Nets plan to keep Spencer Dinwiddie?

The Raptors have shown interest in Spencer Dinwiddie in the past, sources said, and the concept of moving the draft capital plus the combo guard to Toronto for Fred VanVleet became a popular idea among league executives by Sunday night. But sources said the Nets do not intend to move Dinwiddie, although Brooklyn and Toronto remain engaged in trade conversation as Thursday’s 3 p.m. ET trade deadline looms.
Source: Jake Fischer @ Yahoo! Sports
Source: Jake Fischer @ Yahoo! Sports
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan
Kyrie Irving arrived in Dallas this afternoon, but when will he play his first Mavericks game?
Info inside on the Nets’ hope to expand the trade with Spencer Dinwiddie and what that means for the Mavs’ timeline for Kyrie to debut: dallasnews.com/sports/maveric… – 4:37 PM
Kyrie Irving arrived in Dallas this afternoon, but when will he play his first Mavericks game?
Info inside on the Nets’ hope to expand the trade with Spencer Dinwiddie and what that means for the Mavs’ timeline for Kyrie to debut: dallasnews.com/sports/maveric… – 4:37 PM
The Ringer @ringernba
Kyrie Irving is a Dallas Maverick and Spencer Dinwiddie is a Brooklyn Net …again. Does that change their Ringer 100 rating? 🤔
📖: nbarankings.theringer.com/rankings/spenc… – 2:58 PM
Kyrie Irving is a Dallas Maverick and Spencer Dinwiddie is a Brooklyn Net …again. Does that change their Ringer 100 rating? 🤔
📖: nbarankings.theringer.com/rankings/spenc… – 2:58 PM
Henry Abbott @TrueHoop
After trading Kyrie Irving for Spencer Dinwiddie and Dorian Finney-Smith, the Nets can put together elite defensive lineups, and are just behind the Celtics and Bucks in the East.
FREE FOR ALL @David Thorpe: truehoop.com/p/the-mavs-bet… – 12:55 PM
After trading Kyrie Irving for Spencer Dinwiddie and Dorian Finney-Smith, the Nets can put together elite defensive lineups, and are just behind the Celtics and Bucks in the East.
FREE FOR ALL @David Thorpe: truehoop.com/p/the-mavs-bet… – 12:55 PM
Marc Stein @TheSteinLine
Updating tonight’s NBA blockbuster trade coverage: As the Nets pursue additional deals before Thursday’s 3 PM ET trade buzzer, league sources say they have not ruled out potentially moving Spencer Dinwiddie elsewhere.
My full Kyrie Irving-to-Dallas story: marcstein.substack.com/p/kyrie-irving… – 1:27 AM
Updating tonight’s NBA blockbuster trade coverage: As the Nets pursue additional deals before Thursday’s 3 PM ET trade buzzer, league sources say they have not ruled out potentially moving Spencer Dinwiddie elsewhere.
My full Kyrie Irving-to-Dallas story: marcstein.substack.com/p/kyrie-irving… – 1:27 AM
Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan
About this time last night, Spencer Dinwiddie discussed how he handles the uncertainty of NBA trade season, and his candid answer ended with a mini-monologue about Dorian Finney-Smith’s well-earned respect.
Ironic and fitting they head to Brooklyn together in a superstar trade. pic.twitter.com/I4aSplRge7 – 1:03 AM
About this time last night, Spencer Dinwiddie discussed how he handles the uncertainty of NBA trade season, and his candid answer ended with a mini-monologue about Dorian Finney-Smith’s well-earned respect.
Ironic and fitting they head to Brooklyn together in a superstar trade. pic.twitter.com/I4aSplRge7 – 1:03 AM
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
I think what we’re learning from some of the other leaked Kyrie offers is that the Nets just really, really valued Dorian Finney-Smith and Spencer Dinwiddie.
Personally I’m probably a bit lower on them (though they’re both good players!) – 10:13 PM
I think what we’re learning from some of the other leaked Kyrie offers is that the Nets just really, really valued Dorian Finney-Smith and Spencer Dinwiddie.
