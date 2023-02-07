Hawks vs. Pelicans: Start time, where to watch, what's the latest

The Atlanta Hawks play against the New Orleans Pelicans at Smoothie King Center
The Atlanta Hawks are spending $5,589,473 per win while the New Orleans Pelicans are spending $5,275,424 per win
Game Time: 7:30 PM EST on Tuesday February 7, 2023
Broadcast Info
Live Stream: fuboTV (Watch for free)
NBA League Pass: The most live games plus NBA TV. Free trial
National TV: N/A
Home TV: Bally Sports NO
Away TV: Bally Sports SE-ATL
Home Radio: WRNO 99.5FM
Away Radio: WZGC
When the game is underway, you can follow it here!