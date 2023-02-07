Live stream: Bulls 39, Grizzlies 49

The Chicago Bulls (26-27) play against the Memphis Grizzlies (32-21) at FedExForum
Game Time: 8:00 PM EST on Tuesday February 7, 2023
Chicago Bulls 39, Memphis Grizzlies 49 (Half)
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Mike McGraw @McGrawDHSports
Ugly 1stH in Memphis, #Bulls trail 49-39 without DeRozan. Highlights are 12 pts by Dosunmu, 10 FTs from LaVine and 10 & 7 from Vuc.
Ugly 1stH in Memphis, #Bulls trail 49-39 without DeRozan. Highlights are 12 pts by Dosunmu, 10 FTs from LaVine and 10 & 7 from Vuc.
Drew Hill @DrewHill_DM
Grizzlies salvaged an otherwise sloppy second quarter with a late run. They lead by 10 at the break. The Bulls have 39 points. – 9:10 PM
Julia Poe @byjuliapoe
Tough first half for the Bulls, who were able to pull back within four points. Memphis leads 49-39. – 9:10 PM
Chicago Bulls @chicagobulls
Halftime.
Ayo: 12pts/3reb/2ast
Vooch: 10pts/7reb/2stl pic.twitter.com/vcBQNx1WTA – 9:09 PM
Ayo: 12pts/3reb/2ast
KC Johnson @KCJHoop
Grizzlies 49, Bulls 39 at half
It’s the lowest-scoring 1st half of the season.
The Bulls have more TOs (13) than FGs (12)
They are shooting 29.3% – 9:08 PM
KC Johnson @KCJHoop
3 fouls on Jaren Jackson Jr.
LaVine drew the foul. He’s only 3-6 from the FT line to this point. – 8:59 PM
KC Johnson @KCJHoop
Zach LaVine makes his first FG at the 3:32 mark of the 2nd quarter, a 3-pointer. – 8:58 PM
Drew Hill @DrewHill_DM
Bad news: grizzlies are 2-13 from 3-point range.
Good news: Bulls are only 3-16. – 8:58 PM
Memphis Grizzlies @memgrizz
where my dawgs at??? @MSU_Basketball pic.twitter.com/wU5qeA5iJf – 8:56 PM
Chris Vernon @ChrisVernonShow
Feeling blessed to have seen this in person. Nothing is funnier than Drummond doin multiple euros against… Tyus Jones? Hahaha. Real comedy. pic.twitter.com/byXaCJOmXn – 8:52 PM
KC Johnson @KCJHoop
Dosunmu just made Bulls’ first 3-pointer after 11 misses. Grizzlies are 2-11 from 3. – 8:48 PM
Drew Hill @DrewHill_DM
Jaren Jackson Jr. forces a shot clock violation and struts off with a smirk.
This game is his DPOY tape. – 8:47 PM
Mark Giannotto @mgiannotto
The Memphis Grizzlies just held the Chicago Bulls to 14 points and 5 of 22 shooting in the first quarter. Jaren Jackson Jr. had 9 pts, 4 blocks, 2 steals in 7:35 of action.
Is it going to be a slump-busting kind of night at FedExForum? Good start so far. – 8:39 PM
Memphis Grizzlies @memgrizz
🐻 ⚪️⚪️⚪️
us: 26 | 🐂: 14
📺 @GrizzOnBally | 📻 @929espn pic.twitter.com/a6Hwf4jaCJ – 8:38 PM
KC Johnson @KCJHoop
Lowest-scoring quarter of the season for the Bulls at 14 points.
They had more turnovers (8) than FGs (5) – 8:37 PM
Lang Whitaker @langwhitaker
From today’s Daily Memphian story (shoutout @Drew Hill), apparently @Santi Aldama wants me to come up with a new mustache-focused nickname for him. Suggestions welcome… pic.twitter.com/AKLbyF6hkO – 8:35 PM
Memphis Grizzlies @memgrizz
lol
3 blocks already for @Jaren Jackson Jr. pic.twitter.com/iPM9e5cEBk – 8:30 PM
Drew Hill @DrewHill_DM
Four blocks and two “nope, neverminds” by Jaren Jackson Jr. that led to empty Bulls possessions. – 8:26 PM
Memphis Grizzlies @memgrizz
YOO KEEP YOUR EYE ON #13. REAL DPOY STUFF 🏆 pic.twitter.com/ve7xTQbsjb – 8:23 PM
Memphis Grizzlies @memgrizz
block into the pull up tray. yeah yeah. pic.twitter.com/BGl6vXTh9Y – 8:19 PM
Julia Poe @byjuliapoe
The Bulls are getting absolutely bullied at the rim right now. Memphis swatting everything away. – 8:19 PM
Drew Hill @DrewHill_DM
That’s one of the blocks of the season for Jaren Jackson Jr.
That’s one of the blocks of the season for Jaren Jackson Jr.
Drew Hill @DrewHill_DM
Grizz playing some good ball out of the gate. Jaren Jackson Jr. Has been a force on both ends.
