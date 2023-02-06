Nets also interested in trading for Pascal Siakam

Marc Stein: The Nets have also been described to me as a team with Pascal Siakam interest … although the signals entering the final week of trade season have reflected a reluctance from Toronto to this point to make Siakam available.
Source: Twitter @TheSteinLine
Source: Twitter @TheSteinLine
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA
NBA trade rumors: Nets trying to expand Kyrie Irving deal, interested in Raptors’ Fred VanVleet, Pascal Siakam
cbssports.com/nba/news/nba-t… – 4:48 PM
NBA trade rumors: Nets trying to expand Kyrie Irving deal, interested in Raptors’ Fred VanVleet, Pascal Siakam
cbssports.com/nba/news/nba-t… – 4:48 PM
Erik Slater @erikslater_
The Nets have had conversations with Toronto surrounding Fred VanVleet and Pascal Siakam per @Marc Stein.
The goal is clear: find a second scoring option for Kevin Durant before Thursday’s deadline. – 4:45 PM
The Nets have had conversations with Toronto surrounding Fred VanVleet and Pascal Siakam per @Marc Stein.
The goal is clear: find a second scoring option for Kevin Durant before Thursday’s deadline. – 4:45 PM
Erik Slater @erikslater_
Nets fans, Toronto calls you and offers the following package:
Raptors:
Nic Claxton
Joe Harris
Seth Curry
PHI 2027 1st
BKN 2028 1st
DAL 2029 1st
2029 swap
Nets:
Pascal Siakam
What do you say? – 12:59 PM
Nets fans, Toronto calls you and offers the following package:
Raptors:
Nic Claxton
Joe Harris
Seth Curry
PHI 2027 1st
BKN 2028 1st
DAL 2029 1st
2029 swap
Nets:
Pascal Siakam
What do you say? – 12:59 PM
Clay Bailey @claybailey9
Your starters for Grizzlies vs. Raptors: TOR: Scottie Barnes, Pascal Siakam, Precious Achiuwa, Gary Trent Jr. and Fred VanVleet.
Grizz start: Santi Aldama, Jaren Jackson Jr., Xavier Tillman, Desmond Bane and Tyus Jones. Dillon Brooks on one-game suspension. Ja (rt. wrist sore) – 5:52 PM
Your starters for Grizzlies vs. Raptors: TOR: Scottie Barnes, Pascal Siakam, Precious Achiuwa, Gary Trent Jr. and Fred VanVleet.
Grizz start: Santi Aldama, Jaren Jackson Jr., Xavier Tillman, Desmond Bane and Tyus Jones. Dillon Brooks on one-game suspension. Ja (rt. wrist sore) – 5:52 PM
Michael Grange @michaelgrange
“Make it so it isn’t a debate” — that’s how Pascal Siakam reacted to his all-star snub as the Raptors learn the hard way this year that team success predicts everything else:
sportsnet.ca/nba/article/si… – 7:58 AM
“Make it so it isn’t a debate” — that’s how Pascal Siakam reacted to his all-star snub as the Raptors learn the hard way this year that team success predicts everything else:
sportsnet.ca/nba/article/si… – 7:58 AM
More on this storyline
One of the teams Brooklyn has been most connected to is the Raptors, who have had trade talks with multiple teams involving Pascal Siakam and O.G. Anunoby. The Raptors had interest in Simmons in 2021 when the 76ers were shopping him. Though Scottie Barnes’s emergence would make Simmons a strange fit as they’re both non-shooters, he does count as a buy-low, high-value target who could restore his career in time. -via The Ringer / February 5, 2023
It’s no guarantee the Raptors decide to move on from Siakam that soon. From a team perspective, it would certainly be comforting to see both Siakam and Barnes, fairly similar players, thrive offensively at the same time. For his part, Siakam isn’t the type to get involved. “Out of my control. Focus on what I have every single day, work with what I have, help wherever I can,” Siakam said of the trade rumours surrounding his team, and whether he wants this version of the team to stay intact. “That’s it. Out of my hands. It’s out of my control, so I have nothing to say about it.” -via The Athletic / February 1, 2023