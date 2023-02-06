Nets want Kevin Durant to stay committed

“Now for Brooklyn, they want to get back to work,” said Adrian Wojnarowski on Sunday. “They got the three picks they got in this trade, they have a future Philadelphia first round pick. They’ll be aggressive with those picks between now and Thursday’s trade deadline to try to get more help around Kevin Durant. “Quite honestly, this is an organization that wants Kevin Durant to stay committed. Stay the course with this reshaping of this roster. They’re going to continue between now and Thursday to do that.”
Source: RealGM
Source: RealGM
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Chris Palmer @ChrisPalmerNBA
Name a player who has had four better teammates than Kyrie Irving:
LeBron. KD. Harden. Luka. – 1:37 AM
Name a player who has had four better teammates than Kyrie Irving:
LeBron. KD. Harden. Luka. – 1:37 AM
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
Kevin Durant’s future with #Nets now uncertain after Kyrie Irving trade nypost.com/2023/02/05/kev… via @nypostsports – 9:28 PM
Kevin Durant’s future with #Nets now uncertain after Kyrie Irving trade nypost.com/2023/02/05/kev… via @nypostsports – 9:28 PM
Erik Slater @erikslater_
The Nets will be aggressive with their first-round picks to “get more help” around Kevin Durant before the trade deadline per @Adrian Wojnarowski.
“For Brooklyn, they want to get back to work.” – 8:35 PM
The Nets will be aggressive with their first-round picks to “get more help” around Kevin Durant before the trade deadline per @Adrian Wojnarowski.
“For Brooklyn, they want to get back to work.” – 8:35 PM
Michael Dugat @mdug
If you’re someone who cares about such things from national sites:
the ESPN trade grades are B+ for the Nets and D for the Mavs.
The Athletic gave Mavs C+, Nets B (as long as Durant is good with it).
Doesn’t really mean anything, like checking a 2K rating or something – 7:47 PM
If you’re someone who cares about such things from national sites:
the ESPN trade grades are B+ for the Nets and D for the Mavs.
The Athletic gave Mavs C+, Nets B (as long as Durant is good with it).
Doesn’t really mean anything, like checking a 2K rating or something – 7:47 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
The Kyrie Irving trade is huge for Irving himself, the Mavs, the Nets, Kevin Durant and really the entire NBA.
For @spotrac I broke down where the Mavs, Nets, Irving, Durant and everyone else goes from here:
spotrac.com/news/kyrie-irv… – 7:20 PM
The Kyrie Irving trade is huge for Irving himself, the Mavs, the Nets, Kevin Durant and really the entire NBA.
For @spotrac I broke down where the Mavs, Nets, Irving, Durant and everyone else goes from here:
spotrac.com/news/kyrie-irv… – 7:20 PM
Vincent Goodwill @VinceGoodwill
New for @YahooSports: First, James Harden escaped, then 360 days later Kyrie did what he does in all his movies. Now is it time to move the last name standing, Mr Durant? sports.yahoo.com/kevin-durant-i… – 7:16 PM
New for @YahooSports: First, James Harden escaped, then 360 days later Kyrie did what he does in all his movies. Now is it time to move the last name standing, Mr Durant? sports.yahoo.com/kevin-durant-i… – 7:16 PM
Wes Goldberg @wcgoldberg
Did the Miami Heat miss out on Kyrie Irving, or is Kevin Durant the real prize?
We break down how the Kyrie deal impacts the Heat and other trade deadline priorities on today’s @LockedOnHeat
youtu.be/Y71o9PsS1es – 5:49 PM
Did the Miami Heat miss out on Kyrie Irving, or is Kevin Durant the real prize?
