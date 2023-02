Hawks won't sell low on John Collins trade

There have been talks with the Los Angeles Lakers in reference to taking on Russell Westbrook’s contract, but as of Sunday night those talks haven’t turned into anything substantial. There have been talks with the Atlanta Hawks in reference to John Collins, but as of Sunday night those talks haven’t been substantial, either. As of Sunday night, multiple league sources say the Hawks value Collins significantly and that they would only part with him for a team they think puts them in another tier in the Eastern Conference. -via The Athletic / February 6, 2023