Mavericks vs. Jazz: Start time, where to watch, what's the latest

The Dallas Mavericks play against the Utah Jazz at Vivint Arena

The Dallas Mavericks are spending $6,131,583 per win while the Utah Jazz are spending $5,345,847 per win

Game Time: 9:00 PM EST on Monday February 6, 2023

Broadcast Info

Live Stream: fuboTV (Watch for free)

NBA League Pass: The most live games plus NBA TV. Free trial

National TV: N/A

Home TV: ATTSN-RM

Away TV: Bally Sports SW-DAL

Home Radio: KZNS / KSL / S: KTUB

Away Radio: 97.1 FM / S: 99.1 FM

When the game is underway, you can follow it here!

What’s the buzz on Twitter?

Peter Vecsey

@PeterVecsey1

Marc Stein reports there’s no contract deal in place tween Kyrie & Mavs; they have remainder of season 2 decide whether it’s worth (& how much) continuing their shotgun arrangement. Like Cuban, I’m down with taking big plunge on chance of big playoff payoff v probable early exit – Marc Stein reports there’s no contract deal in place tween Kyrie & Mavs; they have remainder of season 2 decide whether it’s worth (& how much) continuing their shotgun arrangement. Like Cuban, I’m down with taking big plunge on chance of big playoff payoff v probable early exit – 2:56 AM

Kyrie Irving

@KyrieIrving

Pouring Libations for all of the Ancestors and The Universe. Thank you for the Guidance and Assistance along the journey.

I honor you

and I love you. Blessings

Hélà

🤞🏾♾ – Pouring Libations for all of the Ancestors and The Universe. Thank you for the Guidance and Assistance along the journey.I honor youand I love you. BlessingsHélà🤞🏾♾ – 2:11 AM