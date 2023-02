Bucks interested in Derrick Rose

The Knicks could keep Rose through the end of the season and use his contract structure to their advantage. One concept the team has floated, according to league sources, is the possibility of hanging onto Rose just in case a star trade arises heading into the 2023 NBA Draft, which comes before the Knicks have to decide on Rose’s $15.6 million team option for 2023-24. If a player on a large salary does become available on draft night, the Knicks could pick up Rose’s option and pair him with Fournier to send out $34.5 million in expiring money. -via The Athletic / January 24, 2023