Nice passing from Bane and Brooks. – 8:17 PM
Chicago Bulls @chicagobulls
Caruso returns & steps into the starting lineup in Memphis.
@Alex Caruso | #BullsNation pic.twitter.com/tMJZJ4LEje – 8:03 PM
Memphis Grizzlies @memgrizz
Starting 5 vs. @Chicago Bulls
🎿 @Ja Morant
🎯 @Desmond Bane
🦹♂️ @Dillon Brooks
🦄 @Jaren Jackson Jr.
🐶 @Rookiedunker
@Verizon | #BigMemphis pic.twitter.com/i1rryJQX1Q – 8:00 PM
Clay Bailey @claybailey9
Here are your starters for Grizz vs. Bulls. CHICAGO: starts Alex Caruso, Patrick Williams, Vucevic, LaVine and Dosunmu.
Grizz starters are Dillon, JJJ, Xavier Tillman, Ja and Desmond Bane.
Okay, @johnvarlas you can set your fantasy lineups now. – 7:53 PM
Clay Bailey @claybailey9
Here are your officials for tonight’s Bulls vs. Grizzlies tilt: Pat Frahar, Kevin Cutler and Robert Hussey. Wake up, @badunclep it your floor to comment. – 7:34 PM
Chicago Bulls @chicagobulls
Starting 5️⃣ tonight vs. the Grizzlies.
@FirstAlert | #BullsNation pic.twitter.com/eMXgCLhaWN – 7:30 PM
Mike McGraw @McGrawDHSports
Grizzlies have been on a crazy ride, had 11 straight wins heading into the Shannon Sharpe game against Lakers. Since then, dropped 8 of 9. Would expect this to be a get-right game for Memphis, but did lose last 2 at home to POR & TOR. #Bulls – 7:24 PM
Chuck Swirsky @ctsbulls
He’s back………my main man @34billy42 returns – join Bill, @AlyssaBergamini and me on the call 6:45 pre from Memphis @670TheScore @Audacy app @Chicago Bulls radio network Fired up ! pic.twitter.com/kIM2INcq0o – 7:20 PM
LJ Ellis @spurstalkdotcom
The San Antonio Spurs dropped their ninth straight game on Monday night against the Chicago Bulls. Here are the final grades: spurstalk.com/spurs-bulls-gr… – 7:02 PM
Chuck Swirsky @ctsbulls
DeMar DeRozan will miss the Memphis game with right hip soreness . – 6:37 PM
Chuck Swirsky @ctsbulls
Billy Donovan on LeBron James pre game 6:45 pre @670TheScore @Audacy app @Chicago Bulls radio network – 6:33 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Dorian Finney-Smith getting his first warmup shots as a Net. His first game will come Thursday against the Bulls, coincidentally against his college coach, Billy Donovan. pic.twitter.com/VhpLDLBg3Q – 6:33 PM
Joe Cowley @JCowleyHoops
According to Billy Donovan, Alex Caruso (foot sprain) game-time decision, while DeMar DeRozan (right hip) out. – 6:29 PM
Memphis Grizzlies @memgrizz
During the last road game, @Santi Aldama played 34 minutes and travelled 2.60 miles at an average of 4.33 MPH.
@FedEx | #FedExPlayerTracker pic.twitter.com/oRJ1FywKo5 – 6:06 PM
Damichael Cole @DamichaelC
I’m out of the loop today tending to some family things. @Evan Barnes & @Mark Giannotto will have you covered with all of our Grizzlies content and updates today. – 6:05 PM
Tom Orsborn @tom_orsborn
Spurs notebook includes items on the swap with the Heat, Keldon Johnson playing with pain to face his old mentor DeMar DeRozan, and St. Anthony-ex Charles Bassey getting some respect from G League fans.
expressnews.com/sports/spurs/a… – 4:13 PM
Chris Herrington @ChrisHerrington
ICYMI, Dillon Brooks returns to the lineup tonight with the trade deadline looming and free agency on the horizon.
On a sorta messy contract year and the potential paths ahead.
dailymemphian.com/section/sports… – 4:08 PM
Alex Kennedy @AlexKennedyNBA
According to @Jake Fischer, the following teams have expressed interest in O.G. Anunoby recently:
– New Orleans Pelicans
– Memphis Grizzlies
– New York Knicks
– Los Angeles Lakers
– Indiana Pacers
– Portland Trail Blazers
– Phoenix Suns
– Brooklyn Nets basketballnews.com/stories/raptor… – 4:02 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
With Clippers done with Eastern Conference road games (and played most total games + most road games in NBA overall), here are remaining Clippers road games for regular season (not in order):
– Denver
– Portland
– Golden State
– Phoenix x2
– Sacramento
– Memphis x2
– New Orleans – 3:51 PM
KC Johnson @KCJHoop
NBA trade deadline week is fluid. But with 48 hours to go, the expectation remains the Bulls keep their core of DeMar DeRozan, Zach LaVine and Nikola Vucevic intact for now
Some background as to why signs continue to point that way
For @NBCSChicago: nbcsports.com/chicago/bulls/… – 3:28 PM
