austin Kent @AustinKent
Tired: Dallas acquires ball dominant superstar who paired with ball dominant Luka Doncic begs diminishing returns on one or both of them…
Wired: The prodigal son returns to Brooklyn…
🔗 : https://t.co/qNacOh9oop pic.twitter.com/oQLfQCxEqL – 3:28 PM
Tired: Dallas acquires ball dominant superstar who paired with ball dominant Luka Doncic begs diminishing returns on one or both of them…
Wired: The prodigal son returns to Brooklyn…
🔗 : https://t.co/qNacOh9oop pic.twitter.com/oQLfQCxEqL – 3:28 PM
Alex Kennedy @AlexKennedyNBA
My guy @Spencer Davies called this!
“The Dallas Mavericks desperately need to get Luka Doncic another ball-handler and/or a better shooter… Now, Kyrie Irving is a potential solution to Dallas’ biggest problem.” basketballnews.com/stories/nba-ro… – 3:28 PM
My guy @Spencer Davies called this!
“The Dallas Mavericks desperately need to get Luka Doncic another ball-handler and/or a better shooter… Now, Kyrie Irving is a potential solution to Dallas’ biggest problem.” basketballnews.com/stories/nba-ro… – 3:28 PM
Andrew Sharp @andrewsharp
Christian Wood/Kyrie/Luka, a big three designed by a 13 year-old. Cuban never stops innovating. – 3:28 PM
Christian Wood/Kyrie/Luka, a big three designed by a 13 year-old. Cuban never stops innovating. – 3:28 PM
Adam Zagoria @AdamZagoria
Opponents are going to have their hands full guarding Luka and Kyrie in the Dallas backcourt – 3:28 PM
Opponents are going to have their hands full guarding Luka and Kyrie in the Dallas backcourt – 3:28 PM
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
Kyrie Irving traded to #Mavericks to end wild #Nets saga #NBA nypost.com/2023/02/05/kyr… via @nypostsports – 3:28 PM
Kyrie Irving traded to #Mavericks to end wild #Nets saga #NBA nypost.com/2023/02/05/kyr… via @nypostsports – 3:28 PM
More on this storyline
ESPN: LeBron sat down with @RealMikeWilbon to share his thoughts on the Lakers not being able to trade for his former teammate Kyrie Irving: “I can’t sit here and say I’m not disappointed on not being able to land such a talent.” -via Twitter / February 6, 2023
Marc Stein: LeBron James to @RealMikeWilbon just now on ESPN on the Lakers’ inability to trade for Kyrie Irving: “I can’t sit here and say I’m not disappointed (at) not being able to land such a talented (player) … that can help you win championships. … But my focus has shifted now.” -via Twitter @TheSteinLine / February 6, 2023
Kyrie Irving was never on the Bulls’ radar, according to a team source. Neither is Russell Westbrook, another rumored point guard that the Bulls have been linked to since November. This entire 2022 offseason was based on “continuity’’ from Karnisovas, and that remains unchanged. -via Chicago Sun-Times / February 6, 2023
When asked for his thoughts on Irving’s pending arrival, Wood reiterated his satisfaction with playing in Dallas with superstar Luka Doncic since his mid-June trade arrival from the Houston Rockets. “I like it,” Wood said, “but I hope I’m still here.” -via Dallas Morning News / February 6, 2023
However, the second, deeper possibility every front office will be whiteboarding, is what happens with Luka Dončić. Even before this trade happened, execs I talked to on my road trip this past week, who were given anonymity so they could speak freely, were openly wondering if adding Irving could create a last-straw type situation that ends up pushing Dončić to seek the exits … much as happened with James Harden in Brooklyn. We don’t have any information that Dončić is unhappy, but we know Dallas is desperate. We know that because the Mavs just told us. Nothing says, “Everything is fine here,” like trading for the league’s most radioactive player, an accomplished amity arsonist now presented with fresh tinder. A logical follow-up question would be to wonder why the Mavs are so desperate right now. -via The Athletic / February 6, 2023
League sources say that Irving has not been promised a new contract by the Mavericks, who clearly want to see how the rest of the season goes for their new Luka Dončić/Irving backcourt before making a long-term commitment to a player who missed almost as many games as he played in three-and-a-half seasons as a Net. -via marcstein.substack.com / February 5, 2023