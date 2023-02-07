Cam Thomas youngest player to score 40+ points in 3 straight games

What’s the buzz on Twitter?
NBA on ESPN @ESPNNBA
Despite the loss, Cam Thomas became the youngest player since Allen Iverson to score 40 points in three straight games.
A bucket 🪣 pic.twitter.com/QOim3MLu6F – 10:09 PM
Micah Adams @MicahAdams13
Cam Thomas is the youngest player in NBA history with three straight 40-point games. – 10:04 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Most points in the last 3 games:
134 — Cam Thomas
[large gap]
113 — Giannis
Nobody else has more than 100. pic.twitter.com/4qvLCi64oJ – 10:03 PM
Ian Begley @IanBegley
Nets’ Cam Thomas had 43 in loss to PHX tonight and is youngest player in NBA history to score 40+ points in 3 straight games, per BKN. Thomas is 2nd player in NBA history to score 40+ points in 3 or more straight games before turning 22, joining Allen Iverson (5 straight in 1997) – 10:02 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Final: Nets fall to the Suns 116-112. Cam Thomas goes for 42 and the Nets fought all game. The record without KD is now 5-9. Spencer Dinwiddie and Dorian Finney-Smith play Thursday against the Bulls after the deadline. Does Sean Marks pull off a big trade before that? – 10:01 PM
Mike Prada @MikePradaNBA
Only 37,433 more points to go for Cam Thomas to catch Kareem. Should get there by March. – 10:01 PM
Tommy Beer @TommyBeer
Cam Thomas is the first player in Nets history to score more than 40 points in three straight games.
StatMuse @statmuse
Cam Thomas last 3 games:
44 PTS
47 PTS
43 PTS
Unreal. pic.twitter.com/2vcAuSqGdQ – 10:00 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Cam Thomas has more 40-point games this season than
Kyrie Irving
Trae Young
Anthony Davis
Paul George
Zion Williamson
Ja Morant
Three straight 40-point games. pic.twitter.com/ZjOilvBoZO – 9:59 PM
Christos Tsaltas @Tsaltas46
Players with 3 consecutive 40-point games
-Moses Malone
-Russell Westbrook
-Giannis Antetokounmpo
-Cam Thomas
Elite company! #NBATwitter #NetsWorld – 9:58 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Cam Thomas is getting MVP chants at Barclays Center. He is the player this fan base is rallying around – 9:57 PM
Brian Mahoney @briancmahoney
Cam Thomas has reached 40 points again and somehow the Nets are still alive in this game. His FTs cut it to 112-111 with 7 seconds left. – 9:57 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Kyrie has two 40-point games this season.
Cam Thomas has three 40-point games in the last 5 days. pic.twitter.com/IVGWHPFayA – 9:56 PM
Tim Reynolds @ByTimReynolds
Brooklyn’s Cam Thomas is the first player since Tiny Archibald in 1972 to score 40 points in three consecutive games — while coming off the bench in at least one of those games. – 9:56 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Devin Booker just missed 2 free throws in a 3-point game with 10 seconds left. Cam Thomas now at the line. – 9:56 PM
Marc J. Spears @MarcJSpears
At 21 years old, Nets guard Cam Thomas is the youngest player in NBA history to score 40 points in three straight games. The previous youngest was Allen Iverson during a run of five straight 40-point games in April 1997. @ESPNStatsInfo pic.twitter.com/53ysHiU5pL – 9:54 PM
Howard Beck @HowardBeck
Per Nets PR:
Cam Thomas is the youngest player in NBA history to score 40+ points in three straight games.
Thomas is the second player in NBA history to score 40+ points in three or more straight games before turning 22, joining Allen Iverson (five straight – April 1997). – 9:54 PM
Michael Pina @MichaelVPina
cam thomas is going to break lebron’s scoring record in about three years – 9:54 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Cam Thomas is now the youngest player in NBA history to score 40+ points in three straight games. – 9:53 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Most 40-point games by a player under 22 years old this season:
3 — Cam Thomas
2 — Jalen Green
1 — Anthony Edwards
Cam Thomas had none 5 days ago. pic.twitter.com/zUkPVRWi0R – 9:53 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
From @BKN_NETSPR: Cam Thomas is the youngest player in NBA history to score 40+ points in three straight games.
Thomas is the second player in NBA history to score 40+ points in three or more straight games before turning 22, joining Allen Iverson (five straight – April 1997). – 9:53 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Cam Thomas is the youngest player in NBA history to score 40+ points in 3 straight games. – 9:53 PM
Meghan Triplett @Meghan_Triplett
He did it! Cam Thomas is the youngest player in NBA history to score 40+ points in three straight games.
Thomas is the second player in NBA history to score 40+ points in three or more straight games before turning 22, joining Allen Iverson (five straight – April 1997). – 9:52 PM
Erik Slater @erikslater_
Cam Thomas gets to 40 points on a layup with 11.3 seconds left.
