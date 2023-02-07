Hawks won't sell low on John Collins trade

The Hawks have held firm Atlanta won’t just trade John Collins for the sake of trading him, sources said, and will only part with the 25-year-old forward in a deal that brings back equal value. Collins is in the second season of a five-year, $125 million contract, with that final year a player option for the 2025-26 campaign.
Source: Jake Fischer @ Yahoo! Sports
While rival teams are calling the Jazz about Jarred Vanderbilt, Malik Beasley, Kelly Olynyk and Mike Conley, Utah has also weighed their options as a buyer.
Utah is reportedly showing interest in Atlanta’s John Collins and Charlotte’s Jalen McDaniels: basketballnews.com/stories/jazz-e… – 11:59 AM
A few other notable players have favorable odds for the Lakers to be their next team, via @SportsBettingAG – Fred VanVleet, Zach LaVine and John Collins: pic.twitter.com/6rH3iQTOWI – 10:28 AM
I think Nate McMillan is going to challenge that call on John Collins. If the call stands it will be JC’s 3rd foul. – 10:27 PM
Hawks are going with:
Dejounte Murray
AJ Griffin
De’Andre Hunter
John Collins
Clint Capela
Really big lineup on the perimeter. Gonna be switchable. – 8:39 PM
Hawks have three players among the NBA’s top-20 in block percentage:
Onyeka Okongwu, Clint Capela and John Collins. pic.twitter.com/924bLoko5t – 6:01 PM
More on this storyline
There have been talks with the Los Angeles Lakers in reference to taking on Russell Westbrook’s contract, but as of Sunday night those talks haven’t turned into anything substantial. There have been talks with the Atlanta Hawks in reference to John Collins, but as of Sunday night those talks haven’t been substantial, either. As of Sunday night, multiple league sources say the Hawks value Collins significantly and that they would only part with him for a team they think puts them in another tier in the Eastern Conference. -via The Athletic / February 6, 2023
Ironically, while Beasley was meeting with the Timberwolves and on the verge of agreeing to his contract, the current Knicks regime led by Leon Rose called to express interest in signing him, league sources told HoopsHype. Vanderbilt and Beasley have also been discussed as part of a trade package with the Atlanta Hawks for forward John Collins. The Suns have also expressed interest in trading for the duo. -via HoopsHype / February 4, 2023
Indiana, who has had an interest in trading for Collins, has also expressed interest in trading for Vanderbilt, as HoopsHype recently reported. -via HoopsHype / February 4, 2023