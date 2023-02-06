Possibility that Spencer Dinwiddie is traded again before Thursday

What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Henry Abbott @TrueHoop
After trading Kyrie Irving for Spencer Dinwiddie and Dorian Finney-Smith, the Nets can put together elite defensive lineups, and are just behind the Celtics and Bucks in the East.
FREE FOR ALL @David Thorpe: truehoop.com/p/the-mavs-bet… – 12:55 PM
Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan
About this time last night, Spencer Dinwiddie discussed how he handles the uncertainty of NBA trade season, and his candid answer ended with a mini-monologue about Dorian Finney-Smith’s well-earned respect.
Ironic and fitting they head to Brooklyn together in a superstar trade. pic.twitter.com/I4aSplRge7 – 1:03 AM
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
I think what we’re learning from some of the other leaked Kyrie offers is that the Nets just really, really valued Dorian Finney-Smith and Spencer Dinwiddie.
Personally I’m probably a bit lower on them (though they’re both good players!) – 10:13 PM
Erik Slater @erikslater_
Reminder that Spencer Dinwiddie and Dorian Finney-Smith both performed very well in last year’s playoffs:
Dinwiddie:
14.2 pts
42% from field
42% from 3
DFS:
11.7 pts
47% from field
43% from 3
DFS drained 8 threes in G3 against PHX. Dinwiddie dropped 30 on 11/15 shooting G7. – 8:18 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Tonight’s story is up off the Kyrie Irving trade. A drama-filled four years comes to an end and in comes Spencer Dinwiddie, a reminder of the era that got the Nets here in the first place. Can the Nets pull a Boston and contend without Kyrie?: theathletic.com/4158190/2023/0… – 6:59 PM
David Locke @DLocke09
Dallas Injury Report (as of 2/5):
OUT –
Davis Bertans (left calf strain)
Spencer Dinwiddie (not with team)
Luka Doncic (right heel contusion)
Dorian Finney-Smith (not with team)
Maxi Kleber (right hamstring tear)
QUESTIONABLE – Christian Wood (left thumb fracture) – 6:46 PM
Clemente Almanza @CAlmanza1007
has anybody tweeted out their “photoshopped” photo of Spencer Dinwiddie in a Nets jersey or can I still get easy clout off of that joke? – 3:44 PM
Eddie Sefko @ESefko
A footnote to anything that may or may not be happening, this was Spencer Dinwiddie Saturday night: “I tell everybody, including myself when I look in the mirror, it’s an honor to be in trade rumors. That means other people want you.” – 3:35 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Nets new roster:
Kevin Durant
Spencer Dinwiddie
Dorian Finney-Smith
Ben Simmons
Royce O’Neal
Nic Claxton
Seth Curry
Yuta Watanabe
T.J. Warren
Joe Harris
Top __ team in the East. pic.twitter.com/rxBAZHzUeq – 3:27 PM
The Vertical @YahooSportsNBA
What a blockbuster 🤯
Dallas gets Kyrie Irving.
Brooklyn gets Spencer Dinwiddie, Dorian Finney-Smith, a 2029 unprotected first, two second-round picks.
Who won the trade? – 3:25 PM
Jeff Eisenband @JeffEisenband
Spencer Dinwiddie arriving in Brooklyn pic.twitter.com/ajzySZrxjb – 3:24 PM
Bill Ingram @TheRocketGuy
Kyrie Irving for Spencer Dinwiddie, Dorian Finney-Smith, a first-round and multiple second-round picks… When the #BrooklynNets got Kyrie my argument at the time was they were fine with Spencer. Guess they figured that out. #Mavs #NBA – 3:22 PM
Spencer Dinwiddie @SDinwiddie_25
To the #mffl like I’ve always said y’all and BKN have made my NBA experience. Nothing but immaculate vibes as @tpinsonn would say. – 3:18 PM
Barbara Barker @meanbarb
Athletic reporting Kyrie Irving to the Dallas Mavericks for Spencer Dinwiddie, Dorian Finney-Smith, a first-round and multiple second-round picks, sources tell – 3:16 PM
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
Here’s your first look at Spencer Dinwiddie in a Nets jersey pic.twitter.com/RUHH6nd86A – 3:15 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Spencer Dinwiddie in his last season as a Net:
20.6 PPG
6.8 APG
Both career highs. pic.twitter.com/fnjLybxA4I – 3:14 PM
Mike Vorkunov @MikeVorkunov
The Nets traded Kyrie Irving for Spencer Dinwiddie. A thematic ending of an era. – 3:13 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Full deal (so far at least):
BKN gets: Spencer Dinwiddie, Dorian Finney-Smith, 2029 DAL 1st, 2027 DAL 2nd, 2029 DAL 2nd
DAL gets: Kyrie Irving, Markieff Morris – 3:12 PM
Erik Slater @erikslater_
The Nets trade Kyrie Irving to the Dallas Mavericks for:
Spencer Dinwiddie
Dorian Finney-Smith
2029 first-round pick
Two 2nd-round picks
I don’t think the Nets are done yet. There’s further moves to be made using those picks. – 3:10 PM
Chase Hughes @ChaseHughesNBCS
Spencer Dinwiddie has now been the centerpiece of trades for Kristaps Porzingis and Kyrie Irving in the last calendar year. – 3:10 PM
Anthony Puccio @APOOCH
Spencer Dinwiddie is now starting PG for the Nets in 2023. Wild turn of events in Brooklyn. – 3:08 PM
The Ringer @ringernba
The Ringer art department has been hard at work at a Spencer Dinwiddie Nets photoshop pic.twitter.com/GKsg3WZ4DG – 3:07 PM
Shams Charania @ShamsCharania
BREAKING: The Brooklyn Nets are trading Kyrie Irving to the Dallas Mavericks for Spencer Dinwiddie, Dorian Finney-Smith, a first-round and multiple second-round picks, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. – 3:01 PM
More on this storyline
Nets Daily: “For now, Spencer Dinwiddie is their point guard” says Woj. -via Twitter @NetsDaily / February 6, 2023
Marc Stein: Updating tonight’s NBA blockbuster trade coverage: As the Nets pursue additional deals before Thursday’s 3 PM ET trade buzzer, league sources say they have not ruled out potentially moving Spencer Dinwiddie elsewhere. -via Twitter @TheSteinLine / February 6, 2023
Spencer Dinwiddie: When @ShamsCharania says it’s time to go you pack your bags. Plus Elijah said he wanted to go back home 😅🙏🏾 -via Twitter @SDinwiddie_25 / February 6, 2023