Nets to move Spencer Dinwiddie?

Marc Stein: Updating tonight’s NBA blockbuster trade coverage: As the Nets pursue additional deals before Thursday’s 3 PM ET trade buzzer, league sources say they have not ruled out potentially moving Spencer Dinwiddie elsewhere.
Marc Stein @TheSteinLine
Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan
About this time last night, Spencer Dinwiddie discussed how he handles the uncertainty of NBA trade season, and his candid answer ended with a mini-monologue about Dorian Finney-Smith’s well-earned respect.
Ironic and fitting they head to Brooklyn together in a superstar trade. pic.twitter.com/I4aSplRge7 – 1:03 AM
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
I think what we’re learning from some of the other leaked Kyrie offers is that the Nets just really, really valued Dorian Finney-Smith and Spencer Dinwiddie.
Personally I’m probably a bit lower on them (though they’re both good players!) – 10:13 PM
Erik Slater @erikslater_
Reminder that Spencer Dinwiddie and Dorian Finney-Smith both performed very well in last year’s playoffs:
Dinwiddie:
14.2 pts
42% from field
42% from 3
DFS:
11.7 pts
47% from field
43% from 3
DFS drained 8 threes in G3 against PHX. Dinwiddie dropped 30 on 11/15 shooting G7. – 8:18 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Tonight’s story is up off the Kyrie Irving trade. A drama-filled four years comes to an end and in comes Spencer Dinwiddie, a reminder of the era that got the Nets here in the first place. Can the Nets pull a Boston and contend without Kyrie?: theathletic.com/4158190/2023/0… – 6:59 PM
David Locke @DLocke09
Dallas Injury Report (as of 2/5):
OUT –
Davis Bertans (left calf strain)
Spencer Dinwiddie (not with team)
Luka Doncic (right heel contusion)
Dorian Finney-Smith (not with team)
Maxi Kleber (right hamstring tear)
QUESTIONABLE – Christian Wood (left thumb fracture) – 6:46 PM
Clemente Almanza @CAlmanza1007
has anybody tweeted out their “photoshopped” photo of Spencer Dinwiddie in a Nets jersey or can I still get easy clout off of that joke? – 3:44 PM
Eddie Sefko @ESefko
A footnote to anything that may or may not be happening, this was Spencer Dinwiddie Saturday night: “I tell everybody, including myself when I look in the mirror, it’s an honor to be in trade rumors. That means other people want you.” – 3:35 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Nets new roster:
Kevin Durant
Spencer Dinwiddie
Dorian Finney-Smith
Ben Simmons
Royce O’Neal
Nic Claxton
Seth Curry
Yuta Watanabe
T.J. Warren
Joe Harris
Top __ team in the East. pic.twitter.com/rxBAZHzUeq – 3:27 PM
The Vertical @YahooSportsNBA
What a blockbuster 🤯
Dallas gets Kyrie Irving.
Brooklyn gets Spencer Dinwiddie, Dorian Finney-Smith, a 2029 unprotected first, two second-round picks.
Who won the trade? – 3:25 PM
Jeff Eisenband @JeffEisenband
Spencer Dinwiddie arriving in Brooklyn pic.twitter.com/ajzySZrxjb – 3:24 PM
Bill Ingram @TheRocketGuy
Kyrie Irving for Spencer Dinwiddie, Dorian Finney-Smith, a first-round and multiple second-round picks… When the #BrooklynNets got Kyrie my argument at the time was they were fine with Spencer. Guess they figured that out. #Mavs #NBA – 3:22 PM
Spencer Dinwiddie @SDinwiddie_25
To the #mffl like I’ve always said y’all and BKN have made my NBA experience. Nothing but immaculate vibes as @tpinsonn would say. – 3:18 PM
Barbara Barker @meanbarb
Athletic reporting Kyrie Irving to the Dallas Mavericks for Spencer Dinwiddie, Dorian Finney-Smith, a first-round and multiple second-round picks, sources tell – 3:16 PM
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
Here’s your first look at Spencer Dinwiddie in a Nets jersey pic.twitter.com/RUHH6nd86A – 3:15 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Spencer Dinwiddie in his last season as a Net:
20.6 PPG
6.8 APG
Both career highs. pic.twitter.com/fnjLybxA4I – 3:14 PM
Mike Vorkunov @MikeVorkunov
The Nets traded Kyrie Irving for Spencer Dinwiddie. A thematic ending of an era. – 3:13 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Full deal (so far at least):
BKN gets: Spencer Dinwiddie, Dorian Finney-Smith, 2029 DAL 1st, 2027 DAL 2nd, 2029 DAL 2nd
DAL gets: Kyrie Irving, Markieff Morris – 3:12 PM
Erik Slater @erikslater_
The Nets trade Kyrie Irving to the Dallas Mavericks for:
Spencer Dinwiddie
Dorian Finney-Smith
2029 first-round pick
Two 2nd-round picks
I don’t think the Nets are done yet. There’s further moves to be made using those picks. – 3:10 PM
Chase Hughes @ChaseHughesNBCS
Spencer Dinwiddie has now been the centerpiece of trades for Kristaps Porzingis and Kyrie Irving in the last calendar year. – 3:10 PM
Anthony Puccio @APOOCH
Spencer Dinwiddie is now starting PG for the Nets in 2023. Wild turn of events in Brooklyn. – 3:08 PM
The Ringer @ringernba
The Ringer art department has been hard at work at a Spencer Dinwiddie Nets photoshop pic.twitter.com/GKsg3WZ4DG – 3:07 PM
Shams Charania @ShamsCharania
BREAKING: The Brooklyn Nets are trading Kyrie Irving to the Dallas Mavericks for Spencer Dinwiddie, Dorian Finney-Smith, a first-round and multiple second-round picks, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. – 3:01 PM
More on this storyline
Spencer Dinwiddie: When @ShamsCharania says it’s time to go you pack your bags. Plus Elijah said he wanted to go back home 😅🙏🏾 -via Twitter @SDinwiddie_25 / February 6, 2023
Elijah is his son, born at the end of Dinwiddie’s second season in Brooklyn. He spent five years with the Nets, arriving in 2016 along with Joe Harris and they became two player development success stories. -via New York Post / February 6, 2023
The Nets didn’t have interest in taking back Westbrook, so the teams tried to find a third team to help facilitate the deal, according to those sources. But they couldn’t come to an agreement before the Mavericks emerged on Sunday morning and eventually closed the deal with Spencer Dinwiddie, Dorian Finney-Smith, a 2029 first-round pick and multiple second-round picks. -via The Athletic / February 6, 2023