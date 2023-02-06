Russell Westbrook's contract would still require significant draft compensation for a team to take it in trade

But even if the Lakers determine the locker room chemistry can sustain the hits it took from the Irving trade drama, Russell Westbrook’s $47.1 million contract is its own issue. As SCNG previously reported, one of the reasons the Lakers decided to go into the 2022-23 season with Westbrook on the roster was to rehabilitate his trade value. But a rival front office executive told SCNG that Westbrook, who is averaging 15.7 points, 6.2 rebounds and 7.5 assists this season, still likely requires significant draft compensation to be moved, likely at least one unprotected first-round pick and maybe more.
Source: Kyle Goon @ Orange County Register
Joe Cowley @JCowleyHoops
Kyrie Irving is Dallas-bound, but was never really on the radar for the Bulls, despite a report. Update on how serious Irving to the Bulls was, some Russ Westbrook chatter, and what’s next?
chicago.suntimes.com/bulls/2023/2/5… – 5:33 PM
Joe Cowley @JCowleyHoops
A history lesson on when Kyrie Irving wanted to be a Bull, but also why that’s not in the cards as of Sunday, as the trade deadline looms.
And some Russell Westbrook talk …
chicago.suntimes.com/bulls/2023/2/5… – 2:33 PM
Micah Adams @MicahAdams13
Lakers get:
– Kyrie + Dragic
Nets get:
– LaVine + Jones Jr. + Bradley
Bulls get:
– Westbrook + 2027 & 2029 LAL picks
Lakers have no leverage and are desperate. Plus proven backup. Nets get proven 2nd banana plus some depth. If they want DDR instead, ok. Bulls get the picks. – 12:04 PM
Brad Turner @BA_Turner
The @latimessports has more road coverage of #lakers with: Russell Westbrook isn’t flinching in the face of Kyrie Irving trade rumors latimes.com/sports/lakers/… – 10:14 AM
Jorge Sierra @hoopshype
Russell Westbrook nonchalant about trade rumors: “I’ve known this is a business since I was 18, 19 years old.” pic.twitter.com/6r92yKHAtF – 4:25 AM
Jovan Buha @jovanbuha
Russell Westbrook says he feels no added pressure with his name in trade rumors and he understands that this is a business. He said no matter what he’ll be prepared and professional. – 9:12 PM
Rob Perez @WorldWideWob
Cam been buried on that Nets bench for as long as i can remember. Every time the camera found him there this season, he has that Westbrook scowling at the MVP trophy look on his face. No Kyrie tonight. Every bucket felt like Arya saying the names. – 9:03 PM
Dave McMenamin @mcten
Tough loss for the Lakers, blowing a 12-point lead to fall to the struggling Pelicans 131-126. LAL finishes its road trip 2-3. AD 34p 14r; LeBron 27p 9r 6a; Westbrook 15p; Troy Brown Jr. 13p. – 8:41 PM
Dave McMenamin @mcten
Tough loss for the Lakers, blowing a 12-point lead to fall to the struggling Pelicans 131-126. LAL finishes it’s road trip 2-3. AD 34p 14r; LeBron 27p 9r 6a; Westbrook 15p; Troy Brown Jr. 13p. – 8:36 PM
Oleh Kosel @OlehKosel
Russell Westbrook and Anthony Davis have each hit two 3s so far. Has that even occurred in a full game for the Lakers this season? – 7:44 PM
Jovan Buha @jovanbuha
Halftime: Lakers 72, Pelicans 61
Anthony Davis has 18 points. LeBron James has 12 points, 5 rebounds and 3 assists. Russell Westbrook has 12 points (2-2 on 3s). LA is 6-for-15 on 3s (40%) and 12-for-16 on FTs (75%). An impressive half for LA, especially with the recent reports. – 7:16 PM
Halftime: Lakers 72, Pelicans 61
Brad Turner @BA_Turner
AD had 18 points, LeBron James and Russell Westbrook both had 12 points and Dennis Schroder had 7 assists as Lakers open 72-61 lead over Pelicans at the half. – 7:15 PM
Jim Eichenhofer @Jim_Eichenhofer
#Pelicans are a better three-point shooting team than Lakers this season (NOP 18th at 35.5%, LAL 27th at 33.6%), but not in 1H. Westbrook a couple swishes as LA starts 5/13 from deep, while NOP is 1/11 – 7:09 PM
Chase Hughes @ChaseHughesNBCS
Wizards lead the Nets 44-25 at the end of the 1st quarter. Porzingis has 16 pts.
Most points for the Wizards in any quarter since May 10, 2021, otherwise known as the game Russell Westbrook broke Oscar Robertson’s triple-doubles record. – 6:43 PM
Wizards lead the Nets 44-25 at the end of the 1st quarter. Porzingis has 16 pts.