Personally I’m probably a bit lower on them (though they’re both good players!) – 10:13 PM
Erik Slater @erikslater_
Reminder that Spencer Dinwiddie and Dorian Finney-Smith both performed very well in last year’s playoffs:
Dinwiddie:
14.2 pts
42% from field
42% from 3
DFS:
11.7 pts
47% from field
43% from 3
DFS drained 8 threes in G3 against PHX. Dinwiddie dropped 30 on 11/15 shooting G7. – 8:18 PM
Reminder that Spencer Dinwiddie and Dorian Finney-Smith both performed very well in last year’s playoffs:
Dinwiddie:
14.2 pts
42% from field
42% from 3
DFS:
11.7 pts
47% from field
43% from 3
DFS drained 8 threes in G3 against PHX. Dinwiddie dropped 30 on 11/15 shooting G7. – 8:18 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Tonight’s story is up off the Kyrie Irving trade. A drama-filled four years comes to an end and in comes Spencer Dinwiddie, a reminder of the era that got the Nets here in the first place. Can the Nets pull a Boston and contend without Kyrie?: theathletic.com/4158190/2023/0… – 6:59 PM
Tonight’s story is up off the Kyrie Irving trade. A drama-filled four years comes to an end and in comes Spencer Dinwiddie, a reminder of the era that got the Nets here in the first place. Can the Nets pull a Boston and contend without Kyrie?: theathletic.com/4158190/2023/0… – 6:59 PM
David Locke @DLocke09
Dallas Injury Report (as of 2/5):
OUT –
Davis Bertans (left calf strain)
Spencer Dinwiddie (not with team)
Luka Doncic (right heel contusion)
Dorian Finney-Smith (not with team)
Maxi Kleber (right hamstring tear)
QUESTIONABLE – Christian Wood (left thumb fracture) – 6:46 PM
Dallas Injury Report (as of 2/5):
OUT –
Davis Bertans (left calf strain)
Spencer Dinwiddie (not with team)
Luka Doncic (right heel contusion)
Dorian Finney-Smith (not with team)
Maxi Kleber (right hamstring tear)
QUESTIONABLE – Christian Wood (left thumb fracture) – 6:46 PM
Clemente Almanza @CAlmanza1007
has anybody tweeted out their “photoshopped” photo of Spencer Dinwiddie in a Nets jersey or can I still get easy clout off of that joke? – 3:44 PM
has anybody tweeted out their “photoshopped” photo of Spencer Dinwiddie in a Nets jersey or can I still get easy clout off of that joke? – 3:44 PM
Eddie Sefko @ESefko
A footnote to anything that may or may not be happening, this was Spencer Dinwiddie Saturday night: “I tell everybody, including myself when I look in the mirror, it’s an honor to be in trade rumors. That means other people want you.” – 3:35 PM
A footnote to anything that may or may not be happening, this was Spencer Dinwiddie Saturday night: “I tell everybody, including myself when I look in the mirror, it’s an honor to be in trade rumors. That means other people want you.” – 3:35 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Nets new roster:
Kevin Durant
Spencer Dinwiddie
Dorian Finney-Smith
Ben Simmons
Royce O’Neal
Nic Claxton
Seth Curry
Yuta Watanabe
T.J. Warren
Joe Harris
Top __ team in the East. pic.twitter.com/rxBAZHzUeq – 3:27 PM
Nets new roster:
Kevin Durant
Spencer Dinwiddie
Dorian Finney-Smith
Ben Simmons
Royce O’Neal
Nic Claxton
Seth Curry
Yuta Watanabe
T.J. Warren
Joe Harris
Top __ team in the East. pic.twitter.com/rxBAZHzUeq – 3:27 PM
The Vertical @YahooSportsNBA
What a blockbuster 🤯
Dallas gets Kyrie Irving.
Brooklyn gets Spencer Dinwiddie, Dorian Finney-Smith, a 2029 unprotected first, two second-round picks.
Who won the trade? – 3:25 PM
What a blockbuster 🤯
Dallas gets Kyrie Irving.
Brooklyn gets Spencer Dinwiddie, Dorian Finney-Smith, a 2029 unprotected first, two second-round picks.
