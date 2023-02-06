Nets looking to acquire Fred VanVleet for Spencer Dinwiddie package?

Among the possibilities for expanding the Kyrie Irving-to-Dallas trade before this evening’s scheduled trade call: League sources say that Brooklyn has explored the feasibility of packaging Spencer Dinwiddie and draft capital to Toronto in an attempt to acquire Fred VanVleet.
Source: Twitter @TheSteinLine
CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA
cbssports.com/nba/news/nba-t… – 4:48 PM
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
The #Nets CAN do a deal for Trent, VanVleet, Siakam, OG… I don’t know why they would though. One of the biggest challenges facing them going forward is secondary creation. You can’t trust Ben Simmons to be part of the solution at all. I’d be interested in them pursuing DeRozan. – 4:48 PM
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
I imagine the non-Nets teams that are interested in Fred VanVleet are getting their offers in now as well. This is the moment for Toronto to maximize its leverage if it plans to move him. An artificial (if imprecise) deadline still creates urgency. – 4:46 PM
Erik Slater @erikslater_
The Nets have had conversations with Toronto surrounding Fred VanVleet and Pascal Siakam per @Marc Stein.
The Nets have had conversations with Toronto surrounding Fred VanVleet and Pascal Siakam per @Marc Stein.
Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan
Kyrie Irving arrived in Dallas this afternoon, but when will he play his first Mavericks game?
Info inside on the Nets’ hope to expand the trade with Spencer Dinwiddie and what that means for the Mavs’ timeline for Kyrie to debut: dallasnews.com/sports/maveric… – 4:37 PM
Kyrie Irving arrived in Dallas this afternoon, but when will he play his first Mavericks game?
The Ringer @ringernba
Kyrie Irving is a Dallas Maverick and Spencer Dinwiddie is a Brooklyn Net …again. Does that change their Ringer 100 rating? 🤔
Kyrie Irving is a Dallas Maverick and Spencer Dinwiddie is a Brooklyn Net …again. Does that change their Ringer 100 rating? 🤔
Henry Abbott @TrueHoop
After trading Kyrie Irving for Spencer Dinwiddie and Dorian Finney-Smith, the Nets can put together elite defensive lineups, and are just behind the Celtics and Bucks in the East.
After trading Kyrie Irving for Spencer Dinwiddie and Dorian Finney-Smith, the Nets can put together elite defensive lineups, and are just behind the Celtics and Bucks in the East.
Marc Stein @TheSteinLine
Updating tonight’s NBA blockbuster trade coverage: As the Nets pursue additional deals before Thursday’s 3 PM ET trade buzzer, league sources say they have not ruled out potentially moving Spencer Dinwiddie elsewhere.
Updating tonight’s NBA blockbuster trade coverage: As the Nets pursue additional deals before Thursday’s 3 PM ET trade buzzer, league sources say they have not ruled out potentially moving Spencer Dinwiddie elsewhere.
Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan
About this time last night, Spencer Dinwiddie discussed how he handles the uncertainty of NBA trade season, and his candid answer ended with a mini-monologue about Dorian Finney-Smith’s well-earned respect.
About this time last night, Spencer Dinwiddie discussed how he handles the uncertainty of NBA trade season, and his candid answer ended with a mini-monologue about Dorian Finney-Smith’s well-earned respect.
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
I think what we’re learning from some of the other leaked Kyrie offers is that the Nets just really, really valued Dorian Finney-Smith and Spencer Dinwiddie.
I think what we’re learning from some of the other leaked Kyrie offers is that the Nets just really, really valued Dorian Finney-Smith and Spencer Dinwiddie.
Doug Smith @SmithRaps
A Fred VanVleet block and two Siakam FTs?
Yep, odd night indeed
A Fred VanVleet block and two Siakam FTs?