We break down how the Kyrie deal impacts the Heat and other trade deadline priorities on today’s @LockedOnHeat
youtu.be/Y71o9PsS1es – 5:49 PM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
Though Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving are both ball dominant, Mavs have optimism they’ll co-exist well. Luka & Kyrie respect each other. They can both play together & have staggered minutes. Luka has more help. Kyrie played well with two other ball-dominant stars (LeBron, Durant). – 5:27 PM
Though Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving are both ball dominant, Mavs have optimism they’ll co-exist well. Luka & Kyrie respect each other. They can both play together & have staggered minutes. Luka has more help. Kyrie played well with two other ball-dominant stars (LeBron, Durant). – 5:27 PM
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
TJ Warren (left shin contusion) is probable for the #Nets. Ben Simmons (left knee soreness) is questionable tomorrow. Seth Curry (left adductor strain) and Kevin Durant (right knee – MCL sprain) are out vs. the #Clippers. – 5:22 PM
TJ Warren (left shin contusion) is probable for the #Nets. Ben Simmons (left knee soreness) is questionable tomorrow. Seth Curry (left adductor strain) and Kevin Durant (right knee – MCL sprain) are out vs. the #Clippers. – 5:22 PM
Aaron J. Fentress @AaronJFentress
Kyrie Irving is going to be able to tell his children and grandchildren that he played with LeBron James, Jayson Tatum, Kevin Durant, James Harden and Luka Doncic yet won just one championship.
Or, maybe he will leave that part out. – 5:04 PM
Kyrie Irving is going to be able to tell his children and grandchildren that he played with LeBron James, Jayson Tatum, Kevin Durant, James Harden and Luka Doncic yet won just one championship.
Or, maybe he will leave that part out. – 5:04 PM
Mike Prada @MikePradaNBA
I think the Nets are a better team today than they were before the trade. The real question is whether Kevin Durant sees it that way. – 4:36 PM
I think the Nets are a better team today than they were before the trade. The real question is whether Kevin Durant sees it that way. – 4:36 PM
NBA Math @NBA_Math
Including this season, 1,357 qualified seasons have seen a player average at least 20 points per game.
Nikola Jokic, Kevin Durant, and Joel Embiid are all putting up historic figures in 2022-23 and deserve plenty of appreciation! pic.twitter.com/x2aC856pdh – 4:34 PM
Including this season, 1,357 qualified seasons have seen a player average at least 20 points per game.
Nikola Jokic, Kevin Durant, and Joel Embiid are all putting up historic figures in 2022-23 and deserve plenty of appreciation! pic.twitter.com/x2aC856pdh – 4:34 PM
Tim Reynolds @ByTimReynolds
Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant went to the Nets nearly 3-1/2 years ago.
They played 74 regular-season games together.
KD’s Achilles rehab year, Kyrie’s vax decision, injuries, leaves of absence, the suspension … 74 games together. Not even a full season. – 4:25 PM
Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant went to the Nets nearly 3-1/2 years ago.
They played 74 regular-season games together.
KD’s Achilles rehab year, Kyrie’s vax decision, injuries, leaves of absence, the suspension … 74 games together. Not even a full season. – 4:25 PM
BasketNews @BasketNews_com
Us if Kevin Durant doesn’t end up on the Suns and we won’t witness D-Book & KD vs Luka & Kyrie 🍿
pic.twitter.com/vuVMG29FA4 – 4:21 PM
Us if Kevin Durant doesn’t end up on the Suns and we won’t witness D-Book & KD vs Luka & Kyrie 🍿
pic.twitter.com/vuVMG29FA4 – 4:21 PM
Tom Haberstroh @tomhaberstroh
Kyrie Irving played 143 of a possible 278 regular season games during his Brooklyn Nets tenure. Barely half.
KD and Kyrie played together in 74 of a possible 206 games after KD returned from his Achilles injury.
KD-Kyrie-Harden played 10 games.
KD-Kyrie-Simmons played 24. – 4:19 PM
Kyrie Irving played 143 of a possible 278 regular season games during his Brooklyn Nets tenure. Barely half.
KD and Kyrie played together in 74 of a possible 206 games after KD returned from his Achilles injury.
KD-Kyrie-Harden played 10 games.
KD-Kyrie-Simmons played 24. – 4:19 PM
Kendrick Perkins @KendrickPerkins
Looking back… KD, Harden and Kyrie is the biggest let down in NBA history. It will be an @espn 30 for 30 short… – 4:19 PM
Looking back… KD, Harden and Kyrie is the biggest let down in NBA history. It will be an @espn 30 for 30 short… – 4:19 PM
BasketNews @BasketNews_com
If Kevin Durant became available after the bombshell trade, the Suns are reportedly prepared to pursue the player 😯 pic.twitter.com/SjBtj37yVD – 4:06 PM
If Kevin Durant became available after the bombshell trade, the Suns are reportedly prepared to pursue the player 😯 pic.twitter.com/SjBtj37yVD – 4:06 PM
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
My sense is that the Houston Rockets won the Kyrie Irving trade.
