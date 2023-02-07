Bucks interested in Derrick Rose

Marc Stein: Milwaukee has expressed trade interest in New York’s Derrick Rose ahead of Thursday’s 3 PM ET trade deadline, league sources say. More NBA from me: marcstein.substack.com
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Why do the Bucks want Derrick Rose? I think Rose can still help a team, but I’m not sure the Bucks are that team. Seems like it would a weird fit, especially since matching salary in a trade would probably cost Milwaukee a current rotation player. – 8:48 PM
Marc Stein @TheSteinLine
Milwaukee has expressed trade interest in New York’s Derrick Rose ahead of Thursday’s 3 PM ET trade deadline, league sources say.
More NBA from me: marcstein.substack.com – 8:28 PM
One concept the team has floated, according to league sources, is the possibility of hanging onto Rose just in case a star trade arises heading into the 2023 NBA Draft, which comes before the Knicks have to decide on Rose’s $15.6 million team option for 2023-24. -via The Athletic / January 25, 2023
The Knicks could keep Rose through the end of the season and use his contract structure to their advantage. One concept the team has floated, according to league sources, is the possibility of hanging onto Rose just in case a star trade arises heading into the 2023 NBA Draft, which comes before the Knicks have to decide on Rose’s $15.6 million team option for 2023-24. If a player on a large salary does become available on draft night, the Knicks could pick up Rose’s option and pair him with Fournier to send out $34.5 million in expiring money. -via The Athletic / January 24, 2023
Besides Walton and Harden, only a select few former MVPs have received votes for the Sixth Man of the Year award. These include Bob McAdoo in 1985 (sixth place), Moses Malone in 1991 (sixth place), Magic Johnson during his brief 1996 comeback (fifth place), and Derrick Rose from 2019 to 2021, with his best result being a third-place finish two seasons ago. With no serious injuries or comebacks from retirement to be considered, only McAdoo and Malone’s late careers as bench players are similar to Westbrook’s situation — and neither of them was really close to winning the award. -via HoopsHype / January 23, 2023