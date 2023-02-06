Thunder vs. Warriors: Start time, where to watch, what's the latest

The Oklahoma City Thunder play against the Golden State Warriors at Chase Center
The Oklahoma City Thunder are spending $5,736,229 per win while the Golden State Warriors are spending $7,162,003 per win
Game Time: 10:00 PM EST on Monday February 6, 2023
Broadcast Info
Live Stream: fuboTV (Watch for free)
NBA League Pass: The most live games plus NBA TV. Free trial
National TV: N/A
Home TV: NBC Sports Bay Area
Away TV: Bally Sports OK
Home Radio: 95.7 The Game
Away Radio: WWLS 98.1FM OKC
When the game is underway, you can follow it here!
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
@JandersonSacBee
Kings-Rockets gameday live: De’Aaron Fox could be All-Star replacement if Warriors star Stephen Curry is out due to injury
sacbee.com/sports/nba/sac… – 2:45 AM