The Nets are either going to trade Durant or trade their remaining assets to improve around Durant. Either way, their future doesn’t look great.
Mavs look great right now, but really volatile moving forward. – 3:48 PM
My sense is that the Houston Rockets won the Kyrie Irving trade.
The Nets are either going to trade Durant or trade their remaining assets to improve around Durant. Either way, their future doesn’t look great.
Mavs look great right now, but really volatile moving forward. – 3:48 PM
Nick Friedell @NickFriedell
Two huge questions remain for Nets in wake of Kyrie deal.
1. Is KD still committed to staying in Brooklyn without Kyrie?
2. What are the Nets going to do with Ben Simmons’ contract?
It is going to be very interesting to see whether KD shows up at the game tomorrow night. – 3:40 PM
Two huge questions remain for Nets in wake of Kyrie deal.
1. Is KD still committed to staying in Brooklyn without Kyrie?
2. What are the Nets going to do with Ben Simmons’ contract?
It is going to be very interesting to see whether KD shows up at the game tomorrow night. – 3:40 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
(I mean, of course they are/always were. Whether or not KD actually becomes available is another question entirely.) – 3:38 PM
(I mean, of course they are/always were. Whether or not KD actually becomes available is another question entirely.) – 3:38 PM
Derek Bodner @DerekBodnerNBA
* I think the Nets did well given the position they were placed in.
* I think the Nets are a less dangerous playoff team than they were last week.
* The key is what Durant thinks, and whether it’s enough to prevent him from looking elsewhere, not just this week but this summer. – 3:37 PM
* I think the Nets did well given the position they were placed in.
* I think the Nets are a less dangerous playoff team than they were last week.
* The key is what Durant thinks, and whether it’s enough to prevent him from looking elsewhere, not just this week but this summer. – 3:37 PM
Chris Haynes @ChrisBHaynes
The Phoenix Suns are prepared to pursue Brooklyn Nets star Kevin Durant should he become available, league sources tell @NBAonTNT, @BleacherReport. – 3:36 PM
The Phoenix Suns are prepared to pursue Brooklyn Nets star Kevin Durant should he become available, league sources tell @NBAonTNT, @BleacherReport. – 3:36 PM
Barbara Barker @meanbarb
Four more days to trading deadline. This trade is decent, but if the nets want to win with KD they are going to have to maybe make another. – 3:36 PM
Four more days to trading deadline. This trade is decent, but if the nets want to win with KD they are going to have to maybe make another. – 3:36 PM
Adam Zagoria @AdamZagoria
A year ago the Nets had KD, Kyrie And James Harden
Two forced their way out via trades and a third asked to be traded and remains as the solo star pic.twitter.com/trLXqCfR0H – 3:35 PM
A year ago the Nets had KD, Kyrie And James Harden
Two forced their way out via trades and a third asked to be traded and remains as the solo star pic.twitter.com/trLXqCfR0H – 3:35 PM
Stefan Bondy @SBondyNYDN
Sean Marks got more than I expected for Kyrie but don’t think they got closer to a title and that’s a problem with a 34-year-old Kevin Durant. Another move is necessary. – 3:34 PM
Sean Marks got more than I expected for Kyrie but don’t think they got closer to a title and that’s a problem with a 34-year-old Kevin Durant. Another move is necessary. – 3:34 PM
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
Dinwiddie, O’Neale, Durant, Finney-Smith, Claxton and Curry, Warren, Thomas, Sumner, Yuta, Harris.
#Nets stay dangerous. – 3:31 PM
Dinwiddie, O’Neale, Durant, Finney-Smith, Claxton and Curry, Warren, Thomas, Sumner, Yuta, Harris.
