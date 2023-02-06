Live stream: Thunder 13, Warriors 9

The Oklahoma City Thunder (25-27) play against the Golden State Warriors (27-26) at Chase Center
Game Time: 10:00 PM EST on Monday February 6, 2023
Oklahoma City Thunder 13, Golden State Warriors 9 (Q1 08:10)
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Oklahoma City Thunder @okcthunder
Everyone getting involved early! pic.twitter.com/EMl1QpGZgq – 10:18 PM
Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA
Watch today’s cast for Thunder-Warriors live on League Pass! Ask a question using #NBAStrategyStream, answering your questions during breaks with @Danny Leroux https://t.co/ItCNpFSfUx pic.twitter.com/KyZxZXwf4I – 10:15 PM
Clemente Almanza @CAlmanza1007
No slow start this time as OKC takes a 9-2 lead
Warriors call timeout with 9:57 left in 1Q – 10:13 PM
Golden State Warriors @warriors
Andrew for 2 to start off the night
📺 @NBCSAuthentic pic.twitter.com/HXx4KQFJeC – 10:13 PM
Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater
Jonathan Kuminga and Josh Giddey guarding each other to open this Warriors-Thunder game. The #6 and #7 picks in that 2021 draft. – 10:11 PM
Joe Mussatto @joe_mussatto
Another Aaron Wiggins start against the Warriors — the only team that’s defeated the Thunder when Wiggins starts. – 10:06 PM
Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA
We’re live for Thunder-Warriors! On the call with @Danny Leroux, submit your questions using #NBAStrategyStream https://t.co/ItCNpFSfUx pic.twitter.com/eBbvoHDR1y – 10:00 PM
Danny Leroux @DannyLeroux
On the call for Thunder-Warriors with @Nate Duncan! Send in your questions using #NBAStrategyStream https://t.co/Z1DNTMWevu pic.twitter.com/rV1TOkm983 – 10:00 PM
Oklahoma City Thunder @okcthunder
Pregame @Jay_MWilliams_ smiles >>> pic.twitter.com/CENCcsCh5d – 9:57 PM
Oklahoma City Thunder @okcthunder
Starters from San Fran!
📺 @BallySportsOK pic.twitter.com/58E2UUqbex – 9:47 PM
Starters from San Fran!
Oklahoma City Thunder @okcthunder
Starter’s from San Fran!
📺 @BallySportsOK pic.twitter.com/pUFhpMNJZ2 – 9:46 PM
Starter’s from San Fran!
Golden State Warriors @warriors
You got your popcorn ready?
Stream the action » https://t.co/OMrtDufAON pic.twitter.com/lOSOv6wytw – 9:45 PM
You got your popcorn ready?
CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22
Warriors starters vs. OKC
Jordan Poole
Klay Thompson
Andrew Wiggins
Jonathan Kuminga
Draymond Green – 9:41 PM
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
Thunder starters
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander
Josh Giddey
Aaron Wiggins
Jalen Williams
Jaylin Williams – 9:36 PM
Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater
Warriors starters tonight vs Thunder
Jordan Poole
Klay Thompson
Andrew Wiggins
Jonathan Kuminga
Draymond Green
Leaning small and versatile on the wing against an OKC team without a traditional center – 9:35 PM
Mark Haynes @markhaynesnba
Steve Kerr on the mood of the team playing without Stephen Curry:
“Yeah, for sure, guys are excited to play tonight, and as I said the other night, we’ve already been through a stretch without Steph and handled it pretty well. So we’re confident we can do that again.” – 9:35 PM
Steve Kerr on the mood of the team playing without Stephen Curry:
Erik Slater @erikslater_
Players to score 40+ points in consecutive games this season:
Giannis Antetokounmpo
Devin Booker
Stephen Curry
Anthony Davis
Joel Embiid
LeBron James
Damian Lillard
Cam Thomas – 9:35 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
From @BKN_NETSPR: Players to score 40+ points in consecutive games this season:
Giannis Antetokounmpo
Devin Booker
Stephen Curry
Anthony Davis
Joel Embiid
LeBron James
Damian Lillard
Cam Thomas – 9:34 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Players to score 40+ points in consecutive games this season:
Giannis Antetokounmpo
Devin Booker
Stephen Curry
Anthony Davis
Joel Embiid
LeBron James
Damian Lillard
Cam Thomas – 9:34 PM
Golden State Warriors @warriors
The pass
The execution 💪
@Oracle || Game Ready pic.twitter.com/nwRdwp9mRV – 9:33 PM
Oklahoma City Thunder @okcthunder
❝It’s good for us to see how we’ll respond…to see how we can grow from the last game.❞
Ahead of tonight’s matchup with the Warriors, @ParisNLawson talks with Kenrich Williams about responding to adversity when second opportunities come and looking to apply those lessons. pic.twitter.com/OoAFZVt9df – 9:30 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Cam Thomas is back in to continue his Shai Gilgeous-Alexander challenge: trying to outscore PG and Kawhi by himself.