Who won the trade? – 3:25 PM
Jeff Eisenband @JeffEisenband
Spencer Dinwiddie arriving in Brooklyn pic.twitter.com/ajzySZrxjb – 3:24 PM
Spencer Dinwiddie arriving in Brooklyn pic.twitter.com/ajzySZrxjb – 3:24 PM
Bill Ingram @TheRocketGuy
Kyrie Irving for Spencer Dinwiddie, Dorian Finney-Smith, a first-round and multiple second-round picks… When the #BrooklynNets got Kyrie my argument at the time was they were fine with Spencer. Guess they figured that out. #Mavs #NBA – 3:22 PM
Kyrie Irving for Spencer Dinwiddie, Dorian Finney-Smith, a first-round and multiple second-round picks… When the #BrooklynNets got Kyrie my argument at the time was they were fine with Spencer. Guess they figured that out. #Mavs #NBA – 3:22 PM
Spencer Dinwiddie @SDinwiddie_25
To the #mffl like I’ve always said y’all and BKN have made my NBA experience. Nothing but immaculate vibes as @tpinsonn would say. – 3:18 PM
To the #mffl like I’ve always said y’all and BKN have made my NBA experience. Nothing but immaculate vibes as @tpinsonn would say. – 3:18 PM
Barbara Barker @meanbarb
Athletic reporting Kyrie Irving to the Dallas Mavericks for Spencer Dinwiddie, Dorian Finney-Smith, a first-round and multiple second-round picks, sources tell – 3:16 PM
Athletic reporting Kyrie Irving to the Dallas Mavericks for Spencer Dinwiddie, Dorian Finney-Smith, a first-round and multiple second-round picks, sources tell – 3:16 PM
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
Here’s your first look at Spencer Dinwiddie in a Nets jersey pic.twitter.com/RUHH6nd86A – 3:15 PM
Here’s your first look at Spencer Dinwiddie in a Nets jersey pic.twitter.com/RUHH6nd86A – 3:15 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Spencer Dinwiddie in his last season as a Net:
20.6 PPG
6.8 APG
Both career highs. pic.twitter.com/fnjLybxA4I – 3:14 PM
Spencer Dinwiddie in his last season as a Net:
20.6 PPG
6.8 APG
Both career highs. pic.twitter.com/fnjLybxA4I – 3:14 PM
Mike Vorkunov @MikeVorkunov
The Nets traded Kyrie Irving for Spencer Dinwiddie. A thematic ending of an era. – 3:13 PM
The Nets traded Kyrie Irving for Spencer Dinwiddie. A thematic ending of an era. – 3:13 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Full deal (so far at least):
BKN gets: Spencer Dinwiddie, Dorian Finney-Smith, 2029 DAL 1st, 2027 DAL 2nd, 2029 DAL 2nd
DAL gets: Kyrie Irving, Markieff Morris – 3:12 PM
Full deal (so far at least):
BKN gets: Spencer Dinwiddie, Dorian Finney-Smith, 2029 DAL 1st, 2027 DAL 2nd, 2029 DAL 2nd
DAL gets: Kyrie Irving, Markieff Morris – 3:12 PM
Erik Slater @erikslater_
The Nets trade Kyrie Irving to the Dallas Mavericks for:
Spencer Dinwiddie
Dorian Finney-Smith
2029 first-round pick
Two 2nd-round picks
I don’t think the Nets are done yet. There’s further moves to be made using those picks. – 3:10 PM
The Nets trade Kyrie Irving to the Dallas Mavericks for:
Spencer Dinwiddie
Dorian Finney-Smith
2029 first-round pick
Two 2nd-round picks
I don’t think the Nets are done yet. There’s further moves to be made using those picks. – 3:10 PM
Chase Hughes @ChaseHughesNBCS
Spencer Dinwiddie has now been the centerpiece of trades for Kristaps Porzingis and Kyrie Irving in the last calendar year. – 3:10 PM
Spencer Dinwiddie has now been the centerpiece of trades for Kristaps Porzingis and Kyrie Irving in the last calendar year. – 3:10 PM
Anthony Puccio @APOOCH
Spencer Dinwiddie is now starting PG for the Nets in 2023. Wild turn of events in Brooklyn. – 3:08 PM
Spencer Dinwiddie is now starting PG for the Nets in 2023. Wild turn of events in Brooklyn. – 3:08 PM
The Ringer @ringernba
The Ringer art department has been hard at work at a Spencer Dinwiddie Nets photoshop pic.twitter.com/GKsg3WZ4DG – 3:07 PM