Yep, odd night indeed
Erik Slater @erikslater_
Reminder that Spencer Dinwiddie and Dorian Finney-Smith both performed very well in last year’s playoffs:
Dinwiddie:
14.2 pts
42% from field
42% from 3
DFS:
11.7 pts
47% from field
43% from 3
Reminder that Spencer Dinwiddie and Dorian Finney-Smith both performed very well in last year’s playoffs:
Dinwiddie:
14.2 pts
42% from field
42% from 3
DFS:
11.7 pts
47% from field
43% from 3
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
Kinda thinking about Fred VanVleet as a Mavs target with their remaining picks.
Kinda thinking about Fred VanVleet as a Mavs target with their remaining picks.
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Tonight’s story is up off the Kyrie Irving trade. A drama-filled four years comes to an end and in comes Spencer Dinwiddie, a reminder of the era that got the Nets here in the first place. Can the Nets pull a Boston and contend without Kyrie?: theathletic.com/4158190/2023/0… – 6:59 PM
Tonight’s story is up off the Kyrie Irving trade. A drama-filled four years comes to an end and in comes Spencer Dinwiddie, a reminder of the era that got the Nets here in the first place. Can the Nets pull a Boston and contend without Kyrie?: theathletic.com/4158190/2023/0… – 6:59 PM
Drew Hill @DrewHill_DM
Raptors take their first lead after a triple by FVV. On an 11-2 run.
Raptors take their first lead after a triple by FVV. On an 11-2 run.
David Locke @DLocke09
Dallas Injury Report (as of 2/5):
OUT –
Davis Bertans (left calf strain)
Spencer Dinwiddie (not with team)
Luka Doncic (right heel contusion)
Dorian Finney-Smith (not with team)
Maxi Kleber (right hamstring tear)
Dallas Injury Report (as of 2/5):
OUT –
Davis Bertans (left calf strain)
Spencer Dinwiddie (not with team)
Luka Doncic (right heel contusion)
Dorian Finney-Smith (not with team)
Maxi Kleber (right hamstring tear)
Clay Bailey @claybailey9
Your starters for Grizzlies vs. Raptors: TOR: Scottie Barnes, Pascal Siakam, Precious Achiuwa, Gary Trent Jr. and Fred VanVleet.
Your starters for Grizzlies vs. Raptors: TOR: Scottie Barnes, Pascal Siakam, Precious Achiuwa, Gary Trent Jr. and Fred VanVleet.
Doug Smith @SmithRaps
No Morant (wrist), Brooks (suspension), Adams (knee) for Grizzlies vs. Raptors shortly; Toronto – no Anunoby – will start VanVleet, Trent, Barnes, Siakam, Achiuwa – 5:49 PM
No Morant (wrist), Brooks (suspension), Adams (knee) for Grizzlies vs. Raptors shortly; Toronto – no Anunoby – will start VanVleet, Trent, Barnes, Siakam, Achiuwa – 5:49 PM
Clemente Almanza @CAlmanza1007
has anybody tweeted out their “photoshopped” photo of Spencer Dinwiddie in a Nets jersey or can I still get easy clout off of that joke? – 3:44 PM
Eddie Sefko @ESefko
A footnote to anything that may or may not be happening, this was Spencer Dinwiddie Saturday night: “I tell everybody, including myself when I look in the mirror, it’s an honor to be in trade rumors. That means other people want you.” – 3:35 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Nets new roster:
Kevin Durant
Spencer Dinwiddie
Dorian Finney-Smith
Ben Simmons
Royce O’Neal
Nic Claxton
Seth Curry
Yuta Watanabe
T.J. Warren
Joe Harris
Nets new roster:
Kevin Durant
Spencer Dinwiddie
Dorian Finney-Smith
Ben Simmons
Royce O’Neal
Nic Claxton
Seth Curry
Yuta Watanabe
T.J. Warren
Joe Harris
The Vertical @YahooSportsNBA
What a blockbuster 🤯
Dallas gets Kyrie Irving.
Brooklyn gets Spencer Dinwiddie, Dorian Finney-Smith, a 2029 unprotected first, two second-round picks.
What a blockbuster 🤯
Dallas gets Kyrie Irving.
Brooklyn gets Spencer Dinwiddie, Dorian Finney-Smith, a 2029 unprotected first, two second-round picks.