I’m sure joins some incredibly elite company with this 3-game streak. – 9:52 PM
Erik Slater @erikslater_
Cam Thomas is the youngest player in NBA history to score 40+ points in three straight games. – 9:52 PM
Brian Mahoney @briancmahoney
Cam Thomas was only 1 for 6 in the third quarter. Second night of a back-to-back might be rough for a guy who wasn’t getting minutes not long ago. Suns extend lead to 11. – 9:20 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Wild thing about Cam Thomas going off these last couple of nights is that his midrange shot can get a lot better than what is has been. – 9:01 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
It’s gonna be amazing when Adam Silver names Cam Thomas as the All-Star replacement for Kevin Durant. – 8:58 PM
Erik Slater @erikslater_
I will say despite Cam Thomas’ insane stretch: he does miss a lot of open passes.
Clear tunnel vision on a lot of these possessions. You’d like him to see the roll man or skip pass quicker, if at all, sometimes. – 8:57 PM
Erik Slater @erikslater_
Nets have no source of shot-creation outside of Cam Thomas and sometimes Edmond Sumner.
Suns pulling away up 10 early in the 3rd. – 8:51 PM
Tim Reynolds @ByTimReynolds
24 for Cam Thomas at the half tonight. That’s 155 points in his last 4-1/2 games — which is more than he had in the Nets’ previous 38 games combined. – 8:51 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
#Suns close half on 14-7 run to take 57-51 lead.
PHX: Ayton 17, Booker 11 (in 10 minutes), Johnson 10. Team: 6-of-18 on 3s).
BKN: Cam Thomas 24. Team: 5-of-15 on 3s. – 8:42 PM
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
Shaky finish to the half by the #Nets. They trail the #Suns 57-51. Deandre Ayton has 17 points, Booker 11 in his return to the court. Cam Thomas has two dozen, on pace for a third straight 40-point effort. – 8:35 PM
NBA on ESPN @ESPNNBA
Cam Thomas stays hot in the 1st half vs. the Suns ♨️
♨️ 24 PTS
♨️ 8-13 FG
♨️ 3-5 3-PT FG pic.twitter.com/1B1VbYucIS – 8:33 PM
Erik Slater @erikslater_
Cam Thomas in the 1st half:
24 points
8/13 from the field
3/5 from three
5/5 FT
Historic run from the sophomore guard. – 8:31 PM
Brian Mahoney @briancmahoney
Good first half in Brooklyn. Suns lead 57-51. Ayton with 17 points and Booker has 11 in his return. Cam Thomas has 24. – 8:30 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Cam Thomas in the first half:
24 PTS
8-12 FG
3-4 3P
He’s scored 115 points in his last 10 quarters. pic.twitter.com/1ubrp37HgS – 8:30 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Halftime: Suns lead the Nets 57-51. Relatively even game, but Suns have slight rebounding edge and therefore advantage in second-change points. Cam Thomas is the lone Net in double-figures with 25. Suns have three in double-figures. – 8:29 PM
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
Cam Thomas last night on joining LeBron as the second-youngest to have consecutive 40-point nights: “For real? For real? That’s great company to have my name mentioned with that guy. Though I’m a Kobe guy. If you said Kobe, I’d be more (excited).” #Nets – 8:28 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Can’t even really focus on Cam Thomas going off or Book’s return tbh – 8:25 PM
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
Cam Thomas has 22 with 2:01 left in the first half. The #Nets lead the #Suns 49-48. – 8:24 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Cam Thomas (22 points) is on pace for his third straight 40-point game with Kyrie Irving no longer in Brooklyn. – 8:23 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Ayton jumper. Has 15 on 6-of-7, after going for 31 on 13-of-15 in Saturday’s game at Detroit.
#Suns haven’t had answer for Cam Thomas. Has 22 on 8-of-12 FGs (3-of-4 from 3). – 8:23 PM
Brian Mahoney @briancmahoney
Cam Thomas up to 19 points with 3 1/2 minutes left before halftime, so another 40-point game is in play. – 8:20 PM
Erik Slater @erikslater_
Cam Thomas has 19 points with 3:30 left in the 1st half.
This is getting a little ridiculous. – 8:20 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Looked like Chris Paul with a body check or shoulder with Cam Thomas coming down the lane.
Didn’t get replay on jumbo tron.
Thomas finding his offense with 16. Is coming off back-to-back 40-point games. #Suns up one as Paul scores 1st basket – 8:19 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Cam Thomas scored 103 points in 224 minutes with Kyrie this season.
Thomas has now scored 103 points in 82 minutes since Kyrie requested a trade. pic.twitter.com/vk98xObTLv – 8:12 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
End of the first quarter: Nets lead the Suns 25-24. Cam Thomas with eight. – 8:02 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Nets out to an 11-6 start. Cam Thomas has hit his first two 3s. Joe added one, too. – 7:37 PM
Brian Mahoney @briancmahoney
Cam Thomas, formerly not in the rotation, tonight the last player announced in starting lineups at Barclays Center. Current best player on the team, why not? – 7:31 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Greetings from Barclays. Nets-Suns tipping shortly. Devin Booker is back for PHX. Spencer Dinwiddie and Dorian Finney-Smith will have to wait to take the court for BK. Who you gonna call? Cam Thomas. His LSU Tiger Ben Simmons is back, too. Updates to come. – 7:30 PM
Erik Slater @erikslater_
Ben Simmons will start tonight alongside Cam Thomas:
Simmons, Thomas, Harris, O’Neale and Claxton. – 7:03 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Dorian Finney-Smith said he’d like to help Cam Thomas out on the defensive end. Both hail from Chesapeake, Va. – 4:46 PM
Sirius XM NBA @SiriusXMNBA
“The guy has scored 91 points in the last two games.”
