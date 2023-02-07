Bulls raising asking price for Andre Drummond trade?

Kyle Neubeck: Some noise out there today that Chicago might be asking for more than expected for Andre Drummond at the deadline, maybe even keeping him. Might be smoke — has been out of the Bulls rotation at times — but something to keep in mind with his name coming up as a Sixers possibility
Source: Twitter @KyleNeubeck
Source: Twitter @KyleNeubeck
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Kyle Neubeck @KyleNeubeck
Some noise out there today that Chicago might be asking for more than expected for Andre Drummond at the deadline, maybe even keeping him.
Might be smoke — has been out of the Bulls rotation at times — but something to keep in mind with his name coming up as a Sixers possibility – 1:12 PM
Some noise out there today that Chicago might be asking for more than expected for Andre Drummond at the deadline, maybe even keeping him.
Might be smoke — has been out of the Bulls rotation at times — but something to keep in mind with his name coming up as a Sixers possibility – 1:12 PM
Josh Martin @Bulls_Wire
Vucevic and Drummond dominated the Spurs in Monday’s victory for the Bulls. bullswire.usatoday.com/lists/player-g… – 11:15 AM
Vucevic and Drummond dominated the Spurs in Monday’s victory for the Bulls. bullswire.usatoday.com/lists/player-g… – 11:15 AM
KC Johnson @KCJHoop
Andre Drummond’s monster game fuels Bulls’ third straight victory.
Like his teammates, his focus is on trying to win games, not Thursday’s trade deadline.
For @NBCSChicago: nbcsports.com/chicago/bulls/… – 11:48 PM
Andre Drummond’s monster game fuels Bulls’ third straight victory.
Like his teammates, his focus is on trying to win games, not Thursday’s trade deadline.
For @NBCSChicago: nbcsports.com/chicago/bulls/… – 11:48 PM
Mike McGraw @McGrawDHSports
Earlier tweet was worded poorly. Andre Drummond does have a player option for next year. So he could return to #Bulls for $3.36 million or opt out and become a free agent. – 11:20 PM
Earlier tweet was worded poorly. Andre Drummond does have a player option for next year. So he could return to #Bulls for $3.36 million or opt out and become a free agent. – 11:20 PM
Julia Poe @byjuliapoe
A monster night from Andre Drummond powered the Chicago Bulls to a third-straight win — and moved them only one game away from .500. chicagotribune.com/sports/bulls/c… – 11:01 PM
A monster night from Andre Drummond powered the Chicago Bulls to a third-straight win — and moved them only one game away from .500. chicagotribune.com/sports/bulls/c… – 11:01 PM
Joe Cowley @JCowleyHoops
Bulls pull out a laugher over the Spurs, led by Andre Drummond’s stellar performance off the bench. Is Drummond a Bull once the trade deadline comes and goes Thursday? Oh, the intrigue …
Read it:
chicago.suntimes.com/bulls/2023/2/6… – 10:55 PM
Bulls pull out a laugher over the Spurs, led by Andre Drummond’s stellar performance off the bench. Is Drummond a Bull once the trade deadline comes and goes Thursday? Oh, the intrigue …
Read it:
chicago.suntimes.com/bulls/2023/2/6… – 10:55 PM
Darnell Mayberry @DarnellMayberry
Andre Drummond on his big night against the Spurs. pic.twitter.com/t45BQS1JlM – 10:49 PM
Andre Drummond on his big night against the Spurs. pic.twitter.com/t45BQS1JlM – 10:49 PM
KC Johnson @KCJHoop
Bulls 128, Spurs 104
Bulls win third straight, shoot 56.2% with 27 assists
Vucevic 22 pts, 14 rebs, 4 assists
Drummond 21 pts, 15 rebs, 3 steals (season-high pts, rebs)
LaVine 20 pts
DeRozan 19 pts, 5 assists
White 12 pts, 4 assists – 10:15 PM
Bulls 128, Spurs 104
Bulls win third straight, shoot 56.2% with 27 assists
Vucevic 22 pts, 14 rebs, 4 assists
Drummond 21 pts, 15 rebs, 3 steals (season-high pts, rebs)
LaVine 20 pts
DeRozan 19 pts, 5 assists
White 12 pts, 4 assists – 10:15 PM
Darnell Mayberry @DarnellMayberry
Final: Bulls 128, Spurs 104.
Chicago outscored San Antonio 38-19 in the fourth.
Andre Drummond stole the show with 21 points and 15 boards.
The Bulls have won three straight and are now 26-27 with a chance to move to .500 tomorrow at Memphis for the first time since Nov. 7. – 10:15 PM
Final: Bulls 128, Spurs 104.
Chicago outscored San Antonio 38-19 in the fourth.
Andre Drummond stole the show with 21 points and 15 boards.
The Bulls have won three straight and are now 26-27 with a chance to move to .500 tomorrow at Memphis for the first time since Nov. 7. – 10:15 PM
Tom Orsborn @tom_orsborn
Playing without 3 starters, Spurs fall 128-104 to Bulls on first game of their rodeo trip.
They’ve lost 9 in a row and 14 of their last 15.
They split the season series with Chicago, which got 21 points and 15 rebounds from Andre Drummond.
Spurs are at Toronto on Wednesday. – 10:15 PM
Playing without 3 starters, Spurs fall 128-104 to Bulls on first game of their rodeo trip.
They’ve lost 9 in a row and 14 of their last 15.
They split the season series with Chicago, which got 21 points and 15 rebounds from Andre Drummond.
