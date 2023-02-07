Heat open to trading Kyle Lowry

In Miami, after initial resistance to the idea of moving Kyle Lowry, the Heat are said to be willing to part with the 36-year-old point guard, league sources told Yahoo Sports. Lowry has missed multiple games this season due to lingering left knee soreness. Lowry’s efficiency has also declined as he’s connecting on just 33.3% of his triples — the worst mark of his career since the 2009-10 campaign. Finding a deal structure that benefits both Miami and any trade partner, while Lowry is still owed $29.6 million next season, will prove to be a task in this final stretch of conversation around the league.
Barry Jackson @flasportsbuzz
Lowry out at least three games with knee soreness and swelling, complicating Heat willingness to trade him. And 4 or 5 others out for Pacers game tomorrow, with Miami holding 2 open roster spots after Dedmon deal: miamiherald.com/sports/nba/mia… – 12:46 PM
James Plowright @British_Buzz
There are x4 available point guards on the market reported by @Jake Fischer
Fred Van Vleet
Terry Rozier
DeAngelo Russell
Kyle Lowry
As long as you don’t need a “pure” point guard I think Rozier is the highest value option when you combine age, contract and production. – 12:38 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
The Heat say Kyle Lowry (knee) will be out the next three games and then be evaluated. The timing comes with the NBA trade deadline on Thursday. – 12:35 PM
Tim Reynolds @ByTimReynolds
Kyle Lowry will miss the next three Heat games and then be further evaluated. – 12:27 PM
Barry Jackson @flasportsbuzz
From PM: Heat exploring trade options with Lowry, Dedmon as deadline nears, while receiving interest in impending free agent: miamiherald.com/sports/nba/mia… – 9:18 AM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Things have changed a bit on the Kyle Lowry front ahead of Thursday’s trade deadline miamiherald.com/sports/nba/mia… – 8:35 PM
Barry Jackson @flasportsbuzz
From earlier: Heat now open to Kyle Lowry deal. Where things stand as trade deadline nears: miamiherald.com/sports/nba/mia… – 7:49 PM
CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA
NBA trade rumors: Nets, Mavericks make Kyrie Irving trade official; Heat open to moving Kyle Lowry
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
If Kyle Lowry is moved over the next 72 hours, I wonder who ends up starting in the back-court
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Barry Jackson @flasportsbuzz
Anthony Chiang: Kyle Lowry will remain out for at least the next three games because of the left knee issue. His situation is still to be determined beyond that. -via Twitter @Anthony_Chiang / February 7, 2023
The Miami Heat has been receiving inquiries about point guard Kyle Lowry, and he’s now among several Heat players in play as Thursday’s NBA trade deadline approaches. The Heat initially had no interest in dealing Lowry. But the team’s position has softened recently, and Miami is now open to trades involving Lowry if the team is offered a deal it views as advantageous, according to a source in contact with the team. -via Miami Herald / February 6, 2023
The Los Angeles Clippers are the only team that has been publicly linked to Lowry in media reports, but others have inquired, according to a league source briefed on the matter. -via Miami Herald / February 6, 2023