@Frank Isola & @Brian Scalabrine think Cam Thomas is earning minutes even when Kevin Durant and Spencer Dinwiddie are back on the court
#NetsWorld pic.twitter.com/DrITUsTeB4 – 12:02 PM
Bobby Marks @BobbyMarks42
From this past July on Cam Thomas
Last 4 games
32.8- Points per
46/81- FG (57%)
16/28- 3P (57%)
23/26- FT (88%)
@Marc J. Spears @andscape
andscape.com/features/cam-t… – 9:55 AM
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Three things to Know: Cam Thomas takes over in Brooklyn, scores 47 nba.nbcsports.com/2023/02/07/thr… – 9:23 AM
Justin Kubatko @jkubatko
Cam Thomas last night:
✅ 47 PTS
✅ 15-29 FG
✅ 7-11 3P
✅ 10-11 FT
Thomas became the second-youngest player in NBA history to record back-to-back 40-point games (age in years-days):
21-047 — LeBron James
21-116 — Thomas
21-189 — Kevin Durant
More: open.substack.com/pub/statitudes… – 9:01 AM
StatMuse @statmuse
Cam Thomas last 2 games:
45.5 PPG
4.5 RPG
4.0 APG
The only player with a 40-point game as a starter and bench player this season. pic.twitter.com/475t8djpVj – 8:51 AM
Jorge Sierra @hoopshype
Cam Thomas joins LeBron as the two youngest players to score 44 points back-to-back.
Cam Thomas: “For real? That’s great company. I’m glad I have my name mentioned with that guy. Even though I’m a Kobe guy. If you said Kobe, I’d be more you know… Nah, I’m kidding.” pic.twitter.com/Ygq1lgT1rK – 5:55 AM
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
#Nets waste Cam Thomas’ 47 points. Ed Sumner: “Sh–t is funny, man. It’s crazy how this man had all those DNPs. He just dropped 40 back-to-back. Blows my mind. I told him ‘keep rolling. You’re gonna go 40 again? Go 40 again. You got it.’ nypost.com/2023/02/06/net… via @nypostsports – 2:22 AM
Dan Favale @danfavale
kd texting cam thomas after getting his number from nets pr pic.twitter.com/AjBaV6dh2H – 11:28 PM
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
Kawhi Leonard credited the opponents who have scored 40+ on the Clippers each of the last three games — Giannis, Brunson and Cam Thomas — as “amazing” players but said of the defense: “I think we could buy in a little bit more and try to stop that.” – 11:01 PM
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
Cam Thomas had a career-high 47 points, one game after tallying a then career-high 44 points. He and LeBron James are the youngest in #NBA history to have 40 in consecutive games. #Nets – 10:56 PM
Nick Friedell @NickFriedell
Quite a Cam Thomas note from @ESPNStatsInfo:
“Cam Thomas is the 2nd-youngest player in NBA history with consecutive 40-point games. The only one that did it at a younger age was LeBron James (two different streaks in 2006).” – 10:56 PM
The Vertical @YahooSportsNBA
Brooklyn’s Cam Thomas in three games in February:
🏀 110 points
🏀 10 assists
Cam Thomas in seven games in January:
🏀 67 points
🏀 5 assists
Who needs Kyrie? pic.twitter.com/2C1ALQ0aSw – 10:44 PM
Erik Slater @erikslater_
Cam Thomas after finding out he and LeBron are the youngest players in NBA history to score 44 points in consecutive games:
“That’s great company… I’m a Kobe guy though, so if you said Kobe I would’ve been a little more excited.” pic.twitter.com/Lwnh1WeZu3 – 10:39 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Dorian Finney-Smith’s locker has already been updated in the Nets locker room. He will wear #28. Cam Thomas says he’s been familiar with him since around high school. The two are both from Chesapeake, VA. – 10:33 PM
Christos Tsaltas @Tsaltas46
Cam Thomas over his last 2 games
91 points
31-52 FG (59.6%)
11-16 3P (68.8%)
18-20 FT (90%)
Last 4 games
131 points
44-81 FG (56.8%)
16-28 3P (57.1%)
22-26 FT (88.5%)
Money in the bank! #NetsWorld pic.twitter.com/3HUMfx9ySW – 10:32 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Cam Thomas has a previous relationship from Dorian Finney-Smith. Both are natives of the Chesapeake, Va. area. Said DFS gives them defense, can help them play some small ball. – 10:29 PM
Erik Slater @erikslater_
Jacque Vaugh said Cam Thomas joked the other day that he’s the all-time leading scorer in the Nets’ “stay ready” group. – 10:08 PM
