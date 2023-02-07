Heat trade Dewayne Dedmon to Spurs

Shams Charania: The Miami Heat are trading center Dewayne Dedmon and a second-round pick to the San Antonio Spurs, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium .
Tim Reynolds @ByTimReynolds
For the first time in Heat history, they’re making a trade with the Spurs. Details being finalized but Dewayne Dedmon and a second-rounder for cash considerations is the current framework, per source. – 11:29 AM
Shams Charania @ShamsCharania
The Miami Heat are trading center Dewayne Dedmon and a second-round pick to the San Antonio Spurs, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. – 11:22 AM
Barry Jackson @flasportsbuzz
From PM: Heat exploring trade options with Lowry, Dedmon as deadline nears, while receiving interest in impending free agent: miamiherald.com/sports/nba/mia… – 9:18 AM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
From earlier — Four games in four nights? Heat’s Lowry, Dedmon eager since it includes Super Bowl. sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… – 5:38 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Four games in four nights? Heat’s Lowry, Dedmon eager since it includes Super Bowl. sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… Lowry says he will be there. Fellow Eagles fan Dedmon hopeful to tag along. Plus: Did Butler even want to go to All-Star Game? – 2:08 PM
Barry Jackson @flasportsbuzz
Spoelstra on a disappointing trip; Dedmon on playing again; Butler on missing All Star Game; and a bunch of Heat notes after a 1-3 road trip: miamiherald.com/sports/nba/mia… – 10:00 AM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Five Degrees of Heat from Saturday night’s 123-115 loss in Milwaukee: sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h…
1. Giannis says enough is enough.
2. Three quarters of the best of Butler.
3. Adebayo gets his double-double.
4. Herro with some hometown moments.
5. Hey, that’s Dewayne Dedmon again. – 8:19 AM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Five Degrees of Heat from Saturday night’s 123-115 loss in Milwaukee: sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h…
1. Giannis says enough is enough.
2. Three quarters of the best of Butler.
3. Adebayo gets his double-double.
4. Herro with some hometown moments.
5. Hey, that’s Dewayne Dedmon. – 11:43 PM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
Why did they just show Butler on the bench saying “shoot it, shoot it” then pan to Dedmon with the ball on the three point line
Elite troll – 9:53 PM
Barry Jackson @flasportsbuzz
With Heat having only 9 available, Dedmon comes out of mothballs and makes first appearance since throwing medical equipment on the court in January – 8:29 PM
Barry Jackson @flasportsbuzz
From AM: What Heat is seeking in trades (beyond prospect of unloading Dedmon salary). And an NBA scout weighs in on what makes sense for Miami, and what’s worth dangling a first-rounder for: miamiherald.com/sports/spt-col… – 7:54 PM
Barry Jackson @flasportsbuzz
Heat 4-1 with Vincent starting. Lowry, Oladipo out tonight and bench would be Strus, Highsmith, Haslem, Dedmon. Nine available against Bucks – 6:32 PM
Bobby Marks: Trade restrictions have now been lifted for: BKN: Nicolas Claxton, CHA: Cody Martin, CHI: Zach LaVine, DEN: Vlatko Cancar, GSW: Kevon Looney, HOU: Jae’sean Tate, LAC: Nicolas Batum, Amir Coffey, MEM: Tyus Jones, MIA: Dewayne Dedmon, Victor Oladipo. -via Twitter @BobbyMarks42 / January 15, 2023