#Nets stay dangerous. – 3:31 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Nets new roster:
Kevin Durant
Spencer Dinwiddie
Dorian Finney-Smith
Ben Simmons
Royce O’Neal
Nic Claxton
Seth Curry
Yuta Watanabe
T.J. Warren
Joe Harris
Top __ team in the East. pic.twitter.com/rxBAZHzUeq – 3:27 PM
Nets new roster:
Kevin Durant
Spencer Dinwiddie
Dorian Finney-Smith
Ben Simmons
Royce O’Neal
Nic Claxton
Seth Curry
Yuta Watanabe
T.J. Warren
Joe Harris
Top __ team in the East. pic.twitter.com/rxBAZHzUeq – 3:27 PM
Michael Lee @MrMichaelLee
What franchise has benefited from being in the Kyrie Irving business since he hit that shot in 2016? Alienated himself from the defending champion Cavs & asked out, submarined a loaded roster in Boston & fled, ditched his buddy KD & leaves the Nets in shambles. Good luck, Mavs. – 3:24 PM
What franchise has benefited from being in the Kyrie Irving business since he hit that shot in 2016? Alienated himself from the defending champion Cavs & asked out, submarined a loaded roster in Boston & fled, ditched his buddy KD & leaves the Nets in shambles. Good luck, Mavs. – 3:24 PM
Salman Ali @SalmanAliNBA
The fact that Brooklyn took this deal likely closes the door on an off-chance KD deal before the deadline. – 3:17 PM
The fact that Brooklyn took this deal likely closes the door on an off-chance KD deal before the deadline. – 3:17 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Kyrie Irving has now been on teams with
LeBron James
Kevin Durant
James Harden
Jayson Tatum
Luka Doncic pic.twitter.com/rAk1HXj9oX – 3:14 PM
Kyrie Irving has now been on teams with
LeBron James
Kevin Durant
James Harden
Jayson Tatum
Luka Doncic pic.twitter.com/rAk1HXj9oX – 3:14 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Here are my questions:
-That return is fine for now, but is that enough for KD to want to stay in Brooklyn?
-What is happening with Kyrie’s contract? Is he signing that extension or Mavs content to let it run to free agency?
-What follow-up deals come from this for BKN & DAL? – 3:09 PM
Here are my questions:
-That return is fine for now, but is that enough for KD to want to stay in Brooklyn?
-What is happening with Kyrie’s contract? Is he signing that extension or Mavs content to let it run to free agency?
-What follow-up deals come from this for BKN & DAL? – 3:09 PM
Chris Mannix @SIChrisMannix
The Irving deal, while not representing equal value, sends a package back to Brooklyn that gives them a chance to compete with a healthy Durant. And officially ends Irving’s disastrous run in Brooklyn. – 3:06 PM
The Irving deal, while not representing equal value, sends a package back to Brooklyn that gives them a chance to compete with a healthy Durant. And officially ends Irving’s disastrous run in Brooklyn. – 3:06 PM
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
Latest #Nets thoughts…
Russ, Lakers trade makes little-no sense without a 3rd team.
I don’t see a Dallas deal either.
Clippers make some sense if you’re keeping Durant. Mann, Morris, Covington, others can help
But best move…trade KD, Irving together: bostonsportsjournal.com/2023/02/03/nba… – 1:52 PM
Latest #Nets thoughts…
Russ, Lakers trade makes little-no sense without a 3rd team.
I don’t see a Dallas deal either.
Clippers make some sense if you’re keeping Durant. Mann, Morris, Covington, others can help
But best move…trade KD, Irving together: bostonsportsjournal.com/2023/02/03/nba… – 1:52 PM
More on this storyline
Mike James: Shit i think everybody would. Monaco gon offer him a yacht -via Twitter / February 6, 2023
Teams have been far more interested in trading for Durant than they have had interest in Irving. The phone lines are hot in Brooklyn, where every team will make its best offer to poach the NBA’s 14th leading scorer in all-time history. Yet whether or not Durant wants to remain in Brooklyn with Irving — the only other star on the roster — out of town is unclear. Ben Simmons has missed the last four games with left knee soreness, but sources familiar with Durant’s thinking tell the Daily News the star forward has been less than enthralled with Simmons, who is averaging just 7.9 points, 6.6 rebounds and six assists per game on a max contract in Brooklyn. -via New York Daily News / February 5, 2023