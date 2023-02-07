Heat interested in PJ Washington

Rozier’s name has been mentioned in various concepts, particularly with the Lakers and Timberwolves, and Hornets forward PJ Washington has his share of interested teams, such as the Miami Heat, sources said, after Charlotte did not find an extension for the 24-year-old this past fall. However, the Hornets have been averse to significant midseason deals in recent seasons.
Source: Jake Fischer @ Yahoo! Sports
Source: Jake Fischer @ Yahoo! Sports
More on this storyline
Short of adding someone like Poeltl, the Celtics’ front office could still want to give Mazzulla another type of backup big man to use come playoff time. Kornet, for all of his strengths around the rim, isn’t the most versatile defender. Around the league, players such as Mason Plumlee, PJ Washington and Jae’Sean Tate could be available. A couple of those guys aren’t necessarily natural centers but would help the Celtics play a different style than Kornet does. By combining the contracts of Danilo Gallinari and Justin Jackson, the Celtics could absorb upwards of $9 million worth of returning salary in a deal without touching anyone in their current rotation. They also have Payton Pritchard, who has drawn interest as a potential trade chip if the right target emerges. -via The Athletic / January 26, 2023
Zach Lowe: Someone I would try to get is PJ Washington. The intel I keep hearing now is they seem pretty determined to keep him in restricted free agency. -via Spotify / January 25, 2023
Something else of note to monitor in Charlotte: Word is that the Hornets’ interest in re-signing P.J. Washington has risen sharply compared to last summer, when the Hornets were expected to prioritize Miles Bridges. The Hornets insisted this month that they are not in active contract negotiations with Bridges, who pleaded no contest in November to a felony domestic violence charge for assaulting his partner in front of their two children and received three years’ probation without jail time. -via marcstein.substack.com / January 22, 2023
Main Rumors, PJ Washington, Charlotte Hornets, Los Angeles Lakers, Miami Heat, Minnesota Timberwolves