Spurs are at Toronto on Wednesday. – 10:15 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Andre Drummond tonight:
21 PTS
15 REB
9-9 FG
+30
First 20/15 game on 100 FG% by a bench player since Amir Johnson in 2013. pic.twitter.com/jdpcMrKrTz – 10:13 PM
Andre Drummond tonight:
21 PTS
15 REB
9-9 FG
+30
First 20/15 game on 100 FG% by a bench player since Amir Johnson in 2013. pic.twitter.com/jdpcMrKrTz – 10:13 PM
Darnell Mayberry @DarnellMayberry
Helluva game by Andre Drummond: 21 points, 15 rebounds, one assist, three steals, one block, 9-9 FGs, 3-4 FTs, 21 minutes. – 10:08 PM
Helluva game by Andre Drummond: 21 points, 15 rebounds, one assist, three steals, one block, 9-9 FGs, 3-4 FTs, 21 minutes. – 10:08 PM
Tom Orsborn @tom_orsborn
Drummond with a season-best 19 off the bench on 8 of 8. He’s got 10 in the 4Q.
Also has a double-double with 13 boards. – 10:03 PM
Drummond with a season-best 19 off the bench on 8 of 8. He’s got 10 in the 4Q.
Also has a double-double with 13 boards. – 10:03 PM
KC Johnson @KCJHoop
Bench has played well. Strong defense from Drummond, White and Jones Jr. and good pace pushing from Dragic.
Donovan rolling with bench with Bulls in Memphis for B2B on Tuesday – 9:55 PM
Bench has played well. Strong defense from Drummond, White and Jones Jr. and good pace pushing from Dragic.
Donovan rolling with bench with Bulls in Memphis for B2B on Tuesday – 9:55 PM
Mike McGraw @McGrawDHSports
Andre Drummond with 15 & 13 in 16 minutes. Keep in mind, he signed a two-year deal. #Bulls have him for $3.36 million next season. Would be dumb to trade him when Vucevic is unrestricted and can do whatever he wants this summer. – 9:54 PM
Andre Drummond with 15 & 13 in 16 minutes. Keep in mind, he signed a two-year deal. #Bulls have him for $3.36 million next season. Would be dumb to trade him when Vucevic is unrestricted and can do whatever he wants this summer. – 9:54 PM
KC Johnson @KCJHoop
Andre Drummond has 13 points and 13 rebounds in 16 minutes with 3 steals and 5-5 FGs as I border on Tweeting exclusively about Drummond – 9:52 PM
Andre Drummond has 13 points and 13 rebounds in 16 minutes with 3 steals and 5-5 FGs as I border on Tweeting exclusively about Drummond – 9:52 PM
Julia Poe @byjuliapoe
Andre Drummond having fun with this one. He’s got 13 rebounds and 13 points in 16 minutes on the court. – 9:51 PM
Andre Drummond having fun with this one. He’s got 13 rebounds and 13 points in 16 minutes on the court. – 9:51 PM
Mike McGraw @McGrawDHSports
#Bulls rallied at the end to take a 90-85 lead thru 3Qs. Spurs are keeping it close, maybe because it’s a McDermott/Stanley Johnson double revenge game.
Vucevic has 22 & 12, Drummond 9 & 10 against the Spurs’ bad interior defense. – 9:44 PM
#Bulls rallied at the end to take a 90-85 lead thru 3Qs. Spurs are keeping it close, maybe because it’s a McDermott/Stanley Johnson double revenge game.
Vucevic has 22 & 12, Drummond 9 & 10 against the Spurs’ bad interior defense. – 9:44 PM
Mike McGraw @McGrawDHSports
Need 1 more point from Andre Drummond and both #Bulls centers will have double-doubles – 9:40 PM
Need 1 more point from Andre Drummond and both #Bulls centers will have double-doubles – 9:40 PM
Mike McGraw @McGrawDHSports
#Bulls did what they should do in the 1stQ against a team that’s lost 8 in a row. They lead Spurs 39-28,l LaVine with 11 pts, Drummond 6 rebs – 8:37 PM
#Bulls did what they should do in the 1stQ against a team that’s lost 8 in a row. They lead Spurs 39-28,l LaVine with 11 pts, Drummond 6 rebs – 8:37 PM
Julia Poe @byjuliapoe
Another first quarter appearance for Andre Drummond. Interesting to see him trending back into the rotation this week after the opposite pattern over the last few months. – 8:26 PM
Another first quarter appearance for Andre Drummond. Interesting to see him trending back into the rotation this week after the opposite pattern over the last few months. – 8:26 PM
More on this storyline
KC Johnson: Andre Drummond: “I’m grateful and thankful to play this game. You never know when it can be taken from you. I never take this game lightly. I appreciate every moment I’m on that floor. When I get that chance, I try to play as hard as I can and give it all I have.” -via Twitter @KCJHoop / February 7, 2023
Alex Caruso has drawn interest from other teams and Chicago has been open to listening to offers on the reserve guard, a league source told ESPN, but the Bulls would likely have to be blown away by a deal to trade perhaps their most important defensive player. Coby White is on the final season of his rookie contract and can be a restricted free agent this summer, although several members of the organization are encouraged by his improvements this season. Andre Drummond, one of the team’s free agent additions this summer, has fallen mostly out of the rotation. -via ESPN / February 6, 2023
With Montrezl Harrell’s defensive issues and Paul Reed not yet earning the trust of the coaching staff, sources say the Sixers would be open to bringing in another big even if they don’t move one of Embiid’s current backups. It’s the easy place for your mind to drift, but former Sixers big Andre Drummond is an example, if a high-end example, of the sort of player we could be talking about, a big-bodied player and strong rebounder in the more traditional school of bigs. (Naz Reid is a hot player in the rumor mill around the league, though I think he skews more toward the Harrell style of bigs and wouldn’t expect him to be in the mix for Philly.) -via Philly Voice / February 1, 2023