So far, Thomas is behind 41-36. Kawhi coming back in with 9:32 left. PG still on bench. – 9:29 PM
Golden State Warriors @warriors
Teamwork 🤗
@Oracle || Game Ready pic.twitter.com/w0oz862reK – 9:25 PM
Joe Mussatto @joe_mussatto
It’s Bruce Lee Night in San Francisco. Jalen Williams will be celebrating with his Bruce Lee leg tattoo. pic.twitter.com/HWfIjKUnVT – 9:23 PM
Golden State Warriors @warriors
It’s warming up in here
@Oracle || Game Ready pic.twitter.com/ndezFoqT3Q – 9:19 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Jayson Tatum tonight:
34 PTS
10 REB
6 AST
Only Shai and Luka have more 30-points games this season. pic.twitter.com/0N4T6kYOv4 – 9:14 PM
Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA
About an hour away from tonight’s #NBAStrategyStream for Thunder-Warriors live on League Pass with @Danny Leroux! Taking your questions live on air, send yours in using #NBAStrategyStream https://t.co/ItCNpFRI4Z pic.twitter.com/jacX7k8aRF – 9:00 PM
Golden State Warriors @warriors
Birthday reps
@Oracle || Game Ready pic.twitter.com/zJ1hYjGnwr – 8:54 PM
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
Lakers are listing LeBron James (ankle) as questionable tomorrow against the Thunder on TNT. Anthony Davis and Austin Reqves are probable. – 8:47 PM
Golden State Warriors @warriors
~ seeing double ~
@Oracle || Game Ready pic.twitter.com/wx6ueiaEwq – 8:35 PM
Golden State Warriors @warriors
Early reps
@Oracle || Game Ready pic.twitter.com/QkPakLsdwT – 8:19 PM
Kerith Burke @KerithBurke
Steve Kerr on Jordan Poole stepping into the starting line-up during Steph Curry’s absence:
“We don’t need anything special, we just need him to be solid and play his game.” – 8:19 PM
Golden State Warriors @warriors
Monday matchup
@Rakuten || #DubNation pic.twitter.com/u0H26TbvSE – 8:07 PM
Kyle Goon @kylegoon
Lakers injury report: LeBron is questionable tomorrow against the Thunder, a game in which he could break the scoring record. Austin is on track to be back. pic.twitter.com/HT2PXvIpnx – 8:03 PM
Oklahoma City Thunder @okcthunder
Who’s ready for some late night Thunder hoops? pic.twitter.com/KJ98PtWOoQ – 7:11 PM
Dallas Mavericks PR @MavsPR
Markieff Morris holds career averages of 10.7 points, 5.1 rebounds, 1.6 assists over 742 games (377 starts) with Phoenix, Washington, Oklahoma City, Detroit, the L.A. Lakers, Miami and Brooklyn.
Morris will wear #13 for the Mavericks. pic.twitter.com/nrNSkSIYFf – 6:17 PM
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Regarding now Western Conference Kyrie Irving and the All-Star Game, don’t be surprised if Curry’s replacement — both in the starting lineup and in the game — also comes from the West. With teams being drafted on court, the same conference ties don’t necessarily apply. – 6:03 PM
Nick Friedell @NickFriedell
Nets say Ben Simmons is out tonight with left knee soreness. Seth Curry (adductor) is also out.
Jacque Vaughn says Simmons will likely play Tuesday against the Suns. The Nets don’t want him playing both nights of a back to back.
T.J. Warren is available tonight. – 5:50 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Ben Simmons is out tonight vs Clippers. “Available” but Nets play tomorrow.
So Nets down KD, Kyrie, Ben, Seth Curry vs Clippers. – 5:49 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Seth Curry is out and he has an adductor strain, will see how he looks later in the week. – 5:49 PM
Sirius XM NBA @SiriusXMNBA
Now you can listen AND watch
@TermineRadio & @Eddie Johnson – watch them live now till 7p ET on the @NBA App! 👇
Former guard and Mavs TV analyst @Raymond Felton will join us at 6:20p ET.
Topics: #KyrieIrving #LeBronJames #StephCurry #JaMorant
📱💻📺 https://t.co/L45oiwDWNt pic.twitter.com/PEOj25leBb – 5:07 PM
Brad Turner @BA_Turner
“I’ll be probable for tomorrow,”
Austin Reaves said about playing for Lakers vs OKC on Tuesday – 4:22 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
Austin Reaves said he “feels great”, and expects to be probable to play tomorrow vs. OKC after missing the last month and change with a hamstring injury. – 4:22 PM
Danny Leroux @DannyLeroux
On the call tonight for Thunder-Warriors at 10 PM ET with @Nate Duncan! Join us live on League Pass and send in your NBA questions using #NBAStrategyStream https://t.co/Z1DNTMWevu pic.twitter.com/kUqHDK0UR9 – 4:17 PM
Golden State Warriors @warriors
The successful Warrior is the average man with laser-like focus.
Bruce Lee Night || #DubNation pic.twitter.com/mElfQNkS0m – 4:15 PM
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
New Locked on #Thunder Podcast:
🏀 Shai Gilgeous-Alexander’s leadership on display
🏀 Josh Giddey picking his spots
🏀 Jalen Williams still impacting the game
🏀 Jaylin Williams impactful weapon
🏀 Muscala and Kenny getting it done
#ThunderUp:
https://t.co/Bp1JhR7BWl pic.twitter.com/MIqEqZRDly – 4:11 PM
Oklahoma City Thunder @okcthunder
Coming off a record-breaking performance, the Thunder’s resilience and response will be key as it kicks off a three-game West Coast road trip at Golden State.
@ParisNLawson brings us today’s @OUHealth Game Day Report ahead of some late night hoops. pic.twitter.com/0TnjAOmlzk – 4:07 PM