Jeff Eisenband @JeffEisenband
Spencer Dinwiddie arriving in Brooklyn pic.twitter.com/ajzySZrxjb – 3:24 PM
Bill Ingram @TheRocketGuy
Kyrie Irving for Spencer Dinwiddie, Dorian Finney-Smith, a first-round and multiple second-round picks… When the #BrooklynNets got Kyrie my argument at the time was they were fine with Spencer. Guess they figured that out. #Mavs #NBA – 3:22 PM
Spencer Dinwiddie @SDinwiddie_25
To the #mffl like I’ve always said y’all and BKN have made my NBA experience. Nothing but immaculate vibes as @tpinsonn would say. – 3:18 PM
Barbara Barker @meanbarb
Athletic reporting Kyrie Irving to the Dallas Mavericks for Spencer Dinwiddie, Dorian Finney-Smith, a first-round and multiple second-round picks, sources tell – 3:16 PM
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
Here’s your first look at Spencer Dinwiddie in a Nets jersey pic.twitter.com/RUHH6nd86A – 3:15 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Spencer Dinwiddie in his last season as a Net:
20.6 PPG
6.8 APG
Spencer Dinwiddie in his last season as a Net:
20.6 PPG
6.8 APG
Mike Vorkunov @MikeVorkunov
The Nets traded Kyrie Irving for Spencer Dinwiddie. A thematic ending of an era. – 3:13 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Full deal (so far at least):
BKN gets: Spencer Dinwiddie, Dorian Finney-Smith, 2029 DAL 1st, 2027 DAL 2nd, 2029 DAL 2nd
Full deal (so far at least):
BKN gets: Spencer Dinwiddie, Dorian Finney-Smith, 2029 DAL 1st, 2027 DAL 2nd, 2029 DAL 2nd
Erik Slater @erikslater_
The Nets trade Kyrie Irving to the Dallas Mavericks for:
Spencer Dinwiddie
Dorian Finney-Smith
2029 first-round pick
Two 2nd-round picks
The Nets trade Kyrie Irving to the Dallas Mavericks for:
Spencer Dinwiddie
Dorian Finney-Smith
2029 first-round pick
Two 2nd-round picks
Chase Hughes @ChaseHughesNBCS
Spencer Dinwiddie has now been the centerpiece of trades for Kristaps Porzingis and Kyrie Irving in the last calendar year. – 3:10 PM
Anthony Puccio @APOOCH
Spencer Dinwiddie is now starting PG for the Nets in 2023. Wild turn of events in Brooklyn. – 3:08 PM
The Ringer @ringernba
The Ringer art department has been hard at work at a Spencer Dinwiddie Nets photoshop pic.twitter.com/GKsg3WZ4DG – 3:07 PM
Shams Charania @ShamsCharania
BREAKING: The Brooklyn Nets are trading Kyrie Irving to the Dallas Mavericks for Spencer Dinwiddie, Dorian Finney-Smith, a first-round and multiple second-round picks, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. – 3:01 PM
Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan
The Warriors just unleashed a 9-0 run in 1:47 against the Mavs’ lineup of Spencer Dinwiddie-Jaden-Hardy-Josh Green-Reggie Bullock-Theo Pinson. – 9:04 PM
Barry Jackson @flasportsbuzz
Clippers – who had been linked to Lowry, Conley, VanVleet in multiple reports – now latest team to pursue Kyrie, per Woj. Perhaps Heat should/could convince themselves that their culture could somehow make Kyrie conform. But Lowry’s injury hurts if Heat decides to pursue Kyrie. – 8:27 PM
Eddie Sefko @ESefko
Presumably to honor Luka, who isn’t in the building, Spencer Dinwiddie just lofted a layup off the shot clock and into the net. Could it be one of those nights? – 8:26 PM
Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan
Jason Kidd on Spencer Dinwiddie (right knee injury recovery) popping up on the pre-Warriors injury report: “Just cautionary. Everybody’s name comes up on that report.” – 7:40 PM
Marc J. Spears @MarcJSpears
Mavs say guard Spencer Dinwiddie is available for tonight’s game at Golden State. – 1:35 PM
Michael Grange @michaelgrange
“He looks really fast and athletic.. — for him 😂 — and shooting the ball with tremendous confidence” — Nick Nurse on Fred VanVleet dropping another 30-piece (32) in game six of what has been an excellent road trip for him. One more to go (Memphis on Sunday). pic.twitter.com/4803zaAAjA – 10:52 PM
Josh Lewenberg @JLew1050
VanVleet over his last 10 games: 27.1 points, 5.2 rebounds, 7.5 assists, 47% FG, 41% 3P. – 10:30 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Fred VanVleet tonight:
32 PTS
5 REB
5 3P
Fred VanVleet tonight:
32 PTS
5 REB
5 3P
Aaron Rose @AaronBenRose
Fred VanVleet made the All-Star game last season averaging 21.8 points and 7 assists with a TS% of 57.1% over his first 50 games (before injury in New Orleans).
