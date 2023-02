Zach LaVine not off the table?

After earning All-Star status in 2021 and 2022 as a reserve voted in by coaches, LaVine didn’t get the nod this year to join DeMar DeRozan in the Feb. 19 game in Utah. “I didn’t feel like I played at an All-Star level at the beginning of the season. That’s coming back off of injury. I started slow and then started picking it up,” LaVine said. “I am where I’m supposed to be at. I know who I am as a player. I think the league knows that too . “I think we need to be in a better position for us to have two or three guys in the All-Star game. I think we’re sitting 10th right now. That’s not good. I think bigger picture you’re not worried about All-Star, you’re trying to get your team back in the playoff picture.” -via NBC Sports / February 5, 2023