Miami Heat now open to trading Kyle Lowry

The Miami Heat has been receiving inquiries about point guard Kyle Lowry, and he’s now among several Heat players in play as Thursday’s NBA trade deadline approaches. The Heat initially had no interest in dealing Lowry. But the team’s position has softened recently, and Miami is now open to trades involving Lowry if the team is offered a deal it views as advantageous, according to a source in contact with the team.
Source: Miami Herald
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
If Kyle Lowry is moved over the next 72 hours, I wonder who ends up starting in the back-court
If Kyle Lowry is moved over the next 72 hours, I wonder who ends up starting in the back-court
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
From @Barry Jackson and me: Things have changed a bit on the Kyle Lowry front ahead of Thursday’s trade deadline miamiherald.com/sports/nba/mia… – 2:42 PM
Barry Jackson @flasportsbuzz
NEW from @Anthony Chiang and me: Heat now open to trading Lowry before Thursday’s deadline if the right deal emerges, per multiple sources. And Miami getting calls on another player. Where things stand as trade deadline nears: miamiherald.com/sports/nba/mia… – 2:41 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
From earlier — Four games in four nights? Heat’s Lowry, Dedmon eager since it includes Super Bowl. sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… – 5:38 PM
Barry Jackson @flasportsbuzz
Even if Heat had wanted Irving, Dallas offer was better than anything Miami realistically could have dangled. Dinwiddie averaging 18 a game and 10 M cheaper than Lowry next year. – 3:20 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Four games in four nights? Heat’s Lowry, Dedmon eager since it includes Super Bowl. sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… Lowry says he will be there. Fellow Eagles fan Dedmon hopeful to tag along. Plus: Did Butler even want to go to All-Star Game? – 2:08 PM
Barry Jackson @flasportsbuzz
The Athletic reports Clippers made “strong offer” for Kyrie. Clippers previously only team publicly linked to Lowry. In terms of having contracts to do something significant,
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Miami Heat await injury updates on suddenly decimated roster. sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… Further word expected this week on Orlando Robinson, Kyle Lowry, Duncan Robinson and Nikola Jovic, among others. – 9:47 AM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Winderman’s view: With Kyle Lowry out, Gabe Vincent not a Heat answer in loss. sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… – 8:18 AM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Winderman’s view: With Lowry out, Vincent not a Heat answer in loss. sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… – 10:22 PM
Barry Jackson @flasportsbuzz
Clippers – who had been linked to Lowry, Conley, VanVleet in multiple reports – now latest team to pursue Kyrie, per Woj. Perhaps Heat should/could convince themselves that their culture could somehow make Kyrie conform. But Lowry’s injury hurts if Heat decides to pursue Kyrie. – 8:27 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
With Kyle Lowry out, Heat opening with Adebayo, Martin, Butler, Herro and Vincent. Heat at 1-1 with that starting lineup. – 7:37 PM
Barry Jackson @flasportsbuzz
From earlier: Lowry to get troublesome knee examined, as trade deadline approaches; Oladipo out; why Herro’s jersey retirement was particularly special for him; other Heat things: miamiherald.com/sports/spt-col… – 7:27 PM
Barry Jackson @flasportsbuzz
Heat 4-1 with Vincent starting. Lowry, Oladipo out tonight and bench would be Strus, Highsmith, Haslem, Dedmon. Nine available against Bucks – 6:32 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
From earlier — Knee soreness again sidelines Heat’s Lowry; Erik Spoelstra updates Victor Oladipo injury. sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… – 5:27 PM
Barry Jackson @flasportsbuzz
Lowry out again with knee injury, will get knee examined in Miami to determine the problem, complicating potential trade options. And recapping a wonderful night for Tyler Herro. And other stuff: miamiherald.com/sports/spt-col… – 3:54 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Miami Heat’s Kyle Lowry again sidelined by knee issue sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… – 3:42 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Knee soreness again sidelines Heat’s Kyle Lowry; Erik Spoelstra updates Victor Oladipo’s injury status. sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… Also: Tyler Herro reflects on jersey moment; Udonis Haslem going to All-Star Game. – 1:11 PM
Barry Jackson @flasportsbuzz
NEW: Lowry to see doctor about troublesome left knee; where things stand. And an Oladipo injury update. And my report from Herro’s jersey retirement last night in the Milwaukee suburbs and what made it a special night: miamiherald.com/sports/spt-col… – 1:02 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Kyle Lowry out tonight for Heat in Milwaukee due to left knee soreness. Had not previously been on injury report. Oladipo (ankle) also likely out, with Vincent (ankle) questionable. Could limit Heat backcourt options to Herro and Strus. Heat could have as few as eight tonight. – 8:47 AM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Kyle Lowry was added to the injury report last night. Lowry is listed as out for tonight’s game vs. Bucks because of left knee soreness.
Andy Larsen @andyblarsen
Collin Sexton’s come in and stabilized the Jazz’s scoring… he really is just so talented, and love his effort on D.
Wes Goldberg @wcgoldberg
the Heat had zero interest in Kyrie over the summer and wouldn’t entertain a Lowry swap, but I do wonder how the last four months changed their thinking — if at all. – 3:51 PM
The Los Angeles Clippers are the only team that has been publicly linked to Lowry in media reports, but others have inquired, according to a league source briefed on the matter. -via Miami Herald / February 6, 2023