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
Russell Westbrook is still the 6MOY favorite while the Lakers are actively trying to trade him for Kyrie Irving what is going on? pic.twitter.com/8rBv9MPbb3 – 6:06 PM
Dave McMenamin @mcten
LeBron James is in the lineup tonight vs. New Orleans, as expected. In a bit more surprising news, Russell Westbrook is available after being listed as questionable with a non-COVID illness. – 5:53 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Westbrook this season:
15.7 PPG
6.3 RPG
7.6 APG
Westbrook this season:
15.7 PPG
6.3 RPG
7.6 APG
Jovan Buha @jovanbuha
Lakers’ starters in New Orleans:
Dennis Schroder
Patrick Beverley
Rui Hachimura
LeBron James
Anthony Davis
Lakers’ starters in New Orleans:
Dennis Schroder
Patrick Beverley
Rui Hachimura
LeBron James
Anthony Davis
Jovan Buha @jovanbuha
Lakers’ starters in New Orleans:
Dennis Schroder
Patrick Beverley
Rui Hachimura
LeBron James
Anthony Davis
Lakers’ starters in New Orleans:
Dennis Schroder
Patrick Beverley
Rui Hachimura
LeBron James
Anthony Davis
Chris Haynes @ChrisBHaynes
Lakers say Russell Westbrook (non-COVID illness) has been upgraded to available for tonight’s game at New Orleans. – 5:27 PM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
Lakers say that LeBron James, Anthony Davis and Russell Westbrook will all be available to play in today’s game vs New Orleans – 5:27 PM
Brad Turner @BA_Turner
Lakers say that Anthony Davis (right foot stress injury), LeBron James (left ankle soreness) and Russell Westbrook (non-COVID illness) have been upgraded to AVAILABLE for tonight’s game at New Orleans. – 5:27 PM
Ryan Ward @RyanWardLA
Anthony Davis (right foot stress injury), LeBron James (left ankle soreness) and Russell Westbrook (non-COVID illness) have been upgraded to AVAILABLE for tonight’s game at New Orleans. – 5:27 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
LeBron, AD and Westbrook have all been upgraded to available for tonight’s game at New Orleans. – 5:26 PM
Jim Eichenhofer @Jim_Eichenhofer
Decision on whether Russell Westbrook (non-COVID illness) will play or not vs. #Pelicans has not been made yet, per Darvin Ham – 4:48 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
Russell Westbrook is a game-time decision, via Darvin Ham (woke up not feeling well). – 4:40 PM
Dave McMenamin @mcten
Darvin Ham says Russell Westbrook will be evaluated by the Lakers medical staff when he arrives at the arena. As to whether he’ll play tonight: “We’re waiting to see” – 4:39 PM
Jovan Buha @jovanbuha
Darvin Ham said Russell Westbrook didn’t feel well this morning and will be a game-time decision. – 4:38 PM
Eric Pincus @EricPincus
Some of the details have changed but I wrote this in July @BleacherReport
San Antonio Spurs May Hold Keys to a Kyrie Irving-Russell Westbrook Trade
Alex Raskin @RaskinDailyMail
Kyrie Irving is scratched by #Nets due to a ‘sore calf’ following trade demand as fans speculate he’ll be dealt to #Lakers for Russell Westbrook after both guards are mysteriously sidelined ahead of Thursday’s #NBATradeDeadline mol.im/a/11713475 via @MailSport – 2:49 PM
Kamenetzky Brothers @KamBrothers
Per the Lakers, Westbrook is now questionable for tonight’s game against the Pelicans with a non-COVID illness. AK – 12:08 PM
Arash Markazi @ArashMarkazi
The Lakers announce Russell Westbrook has been downgraded to questionable for tonight’s game at New Orleans. – 11:51 AM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
Lakers say that Russell Westbrook has been downgraded to questionable for today’s game against New Orleans because of a non-COVID illness – 11:51 AM
Ryan Ward @RyanWardLA
Lakers make it official that Russell Westbrook (non-COVID illness) has been downgraded to QUESTIONABLE for tonight’s game at New Orleans. – 11:51 AM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
Russell Westbrook is questionable tonight in New Orleans with a non-Covid illness. – 11:20 AM
Dave McMenamin @mcten
The Lakers say that Russell Westbrook is questionable for tonight’s game with a non-COVID illness. – 11:02 AM
Brad Turner @BA_Turner
Lakers status update says that
Russell Westbrook (non-covid illness) is questionable for tonight’s game. – 10:55 AM
Lakers status update says that
Bobby Marks @BobbyMarks42
💰On the luxury tax in Brooklyn💰
A Russell Westbrook/Kyrie Irving straight swap (yes, it works because of the Irving trade bonus) would cost the Nets an additional $56M toward their already $109M luxury tax penalty. – 6:54 PM
💰On the luxury tax in Brooklyn💰
Arash Markazi @ArashMarkazi
If the Nets make a trade with the Lakers for Kyrie Irving they’re not doing it because they want Russell Westbrook’s expiring contract. He’s gone. It will be for future assets. Would the Nets turn down a Lakers trade that includes two future first round picks and Max Christie? – 3:45 PM
Salman Ali @SalmanAliNBA
The best way for Russell Westbrook to pay back the Rockets for the Chris Paul trade would be to don a Nets jersey. – 2:20 PM
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Lakers reportedly exploring Westbrook trade in talks with Jazz nba.nbcsports.com/2023/02/03/lak… – 12:21 PM
There have been talks with the Los Angeles Lakers in reference to taking on Russell Westbrook’s contract, but as of Sunday night those talks haven’t turned into anything substantial. There have been talks with the Atlanta Hawks in reference to John Collins, but as of Sunday night those talks haven’t been substantial, either. As of Sunday night, multiple league sources say the Hawks value Collins significantly and that they would only part with him for a team they think puts them in another tier in the Eastern Conference. -via The Athletic / February 6, 2023
The Nets didn’t have interest in taking back Westbrook, so the teams tried to find a third team to help facilitate the deal, according to those sources. But they couldn’t come to an agreement before the Mavericks emerged on Sunday morning and eventually closed the deal with Spencer Dinwiddie, Dorian Finney-Smith, a 2029 first-round pick and multiple second-round picks. -via The Athletic / February 6, 2023
Ian Begley: Nets and Mavs have a deal to send Kyrie Irving to Dallas, league source confirms. Lakers had offer earlier in week that included Russell Westbrook and a first round pick for Irving. The Athletic first reported Irving to Dallas. -via Twitter @IanBegley / February 5, 2023