Fred VanVleet made the All-Star game last season averaging 21.8 points and 7 assists with a TS% of 57.1% over his first 50 games (before injury in New Orleans).
Josh Lewenberg @JLew1050
VanVleet and Trent have 51 of the Raptors’ 85 points through 3 quarters. Together, they’re 9-for-15 from 3. Raptors by 13 going into the 4th. – 9:48 PM
Michael Grange @michaelgrange
Raptors lead 55-48 at half. Gary Trent Jr. and Fred VanVleet with 15 each. Raptors have seven threes to Rockets three and are dominating offensive glass. Rockets have more dunks tho. – 9:05 PM
Josh Lewenberg @JLew1050
Strange quarter, because… Raptors. They started 1-for-9 and trailed by 13 but closed the Q on a 14-2 run and are within 1 going into the 2nd. Boucher (9), VanVleet (8) and Barnes (3) have all 20 of Toronto’s points. Everybody else: 0-for-7. – 8:38 PM
Vivek Jacob @vivekmjacob
vanvleet and boucher combined for 17 of the raptors 20 first quarter points. where was that on your bingo card? – 8:37 PM
Mark Followill @MFollowill
For tomorrow night’s Mavs game at Golden State, Luka is out (right heel contusion). Christian Wood and Maxi Kleber remain out and Davis Bertans is out after suffering a left calf strain last night. Spencer Dinwiddie is questionable (right knee injury recovery). – 6:10 PM
More on this storyline
Adrian Wojnarowski: ESPN Sources: Nets-Mavs trade still hasn’t been made official with league office because Nets are evaluating opportunities to expand deal w/ a third team. Teams are expected to make two-way deal official in next couple of hours – unless Nets find something bigger to fold into it. -via Twitter @wojespn / February 6, 2023
“We are going to really miss Doe and Spencer,” Cuban told DBcom. “Doe obviously is a day-1 guy who came in undrafted and worked his way into being an impact player that is loved by Mavs fans everywhere. Spence came in, hit game-winners, was an incredibly impactful player who put his heart into everything he did for us. It’s never easy making a trade, and both will be missed by Mavs fans.” -via Sports Illustrated / February 6, 2023
Nets Daily: Woj on Get Up raised the possibility that the Nets could move Spencer Dinwiddie as well as the picks before Thursday. -via Twitter @NetsDaily / February 6, 2023
Adrian Wojnarowski: Many conversations in the league are going through one team today: the Toronto Raptors. -via Twitter @wojespn / February 6, 2023
Still, both VanVleet and the Raptors organization have expressed their intentions to move forward together in the past, and there’s been no indication that has changed. -via TSN / February 2, 2023
A similar line of thinking informs the discussion around VanVleet, although his on-court value and his status as a culture setter going back to the Raptors championship season makes his case different. The belief is that VanVleet wants to remain a Raptor, though fit and familiarity aside, money is a factor there too. “The worst thing that could happen to Fred is to be traded,” said one league insider. “Unless you’re a superstar who is getting the max no matter what, the best way to get paid is by staying with your own team.” -via SportsNet / February 2, 2023