The Ringer art department has been hard at work at a Spencer Dinwiddie Nets photoshop pic.twitter.com/GKsg3WZ4DG – 3:07 PM
Shams Charania @ShamsCharania
BREAKING: The Brooklyn Nets are trading Kyrie Irving to the Dallas Mavericks for Spencer Dinwiddie, Dorian Finney-Smith, a first-round and multiple second-round picks, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. – 3:01 PM
BREAKING: The Brooklyn Nets are trading Kyrie Irving to the Dallas Mavericks for Spencer Dinwiddie, Dorian Finney-Smith, a first-round and multiple second-round picks, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. – 3:01 PM
Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan
The Warriors just unleashed a 9-0 run in 1:47 against the Mavs’ lineup of Spencer Dinwiddie-Jaden-Hardy-Josh Green-Reggie Bullock-Theo Pinson. – 9:04 PM
The Warriors just unleashed a 9-0 run in 1:47 against the Mavs’ lineup of Spencer Dinwiddie-Jaden-Hardy-Josh Green-Reggie Bullock-Theo Pinson. – 9:04 PM
Eddie Sefko @ESefko
Presumably to honor Luka, who isn’t in the building, Spencer Dinwiddie just lofted a layup off the shot clock and into the net. Could it be one of those nights? – 8:26 PM
Presumably to honor Luka, who isn’t in the building, Spencer Dinwiddie just lofted a layup off the shot clock and into the net. Could it be one of those nights? – 8:26 PM
Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan
Jason Kidd on Spencer Dinwiddie (right knee injury recovery) popping up on the pre-Warriors injury report: “Just cautionary. Everybody’s name comes up on that report.” – 7:40 PM
Jason Kidd on Spencer Dinwiddie (right knee injury recovery) popping up on the pre-Warriors injury report: “Just cautionary. Everybody’s name comes up on that report.” – 7:40 PM
Marc J. Spears @MarcJSpears
Mavs say guard Spencer Dinwiddie is available for tonight’s game at Golden State. – 1:35 PM
Mavs say guard Spencer Dinwiddie is available for tonight’s game at Golden State. – 1:35 PM
Mark Followill @MFollowill
For tomorrow night’s Mavs game at Golden State, Luka is out (right heel contusion). Christian Wood and Maxi Kleber remain out and Davis Bertans is out after suffering a left calf strain last night. Spencer Dinwiddie is questionable (right knee injury recovery). – 6:10 PM
For tomorrow night’s Mavs game at Golden State, Luka is out (right heel contusion). Christian Wood and Maxi Kleber remain out and Davis Bertans is out after suffering a left calf strain last night. Spencer Dinwiddie is questionable (right knee injury recovery). – 6:10 PM
More on this storyline
If Dinwiddie does get moved elsewhere, the Clippers have valued the combo guard dating back to last season’s trade deadline as well, sources said, and Los Angeles remains in the hunt for point guard reinforcements after checking with Brooklyn about the viability of landing Irving. There was, however, at least an interesting notion that several front offices around the league believed word of the Clippers’ bidding for Irving was some form of smokescreen. -via Yahoo! Sports / February 6, 2023
Among the possibilities for expanding the Kyrie Irving-to-Dallas trade before this evening’s scheduled trade call: League sources say that Brooklyn has explored the feasibility of packaging Spencer Dinwiddie and draft capital to Toronto in an attempt to acquire Fred VanVleet. -via Twitter @TheSteinLine / February 6, 2023
Adrian Wojnarowski: ESPN Sources: Nets-Mavs trade still hasn’t been made official with league office because Nets are evaluating opportunities to expand deal w/ a third team. Teams are expected to make two-way deal official in next couple of hours – unless Nets find something bigger to fold into it. -via Twitter @wojespn / February 6, 2023