Hawks vs. Pelicans: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The Atlanta Hawks (27-27) play against the New Orleans Pelicans (28-27) at Smoothie King Center
Game Time: 7:30 PM EST on Tuesday February 7, 2023
Atlanta Hawks 0, New Orleans Pelicans 0 (7:30 pm ET)
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
The #Pelicans and @OchsnerHealth welcome nurses in the building tonight for our nurse appreciation night!
Thank you for all that you do to serve our community 👏 pic.twitter.com/vPbDc3uNsd – 7:12 PM
Christian Clark @cclark_13
Starters:
CJ McCollum
Herb Jones
Brandon Ingram
Trey Murphy
Jonas Valanciunas – 7:07 PM
Will Guillory @WillGuillory
Pelicans starters:
CJ McCollum
Herb Jones
Brandon Ingram
Trey Murphy
Jonas Valanciunas – 7:07 PM
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
Five for the night
#Pelicans | @Verizon pic.twitter.com/NQlU1IJK6I – 7:00 PM
Erik Slater @erikslater_
The Nets have acquired the draft rights to David Michineau from the Sacramento Kings in exchange for Kessler Edwards and cash considerations.
Michineau was drafted 39th overall by New Orleans in 2016. – 7:00 PM
Oleh Kosel @OlehKosel
Ingram, Valanciunas available to play against Hawks https://t.co/mYa74Fg0qH pic.twitter.com/aoDJudqy3S – 6:56 PM
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
Brandon Ingram (left great toe soreness) and Jonas Valanciunas (right quadriceps soreness) are AVAILABLE for tonight’s game vs. Atlanta – 6:55 PM
Mike Vorkunov @MikeVorkunov
Nets received the rights to David Michineau in the trade that sent Kessler Edwards and the infamous cash considerations to Sacramento. Michineau was the Pelicans 39th pick in the 2016 draft, then traded to the Clippers, then traded to Kings as part of a 4-team deal last season. – 6:55 PM
New Orleans Pelicans PR @PelicansPR
Brandon Ingram (left great toe soreness) and Jonas Valanciunas (right quadriceps soreness) are AVAILABLE for tonight’s game vs. Atlanta. – 6:52 PM
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
Tonight's @Larry Nance Jr jersey auction supports Young Audiences Charter Schools!
Bid here >> https://t.co/2PuDDICnXO pic.twitter.com/8JjxTbjB6O – 6:47 PM
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
ready to rock
#UltraDrip | @MichelobULTRA pic.twitter.com/ehBtlq7Gms – 6:43 PM
Kevin Chouinard @KLChouinard
For tonight’s game at New Orleans:
Dejounte Murray (migraine headache) is available. – 6:37 PM
Mary Schmitt Boyer/Jodie Valade @PDcavsinsider
Heading into a Tuesday night game vs. the Pelicans, James needs 36 points to break Kareem Abdul-Jabbar’s all-time scoring record at 38,387. Here’s a look back at his scoring milestone moments and when he reached them: cleveland.com/cavs/2023/02/l… – 6:02 PM
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
The weekend at the crib was fun – let’s keep that same energy tonight 🗣️
🏀: vs Hawks
🕡: 6:30pm CT
📺: @BallySportsNO
📻: @995WRNO
#PelicansGameday pic.twitter.com/tyNYdhS30l – 5:56 PM
Andrew Lopez @_Andrew_Lopez
Willie Green said he doesn’t think team will see their opening day starting lineup – CJ-Herb-BI-Zion-JV – before All-Star break.
“But we’ll see.” – 5:52 PM
Oleh Kosel @OlehKosel
Willie Green says that he doesn’t believe we’ll see the regular starting lineup — the return of Zion Williamson — before the All-Star break. – 5:49 PM
Andrew Lopez @_Andrew_Lopez
Jonas Valanciunas and Brandon Ingram – both listed as probable – will warm up and see how they feel tonight before team makes a decision. – 5:48 PM
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
LIVE: Willie Green
#Pelicans | @Verizon twitter.com/i/broadcasts/1… – 5:45 PM
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
Don't miss out! Go to the Pelicans app and play Courtside Challenge before tipoff for your chance to win!
#Pelicans | @SeatGeek pic.twitter.com/xKgOx3s7wy – 5:31 PM
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
Pels vs Hawks – 6:30 pm
📺:@BallySportsNO
📻: @995WRNO
#Pelicans | @ankr pic.twitter.com/2FXu3pnVsW – 5:05 PM
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
A preview of tonight’s battle between the #Pelicans and Hawks! 👀
@ErinESummers | @Ibotta pic.twitter.com/EqyC7tC8oX – 4:13 PM
Alex Kennedy @AlexKennedyNBA
According to @Jake Fischer, the following teams have expressed interest in O.G. Anunoby recently:
– New Orleans Pelicans
– Memphis Grizzlies
– New York Knicks
– Los Angeles Lakers
– Indiana Pacers
– Portland Trail Blazers
– Phoenix Suns
– Brooklyn Nets basketballnews.com/stories/raptor… – 4:02 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
With Clippers done with Eastern Conference road games (and played most total games + most road games in NBA overall), here are remaining Clippers road games for regular season (not in order):
– Denver
– Portland
– Golden State
– Phoenix x2
– Sacramento
– Memphis x2
– New Orleans – 3:51 PM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
Rockets second-year players Alperen Sengun and Jalen Green to be teammates in the Rising Stars games on Team Deron after selected by Deron Williams today. Franz Wagner, Trey Murphy III, A.J. Griffin, Bones Hyland and Walker Kessler also on Team Deron. – 3:39 PM
Jake Madison @NOLAJake
Locked On Pelicans is live!
🏀 Pelicans should go all in at the trade deadline
🏀 Title contention is closer than you think
🏀 Trade for both scoring and a bigman
🎧 https://t.co/ryymQQcRlI
Watch on YouTube!
📺 https://t.co/4DBESagHTy pic.twitter.com/1QQwzuMcoa – 3:30 PM
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
Prepping for tonight’s game 🏀
Reminder on the early tipoff tonight!
🕡: 6:30pm CT
📺: @BallySportsNO
📻: @995WRNO
#PelicansGameday pic.twitter.com/nUCzyEOaUj – 2:50 PM
Kevin Chouinard @KLChouinard
For tonight’s game at New Orleans:
Dejounte Murray (migraine headache) is questionable. – 2:07 PM
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
Larry really likes his soccer jerseys👌
#PelsonSocial | @SmoothieKing pic.twitter.com/3PgCMDk7ZN – 2:05 PM
