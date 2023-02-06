Mavericks vs. Jazz: Start time, where to watch, what's the latest

The Dallas Mavericks play against the Utah Jazz at Vivint Arena
The Dallas Mavericks are spending $6,131,583 per win while the Utah Jazz are spending $5,345,847 per win
Game Time: 9:00 PM EST on Monday February 6, 2023
Broadcast Info
National TV: N/A
Home TV: ATTSN-RM
Away TV: Bally Sports SW-DAL
Home Radio: KZNS / KSL / S: KTUB
Away Radio: 97.1 FM / S: 99.1 FM
When the game is underway, you can follow it here!
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
@PeterVecsey1
Marc Stein reports there’s no contract deal in place tween Kyrie & Mavs; they have remainder of season 2 decide whether it’s worth (& how much) continuing their shotgun arrangement. Like Cuban, I’m down with taking big plunge on chance of big playoff payoff v probable early exit – 2:56 AM
@NateDuncanNBA
New Dunc’d On Prime: This just in! Kyrie Irving Has Been Traded. Join me and @Danny Leroux
for our special sale and get @John Hollinger once a week and the writing of @SethPartnow and @DanFeldmanNBA as well https://t.co/XSgwN6Csyi pic.twitter.com/pgjzs7GbTX – 2:49 AM
@KyrieIrving
Pouring Libations for all of the Ancestors and The Universe. Thank you for the Guidance and Assistance along the journey.
I honor you
and I love you. Blessings
Hélà
🤞🏾♾ – 2:11 AM
@KyrieIrving
Thank you NetsWorld fans and supporters for the Love on and off the court. I will forever be grateful I got to live out my dream I had as a Kid with y’all. It will always be Love from me and my family.
🤞🏾♾ – 2:04 AM