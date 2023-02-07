Bulls vs. Grizzlies: Start time, where to watch, what's the latest

The Chicago Bulls play against the Memphis Grizzlies at FedExForum

The Chicago Bulls are spending $5,794,030 per win while the Memphis Grizzlies are spending $3,824,723 per win

Game Time: 8:00 PM EST on Tuesday February 7, 2023

Broadcast Info

National TV: N/A

Home TV: Bally Sports SE-MEM

Away TV: NBC Sports Chicago

Home Radio: ESPN 92.9FM/680AM

Away Radio: 670 The Score

When the game is underway, you can follow it here!