Stephen A. Smith: I'm hearing Kevin Durant is on the verge of potentially being moved... the Celtics are interested

“Now for Brooklyn, they want to get back to work,” said Adrian Wojnarowski on Sunday. “They got the three picks they got in this trade, they have a future Philadelphia first round pick. They’ll be aggressive with those picks between now and Thursday’s trade deadline to try to get more help around Kevin Durant. “Quite honestly, this is an organization that wants Kevin Durant to stay committed. Stay the course with this reshaping of this roster. They’re going to continue between now and Thursday to do that.” -via RealGM / February 6, 2023