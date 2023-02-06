Spurs vs. Bulls: Start time, where to watch, what's the latest

The San Antonio Spurs play against the Chicago Bulls at United Center
The San Antonio Spurs are spending $7,096,507 per win while the Chicago Bulls are spending $6,025,792 per win
Game Time: 8:00 PM EST on Monday February 6, 2023
Broadcast Info
Live Stream: fuboTV
NBA League Pass: The most live games plus NBA TV.
National TV: N/A
Home TV: NBC Sports Chicago
Away TV: Bally Sports SW-SA
Home Radio: 670 AM / S: 1200 AM
Away Radio: WOAI/KXTN
