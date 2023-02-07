Devin Booker officially available to make his return against Brooklyn

Phoenix: Devin Booker (left groin strain) has been upgraded to available for Tuesday’s game against Brooklyn.
Source: Alberto De Roa @ HoopsHype
Source: Alberto De Roa @ HoopsHype
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Book’s return, Ishbia takes over, the latest KD chatter…it’s gonna be a packed @PHNX_Suns pregame show! We start in 2 minutes, come hang out:
https://t.co/tUA9zr5j9J pic.twitter.com/Nsf2bm2VCn – 6:58 PM
Book’s return, Ishbia takes over, the latest KD chatter…it’s gonna be a packed @PHNX_Suns pregame show! We start in 2 minutes, come hang out:
https://t.co/tUA9zr5j9J pic.twitter.com/Nsf2bm2VCn – 6:58 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
FTs X Dunk = Devin Booker adding a halfcourt shot to his pregame routine. #Suns pic.twitter.com/xp20zI8aDO – 6:48 PM
FTs X Dunk = Devin Booker adding a halfcourt shot to his pregame routine. #Suns pic.twitter.com/xp20zI8aDO – 6:48 PM
Mike Vorkunov @MikeVorkunov
List of players to score 44 or more points in two straight games this season:
Anthony Davis
Devin Booker
Cam Thomas – 9:45 PM
List of players to score 44 or more points in two straight games this season:
Anthony Davis
Devin Booker
Cam Thomas – 9:45 PM
Erik Slater @erikslater_
Players to score 40+ points in consecutive games this season:
Giannis Antetokounmpo
Devin Booker
Stephen Curry
Anthony Davis
Joel Embiid
LeBron James
Damian Lillard
Cam Thomas – 9:35 PM
Players to score 40+ points in consecutive games this season:
Giannis Antetokounmpo
Devin Booker
Stephen Curry
Anthony Davis
Joel Embiid
LeBron James
Damian Lillard
Cam Thomas – 9:35 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
From @BKN_NETSPR: Players to score 40+ points in consecutive games this season:
Giannis Antetokounmpo
Devin Booker
Stephen Curry
Anthony Davis
Joel Embiid
LeBron James
Damian Lillard
Cam Thomas – 9:34 PM
From @BKN_NETSPR: Players to score 40+ points in consecutive games this season:
Giannis Antetokounmpo
Devin Booker
Stephen Curry
Anthony Davis
Joel Embiid
LeBron James
Damian Lillard
Cam Thomas – 9:34 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Players to score 40+ points in consecutive games this season:
Giannis Antetokounmpo
Devin Booker
Stephen Curry
Anthony Davis
Joel Embiid
LeBron James
Damian Lillard
Cam Thomas – 9:34 PM
Players to score 40+ points in consecutive games this season:
Giannis Antetokounmpo
Devin Booker
Stephen Curry
Anthony Davis
Joel Embiid
LeBron James
Damian Lillard
Cam Thomas – 9:34 PM
Kevin Pelton @kpelton
Players with back-to-back 40-point games this season:
Giannis 5x
Lillard 3x
Booker 2x
AD
Embiid
LeBron
Steph
Cam Thomas – 9:32 PM
Players with back-to-back 40-point games this season:
Giannis 5x
Lillard 3x
Booker 2x
AD
Embiid
LeBron
Steph
Cam Thomas – 9:32 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
After missing 21 straight games, Devin Booker (left groin strain) is listed as probable for tomorrow’s game against the Nets. Cam Payne (right foot sprain) and Landry Shamet (right foot soreness) remain out – 9:02 PM
After missing 21 straight games, Devin Booker (left groin strain) is listed as probable for tomorrow’s game against the Nets. Cam Payne (right foot sprain) and Landry Shamet (right foot soreness) remain out – 9:02 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
#Suns injury report at #Nets:
PROBABLE: Devin Booker (groin).
AVAILABLE: Josh Okogie (nose).
OUT: Cameron Payne (foot), Landry Shamet (foot), Jae Crowder (not with team).
Nets hosting #Clippers tonight at home. pic.twitter.com/ESVUndiekl – 6:41 PM
#Suns injury report at #Nets:
PROBABLE: Devin Booker (groin).
AVAILABLE: Josh Okogie (nose).
OUT: Cameron Payne (foot), Landry Shamet (foot), Jae Crowder (not with team).
Nets hosting #Clippers tonight at home. pic.twitter.com/ESVUndiekl – 6:41 PM
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
Suns, after saying Devin Booker is expected to return tomorrow against the Nets, are listing him as probable on the injury report. Jae Crowder, Cam Payne and Landry Shamet are still out. – 6:40 PM
Suns, after saying Devin Booker is expected to return tomorrow against the Nets, are listing him as probable on the injury report. Jae Crowder, Cam Payne and Landry Shamet are still out. – 6:40 PM
More on this storyline
Chris Haynes: Phoenix Suns star Devin Booker to make his return on Tuesday against the Brooklyn Nets on @NBAonTNT. -via Twitter @ChrisBHaynes / February 6, 2023
Duane Rankin: “I’m looking forward to it. I’m excited.” Devin Booker as he returns to action Tuesday at Brooklyn. Said he played 5-on-5 Friday in Boston. “Just checking all the boxes, more than last time. Getting a chance to get up and down. Guys sacrificing their game day time.” #Suns pic.twitter.com/wGByjaV51l -via Twitter @DuaneRankin / February 6, 2023
Duane Rankin: Monty Williams expects Devin Booker (groin) to play tomorrow. #Suns -via Twitter @DuaneRankin / February 6, 2023