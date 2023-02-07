Draymond Green, Candace Parker join broadcast teams for All-Star Game

WNBA superstar Candace Parker, Golden State Warriors star Draymond Green and play-by-play announcer Brian Anderson headline TNT and TBS’ broadcast teams for this month’s NBA All-Star Game, TNT announced Tuesday.
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
The tease meets the final product
Talked with Draymond Green about what it’s going to be like playing Gary Payton II, and where the Warriors miss GP2 most nbcsports.com/bayarea/warrio… – 11:46 AM
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
Draymond Green gave Gary Payton II his championship ring at Chase Center on Dec. 30. Tomorrow, he’ll play against him in Portland for the first time since losing him as a teammate.
I spoke with Draymond about what the Warriors miss most from GP2 nbcsports.com/bayarea/warrio… – 11:30 AM
Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater
Draymond Green: “We’ve never been a team that moves much at the trade deadline. So I’m not going into this deadline expecting some big moves or something. If it happens, it does. But I’ve been here 11 years and I think we’ve made moves two or three times.”
theathletic.com/4162091/2023/0… – 11:20 AM
Wes Goldberg @wcgoldberg
Draymond Green threw this lob to Jonathan Kuminga last night and I know every Warriors fan had flashbacks to Iguodala. Great cut by JK. pic.twitter.com/zmS6wtAYfV – 10:55 AM
Jason Dumas @JDumasReports
Both Steve and Draymond have said this may have been the best they have ever seen Jordan play. Seem to be making a point of the importance of Jordan’s playmaking.
“That’s his next level of growth…the responsibility to get others involved.” -Draymond – 12:43 AM
Madeline Kenney @madkenney
Draymond Green echoed Steve Kerr, saying he thought this was one Jordan Poole’s best game he’s seen him play. “He let the game come to him, he got everybody involved and then he looked for his shot.” – 12:38 AM
Marcus Thompson @ThompsonScribe
Draymond seconded Kerr’s estimation that it was the best game hs’s seen from Poole? – 12:37 AM
CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22
Draymond on Jordan: “I thought that was the best game I’ve ever seen him play… I thought he played an incredible game on both sides of the ball.” – 12:37 AM
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
Draymond Green on Jordan Poole: “I thought that’s the best I’ve ever seen him play.” – 12:37 AM
Madeline Kenney @madkenney
Draymond Green on blowout win: “We needed it.” Said it’s good to start off on hsi foot and try to create some momentum. – 12:37 AM
Brandon Rahbar @BrandonRahbar
Draymond Green chewing out an official the full length of the court for calling one out of an infinity first half illegal screens is perfect. – 11:00 PM
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
The Warriors. So good, and especially at home. 18-7 run. That will do it every time. OKC has to have another one of their incredible third frames. Klay Thompson is playing fantastic as is Draymond Green. – 10:58 PM
CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22
Warriors starters vs. OKC
Jordan Poole
Klay Thompson
Andrew Wiggins
Jonathan Kuminga
Draymond Green – 9:41 PM
Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater
Warriors starters tonight vs Thunder
Jordan Poole
Klay Thompson
Andrew Wiggins
Jonathan Kuminga
Draymond Green
Leaning small and versatile on the wing against an OKC team without a traditional center – 9:35 PM
Parker, in her All-Star Game commentating debut, becomes the first woman to serve in a game analyst role for the annual midseason game. The two-time WNBA champion works for Turner Sports as an analyst and commentator for NBA games. Green will be paired with Shaquille O’Neal, Charles Barkley, Ernie Johnson and Kenny Smith for “Inside the All-Star Game,” an alternate telecast on TBS. -via The Athletic / February 7, 2023
Monte Poole: ‘That’s the best game I’ve seen him play.’ Draymond Green on Jordan Poole’s 21p/12a performance in Warriors win over OKC. -via Twitter @MontePooleNBCS / February 7, 2023
Anthony Slater: Draymond Green is expected to play tonight vs Mavericks, per Kerr. He still has to get cleared testing that calf through warmups, but probable. -via Twitter @anthonyVslater / February 4, 2023