Live stream: Spurs 13, Bulls 12

The San Antonio Spurs (14-39) play against the Chicago Bulls (25-27) at United Center
Game Time: 8:00 PM EST on Monday February 6, 2023
San Antonio Spurs 13, Chicago Bulls 12 (Q1 08:21)
Mike McGraw @McGrawDHSports
DeMar DeRozan has scored 33, 40 and 32 points in his three meetings with the Spurs since joining #Bulls – 8:14 PM
Chicago Bulls @chicagobulls
Mike McGraw @McGrawDHSports
This is the first of a nine-game road trip for the Spurs. They don’t play another home game until March 2. #Bulls – 8:04 PM
San Antonio Spurs @spurs
San Antonio Spurs @spurs
Tom Orsborn @tom_orsborn
Bulls starers:
Ayo Dosunmu, Zach Lavine, DeMar DeRozan, Patrick Williams & Nikola Vucevic. – 7:44 PM
Tom Orsborn @tom_orsborn
Keldon is active and starting, per Bulls.
Spurs starters, per Bulls:
Branham, Richardson, Keldon, Bates-Diop and Poeltl. – 7:42 PM
Paul Garcia @PaulGarciaNBA
Malaki Branham starts at the 1 again for San Antonio pic.twitter.com/uzNVPvXWOu – 7:40 PM
Chuck Swirsky @ctsbulls
All Star Ja Morant who sat out last night against the Raps is NOT listed on the injury report for the Bulls game Tuesday. Join @34billy42 @AlyssaBergamini and me on the call in the second game of a b/b 6:45 pre. @670TheScore @Audacy app @chicagobulls radio network. – 7:37 PM
Chicago Bulls @chicagobulls
Starters tonight vs. the Spurs.
@FirstAlert | #BullsNation pic.twitter.com/3NIAbnvANa – 7:30 PM
Tom Orsborn @tom_orsborn
Pop heaped praised on Doug McDermott when asked about the former Bull, saying his ability to move without the ball has made him a “great example” for the young guys: “In addition to that, he is a great kid, fun teammate. Everyone enjoys him. He’s been a great addition for us.” – 7:21 PM
Tom Orsborn @tom_orsborn
More from Pop on Spurs’ approach as losses mount: “It’s not about, ‘We’re losing these games. We don’t lose games here. We’re the Spurs.’ That’s all bull (bleep). We don’t do any of that kind of thing. This is all about individual development & what it takes to be part of a team. – 7:05 PM
Tom Orsborn @tom_orsborn
Pop reiterated to Chicago media that character & humor is what has sustained the team through all the losing:
“We do the silliest things that I wouldn’t even say publicly cuz it’s almost embarrassing, they are so silly. But they like it. It keeps them loose, keeps them going.” – 7:02 PM
Pop reiterated to Chicago media that character & humor is what has sustained the team through all the losing:
Chicago Bulls @chicagobulls
Built by Black History.
We celebrate #BlackHistoryMonth tonight in the United Center and all month long.
@CrownRoyal | #BullsNation pic.twitter.com/IupJPu0Syl – 6:56 PM
San Antonio Spurs @spurs
Darnell Mayberry @DarnellMayberry
A tradition unlike any other: Spurs coach Gregg Popovich’s annual trip to Chicago turns into a comedy segment with longtime friend and Bulls writer @Sam Smith pic.twitter.com/sGmpq6B2tW – 6:39 PM
Darnell Mayberry @DarnellMayberry
A tradition unlike any other: Spurs coach Gregg Popovich’s annual trip to Chicago turns into a comedy segment with longtime friend and Bulls writer @Sam Smith pic.twitter.com/diAwB8MPdB – 6:37 PM
Stephen Noh @StephNoh
Every playoff team should be trying to figure out a way to trade for Alex Caruso: sportingnews.com/us/nba/news/al… – 6:36 PM
San Antonio Spurs @spurs
Julia Poe @byjuliapoe
Javonte Green is still not back to running.
Billy Donovan says there’s still “no setbacks” but also doesn’t have a timeline for his return. – 6:18 PM
Mike McGraw @McGrawDHSports
Javonte Green (knee) still not running, Donovan says he’s progressing. #Bulls – 6:18 PM
Mike McGraw @McGrawDHSports
Donovan says Alex Caruso (foot) is a game time decision. #Bulls – 6:17 PM
Damichael Cole @DamichaelC
Ja Morant is not listed on the injury report and should be good to go tomorrow against the Chicago Bulls. – 6:01 PM
Chicago Bulls @chicagobulls
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
First of many thoughts entering #TradeDeadline week:
-The end of Kyrie & the #Nets? Maybe not.
-Big man interest continues for #Celtics
-Intrigue around CHI, TOR could lead back to BKN
-I can’t stop thinking about Grant’s future
-What will Jazz do?
clnsmedia.com/kyrie-irving-t… – 4:43 PM
First of many thoughts entering #TradeDeadline week:
Spencer Percy @QCHspencer
Any Rozier to Chicago trade scenario must involve Lonzo Ball to match salaries. But that’s where I see the talks falling apart – how can you value Lonzo right now? Yes, you have him under team control for 2 more years, but he hasn’t played basketball in 388 days. – 4:12 PM
San Antonio Spurs @spurs
James Plowright @British_Buzz
Race to the Number 1 Overall Pick
Average Opponent Strength of Schedule + Home Games + Back to Backs Remaining:
HOU – 7th (.515) 15 Home x4 B2B
CHA – 20th (.494) 17 Home x4 B2B
SAS – 23rd (.489 11 Home x8 B2B
DET – 27th (.485) 14 Home x5 B2B pic.twitter.com/ARqWHu8fQN – 3:00 PM
Jamal Collier @JamalCollier
With Thursday’s NBA trade deadline approaching, the Chicago Bulls are sitting in 9th place in the East with some decisions to make about the core of their roster:
espn.com/nba/story/_/id… – 2:32 PM
BasketNews @BasketNews_com
Some odd tactics are being used against Goran Dragic 😳🔊
pic.twitter.com/rLtekb7vaa – 2:22 PM
