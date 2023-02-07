Hawks vs. Pelicans: Start time, where to watch, what's the latest

The Atlanta Hawks play against the New Orleans Pelicans at Smoothie King Center

The Atlanta Hawks are spending $5,589,473 per win while the New Orleans Pelicans are spending $5,275,424 per win

Game Time: 7:30 PM EST on Tuesday February 7, 2023

Broadcast Info

National TV: N/A

Home TV: Bally Sports NO

Away TV: Bally Sports SE-ATL

Home Radio: WRNO 99.5FM

Away Radio: WZGC

