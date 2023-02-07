Fred VanVleet the likeliest Raptor to be traded; Clippers, Suns, Lakers, Magic and Timberwolves interested

Several opposing executives have since labeled Fred VanVleet as the most likely Raptor to be traded ahead of Thursday’s deadline. A pair of Western Conference contenders in the Los Angeles Clippers and the Phoenix Suns have been often mentioned as VanVleet suitors. The Lakers, Magic and Timberwolves have also registered interest in VanVleet, sources said. VanVleet is expected to decline his $22 million option for the 2023-24 season in search of a pay raise that approaches a maximum salary and certainly north of $30 million.
Source: Jake Fischer @ Yahoo! Sports
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Alex Kennedy @AlexKennedyNBA
The Nets and Raptors discussed a Pascal Siakam trade, according to @Michael Scotto. Brooklyn reportedly offered Ben Simmons and multiple first-round picks.
The Nets have also been linked to O.G. Anunoby and Fred VanVleet, while Toronto covets Nic Claxton: basketballnews.com/stories/nets-h… – 12:02 PM
Ryan Ward @RyanWardLA
A few other notable players have favorable odds for the Lakers to be their next team, via @SportsBettingAG – Fred VanVleet, Zach LaVine and John Collins: pic.twitter.com/6rH3iQTOWI – 10:28 AM
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
Either Spencer Dinwiddie or Fred VanVleet is probably gonna be Brooklyn’s starting point guard for the rest of the season, but I really hope they give Cam Thomas a few bench minutes per night to just cook without a veteran PG or Durant on the floor. He’s got something. – 9:56 PM
CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA
NBA trade rumors: Nets trying to expand Kyrie Irving deal, interested in Raptors’ Fred VanVleet, Pascal Siakam
cbssports.com/nba/news/nba-t… – 4:48 PM
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
The #Nets CAN do a deal for Trent, VanVleet, Siakam, OG… I don’t know why they would though. One of the biggest challenges facing them going forward is secondary creation. You can’t trust Ben Simmons to be part of the solution at all. I’d be interested in them pursuing DeRozan. – 4:48 PM
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
I imagine the non-Nets teams that are interested in Fred VanVleet are getting their offers in now as well. This is the moment for Toronto to maximize its leverage if it plans to move him. An artificial (if imprecise) deadline still creates urgency. – 4:46 PM
Erik Slater @erikslater_
The Nets have had conversations with Toronto surrounding Fred VanVleet and Pascal Siakam per @Marc Stein.
The goal is clear: find a second scoring option for Kevin Durant before Thursday’s deadline. – 4:45 PM
Doug Smith @SmithRaps
A Fred VanVleet block and two Siakam FTs?
Yep, odd night indeed
Raptors up 3, 7.7 seconds left – 8:25 PM
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
Kinda thinking about Fred VanVleet as a Mavs target with their remaining picks.
Their backcourt would be tiny and Luka would have to defend forwards, but he’s the only guy out there with a track record defending Curry, he’s a great shooter and having tertiary ball-handling helps – 7:54 PM
Drew Hill @DrewHill_DM
Raptors take their first lead after a triple by FVV. On an 11-2 run.
55-53 2Q 3:43 – 6:57 PM
Clay Bailey @claybailey9
Your starters for Grizzlies vs. Raptors: TOR: Scottie Barnes, Pascal Siakam, Precious Achiuwa, Gary Trent Jr. and Fred VanVleet.
Grizz start: Santi Aldama, Jaren Jackson Jr., Xavier Tillman, Desmond Bane and Tyus Jones. Dillon Brooks on one-game suspension. Ja (rt. wrist sore) – 5:52 PM
Doug Smith @SmithRaps
No Morant (wrist), Brooks (suspension), Adams (knee) for Grizzlies vs. Raptors shortly; Toronto – no Anunoby – will start VanVleet, Trent, Barnes, Siakam, Achiuwa – 5:49 PM
Barry Jackson @flasportsbuzz
Clippers – who had been linked to Lowry, Conley, VanVleet in multiple reports – now latest team to pursue Kyrie, per Woj. Perhaps Heat should/could convince themselves that their culture could somehow make Kyrie conform. But Lowry’s injury hurts if Heat decides to pursue Kyrie. – 8:27 PM
More on this storyline
All-Star forward Pascal Siakam — despite plenty of interest around the league — O.G Anunoby, Fred VanVleet and Gary Trent Jr. remain buzzy names on the trade market, league sources told Yahoo Sports, two days before this transaction window closes. -via Yahoo! Sports / February 7, 2023
With that in mind, multiple sources told Action Network there’s real interest from the Magic in Raptors point guard Fred VanVleet. Of all the Raptors’ assets, VanVleet is thought to be the most available — he’s seeking a new long-term deal and nearing 30 years old with a lot of miles on him. -via Action Network / February 6, 2023
The Raptors have shown interest in Spencer Dinwiddie in the past, sources said, and the concept of moving the draft capital plus the combo guard to Toronto for Fred VanVleet became a popular idea among league executives by Sunday night. But sources said the Nets do not intend to move Dinwiddie, although Brooklyn and Toronto remain engaged in trade conversation as Thursday’s 3 p.m. ET trade deadline looms. -via Yahoo! Sports / February 6, 2023
