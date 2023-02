Michael Beasley on LeBron James haters: 'They gon' keep hating'

Remember, James is only a few points away from becoming the NBA’s all-time scoring leader — a record that Kareem has held for almost four decades. You would think with such an accomplishment, the ones who doubt King James would come around … but Beasley says that won’t happen, even when he’s crowned. “They gon’ keep hating,” the former NBA power forward tells us at LAX this week . “It’s a good percentage of the world that just wanna go against the grain. That’s literally what we get. We get the ones who wanna go against the grain.”Source: TMZ Staff @ TMZ.com