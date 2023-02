Fred VanVleet the likeliest Raptor to be traded; Clippers, Suns, Lakers, Magic and Timberwolves interested

The Raptors have shown interest in Spencer Dinwiddie in the past, sources said, and the concept of moving the draft capital plus the combo guard to Toronto for Fred VanVleet became a popular idea among league executives by Sunday night. But sources said the Nets do not intend to move Dinwiddie, although Brooklyn and Toronto remain engaged in trade conversation as Thursday’s 3 p.m. ET trade deadline looms . -via Yahoo! Sports / February 6, 2023